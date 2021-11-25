Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. We started the day with our annual Turley Turkey Bowl — running over 50 years of unbroken tradition. I have two turkeys cooking: a 24-pounder on the grill being smoked and a 27-pounder in the oven. We are, of course, watching the Bears play the Lions.

Our own Turkey bowl always features the Bears against Washington. Today, we were victorious and the Bears won 12-6. There were allegations, again, that the Bears coach rigged the game in the division of players and engaged in openly fraudulent play calls. It was a disgraceful attack given the fact that the Bears coach is a honest law professor and an officer of the court.

We are making our usual array of smoked and regular turkeys with an apple corn bread stuffing. We also have fresh made cranberry, gravy, baked spinach, Waldorf salad, mashed potatoes, and other dishes. We also have an assortment of freshly made pies, including my favorite pumpkin pie.

So best wishes for a wonderful Thanksgiving from my family to your family. Even with a tough couple years for all of us, we have a lot to be thankful for. So Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Email

