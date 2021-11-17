The Steele Dossier and the End of Shame In American Politics

The famous philosopher and mathematician Blaise Pascal once declared that “the only shame is to have none.” The problem with shame is that it requires a sense of guilt over one’s actions. In the age of rage, there appear fewer and fewer actions that are beyond the pale for politics. Take Adam Schiff and the Steele dossier. While even the Washington Post has admitted that it got the Russian collusion story wrong in light of the findings of Special Counsel John Durham, House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is still insisting that he was absolutely right to promote the discredited Steele dossier. Schiff’s interview on NBC’s Meet the Press may be the final proof of the death of shame in American politics.
Schiff was one of the greatest promoters of the Steele dossier despite access to briefings casting doubt about Steele and the underlying claims. However, Schiff recently has attempted to defend himself by claiming that Steele was a respected former spy and that he was lied to by a Russian source.
Schiff told host Chuck Todd:
“I don’t regret saying that we should investigate claims of someone who, frankly, was a well-respected British intelligence officer. And we couldn’t have known, of course, years ago that we would learn years later that someone who is a primary source lied to him. [Igor] Danchenko lied to Christopher Steele and then lied to the FBI. He should be prosecuted. He is being prosecuted. And I’ll tell you this, if he’s convicted, he should not be pardoned the way Donald Trump pardoned people who lied to FBI agents, like Roger Stone and Mike Flynn. There ought to be the same standard in terms of prosecuting the liars. But I don’t think there ought to be any pardon, no matter which way the lies cut.”
Schiff’s spin is enough to cause permanent vertigo.
Some of us have spent years being pummeled for questioning the obvious problems with the Steele dossier, including the long-denied connection to the Clinton campaign. Schiff was the main voice swatting down such criticism and his endorsements were treated as dispositive for media from MSNBC to the Washington Post. After all, he was the chair of the House Intelligence Committee and assured the public that our criticisms were meritless and the dossier was corroborated.
Schiff’s spin, however, continues to deny the obvious about the Russian collusion scandal.
First, many would guffaw at the claim that Steele was and remains a “well-respected British intelligence officer.” Soon after the dossier was shopped to the FBI, British intelligence flagged credibility problems with Steele. The FBI severed Steele as an asset. Even his own sources told the FBI that Steele wildly exaggerated information and distorted intelligence. Most recently, Steele went public with a laughable claim that Michael Cohen, Trump’s former counsel, was lying to protect Trump despite spending years trying to get Trump charged criminally.
Second, Schiff ignored repeated contradictions in Steele’s dossier as well as evidence that the dossier was paid for and promoted by the Clinton campaign. In 2017, even fired FBI agent Peter Strzok admitted that “we are unaware of ANY Trump advisors engaging in conversations with Russian intelligence officials” and “Steele may not be in a position to judge the reliability of his subsource network.” Schiff would have had access to some of this intelligence. Indeed, while the Clinton campaign was denying that it funded the dossier, American intelligence knew that that was a lie. Indeed, until the Durham indictments, Schiff continued to defend the Russian collusion investigation and the Steele dossier.
Third, Schiff attempts to portray the sole problem with the Steele dossier as Russian analyst Igor Danchenko. That is simply not true. Schiff was long aware that there were allegations of misleading or false information given by the FBI to the secret court. Indeed, the first Durham conviction was of Kevin Clinesmith, the former FBI agent who pleaded guilty. Schiff was aware that President Barack Obama was briefed in 2017 that Hillary Clinton was allegedly planning to manufacture a Russian collusion scandal — just days before the start of the Russian investigation. The dossier was riddled with disproven allegations.
Fourth, Schiff states that he merely sought to investigate allegations. However, Schiff was one of the most active members fueling the Russian collusion allegations. Indeed, when the Mueller investigation found no proof of Russian collusion, Schiff immediately went public to claim that he had evidence of collusion in his committee files. It was meant to keep the scandal alive. Schiff has never produced his promised evidence of collusion.
While Schiff insists that he was just doing his due diligence in pushing for an investigation, the claim is not only undermined by his refusal to acknowledge obvious flaws in the dossier for years but his opposition to the investigation by John Durham. Indeed, while Schiff insists that he is glad to see people like Danchenko prosecuted, he opposed the continuation of this and other investigations.
Schiff told MSNBC that ongoing investigations would constitute “tearing down our democracy” and would serve as a way to “delegitimize” a president. Schiff denounced the Durham investigation as a “politically motivated” effort and resisted demands from Trump to issue a report before the election. Schiff raised the termination of the Durham investigation by Attorney General Garland before Durham could issue any indictments or reports. He added “The appointment is not consistent with the language of the statute that he’s relying on and can be rescinded, I think, by the next attorney general. I would presume the next attorney general will look to see if there is any merit to the work that John Durham is doing.”
So Schiff is now heralding indictments by Durham despite the fact that, if he had gotten his way, there would have been no Durham and no indictments.
