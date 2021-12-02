“We Were Just Trying to … Find Any Leads about the Case”: A Police Video Raises New Questions About NBC’s Rittenhouse Statement

In the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, proceedings were disrupted by what Judge Bruce Schroeder considered a major breach of security after NBC was found to be following the van of jurors. Given the threats in the case and the concern over jury intimidation, Schroeder was irate. In response, NBC released a statement that some of us found vague and misleading. Now a police video at the scene with NBC freelancer James Morrison confirms that the statement was intentionally misleading on the critical question of whether Morrison was ordered to follow jurors.
In the hearing, Schroeder announced that Morrison was pulled over after he sped through a red light to continue to follow the van. He said that Morrison confirmed that a NBC producer (later identified as Irene Byon) told him to follow the jurors. The incident led to MSNBC being banned from the entire courthouse for the duration of the case.
After the incident, NBC released the following statement:
“Last night, a freelancer received a traffic citation. While the traffic violation took place near the jury van, the freelancer never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations, and never photographed or intended to photograph them. We regret the incident and will fully cooperate with the authorities on any investigation.”
At the time, I wrote the statement was notably ambiguous and possibly misleading:
NBC’s statement is confusing in one respect in starting with “while the traffic violation took place near the jury van.” That suggests that it was a coincidence that the traffic accident occurred near the jury van. The question is whether the freelancer was instructed by NBC to follow the jury bus. That should be easy to deny if it is untrue.
Finally, the fact that he is a freelancer is immaterial. News organizations commonly use freelancers for a host of different positions. When they are working for a network, they are agents of that network. Again, NBC is ambiguous. It goes out of its way to note that this person is a freelancer but not whether he was working freelance for NBC at the time.
Now, the video seems to confirm that NBC was intentionally misleading on the key fact of whether it ordered Morrison to follow the jurors.
In the video from the night of Nov. 17, police ask Morrison why he was following the vehicle.
The officer asks Morrison “so were you following a vehicle?” and Morrison responded “I was trying to see – I was being called by New York going, maybe these are the people you need to follow, but I don’t know, I was trying to –”
The officer then interrupts and asks directly “You were trying to what?”
“Just do what they told me to do,” Morrison said.
“New York told you to follow a vehicle?” the officer asked.
“Yes,” Morrison responded.
The officer continued to ask how they knew about this van as the one carrying the jurors and Morrison just said that he did what “New York” told him to do. He said he was “just trying to find a location, that’s all.”
Morrison then called Byon and put her on the phone with the police officer. The officer asked Byon about why NBC ordered the following of certain “vehicles.” It was Byon who inadvertently admitted that they wanted to specifically follow jurors. She said that they were not trying to actually speak to “any of the jury members.”
Byon could be heard saying
“Hi officer, my name is Irene. I’m a booking producer with NBC News. We were just trying to respectfully – just trying to see if it’s possible to find any leads about the case. And so we were just keeping our distance, just to see where people involved in the trial are positioned. By no means were we trying to get in contact with any of the jury members or whoever is in the car. We just were trying to see where key players in the trial may be at.”
The officer then asked “You advised him to follow any vehicle? Did you know which vehicle he was following?”
Byon responded that “We just had our people positioned in different areas of the courthouse to see if anyone would be able to –”
The important take away is that there was never any question that NBC ordered Morrison to follow the jurors. That was the critical question for the officer and for the Court. Yet, it is the one thing that NBC left out of its statement. As a news organization, NBC would shred a subject of a story who happened to leave out such a material fact. Instead, NBC issued a statement that could be read to suggest that this was just a total and unfortunate coincidence. It was merely a “traffic violation took place near the jury van.”
There is unlikely to be any media demands for NBC to address the misleading statement, but the tape shows that Judge Schroeder was right to ban MSNBC, which not only followed jurors but then failed to be open about its own conduct in the controversy.
18 thoughts on ““We Were Just Trying to … Find Any Leads about the Case”: A Police Video Raises New Questions About NBC’s Rittenhouse Statement”
The jurors need some AK 47 automatic weapons.
As a former Police Officer and Federal Special Agent….the odor of Bovine Fecal Matter emanates from the account of the guy caught following the Jury Transport and the New York Producer.
