Unrequited Rage: The Demand for Mob Justice in the Rittenhouse Trial

Below is my column in The Hill on the aftermath of Rittenhouse verdict and how the jury functioned as design to rule on the evidence and the law rather than public passions. Many have called for self-defense laws to be curtailed in light of the verdict. We can certainly have that debate. However, this jury was tasked with applying these facts to existing law. They did not have the luxury of reframing the legal standard to achieve their own concept of justice.
The aftermath of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict is a lesson in unrequited rage. After a jury of 12 citizens in Kenosha, Wis., acquitted Rittenhouse on all charges, politicians and media figures lashed out at the judge, the jury and the entire legal system.
Like our politics and our media, the legal system has become a vehicle for collective rage; there is no room for doubt or deviation from our predispositions. Yet in denouncing “vigilante justice,” pundits and politicians seem to be advocating for a form of mob justice.
The difference between vigilante and mob justice? Perspective and numbers.
For some, Rittenhouse running down Sheridan Road in Kenosha with his AR-15 is a vigilante. For Rittenhouse, people chasing him with guns and chains is a mob. Neither involves actual justice, which is what juries mete out through the dispassionate application of law and facts.
Most of us — including his defense counsel, following the verdict — were critical of Rittenhouse and his decision to take his AR-15 to a riot. However, the trial revealed key facts that sharply diverged from past media reports. For the first time, the public was not reading facts filtered and framed by the media. In a great demonstration of the value of cameras in courtrooms, the public could reach its own conclusions.
It turned out that Rittenhouse was not an “outsider” but someone with long, close ties to Kenosha. He spent much of that fateful day in Kenosha cleaning graffiti from the walls of the high school and was asked by a business owner to protect his property that night. He did not chase down his victims and shoot one, Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, in the back as Rosenbaum attempted to flee. Instead, he was attacked by all three men he shot, including one who pointed a gun at his head. Rosenbaum, a convicted child molester with a history of mental illness, threatened to kill him and others earlier.
Yet the “white supremacist” narrative was a “fact too good to check” by the media, which almost uniformly failed to report on facts supporting the claim of self-defense.
Within days of the shootings, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden referenced Rittenhouse as a “white supremacist” despite no evidence supporting that widely repeated claim.
Likewise, when the judge ruled on motions for Rittenhouse, he was declared a racist. When the jurors ruled for Rittenhouse, they — including a black juror — were declared to be racists, too. When Rittenhouse was allowed to go free, the entire legal system was denounced as racist.
Even after grudgingly stating that we “must abide” by the verdict, President Biden added that the verdict left “many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included.”
Other leaders went further. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called the verdict “disgusting” and a victory for “violent extremism from within our own nation.” Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo denounced the verdict as “a stain on the soul of America” and an example of “supremacist vigilantism.” (Cuomo, soon to be a criminal defendant in his own trial, may want to consider how mob justice could play out in his case.) Declared Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), “The judge. The jury. The defendant. It’s white supremacy in action. This system isn’t built to hold white supremacists accountable. It’s why Black and brown folks are brutalized and put in cages while white supremacist murderers walk free.”
For Bush and others, it is just that simple: Jurors selected at random were racists because they failed to convict a white defendant who shot three white men.
MSNBC legal analyst and Georgetown law professor Paul Butler — who previously described the trial as “white supremacy on steroids” — said the verdict is a message that “vigilante justice prevailed.” MSNBC posted an opinion blog headlined “Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Was Designed To Protect White Conservatives Who Kill.”
Some were not satisfied to simply denounce the jury or judge as racists. Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick declared that this was the final proof of a “system built on white supremacy” that “further validates the need to abolish our current system.” What appeared infuriating to Kaepernick about Kenosha was the absence of mob justice, not a victory of vigilante justice: Rittenhouse personified all of our social ills and had to be punished, sentenced to life in prison on the basis of popular opinion.
That, of course, would transcend evidence or law. It would be a system based on demand, not deliberation — the very definition of mob justice.
What is most concerning is the involvement of many in the media in this movement. We live in the age of “advocacy journalism,” in which figures such as former New York Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones are lionized for declaring that “all journalism is advocacy.” Stanford journalism professor Ted Glasser has insisted that journalism must “free itself from this notion of objectivity to develop a sense of social justice.”
For legal analysts, this often means “freeing” ourselves not just from objectivity but from the criminal code. Indeed, after the jury failed to convict as demanded, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) called for the Justice Department to investigate the “miscarriage of justice.”
In this case, the legal question under Wisconsin law was neither complex nor confusing: “A person is privileged to threaten or intentionally use force against another for the purpose of preventing or terminating what the person reasonably believes to be an unlawful interference with his or her person by such other person.” Lethal force is allowed if “the actor reasonably believes that such force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or herself.”
Each use of force by Rittenhouse was preceded by attacks by at least four men. The jury simply had a reasonable doubt that Rittenhouse acted without a reasonable belief that he faced great bodily harm.