The Russian collusion scandal was not some harmless political ploy. Lives were destroyed. Carter Page, who was never charged with a single crime, was labeled a Russian agent and pilloried across networks and print media. A fortune was spent on investigations by Congress, two special counsels, and inspectors general investigations. Hundreds of people faced questioning and many spent their savings on legal representation. A presidency was derailed, agencies like the Justice Department and the FBI were whiplashed by scandal, and Congress dropped a myriad of other issues to focus on various investigations.
In the wake of those costs, Schiff offers little more than a shrug.
Many have long marveled at the incapacity for shame in politicians. That missing emotion was most famously captured by lawyer Joseph Welch in the Army-McCarthy hearings in 1954: “Have you no shame, sir, at long last? Have you no shame?” The answer is that we now live in a post-shame era where the only shame is yielding to the impulses of decency or decorum. The Russian collusion scandal served its purpose and Adam Schiff would be the first say that there is no shame in that.
58 thoughts on “The Steele Dossier and the End of Shame In American Politics”
Lawyers representing and defending Trump and election cases and testifying on his behalf in the impeachment proceedings show there is no shame.
Apparently, you know nothing about the Constitution or law in general. God, I hope you didn’t go to law school. Orangeman bad!
The damage is done, however. The dossier served its purpose, which was to discredit Donald Trump.
There are still people who believe the dossier is true. They refused to hear the facts as they came out and reasonably change their opinion. They hate Trump, so they cannot exonerate him or apologize to Trump voters.
This poisoned Trump’s entire presidency. Alleging that a sitting US president was working for Russia against American interests was devastating to that presidency. The FBI itself engaged in egregious misconduct.
This fuels mistrust in the government, and concerns over a deep state.
On some level, what matters most is who runs the country, from the bureaucracy to the intelligence community. Management in key positions of the alphabet soup shapes the course.
People don’t care about mean Tweets. They gleefully forwarded Tweets of Kathy Griffin holding Trump’s severed head, and fantasies of Madonna and Johnny Depp of assassinating the president. Joe Biden calls people dog faced pony soldiers, “good (negr(*S)”, Neanderthal thinking, and said he’d like to take Trump being the bleachers and beat him up.
Democrats were able to reach a fevered pitch of mania over Trump, based upon media coverage that kept pushing the Russia hoax. And before that, the media kept ludicrously claiming that Trump, with a Jewish family, was really antisemitic. The media kept claiming that Trump, one of the most blunt people in politics, was actually speaking in code. When he sent a meme with his oft repeated calls for Hilary Clinton to go to jail, it was declared antisemitic. Clinton isn’t Jewish. Sheriff’s badges are 6 pointed stars. When Trump said there were very fine people at Charlottesville, “and I’m not talking about the white supremacists, who should be condemned totally”, the media claimed this was code to mean the exact opposite. When Trump disavowed white supremacists and racists dozens and dozens of time, on camera, the media kept claiming he had never disavowed white supremacists.
The media kept claiming that there were hidden racist messages in Trump’s rhetoric. That he really meant the opposite of what he said. This was a man who hired minorities and women in high paying positions at his companies when the glass ceiling was 8 feet thick.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s racism has been explicit. He wrote a letter opposing school desegregation because he didn’t want his sons going to school in a “racial jungle”. In 2007 he said of Obama, “I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.” He said a few years ago, Obama would be bringing him coffee. He said if you don’t vote for him, “you ain’t black”, claiming that voting Democrat is a measure of blackness. He called a famous baseball player a “good Negr0&”. He said black people restock shelves while Latinos are doctors. He said that “poor kids are just as bright as white kids.” There is no decoding needed for Biden’s remarks.
We’re all tired of the media’s lies in service to the Democrat Party, and their covering for Joe Biden. The election boost that all this free media propaganda gives to Democrats is immeasurable.
Are you tired of being manipulated yet?
On the View, Whoopi Goldberg once asked why they keep getting the story wrong about Trump. Joy Behar responded quite honestly, that it’s because they hate him, and are willing to believe the worst about him.
Good summary, Karen S! 😊
As always, Karen S with the facts.
His own mouth brands Schiff as not only being without shame but also being without morals. How long will his constituents continue voting him into office. Perhaps his constituents look in the mirror and see Adam Schiff. Have they no shame?!!!
There is no dealing with the left. Truth is meaningless to them. Schiff is a liar, but listen to what CNN reports elsewhere.
“Karen Bass: The Men Killed by Rittenhouse Akin to Civil Rights Workers
Representative Karen Bass (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the two white men killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest were like white Civil Rights activists killed in the 1960s.”
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/11/14/karen-bass-the-men-killed-by-rittenhouse-akin-to-civil-rights-workers/
S Meyer:
We currently do not have an effective defense against far Left propaganda. Most of the media has become Pravda.
The truth is no defense against the juggernaut of false propaganda. People still think Michael Brown had his hands up, Trayvon Marton was attacked while eating Skittles, Trump was a Russian asset, and that Kyle Rittenhouse was an aggressive white supremacist mowing down black people peacefully protesting.
The truth is none of that, but it doesn’t matter.
The goal is not to report the truth, but rather shape public opinion, and the mainstream media is very, very good at that.
