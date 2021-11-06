“Public Scapegoat”: Michigan Pays Out $300,000 To Only Official Fired Over Flint, Michigan Water Crisis

Six years ago, I wrote a column questioning charges in the Flint Michigan lead tainted water case as having more of a political than legal basis. After the initial press coverage dissipated, prosecutors quietly settled for misdemeanor pleas with key defendants. Now, the state of Michigan will have to pay $300,000 to settle wrongful discharge claims by Liane Shekter Smith, the only employee who was fired as a result of the controversy. Those are hundreds of thousands of dollars (plus additional litigation costs) that could have been used for other things like cleaner water. However, politicians demanded firings and criminal charges before the controversy was fully investigated. The arbitrator, Sheldon Stark, found evidence that politics drove the decision to fire Smith. None of those politicians will likely be held responsible for these unavoidable damages.
In 2014-15, a decision was made to draw Flint’s water from the Flint River to save money. However, the water proved highly corrosive due to improper treatment. It eroded the protective coating inside of the old pipes and leached lead into the drinking water. Water officials wanted to wait for the conclusion of testing before adding corrosion control additives, but in the interim residents were left with the tainted water.
Smith was head of the state’s drinking water division. Keith Creagh, director at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, fired her.
Smith was also hit with criminal allegations. She was charged with misconduct in office and neglect of duty and informed that the state would pursue an involuntary manslaughter case. Again, the charges were dropped in 2019 in exchange for a no-contest plea to a misdemeanor. The entire charge was erased after a year.
An arbitrator concluded that she was wrongly fired in 2016 by officials who were likely looking for a “public scapegoat.” Stark found a “plausible conclusion that political considerations were at play” in the firing.
Notably, the damages were 56% more than the award of $191,880 in back pay and other compensation. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration instead paid 56% more to Shekter Smith to close the case. Smith was seeking as much as $900,000 in lost compensation.
She has agreed not to seek reinstatement to her old position.
18 thoughts on ““Public Scapegoat”: Michigan Pays Out $300,000 To Only Official Fired Over Flint, Michigan Water Crisis”
How about instead of political scapegoats, we get real criminal and civil accountability from everyone who decided to pipe polluted water to the people of Flint?
And how about we replace all those lead pipes across the country?
New Jersey has replaced 20,000 old lead lines that used to connect houses to city water.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jul/15/newark-new-jersey-replace-lead-water-lines-pipes
One of the very few objectives that I approve of by the Biden Administration is a nationwide effort to remove lead water pipes. This was one aspect of his plans that had bipartisan support although, as with every federal project, there are valid concerns about over spending and under delivering. The government procurement system is broken to the point of being a plum delivery system to donors. Some valid criticism is that Joe Biden claims it will remove all lead water pipes, when it does not do so.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/joe-biden-lead-pipes_n_61097460e4b064678eee0460
But the bill does not require water utilities to replace lead pipes. Rather, it provides $15 billion to a revolving fund that utilities can use to replace lead pipes if they want ― something that’s only happened in a handful of cities to date.
“Unless the utilities are required to do it, we’re concerned that a lot of utilities won’t,” Erik Olson, a water policy expert with the Natural Resources Defense Council, told HuffPost…Replacing a single service line can cost thousands of dollars, because it typically requires digging up the ground in front of the building to get at the pipe. Water utilities have insisted they’re not responsible for the portions of pipe that lie within someone’s property line, making removal a huge collective action problem…The infrastructure bill, as drafted, would plow just $15 billion earmarked for pipe replacement into the Environmental Protection Agency’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. The bill would not amend the Safe Drinking Water Act to require utilities to replace the pipes.
“Is it going to be enough to deal with every lead pipe in the country? Probably not, but we’ll make great progress,” Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), who chairs the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, told HuffPost.”
This is why I find such expensive plans to be so frustrating – they are not accurately described and they often are not designed properly to get the job done.
Should this be done differently, through the state? It seems like New Jersey is taking this problem a bit more seriously. Perhaps the money should be given to the states, and not the utility companies, to only be used to replace lead pipes.
Would you want to drink heavily polluted water that had corrosion control additives to prevent its leaching lead from the antiquated pipes? Would you want your kids to drink it?
People in power whether it be in government or academia too frequently do not pay for their hubris that leads to terrible errors paid for by everyone else.
There are thousands of post-9/11 Bush Cointelpro victims, each of us have lost at $1 million each over 20 years out-of-pocket (not including punitive damages). Congress where’s our money and apology?
So Turley chooses to defend the officials that knew and didn’t alert the community rather than those who died and will suffer for generations. Ninety people at minimum died due to poor decision-making (not necessarily a crime), criminal neglect, and a greater interest in covering up the neglect than solving the problem. As long as it was Black people dying, no problem.
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/interactive/how-we-found-dozens-of-uncounted-deaths-during-flint-water-crisis/
Enigma–
interesting article that, in fact, concludes nothing and does not show a causal relationship between between public water use and pneumonia or Legionnaires deaths.
You insist on making it about race so I wonder if the folks in charge of Flint government and water system are black or white? Is this white neglect or Zimbabwe style government?
The person in charge was a white, governor appointed city manager that removed any semblance of democracy from the elected officials.
https://www.mlive.com/news/flint/2018/01/city_of_the_state_flints_histo.html
The state intervention was because the city had been driven into financial chaos by incompetent locals who had done nothing about water or much of anything else.
Only mistake I see here, his legal group should have said their client was an illegal immigrant. They could have increased the payout to $450,000 or $1,000,000?
The 90+ dead people wasn’t a problem?
enigma says: “The 90+ dead people wasn’t a problem?”
That’s a question for your Dem Governor Gretchen, not me.
When it happened it was a Republican Governor and the Republican appointed City Manager that voided the power to the elected officials. If it had been a process governed and covered up by Democrats. They should have gone to jail as well. You are more interested in defending Republicans than the people that were killed by their decisions.
“The 90+ dead people wasn’t a problem?”
+++
Maybe not a public water problem.
Absolutely a public water problem. What part are you denying, that they are dead or the water was the cause? Both are facts.
Judging by your NPR article there was no definite link between the water and the deaths.
Lead leaching into the water….perhaps that is an explanation of why Michigan Voters make such choices in the politicians they vote into office….like Whitmer for example.
“In like Flint”.
Out like Michigan.
And another example of corruption in politics becomes visible.
Our government leaders keep playing us for suckers.
And we are for reelecting them.