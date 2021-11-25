Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. We started the day with our annual Turley Turkey Bowl — running over 50 years of unbroken tradition. I have two turkeys cooking: a 24-pounder on the grill being smoked and a 27-pounder in the oven. We are, of course, watching the Bears play the Lions.
Our own Turkey bowl always features the Bears against Washington. Today, we were victorious and the Bears won 12-6. There were allegations, again, that the Bears coach rigged the game in the division of players and engaged in openly fraudulent play calls. It was a disgraceful attack given the fact that the Bears coach is a honest law professor and an officer of the court.
We are making our usual array of smoked and regular turkeys with an apple corn bread stuffing. We also have fresh made cranberry, gravy, baked spinach, Waldorf salad, mashed potatoes, and other dishes. We also have an assortment of freshly made pies, including my favorite pumpkin pie.
So best wishes for a wonderful Thanksgiving from my family to your family. Even with a tough couple years for all of us, we have a lot to be thankful for. So Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!
May God richly bless you and your family on this thanksgiving memorial celebration.
Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family, Professor Turley! Waldorf salad is a favorite ours, too.
Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family, Darren! The last pictures you posted were beautiful, particularly the one with the brilliant blue sky.
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone on the blog. I am thankful for you and this venue to converse about important and interesting (and sometimes even amusing) matters.
Despite still being in the midst of the Civil War, President Lincoln issued his Thanksgiving Proclamation of 1863 thusly:
I do therefore invite my fellow citizens in every part of the United States, and also those who are at sea and those who are sojourning in foreign lands, to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next, as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens. And I recommend to them that while offering up the ascriptions justly due to Him for such singular deliverances and blessings, they do also, with humble penitence for our national perverseness and disobedience, commend to His tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners or sufferers in the lamentable civil strife in which we are unavoidably engaged, and fervently implore the interposition of the Almighty Hand to heal the wounds of the nation and to restore it as soon as may be consistent with the Divine purposes to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquillity and Union.
Happy Thanksgiving, JT! We’re having a blast in Pennsylvania and dining on some prime rib and lasagna. Best to you and yours (even the Bears).
Oh and a happy holiday to our blog family, too! You know who you are. Even my antagonists get well wishes today!!
Happy Thanksgiving. Paul Rahe wrote a column on Thanksgiving ‘AMERICA’S FIRST SOCIALIST REPUBLIC’ in 2009.
Worthwhile reading the full column but here are two paragraphs.
William Bradford, Governor of the Plymouth Colony, reports that, at that time, he and his advisers considered “how they might raise as much corn as they could, and obtain a better crop than they had done, that they might not still thus languish in misery.” And “after much debate of things,” he then adds, they chose to abandon communal property, deciding that “they should set corn every man for his own particular” and assign “to every family a parcel of land, according to the proportion of their number, for that end.”
The results, he tells us, were gratifying in the extreme, “for it made all hands very industrious” and “much more corn was planted than otherwise would have been.” Even “the women now went willingly into the field, and took their little ones with them to set corn; which before would allege weakness and inability; whom to have compelled would have been thought great tyranny and oppression.”
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/11/americas-first-socialist-republic-7.php
HAPPY THANKSGIVING ALL. Now time for the turkey!
https://founders.archives.gov/?q=Washington%20proclamation%20thanksgiving&s=1111311111&sa=&r=8&sr=
Thanksgiving Proclamation, 3 October 1789
George Washinton
By the President of the United States of America. a Proclamation.
Whereas it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor—and whereas both Houses of Congress have by their joint Committee requested me “to recommend to the People of the United States a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness.”
Now therefore I do recommend and assign Thursday the 26th day of November next to be devoted by the People of these States to the service of that great and glorious Being, who is the beneficent Author of all the good that was, that is, or that will be—That we may then all unite in rendering unto him our sincere and humble thanks—for his kind care and protection of the People of this Country previous to their becoming a Nation—for the signal and manifold mercies, and the favorable interpositions of his Providence which we experienced in the course and conclusion of the late war—for the great degree of tranquillity, union, and plenty, which we have since enjoyed—for the peaceable and rational manner, in which we have been enabled to establish constitutions of government for our safety and happiness, and particularly the national One now lately instituted—for the civil and religious liberty with which we are blessed; and the means we have of acquiring and diffusing useful knowledge; and in general for all the great and various favors which he hath been pleased to confer upon us.
and also that we may then unite in most humbly offering our prayers and supplications to the great Lord and Ruler of Nations and beseech him to pardon our national and other transgressions—to enable us all, whether in public or private stations, to perform our several and relative duties properly and punctually—to render our national government a blessing to all the people, by constantly being a Government of wise, just, and constitutional laws, discreetly and faithfully executed and obeyed—to protect and guide all Sovereigns and Nations (especially such as have shewn kindness unto us) and to bless them with good government, peace, and concord—To promote the knowledge and practice of true religion and virtue, and the encrease of science among them and us—and generally to grant unto all Mankind such a degree of temporal prosperity as he alone knows to be best.
Given under my hand at the City of New-York the third day of October in the year of our Lord 1789.
Go: Washington
Hope you and your family had a wonderful day!
Happy Thanksgiving
Happy Tanks Giving. An army tank is needed these days.
Happy Thanksgiving and may God bless this republic!