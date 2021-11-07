FBI Raids Project Veritas . . . Over A Missing Biden Diary?

There is a curious story out this weekend on reported FBI raids of writers or associates of Project Veritas, the conservative investigative journalism outfit. Project Veritas has been described variously as “Gonzo” or “guerilla” journalism and some insist it is more of a political than a press organization. However, it fits the definition of journalism, in my view, and that makes the raids troubling. All the more troubling is the cause: the missing diary of President Biden’s daughter Ashley.
The New York Times reported that the FBI searched two locations in New York in search of the “stolen” diary that went missing days before the 2020 presidential election. Project founder James O’Keefe questioned how the Times received the story within an hour of the first raid.
O’Keefe says that the organization actually received a tip that the diary was abandoned in a room, an allegation that harkened back to the abandoned laptop of Hunter Biden. However, Ashley reportedly insisted it was stolen.
The use of the FBI is also reminiscent of the still unexplained use of the FBI when Joe Biden was Vice President to search for a gun discarded by Hunter Biden behind a restaurant.
Project Veritas decided not to run the story because it could not verify that the diary belonged to Biden. (The FBI may have just offered that confirmation). Instead, it alerted the police, according to O’Keefe: “Project Veritas gave the diary to law enforcement to ensure it could be returned to its rightful owner. We never published it.”
So why the raids? Since when does the FBI conducted raids over missing diaries?
The FBI can cite the interstate elements of the alleged theft as raising a federal crime. However, what is the crime? It is not clear if they are suggesting that the responsible parties were seeking to sell the diary or that there was some national security element (which would be bizarre since Biden’s daughter was writing before her father ever became president).
Journalist organizations are routinely given material removed from businesses, agencies, or private owners without permission by confidential sources. If this is a federal crime subject to FBI raids, what happened to the new media policies of the Biden Administration after the Tucker Carlson controversy?
There are a host of unanswered questions. Here are five to start with:
- What was the context for the diary’s loss? (Did Ashley Biden leave the diary in a room or was it stolen?)
- What is the alleged federal crime (and what is the precedent for a major federal investigation over such an alleged theft)?
- What precautions were taken by the Biden Administration in light of the claimed media status of the targeted individuals?
- Why was there a delay in this action being taken if the alleged theft occurred a year ago?
- Has this matter been under investigation for a year and did the White House request the intervention of the FBI?
Regardless of how one feels about Project Veritas, there should be calls from media outlets for some answers to these basic questions. Likewise, Congress should be seeking such answers as part of its oversight responsibilities.
49 thoughts on “FBI Raids Project Veritas . . . Over A Missing Biden Diary?”
I think it’s pretty clear by now, that the FBI is acting as the brown shirts of the Democratic Party. What more is there to say.
Help, I lost my dry cleaning ticket. Can the FBI help me find it? I know it was stolen.
Turley provided five reasonable questions. Some of our leftist bloggers will now attack Turley for asking good questions.
They are fascists but don’t know what the word means.
Maybe if Turley asked questions on Trump, we could have a conversation. And you throwing around the word fascists when you are a known Trump supporter even after January 6th, shows you have no concept of what fascism means.
It’s also amusing that he pretends to be able to predict the future, claiming “Some of our leftist bloggers will now attack Turley for asking good questions,” when no one has done that.
Kinda like you have NO concept on what facism means
A year later? Makes you wonder if the FBI’s been listening in as well from time to time. The diary is likely pretense to spy on PV, a political enemy. The Administration is looking for and chilling moles within their ranks.
Well Turley, you seem to cherry-pick who should be investigated. Turley writes “Likewise, Congress should be seeking such answers as part of it’s oversight responsibilities” Now everybody knows how Turley panders to the Trump cult, but his hypocrisy on calling for oversight responsibilities from Congress on this matter and not others is laughably obscene.
+100
More importantly – how do we begin to get the now-politicized FB “under control”? It seems that the President is unable to stop it (otherwise Trump would have), and this president and his cronies seem to approve of the FBI becoming their political “secret police” with unfettered power.
What are the mere mortals to do? We can take back Virginia, but that’s nothing compared to the FBI running amok (funded by our tax dollars no less)!
O’Keefe said that they just found it, and that they returned it, and that they did not make any copies, nor would they ever try to blackmail the president. So ya, FBI is way over reaching. His organization had a history of honesty.
O’Keefe has a history of dishonesty. Only a fool would assume that his claims are true.
Lets assume for the moment that the diary is a fake and a false flag operation to further discredit the Biden’s. Thus we would have an attempt to use falsified evidence created out of thin air in an attempt to so discredit a sitting president that the public would demand impeachment, removal, and subsequent prosecution.
