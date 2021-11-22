Verdict First, Funds Second: GoFundMe’s Red Queen Policy on Rittenhouse

GoFundMe appears to have lifted its ban on fundraising for Kyle Rittenhouse . . . after he was acquitted. Of course, those funds were most needed to put on a defense and many demanded that the site cut off access to fundraising. The site yielded to the pressure and refused to allow people who believed Rittenhouse to be innocent from donating on its site. GoFundMe has been repeatedly criticized for political bias and conservative sites have objected that the site continued to allow fundraising for Black Lives Matter protesters accused of rioting. The company appears to have embraced a Red Queen policy from Alice in Wonderland: This “sentence first — verdict afterwards.”
GOFundMe issued a statement.
“If someone is acquitted of those charges, as Rittenhouse was today, a fundraiser started subsequently for their legal defense and other expenses would not violate this policy. A fundraiser to pay lawyers, cover legal expenses or to help with ongoing living expenses for a person acquitted of those charges could remain active as long as we determine it is not in violation of any of our other terms and, for example, the purpose is clearly stated, and the correct beneficiary is added to the fundraiser.”
Previously, Twitter and Facebook also blocked those who defended Rittenhouse. For its part, GoFundMe declared in a prior statement that “GoFundMe’s Terms of Service prohibit raising money for the legal defense of an alleged violent crime. In light of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, we want to clarify when and why we removed certain fundraisers in the past.”
The company previously blocked parents who were opposing CRT being taught in public schools. It has also barred fundraising for police officers.
The GoFundMe policy is facially absurd. A criminal defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty. GoFundMe presumes guilt until proven innocent . . . for some defendants.
A criminal defense in any case (let alone a high-profile case with ramped up prosecution teams) is hugely expensive. That financial threat can prompt some to plead guilty. That is why people want to help fund such defenses to guarantee true access to a fair trial. GoFundMe did everything it could to block such efforts.
Of course, as I noted recently in a column, Rittenhouse is likely to need additional funds for the next chapter of litigation that could range from federal investigations to civil lawsuits.
It is a familiar pattern on Internet sites which were once largely neutral platforms for people to communicate and organize. Now these companies are actively engaged in shaping public opinion and creating barriers to free speech and free association. I am an unabashed Internet originalist. I have long opposed the calls for censorship under the pretense of creating “an honest Internet.” We have have been discussing how writers, editors, commentators, and academics have embraced rising calls for censorship and speech controls, including President Joe Biden and his key advisers. The erosion of free speech has been radically accelerated by Big Tech and social media companies. The level of censorship and viewpoint regulation has raised questions of a new type of state media where companies advance an ideological agenda with political allies.
4 thoughts on “Verdict First, Funds Second: GoFundMe’s Red Queen Policy on Rittenhouse”
This will backfire on African-Americans and other groups historically discriminated against. The American court system, especially trials, is based on past rulings (precedent). So even if you disagree with a single ruling, that “precedent” can affect 100% of future cases – which will harm African-Americans longterm and other groups without political clout.
The focus should be on supporting a fair juror process and suppressing illegally obtained evidence NOT changing the verdict of that fair process. Most important America needs more jury-trials and fewer plea deals. This is essentially the process Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr fought and died for – not a preferred outcome but a fair constitutional process.
The real crisis is that the vast majority of cases never go to trial at all. There are good prosecutors but the bad ones game the plea bargain system not seeking justice but to improve their resume.
Lefties have adopted unfair and unequal policies for a despised minority – conservatives.
I know, a private company can discriminate against an unprotected class (interesting how Lefties embrace rights when it suits them and ignores inconvenient rights).
Basic fairness and respect for our system would lead Lefties to cry out against this discrimination.
But Lefties are typically political animals first and patriots second.
Rittenhouse should countersue any family member of dead guys who sue him. If they claim to be due money for their sons death then they are responsible for what he was doing. Kyle was assaulted
If one is convicted of a crime they would be barred from initiating a Civil Rights Act suit until the criminal case is overturned 42 U.S.C. sec. 1983 see also 28 USC sec 2254(b) State case 2255 federal.