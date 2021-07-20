Hannah-Jones: “All Journalism Is Activism”

We have been discussing the academic saga over the offer of an academic chair by the University of North Carolina to controversial New York Times Magazine reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones. UNC rescinded the offer but then re-extended the offer without tenure. Hannah-Jones accepted but then changed her mind and demanded tenure. UNC then gave her tenure and she changed her mind to took a chair at Howard University. The opposition to Hannah-Jones was based on the historical errors in her 1619 Project and criticism over biased journalism. Now Hannah-Jones is removing any doubt about her view of journalism. She has declared that “all journalism is activism.”
Hannah-Jones told CBS News that journalists now have set aside notions of neutrality. She noted:
“When you look at the model of The Washington Post, right? ‘Democracy dies in darkness,’ that’s not a neutral position. But our methods of reporting have to be objective. We have to try to be fair and accurate. And I don’t know how you can be fair and accurate if you pretend publicly that you have no feelings about something that you clearly do.”
Reporters are now claiming greater and greater license to frame news to illustrate the truth as they see it. They nod to the need for fairness but then note that they have to tell the truth about society and politics as they see it. They then seek to frame rather than report the news. Hannah-Jones is a great example of how this new journalism quickly becomes raw advocacy.
We have have been discussing how writers, editors, commentators, and academics have embraced rising calls for censorship and speech controls, including President-elect Joe Biden and his key advisers. Even journalists are leading attacks on free speech and the free press. Bias is now treated as something that is natural and motivating. Recently, Lauren Wolfe, the recently fired freelance editor for the New York Times, has not only gone public to defend her pro-Biden tweet but published a piece titled “I’m a Biased Journalist and I’m Okay With That.”
This movement includes academics rejecting the very concept of objectivity in journalism in favor of open advocacy. Columbia Journalism Dean and New Yorker writer Steve Coll has denounced how the First Amendment right to freedom of speech was being “weaponized” to protect disinformation. In an interview with The Stanford Daily, Stanford journalism professor, Ted Glasser, insisted that journalism needed to “free itself from this notion of objectivity to develop a sense of social justice.” He rejected the notion that the journalism is based on objectivity and said that he views “journalists as activists because journalism at its best — and indeed history at its best — is all about morality.” Thus, “Journalists need to be overt and candid advocates for social justice, and it’s hard to do that under the constraints of objectivity.”
For those of us who have worked for decades as columnists and in the media, the growing intolerance for dissenting views is stifling and alarming. Hannah-Jones has been a leading voice in attacking those with opposing views. A year ago, the New York Times denounced its own publishing of an editorial of Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) calling for the use of the troops to restore order in Washington after days of rioting around the White House. It was one of the one of the lowest points in the history of modern American journalism. While Congress would “call in the troops” six months later to quell the rioting at the Capitol on January 6th, New York Times reporters and columnists called the column historically inaccurate and politically inciteful. Reporters insisted that Cotton was even endangering them by suggesting the use of troops and insisted that the newspaper cannot feature people who advocate political violence. (One year later, the New York Times published a column by an academic who has previously declared that there is nothing wrong with murdering conservatives and Republicans).
It is thus no surprise that Hannah-Jones will now teach the same biased approach journalism to students at Howard University. What is saddening is the silence of most journalism professors as they watch their profession just become a new form of advocacy. Few want to risk the professional attacks in opposing figures like Hannah-Jones. However, this movement is killing their profession. Polls show trust in the media at an all-time low with less than 20 percent of citizens trusting television or print media. Yet, reporters and academics continue to destroy the core principles that sustain journalism and ultimately the role of a free press in our society.
She contradicts herself in her statement. The simple solution is to stop buying the WaPo et al. and refuse to pay tuition for students who want to study how to create propaganda and call it “objective reporting.”
ANTITHESIS OF THE “1619 PROJECT”
Why do we even have colleges anymore? People doing the hiring seem to be some of the dumbest SOBs around and there is a huge gap between “educated.” and intelligent. The latter no longer existing at institutions of higher learning.
Pundits on TV are no better and journalists with as much stupidity on display today could be turned out by the DNC and RNC completely bypassing even middle and grade school.