Not surprisingly, those facts often were not given as the context for legal analysis. Instead, more amenable hypotheticals were trotted out. After the verdict, MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance explained that the verdict was “something akin” to “saying if you go into a bank and rob it and people are trying to apprehend you, you can then shoot your way out and claim self-defense.” Except that Rittenhouse was not robbing a bank when he was attacked; he was not doing anything illegal in guarding a business at the owner’s request or walking down the street. The jury decided that the men he shot were not “apprehending” him but, instead, were attacking him without provocation.
The facts of the case are now as irrelevant as the verdict, however, because we are a nation addicted to rage — and rage does not allow for doubt. In the minds of some, Rittenhouse was a vigilante, so his acquittal was vigilante justice. However, swapping mob justice for vigilante justice lacks the same critical element: justice.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
47 thoughts on “Unrequited Rage: The Demand for Mob Justice in the Rittenhouse Trial”
Our system of justice is designed to protect Kyle Rittenhouse from the government. Very much needed in this case. The government filed capital murder charges within 48 hours. A raw abuse of power.
“By the second night of rioting, streams of out-of-state professional Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters had flooded into the city.”
“BLM rioters burned his lot two nights in a row, destroying all the cars and stealing from the office before burning that too. “This is not the America I came in to,” said Sam.
“I’m a minority too. I’m a brown person. I have nothing to do with this,” said Sam. The 17 people Sam employed have all lost their jobs “for nothing.” Sam has lost “every dime” he has in last few days.”
“… he was not doing anything illegal in guarding a business at the owner’s request or walking down the street….”
The problem I see is the reasoning behind Kyle “guarding a business” as justification for having an AR. Realistically Kyle wouldn’t have been able to use his AR to protect the business for several reasons. The law is pretty clear about when and how you can use a deadly weapon. As he demonstrated in court he KNEW the limitations on using his AR. He couldn’t shoot anyone vandalizing the property. He couldn’t shoot anyone trying to enter it either. The only legal reason he could fire his weapon if he was in imminent danger of losing his life. His “guarding of the business” Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum first after he threw a plastic bag at him. Rosenbaum was unarmed.
Throwing a plastic bag at Kyle was not an imminent threat to his life yet Kyle fired at Rosenbaum. That act itself was illegal. Wisconsin doesn’t have a stand your ground law. Rittenhouse was obligated to retreat from the threat if he had the means to. A plastic bag being thrown at him was not justification for firing his weapon. I believe that’s one key charge the prosecutors should have had no problem with, but given the bad mistakes they made and the focus on other charges it didn’t get the attention it deserved.
Svelaz — Let me guess, you get your news from MSNBC! You left out the part where Rosenbaum chased Rittenhouse and tried to grab his rifle. Earlier in the day, Rosenbaum had threatened to kill Rittenhouse and others — the guy was clearly unstable. So grabbing someone’s gun after having threatened to kill them is the context. And that’s why the jury found self-defense to be the most reasonable verdict. Most everyone — except the hardcore racists — who objects to this verdict does so because they don’t have the facts. And they don’t have the facts because they watch too much CNN and MSNBC, who were reporting false information even after the verdict. This was not journalistic error — it was a calculated attempt to undermine the jury system, which we already know the left hates and wants to abolish. Liberals have adopted the BLM line that the US legal system is inherently racist and must be destroyed (destruction being their go-to solution for everything). This is false, but the left never bothers to do any research, so how would they know. They still view the US through the prism of 1619.
Svelaz — Let me guess, you get your news from MSNBC!
Throwing a plastic bag isn’t, but lunging to grab a weapon by the barrel and forcibly take it sure is. Interesting how people conveniently ignore that fact.
Sometimes satire and sarcasm when combined are an effective method of communication….Gutfeld does it well.
Let’s frame all discussion about Officer involved shootings, University infringement upon freedom of speech, and even the Rittenhouse case….and now the Kenosha Christmas Parade Massacre using Gutfeld’s observations.
I would encourage Gutfeld and Turley meet sometime and have a quiet evening to talk about what is going on in this country…..for sure it would yield some new targets for Gutfeld’s insightful humor.
Turley would appreciate a bit of good humor I am sure.
Gutfeld is spot on when he talks about the effect prisms have on our points of view and how some are influenced by that altered view or reality.
And just a few days after listening to the MSNBC mob scream about “white vigilantism” and tell us how afraid black people are now to protest in public, we saw in both WI and GA black militia groups gathered to “protect” the idiots protesting the Rittenhouse verdict and intimidate the Arbery jury. And not a peep about these vigilantes from Joy Reid or the rest of the liberal media. Moral relativism — hypocrisy — is alive and well on the left. But their hate speech has consequences, and we saw those consequences in Waukesha where a black racist deliberately killed five elderly people and sent numerous children to the hospital. Again, not a peep from the race hustlers. It’s time the major cable networks stopped supporting racist hate speech aimed at “all white people.” And it’s time to cease and desist this Democratic party strategy of racial division.
In terms of military tactics, the left should now cut off the angles of retreat from rightists who venture too far in. Let them hang themselves.
