“Minor-Attracted People”: Old Dominion University Professor Faces Calls For Termination Over his Views of Pedophilia

An assistant professor at Old Dominion University is facing calls for his firing after an interview where he discussed his highly controversial views of pedophilia. Allyn Walker, who teaches sociology and criminal justice at Old Dominion University, believes that it is not immoral for adults to be sexually attracted to children. He insists that “minor-attracted persons” are wrongly stigmatized for “an attraction they didn’t ask for.” As will come to no surprise to readers on this blog, I believe that Walker’s views are protected by free speech as well as academic freedom principles.
The controversy was triggered after Walker gave a Nov. 8 interview with the Prostasia Foundation, a San Francisco-based child protection organization, on Walker’s book, “A Long Dark Shadow: Minor-Attracted People and Their Pursuit of Dignity.” Walker explained the use of “minor-attracted persons” or MAPs rather than “pedophile:”
“A lot of people when they hear the term ‘pedophile,’ they automatically assume that it means a sex offender, and that isn’t true. And it leads to a lot of misconceptions about attractions towards minors…From my perspective, there is no morality or immorality attached to attraction to anyone because no one can control who they’re attracted to at all…In other words, it’s not who we’re attracted to that’s either OK or not OK. It’s our behaviors in responding to that attraction that are either OK or not OK…We have a tendency to want to categorize people with these attractions as evil or morally corrupt. But when we’re talking about non-offending MAPs, these are people who have an attraction they didn’t ask for. … So, their behaviors are moral. But they’re still being subjected to this same idea that they’re bad people and they’ve often internalized that for themselves.”
The interview caused a firestorm of controversy and Walker issued a statement that “I want to be clear: child sexual abuse is an inexcusable crime. As an assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice, the goal of my research is to prevent crime.”
The backlash was so great that ODU officials felt it was necessary to declare that it was not in favor of pedophilia:
“Following recent social media activity and direct outreach to the institution, it is important to share that Old Dominion, as a caring and inclusive community, does not endorse or promote crimes against children or any form of criminal activity.”
I would have preferred a statement simply reaffirming that the school honors academic freedom and free speech. It does not have to agree with the views of faculty members to support the right to express those views. Indeed, as a public university, it is bound by the protections of the First Amendment.
Nevertheless, a Change.org petition signed by more than 1,600 people as of Monday called on ODU to oust Walker over concerns that such teaching “in the sociology and criminal justice department … will effect the next generation in a negative way.”
Walker could successfully challenge any such termination. It is certainly understandable why people are upset about these views. Even the thought of being sexually attracted to children is deeply upsetting for most of us. That view is being heard loudly across the media platforms this week. However, that is the value of free speech. Each of us can use our own free speech rights to confront and to condemn such views. Universities are places for intellectual exploration. We often challenge orthodoxy and each other. Some views may be offensive or obnoxious. However, the diversity of thought is the very essence of our education mission.
Professor Walker has caused a raging debate. Have at it. Denounce him. Better yet, debate him. But do not try to fire him.
5 thoughts on ““Minor-Attracted People”: Old Dominion University Professor Faces Calls For Termination Over his Views of Pedophilia”
Yes, freedom of speech should be free for everyone. The problem is today it’s only free for the left. Each time a conservative professor freely speaks he’s attacked and terminated. When you listen to this (whatever he designates himself) you understand why college and universities are turning out morons. All these wack jobs are attempting “normalize” their perversion. Would anyone here leave their child or grandchild alone in a room with this “MAP”?
What about Cat O Lick priests who sexually abuse male kids?
Lock em up.
“Defining deviency down”
Who was the politician that coined/popularized that statement?
No. don’t judge people. Unless its about guns, or God, or freedom, those all deserved to be judged.
But who is Allyn Walker? A google search is all about this interview, and an article at The Blaze, that I didn’t read past the headline.
We were told that worries about guys in women’s bathrooms was normal and worries about women being assaulted was gaslighting, and phobic. Until Louden Schools decided a rape had to be covered up… because the perp wore a skirt. But trust them, they are HIGHLY educated, and the lack of accomplishments not germane.
If he is bent… He is bent.
He is bent all the way!
From his first minor threat…
To his last dying day!
While there’s no question it’s impossible to approve of sexual abuse of children, there seems to me to be some truth in saying that the crime is in the behavior, not the feeling which may or may not lead to such behavior.
But, the same as being hopelessly attracted to someone else’s spouse, perhaps it’s better to sit on those feelings, rather than openly discuss them.