The problem with journalism as advocacy — which I think needs to be spelled out — is hinted at when Mr. Turley refers to the danger that it poses to a “free press.” The danger is that if one position is allowed to dominate and the other quashed through censorship — which is what we’re witnessing happen daily, including the White House’s censorship of so-called “misinformation” — it then leads to only state-approved media, like Pravda, and is used to advance a narrow ideological position, contributing eventually to totalitarianism. CNN and NYT and WaPo will be the new Pravda. In Canada, it’s the CBC. And that’s precisely what authoritarians like those who push CRT want. They don’t want a free or democratic society or a free press. They want a collectivist society run by authoritarians like themselves, in which only one point of view is allowed and those who disagree are arrested and sent to re-education camps, or even eliminated. We have an early version of that now with so-called “diversity training” which is now mandatory in some companies and government offices. And that sort of thinking drummed into children from an early age. It’s all a kind of response to a caricature or strawman that the Left continually advances, and which Trump (for them) became a symbol of. They are so afraid of whatever he is supposed to represent — they say it’s “fascism” — that they’re willing to become fascists to suppress it. It’s a psychological projection on a mass scale, a real case of mass hysteria.
Turley criticizes what he does on a regular basis. His column on corporations as surrogates is literally the very thing he bemoans on this column.
“ Now Hannah-Jones is removing any doubt about her view of journalism. She has declared that “all journalism is activism.”
The irony here is Hanna-Jones is right. Turley seems to be falling victim to a growing case of cognitive dissonance. He seems to be falling into the same intellectual trap that enslaves conspiracy theorists into a perpetual suspicion of anything not conforming to a badly preconceived notion.
Hanna-Jones had recognized and is willing to correct the mistakes made by the 1619 project. That’s a significant difference from Trump supporters who cannot accept the idea of recognizing a problem with their own arguments.
Turley is a journalist simply by having his columns published by the Hill and other publications. Turley’s criticism, unsurprisingly, is devoid of any mention of Fox News, his employer, long record of doing exactly what he complains about. He would have more credibility if he aimed his harsh hypocritical criticism at his own employer.
Svelaz, two points. Professor Turley has never claimed to be a journalist. According to your posting Hannah-Jones lied to us then took it back and you are all good with that. Hannah-Jones received $15,000 for the Pulitzer Price she was awarded. Svelaz, please direct us to any information you have about her giving the money back that she received for presenting a story founded on untruths. Your a fair guy right. Do a little research and find a link about her giving the money back. Because your a fair guy, we know that soon you will be posting a source that will tell us that she did the right thing by giving back the cash. We will be watching for your post with bated breath.
Thinkitthrough,
“ Svelaz, two points. Professor Turley has never claimed to be a journalist.”
That is true, however journalism is defined as the activity or profession of writing for newspapers, magazines, or news websites or preparing news to be broadcast.
Turley writes extensively for The Hill, appears on Fox News as a commentator dispensing his opinion, and posts his columns on this blog.
He may not be a journalist by profession, but he’s certain engaging in journalism simply by having a regular column on a newspaper.
Turley does exactly what he accuses journalists of doing. Engaging in advocacy journalism. In this highly partisan era it’s impossible NOT to be and that includes Turley.
“ According to your posting Hannah-Jones lied to us then took it back and you are all good with that.”
She didn’t lie at all. She didn’t dispute that some claims may be debatable. She openly offered to make corrections where necessary. Those historians Turley often mention as critical of the 1619 project actually agree with the basic premise of what the project wants to show. They even supported more discussion on the subject. Turley falsely claims those historians criticize the entire CRT.
Why would she give back the cash if she did nothing wrong? You assume she lied because she admitted there were claims that she was open to re-evaluating. That’s what a honest person does. Her critics on the other hand have been making falsehoods about the premise of what CRT is about.
Svelaz, I’ll try to keep this simple. A journalist just reports the happenings of the day. An opinion writer presents an opinion about the news of the day. We understand that an opinion writer will be making a presentation that we can either trust or not trust. We like to think that a journalist will report the happenings of the day without bias so that we just know what’s going on. If you feel that I can make it any simpler so that you can understand it better let me know.
Thinkitthrough,
Turley longs for the days of what reporters were back in the good OL’ fashioned 1950’s.
Journalism today is not what it once was. It impossible to have what Turley wishes it should be. Problem is he is just as responsible for what journalists do today by doing exactly what he complains about. The type of journalism he wants died the day bloggers were able to fact check reporters and news outlet. Dan rather was there first victim.
Fox News was created to “balance” the biases of the mainstream media by doing and normalizing exactly what Turley complains about. Turley is being disingenuous by not mentioning the effect Fox News has had on media over the years. It was former Senator Al Franken, before he became senator, that he sued Fox News for its claim of being “fair and balanced “ when it clearly wasn’t. The court ruled news need not be truthful in order to be news.
Turley is just upset about something that his own employer is responsible for creating.
