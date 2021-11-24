Georgia Defendants Convicted in the Ahmaud Arbery Case

The conviction of the three defendants in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, 25. Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. are now looking at life in prison. The trial was a testament to two key elements in the criminal justice system: the integrity of the American jury and the power of videotape evidence .
A jury of eleven white jurors and one African American jury ran the table on the defendants in convicting them all for their roles in chasing down Arbery, trapping him, and then ultimately killing him. It was the same racial make up as the jury in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse where eleven white jurors and one black juror acquitted the defendant on all counts. The jurors in both cases took careful deliberation of the evidence and rendered verdicts based on that evidence. They transcended the passions and the demands of the public at large to due justice as required under our laws.
The Arbery case is also an example of the impact of videotape evidence. It is the latest such case where legal arguments could not overcome indelible film images. That was the case in the George Floyd trial. It was also the case in Rittenhouse. The two cases resulted in different verdicts but both verdicts were propelled by videotapes at the scene. The jury could not see a legitimate police function in the actions taken by Officer Derek Chauvin. Conversely, they could see a legitimate claim of self-defense in the action of Kyle Rittenhouse. All of the lawyering in the world could not get a jury to unsee what they saw in those videos.
There is also notably comparison to the trial of Trayvon Martin where there was no such videotaped evidence. The underlying defense claims were strikingly similar. Both George Zimmerman and the Georgia defendants claimed that they pursued a suspected felon and that the shooting occurred only after the deceased grabbed the weapons. In the Martin case, there were only two witnesses to the shooting and only one could testify: Zimmerman. Whether a videotape would have supported either Zimmerman or Martin will remain a matter of intense debate. However, a videotape has the ability to cut through legal arguments to bring clarity as to the question of intent.
Judge Timothy Walmsley will now decide whether the convicted defendants in Georgia will serve life with or without parole. However, under state law, such a parole is only attainable after 30 years in prison. That will likely not be material to Greg McMichaels who is 65. The defendants also face a federal trial in February for federal hate crime charges. c
In the end, the Rittenhouse and Arbery trials show the transcendent strength of our jury systems. Many in the media denounced the Rittenhouse jury as racist for its acquittal verdict. President Joe Biden declared that he was “angry” with the jury decision. Yet, in both cases, juries of eleven white jurors and one black juror came to unanimous decisions on multiple counts. While we speak often of our divided nation in this age of rage, these juries found unanimity based on the rule of law and the weight of evidence. They did justice despite angry demands and demonstrations raging around their courthouses. They represented precisely what John Adams foresaw when he declared “Representative government and trial by jury are the heart and lungs of liberty.”
36 thoughts on “Georgia Defendants Convicted in the Ahmaud Arbery Case”
Well let’s go to the videotape. I see a case for either theory but the simple fact is that the victim isn’t showing anything more menacing than reacting to the threat. Once an aggressor initiates an assault, the victim is justified in responding to deadly force with deadly force. Race hustling aside this verdict can be supported by facts and law:
Amazing the same system that “failed miserably” last Friday became a spectacular success the following Wednesday. Oxen meet gorer!
People were more enlightened during the Enlightenment. Liberalism and political correctness has made them dumber.
…and sadly, by design.
The reality is that the defendants and Derek Chauvin we’re all convicted because the deceased was black. The video evidence plainly shows Aburey trying to seize the shotgun. If he had been successful, he could have killed all three of them and been hailed as a hero by blacks everywhere for killing three white racists.
“ The video evidence plainly shows Aburey trying to seize the shotgun. If he had been successful, he could have killed all three of them and been hailed as a hero by blacks everywhere for killing three white racists.”
Of course because that’s what all black people are expected to do. Not.
Arbery tried to seize the shotgun to defend himself. He wasn’t the aggressor here. What if Arbery used it to stop the others from shooting him? Wouldn’t that be considered an act of self defense. He was chased down and cornered. He had no idea who these people were and why they were after him with weapons. He had true fear for his life and Arbery would have been justified in trying to wrest the shotgun away.