Karen, we keep saying the same things, and they are true. However, the louder voice of academics, the news media and Hollywood continuously lie but are believed. Should we think things will change if we continue to act in the same fashion as we have done in the past?
As long as people like this person (biting my lip not to curse) do not suffer any consequences for his actions, and liars like like the current AG (See parents investigated as domestic terrorists), and prosecutors like the ones after Rittenhouse, people like me will continue to look at government today as one giant RICO. The FBI is now the Stasi. Thank God I live in Florida.
Please explain to me how Schiff and his “I have concrete proof…” is any different than Joe McCarthy’s “I have a list of names….”
See today’s nominee for comptroller as the most recent example.
That’s exactly what the article said. Did you read it?
Despite the fact I have misgivings about McCarthy, we should remember:
1) He was right.
2) The FBI list of names was much longer.
3) The Venona Project released in a later time period.
I’m still waiting for all of the “ample evidence” Schiff said he has on Trump colluding with Russia…
Jon, I hope you’re starting to see the light but somehow I doubt it. Although not every Democrat is a corrupt liar, most are and Schiff is just one more classic example. Corruption and deceit are part and parcel of politicians on both sides but Democrats have a history of deceit in modern politics. We have a class of modern politicians who took Chairman Mao’s proclamations to heart, one of which is a lie is not a lie when it’s used for political purposes (to paraphrase.) With certain exceptions, the Democratic party is made up of dupers and the duped. Of course, the world is ruled by Satan anyway and they’re just following his lead.
Schiff is an ideological propagandist worthy of Hitler’s Germany, Stalin’s Russia and Mao’s China. It is easy to imagine him fitting comfortably into any one of those regimes, and promoting self-righteous smear campaigns and show trials against his political opponents.
That having been said, the real drivers of the collusion hoax were the Clinton campaign and senior leadership of the FBI, DOJ and special counsel’s office, and possibly CIA, all supported initially by Obama/Biden. Unless and until they are held to account, through prosecution if they broke the law or through a complete and thorough report documenting their gross misconduct if they did not, justice will not have been served.
Daniel, The FBI equals incompetence and corruption and it is nothing new.
Hoover on MLK (and… and… and…) Ruby Ridge. Whitey Bulger. The security guard at the Atlanta Olympics. And on and on and on. In this case there’s the Alfa Bank baloney and the Aussie Diplomat baloney as well as the Hillary Dossier (they were all separate parts of the Russian hoax and should not be lumped together as the Professor has done….) and there is surely more to come)
If you are standing beside an FBI agent exactly at dawn on Nauset beach on Cape Cod (the furthest east point on the arm) on 3/21 of any given year and the FBI agent asks you what direction is east… take the fifth
In my opinion; House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, D-Calif. is a morally bankrupt political hack and a liar, I don’t trust anything that comes out of his mouth as being the truth the whole truth and nothing but the truth, nothing.
Basically a putz capo in the Democratic Party trying to avoid being primaried and hold onto office. A feckless nebbish with merrick Garland who have lost any sense of decency and integrity
What irritates me is the entire thing was bad from the start and they still pushed it. How this does not hurt a President is beyond my understanding regardless of whether it is a Republican or Democrat. This might have been the first, but I bet it will not be the last. From day one it was about impeachment and a hoax document was used. While I am not a big fan of President Trump, this was wrong. I can only hope that the truth prevails and all involved pay their dues. Congressman Schiff doubles down when others admit to the mistake. I expect this one to bite him back. He had better not hope they can tie him fire to this or he may find himself facing removal.
I agree with the Quiet Man. Trump may be the most unsympathetic of victims ever but this was serious corruption across many in our government. That is the takeaway not Trump’s personality.
Schiff is a politician – that’s a much shorter version of the article…
Schiff is a politician. His lips were moving.
– The End
Senator Reid provided one of the Democrat templates for wicked and shameless lies about Romney’s taxes.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2016/09/15/harry-reid-lied-about-mitt-romneys-taxes-hes-still-not-sorry
When they say “By Any Means Necessary” they mean it. That is one reason it is difficult to believe their increasingly ridiculous claims that the election wasn’t stolen. They lie by default.
Meanwhile, weak Republicans still believe they are opposed to Democrats and they haven’t tumbled to the fact that many across the aisle are actually Bolsheviks for whom morality is only an annoying impediment to winning. Although, come to think on it, many Democrats aren’t even pretending to morality these days.
What a cool move. After saying that Trump was falsely accused, Turkey continues the canard about McCarthy. The person named by McCarthy when the ” have you no shame comment” made by the reporter was a communist. There is a $50,000 reward if anyone can show that McCarthy falsely named a communist or Communist sympathizer. Now we have self acknowledged communists in the media,the congress,Brennan voted for a communist for president and Comey said that he was once a communist but didn’t know what to call himself.
John, “Blacklisted by History” is a pretty good account of Senator McCarthy. If anything, McCarthy seems to have underestimated the problem.
Was Schiff complicit in the Russia collusion story? If there is evidence of it, we can be assured Durham has it.