Does this sound familiar? This is exactly the trajectory of the Clinton/ Steele dossier. Consider this difference in response by the FBI between their actions post Steele dossier publication and post Ashley Biden publication.
The FBI gave the Clintons, Perkins Coie, and Fusion GPS a pass on their attempt to unseat a sitting President via manufacturing false information. It will be interesting to see how this ultimately plays out and whether the FBI and the DOJ is truly a blind enforcer of the law or the American STASI.
“the Clintons, Perkins Coie, and Fusion GPS” did not “attempt to unseat a sitting President.”
Ok. Naivety is the cause of the crisis we are in as a nation…. Keep yo head in the sand!
Sure about that?
The Feds are a threat to all of us. Americans are being killed by Biden’s illegal immigrants. Soon we will start seeing Americans “disappearing.” We fear the US government.
https://nypost.com/2021/11/06/desantis-office-claims-border-officials-secretly-sent-70-planes-of-migrants-to-florida/
“Biden sent 70 secret night flights of migrants from border to Florida“
The US has sent over 70 flights of migrants from the Mexican border to Jacksonville, Florida since the summer — but the Biden administration has not disclosed any information about the clandestine transports, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office claimed.
Over 70 air charter flights [on] jetliner airliners coming from the southwest border have landed at Jacksonville International Airport,” Larry Keefe, the Republican governor’s public safety czar, told the outlet.
“On average, there’s 36 passengers on each of these flights. And that has been going on over the course of the summer through September.”
Neither the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, nor Department of Health and Human Services would disclose any information to Florida officials regarding the flights, Keefe told the paper.
The concern from the Florida statehouse came after a 24-year-old undocumented immigrant from Honduras, who posed as a 17-year-old and gave officials a fake name, allegedly killed the Jacksonville man who took him in and gave him a job last month.
The victim’s daughter said she believed the murder suspect arrived on one of the secret flights.
You have no way of ascertaining that what the National File published is the same as what was seized by the FBI.>
The National file says it is. You have zero evidence to question their statements
The relevant question(s) is the continued confirmation to citizens at large that they have NO CONSTITUTIONAL FORM OF GOVERNMENT. Even on a cloudy day it is quite easy to observe the workings of a 2 tiered justice system. The question for you Mr. Turley, how long have you noticed the form of government we have is, in reality, an oligarchy run by a few anonymous characters?
How strange that you think that a search warrant approved by a judge — a search warrant you haven’t even seen, and therefore can’t possibly know what it says — is evidence that we “have NO CONSTITUTIONAL FORM OF GOVERNMENT.”
“You have zero evidence to question their [i.e., the National File’s] statements”
If you were able to pay attention to relevant details, you’d know that I questioned **pudnhead’s** claim that “the diary was published a year ago by National File.”
pudnhead did not quote anything from the National File, and I did not question any statement from the National File. As I said: You [pudnhead] have no way of ascertaining that what the National File published is the same as what was seized by the FBI.
Why is it hard for you to pay attention to relevant details iowan?
JT, I find it curious that you somehow try to categorize or “rate” the level of journalism.
If I distribute information, I am a journalist. Not that the deffinition bestows some special consideration. It does not.
That is the main reason the 1st amendment protects the machine “press” and not the person, “journalist”. Giving the Government the power to define who is and is not engaged in journalism is to allow the govt to censor.
Everyone distributes information, except for those who are so ignorant or deluded that they only distribute their imaginings.
Everyone distributes information
You and I agree. Hence the source of my confusion. Labeling someone a journalist affords no special consideration.
The Founders clearly believed that the press is distinct, which is why there’s a press clause in the 1st Amendment.
The next step in the process is that people start to simply “disappear”..
Oops…. I forgot the January 6th insurrectionists… looks like we’re there..
“Project Veritas decided not to run the story because it could not verify that the diary belonged to Biden. (The FBI may have just offered that confirmation).”
No way to know unless we see the search warrant.
“So why the raids?”
Project Veritas could publish the search warrant. Why haven’t they? Could it be that the FBI was searching for something that PV doesn’t want to reveal?
Could it be that the FBI was searching for something that PV doesn’t want to reveal?
There is circular logic, pretzel logic, and what ever this is supposed to be.
What ever the warrant says carries no weight as far as what the true intent of the warrant might be. It is clear the FBI is nothing but the Stasi arm of the Democrat Party.
“What ever the warrant says carries no weight as far as what the true intent of the warrant might be.”
Don’t be silly. They cannot legally seize things that aren’t covered by the warrant.
What did the warrant cover?
What was seized?
cannot legally seize things that aren’t covered by the warrant.
But just because something is on the warrant is not evidence of the person being in possession.
We know the FBI lies to further their work for Democrats. Smearing those in opposition of Democrats is a big part of the FBI job description. Listing something terrible in a warrant, and then leaking that information to the media is one way to further the narrative.
