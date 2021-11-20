Weekend Photos: Botanical Gardens

By Darren Smith, Weekend Contributor

Resulting from a bit of self-directed happenstance, I found that the digital camera and botanical garden are soon united… nothing like being given the proper latitude to find tropical flora and fauna.

Click each image to enlarge

Fruit of the Poison Tree Frogs

Agave Maria

Digital Impressionists

Remember there is still a world out there.

Images (C) 2021 Darren Smith

The views expressed in this posting are the author’s alone and not those of the blog, the host, or other weekend bloggers. As an open forum, weekend bloggers post independently without pre-approval or review. Content and any displays or art are solely their decision and responsibility.