He was unarmed and had no duty to stop for strangers with guns.
As noted in the trial the McMichaels didn’t know he actually committed any crime. They just assumed. The moment they decided to give chase they already broke the law.
Thank you, Svelaz. My sentiments exactly. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.
Natacha, Happy Thanksgiving! Enjoy the holidays.
” While we speak often of our divided nation in this age of rage, ”
1st off I don’t believe this country is in any way near as divided as JT & others suggested. JT & others seem to many as just stirring the pot to cause trouble.
2nd the Rittenhouse case was a complete disaster for the US Judicial System, if we can still call it that!
Right out of the gate with most of the videos made public, even without the illegal withheld videos of the FBI, within hours everyone knew Kyle was legally using self defence against the multi count Pedophile Felon & the rest of those Felon Criminals.
Thus Kyle should have never been charged for any crime in the 1st Place!
So in no way are the cases comparable.
*****
The McMichael case , I’ll need to read up on.
People out here on the frontier still have a genetic memory of older generations hanging Horse Thieves without to many questions.
Just look at all the recent mass daylight robberies of businesses. This can not & will not last.
BTW Where in the hell are the rest of thos 1/6/2021 Capital Rally, inculding all the other govt intel videos?
Those 600 people rotting in a DC Commie Gulag I’m thinking would like to know this ThanksGiving!
Adams was correct as you mentioned, although he didn’t foresee the representatives making a career of the office. And, that’s the problem with republics, they become corrupt because the repetitiveness succumb to corruption. Juries on the other hand, are one time events with different people at each jury. Imagine the same jury for four years straight with the opportunity for many more four years. That jury would become extremely corrupt, start lacking their total attention, with backroom deals on every case. Sound familiar? Yes, because that is what happens to the representatives in Congress. The only solution is a term limit; but how can that happen when the same people vote on the law?
+ how do you term limit the bureaucracy that actually runs the government and more and more have been shown to operate outside the structure and oversight of our elected government.
3/4ths of the states can pass a Term-Limit Constitutional amendment for elected federal office holders without need for the federal government to weigh in. Perhaps the amendment could apply to any federal position that makes policy while they’re at it.
Term limiting employment in certain jobs or employers would be easy, for govt employment. No constitutional issue such as what sank efforts to term limit Congress. Just need to define exactly what you want to do, then get the votes to do it.
Again the system worked. 50/50 riots will break out anyway.
Righteous conviction. Agreed, Turley. Should be noted that the Arbery case had a judge who behaved in a much more seamless manner as well. Agreed on the strengths of the system writ large.
I assume you mean the Rittenhouse trial.
What did the judge get wrong?
I’d say his banning the use of the term ‘victim’ wasn’t a strong moment. And his jury instructions appeared to be truly awful.
They weren’t victims were they? They were the aggressors.
The jury instructions are instruction on black letter law. The Jury instructions are debated by the Prosecutor and the Defense. If something was truly awful, the Prosecutors would have objected and gotten changes.
The were anarchist thugs, criminals. that got exactly what was coming to them. Proof positive that you do not bring a skateboard to a gun fight….especially if you are the one that started it. ‘Nuff said. No need to keep trying to justify the obvious and placate the whacked out, insane Left with ‘woke’ words.
The judge was fine. He actually favored the prosecution because he never made a decision on behalf of the defense for their motions. The prosecution on the other hand will be fighting prosecutorial misconduct charges.
I can see your first point, but not your second.
I see this being appealed. The first 2 prosecutors who reviewed evidence declined to bring charges in this case. + jury was under a tremendous amount of external pressure to convict and possible threatened. Per fed case I haven’t seen any evidence this interaction was racially motivated.
If you look at the national crime statistics, overwhelmingly the biggest threat to a black man is another black man, and yet local, state, national LE, community leaders, elected leaders are doing nothing, in fact ignoring this crisis.
