“Jump Kick Man” Identified In Rittenhouse Case . . . After Closing Arguments

Throughout the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, one of the alleged “victims” was known only as “jump kick man” and identified only by his action and his pants. It now turns out that the prosecutors knew not only who he was but where he was before the trial. The question is whether the defense was informed that “jump kick man” was actually Maurice Freeland, 39.
The video played at trial appears to show Freeland running at Rittenhouse and kicking him shortly after Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum. Rittenhouse insisted that he shot at Freeland in self-defense.
The incident became Count 3 against Rittenhouse for first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon. That count carries a possible prison term of 12 1/2 years in prison with the possible addition of five more years on the weapon element.
Once the prosecutors were forced to drop the sixth count on unlawful possession, the third count became arguably their best chance for a compromise verdict.
While the prosecutors would likely object, the defense could have sought to introduce Freeland’s record (particularly for any impeachment effort). He has a lengthy criminal history in Wisconsin, including charges for battery, disorderly conduct and driving while intoxicated this year. That means that all of the alleged victims had criminal records. In Freeland’s case, he has an open criminal complaint for domestic violence for an attack on his partner in a drunken rage, ultimately throwing her to the ground and kicking her in her ribcage before she managed to flee. He has various violent offenses in his record as well as escaping from custody and parole violations.
Well that’s interesting. The Left’s narrative is that Rittenhouse is a white supremacist vigilante that crossed state lines to go kill. And yet he didn’t even fire his weapon at the one black man that physically assaulted him. Is Rittenhouse the white face of black supremacy? sarc/off
(Slightly OT)
Why is the Left so apoplectic about KR?
Their rage is not really about race. It’s about a man standing alone — an individual daring to defy their Brownshirts:
“Countless politicians and law enforcement agencies bowed to our Brownshirts. Dignitaries and the media hailed our Brownshirts as enlightened protestors. (Hell, they were even excused from Covid restrictions.) Talking heads anointed our Brownshirts as freedom fighters. Prominent politicians claimed that they don’t exist — and that if they do, they’re ‘mostly peaceful.’ Everyone knelt and stood down. How dare you, KR, stand up to them. (Good god, can you imagine what would happen if other Americans followed his lead?!)”
KR is to their Brownshirts as Tank Man was to the communist butchers at Tiananmen Square.
(HT Mespo for identifying the “Brownshirts” angle.)
All of this was preventable had law enforcement been ordered to use whatever force necessary to put down the rioting, burning and looting. Right now agitators are on the courthouse steps making efforts at influencing a jury’s decision. Their right to protest should have been located distant to the trial. The nation’s ability to provide safety and peace to us has been compromised by corruption in our government.
Probably best served to leave out the identity of jump kick man out as long as the footage of Rittenhouse thrill punching the girl on the town green was equally not present. Although, it’s clear the man was just trying to distract an active shooter by rocking his block with his foot.
The mob might like mobocracy now, by they won’t like it when an even greater, more powerful mob comes after them.
I never practiced criminal law, but this sure seems like prosecutorial misconduct to me
Why would a defense attorney not want to put this guy on the stand to demonstrate the facts that he intended to do great bodily harm or cause the death of???? I am so 🤔
How did they not know who he is when he has criminal charges. I think they did know and did not bother to contact him and play dumb. Or it was missed in the rush to charge in 48 hours before an investigation was completed.
So, if there is truth in this story, the defence should be making a further motion for a mistrial. Does anyone know how the prosecutors “suggested” that they did not know his identity? Further, does anyone know if information about his identity would be “Brady” material?
I don’t think that it was in either side’s interest to call this character. If he testified for the prosecution, his prior criminal record might well be exposed on cross examination, particularly when it turns out that he was bartering his proposed testimony to escape other, unrelated, charges.
I can’t see any circumstance where his testimony would be useful to the defense, as a defense witness.
What is troubling is that the prosecution, again, apparently represented to the court and/or defense counsel that they did not know his identity.
A false representation to the court, of that magnitude, would be a career ending move for the prosecutors.
Remember Mike Nifong, the Duke lacrosse “rape” prosecutor?
Of COURSE they knew. I’m sure they were hoping for a gotcha moment, as with Kavanaugh or Barrett, at some point. In their hubris, I doubt they thought they’d perform so abysmally. The modern dem party are incapable of ethical behavior. Their misdeeds over the past five years were not a phase reserved for Trump; this is their new identity and modus operandi. They are never to be trusted again, and it is precisely why they are trying to redistrict like crazy and pack the courts.
Freeland came forward,offered to to testify.
Wait….for immunity, from that night and from other open charges against him.
The prosecution, with a glimmer of competence, wisely rejected the opportunity for the defense to cross examine Freeland.
We are now up to FOUR violations of the defendants right to a fair trial. FOUR different reasons the Judge can dismiss this case with prejudice.
A lawyer would have to explain if a deal could be reached in the event of a hung jury, that would legally protect KR from new prosecutions. I cant see how a deal between the State and the Defense could guarantee KR’s protection. That being said, the Judge is the only pathway to protect KR from the predatory State. The Judge is going to have to rule on the motion to dismiss, if a conviction or hung jury happens.
Mistrial with prejudice….Rittenhouse goes free and can sue the Prosecutors, MSNBC, and other Media personalities.
Justice prevails in that case.
IF a criminal malicious prosecution case is dismissed a legal route is opened at 42 U.S.C. section 1983 (Civil Rights Act)
The Rittenhouse trial (and the treatment of the 1/6 defendants) is showing Americans that our justice system has flaws.
We have two systems of justice.
One compassionate and forgiving (see the punishment for the FBI lawyer who framed Carter Page).
The other, harsh and punitive (see the furry guy at the Capitol, who got 41 months after spending 10 months in solitary).
And the Left is happy with that system, but that joy will change when another administration turns on the Left.
“The Rittenhouse trial (and the treatment of the 1/6 defendants) is showing Americans that our justice system has flaws.”
In a ‘big picture’ way, Man has flaws, Man constitutes Government, and its agencies, like the justice system. Man has flaws
And Power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Not at all strange the fonders saw a need to craft a Bill of Rights. Specific acttions the Federal Govt are forbidden from engaging in. Our entire constitution is a concerted effort to protect the Peoples, and States sovereign power over the Federal Govt.
Rittenhouse awoke this morning and innocent man. The State (Flawed Man) is required to disprove each of the four elements of Self Defense. Focus the debate on that simple small question of fact.
The State has failed, with out question to disprove all four of those elements.
Kyle Rittenhouse is still an innocent man.
“And the left is happy with that system.”
Balderdash. The left has been screaming for prison reform for decades. Nice of you conservatives to join the party (only when it affects you of course) but to state that it’s liberals who have been maintaining the utterly untenable justice/penal system status quo is hilariously out of touch. Funny how everyone’s “tough on crime” until it’s you/your family/your ideological comrade enduring what the US calls “justice.”
Well in the unlikely outcome that this becomes a retrial there are several eyewitnesses that the prosecution withheld who will be featured
Justice will prevail 🇺🇸
There shall be no re-trial…..there is a fair, honest, and legally astute Judge overseeing the Trial….and marking down the Prosecutorial Misconduct Counts…..which if there Jury does not acquit the Defendant of all charges…..the Judge will declare a Mistrial with Prejudice and refer the Prosecutors for proper disciplinary action to include criminal prosecution for their. willful misconduct.