Another example how politicians have used the DOJ for purely partisan purposes. Reinforces my belief that the DOJ, including the FBI, has to become independent, altho I have no idea how that could be done
Trust is hard to earn and is easily lost.
The FBI is now in that position.
Some Lefties feel schadenfreude at the FBI’s apparent prosecution of conservatives, but remember when J. Edgar Hoover went the other way? Can happen again.
But the main thing is that it is just wrong for a national police organization to play politics.
Does the FBI make Warrantless raids? If they do !!! If they had a warrant, who was the JUDGE who signed it!!!!!!!
Any competent cop or lawyer can write a warrant for anything that a judge will sign. The problem is that the LE agents have to lie (swear to the warrant being the truth). The judge just looks at the paper – if the paper is plausible and the officer swears it’s true, it gets signed. Not questioned or denied like on the last episode of Law and Order!
The ABUSE of POWER and Going after POLITICAL ENEMIES. The Main Street MEDIA will say nothing except for FOX. For Project Veritas and O’ Keefe are viewed as hostile to The DEM’s and Biden Admin. Garland led DOJ only goes after the opposition.
When does Rachel Maddow get an FBI visit for getting Trumps tax returns and who stole them?? Crickets from the Progressives FBI.
Rachel Maddow never had the original for Trump’s tax returns. At best, she had a copy.
She claims that she showered with Daddy in the diary. The FBI has to protect the perverts in the Biden family, as we know by now with Hunter getting away with sleeping with little girls and being naked in the room with his 14 year old niece.
https://www.reddit.com/r/TheBidenshitshow/comments/qnm8hc/ashley_bidens_diary_i_remember_showers_w_my_dad/
But the diary was published a year ago by National File. So it is a little late to hide the contents. And by conducting the raids and the investigation, the FBI has let it be known that the diary is genuine. This story is just weird. The worst part, however, is that the FBI is serving as the personal police to the president and the democrats party. The FBI is long overdue for a massive clean-up.
PV shared a letter from the DoJ requesting they not reveal they were served the warrant. Expaining it would hinder the investigation if it became public. The problem occured when the NYT called PV to get a comment on the warrant, while it was being executed. So the DoJ tipped off the NYT, but asked PV to stay quiet.
Continuing evidence the DoJ has a full time agenda of leaking to the press in order to set the public narrative. instead of just following the fact, the DoJ is using media reports to move their agenda. Just like spying on local school boards.
Iowan2 says:
“Continuing evidence the DoJ has a full time agenda of leaking to the press in order to set the public narrative. instead of just following the fact, the DoJ is using media reports to move their agenda.”
How true. No one can trust the DoJ- be it the Mueller Russian Hoax or the Durham Witch-hunt. The Deep State is corrupt from top to bottom and through and through. Trump was correct after all….
Wow, Jeff, that is an amazing statement.
Now all we have to do is know whether it was what you believe or sarcasm? You left everyone with their mouths open.
You don’t know that “the DoJ tipped off the NYT.”
Roger Stone falsely claimed that CNN had been tipped off by the government when it captured video of the Roger Stone raid, but it “was the product of good instincts, some key clues, more than a year of observing comings at the DC federal courthouse and the special counsel’s office – and a little luck on the timing.”
https://www.cnn.com/2019/01/25/politics/roger-stone-raid/index.html
Anonymous says:
You don’t know that “the DoJ tipped off the NYT.”
How did the NYT find our? According to letter handed to PV, the FBI was working hard to keep this a secret. But the NYT calls during the execution of the warrant.
Why bring up early morning raid by a large tactical team full armed with automatic weapons, to arrest a frail 70 year old man?
Sure CNN had a fully fueled chopper sitting with the rotors turning, “for more that a year” to get the video of the takedown of the master mind and deadly cime King Pin,Roger Stone. I totally believe everything thing CNN says.
iowan2, I agree with you but I thought it was trolling and laughed…I don’t think that comment was meant to be serious.
You have no way of ascertaining that what the National File published is the same as what was seized by the FBI.
None.
You have no way of proving the contrary either. As with the Hunter laptop, the truth will eventually come out and with the Biden’s history of dysfunctional family dynamics, I am betting it was genuine.
“The worst part, however, is that the FBI is serving as the personal police to the president and the democrats party.”
Our friends from the left think it is OK for the FBI to have slow-walked Hunter’s laptop. They believe it is OK to search for a personal diary for the President. These friends think it OK to intimidate by invading the privacy and homes of Project Veritas employees for political reasons. Finally, they are willing to call a diary stolen when carelessly left in a public place.
All of these actions smack authoritarianism, not a government of free people. When we see these types of activities, we generally call them by their real name, fascism.