Following link provides a timeline of this case;
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/ahmaud-arbery-shooting-timeline-case-n1204306
“…The first 2 prosecutors who reviewed evidence declined to bring charges in this case…”
One former prosecutor on the case has since been indicted for allegedly using her position to discourage police from making arrests after Arbery’s murder. Another district attorney on the case took more than a month to reveal his conflicts of interest in the case, and called the shooting “justifiable.”
Professor Turley mentions that the defendants could be tried in federal court on hate crime charges. I do not understand how hate crime statutes have not been struck down for violating the first amendment. Laws against hate crimes clearly seek to punish someone for wrong-think. Certainly a person cannot be prosecuted for merely hating someone, even if he openly avows his hatred. And if he commits a crime because of his hatred, how is the crime any worse because of his hatred? As despicable as his reasons may be for his hatred, those reasons, on their own, are protected by the first amendment. Obviously, if he commits a crime, his hatred may be raised to establish motivation, and thereby help convict him, but his hatred should not be used to make his punishment greater than it would be upon conviction absent any evidence of hatred.
Exactly
Federal hate crimes were passed as a means to exact accountability after State trials ended in unjust acquittals (jury nullification).
I think there is an argument at some point to abandon hate crimes when the States demostrably no longer tolerate jury nullifications and false acquittals.
Are we there yet? Did the D.A. Jackie Johnson think she could get away with exonerating these 3 and covering-up their guilt?
In other words, hate crime laws are a way to get around double jeopardy.
Most prosecutorial misconduct nowadays is in the other direction, deciding NOT to even prosecute despite evidence of crime.
Like happened in this case. Hate crime laws are there to counter zero-jeopardy. But, since all 3 were convicted of felony murder, and this judge is clearly a straight-shooter and can be trusted with sentencing, I see no point in federal hate crimes being pursued in this case. Like you, I’d like to see federal hate crime laws sunset at some point.
These three literally acted like vigilantes and their actions warranted convictions.
The Arbery case brings out 4 mental mistakes that we can learn from:
1.) The elder McMichael had some difficulty giving up the habit of exercising authority when he retired as a cop
2.) Many white and Asian Americans privately over-associate being black with criminality, which the media does nothing to counter
3.) Guns. When you fantasize using guns in self-defense, you unconsciously prime to misread conflict, and you pose a deadly threat to others without being self-aware of it.
The 4th mental mistake was made by Jackie Johnson, who as Glynn Co. GA D.A. almost got away with covering up this murder, and defrauding the victim’s family as part of the cover-up, as well as ordering 2 police investigators to “stand down”. She will have to face the music, and it won’t be easier now that a jury has established the criminality that she ignored to the presumed benefit of Greg McMichael and his son. She is innocent until proven guilty (or pleads so).
D.A.s have gotten away with injustices galore for centuries, and it could be we’re finally ready to attach criminal accountability to these powerful positions. That’s progress worth celebrating.
2) Have you seen the national crime stats on crime, especially violent crimes, by race?
https://drrichswier.com/2020/06/28/96876/
If you throw shade on any black American based on these statistics, then you are permitting yourself statistical racism, where you hold a person in suspicion based upon skin color who is a law-abiding citizen. Do you not see how destructive it is to think that way, especially after these 3 defendants made that same mental mistake, and it has cost them their freedom?
“ 2.) Many white and Asian Americans privately over-associate being black with criminality, which the media does nothing to counter”
They counter it all the time. It’s one of the reasons why the Black Lives Matter movement grew.
Maybe the country is not as far gone as some say.
The video evidence was indeed pivotal in both cases.
I only watched part of the trial, but questioning of Travis McMichael illustrated the men were the aggressors. Regardless of his purpose in continuing to be there, his connection if any to the robbers, or his past history, Arbery did try to retreat many, many times.