The Kid is lying about his reasons for following the Jury…while trying to turn it back onto the rightful place….with those that hired him and directed his activities.
That person in New York…having used the Telephone and Internet to coordinate the activities she mentions is in violation of several Federal Statutes.
The FBI should be all over this.
Exactly how many Spotters did NBC have spying on the Courthouse?
What were their instructions…what were they paid….what information did they provide….and were any of them government employees?
I would open the Case under the New York Producers name….add the Kid caught following the Jury as a Co-Subject and add others as they are identified.
The US Attorney for that District should take the case to a Grand Jury and seek Indictments upon completion of the FBI Investigation.
Extra, Extra, Read All About It!!!
NBC, the Pravda like propaganda activism “news” outlet, intentionally lied!
After what NBC and other Pravda like activists media outlets have done since 2016 this comes as no surprise. The left leaning media will openly lie straight to your face and then when they’re caught in their lies, they completely ignore it or gaslight the public.
My opinion about what NBC was doing:
This may be anti left leaning media bias talking; but, I think it was obvious that Rittenhouse was going to be acquitted and NBC was trying to find out who and where the jury members were so they could somehow “leak” that information to the anti-Rittenhouse, vigilante, social justice warrior, Marxist mob so the direct and indirect jury intimidation could begin before the deliberations were over. This was their last chance to intimidate the jury and manipulate the outcome of the trial. It has been shown that the only court the left leaning media believes in is the court of public opinion an the only justice that the left leaning media believes in is mob justice.
I recently wrote…
Yes, I think the left leaning media is an enemy of the people.
Here is another great example of the left’s outright lying tactics.
In my opinion, the left leaning media act like pathological liars.
Birds of a feather….
Cuomo’s Corruption Is Typical of Journalists Today
“And as part of the American elites, journalists now tend to do what elites do: They work to defend the status quo — though these days, this is accomplished under a patina of “social justice” wokeisms.
And far from holding journalists to account, their target audience — often consisting of the same highly educated progressive elites, thanks to the digital-media business model — rewards them for catering to their shared interests.“
https://nypost.com/2021/12/01/journalists-today-arent-muckrakers-they-are-defenders-of-liberal-elite/
We know the names of people guilty of jury tampering.
This just escalates until the criminals are prosecuted
NBC/MSNBC BS lies – they knew exactly what they were doing, and the NBC person Byon avoids answering the question with a lot of BS. They were looking to film and Dox the jurors they were doing their radical left wing policies and trying to intimidate the jury. NBC/MSNBC are more radical left than CNN which is something.
The possibility of the MSM blatantly lying about something is no longer newsworthy.
Monument asks:
“Tell me why they are a trusted news source?”
Because Fox is far worse. Last night, one of their chyrons read:
“LEFT IS TEACHING OUR KIDS TO HATE AMERICA”
Of course, I know that you lying Trumpists believe that lie is absolutely true.
The question is- does Turley? Suppose we ask him?
Oh, that’s right, he takes no questions! No wonder.
If he doesn’t know about the hateful “advocacy journalism” at his network, it’s BECAUSE he doesn’t want to know and be confronted by it so he can avoid taking a moral stand. How convenient!
But one day Turley will be so confronted in a public forum, and he will try to say with a straight face, “I just didn’t know.”
He knows….
Great diversion, Jeff. We will be sending you a signed autographed copy of Hillary’s latest book. Keep up the good work!.
Mike,
I’m no fan of Hilary or Bill. I voted for neither. I just can’t abide hypocrisy. Turley NEVER finds fault with his employer Fox. Could it be that he is on its payroll?
I’m sorry if you find my keeping Turley honest a diversion. It’s what I do! And what’s more, I’m proud of it.
Jeffsilberman
“What aboutism” is not a moral compass.
We are discussing NBC’s lying and all you can talk about is Fox and Trump.
Your response is exactly why I feel such contempt for Lefties.
Monument,
I don’t expose Turley’s hypocrisy for the likes of you. As a lying Trumpist, you are dead to me.
I do what I do for anti-Trumpists. They need to know what I know about Turley, and the hypocrite that he is. His condemnation of the “age of rage” is a sick joke when he ignores it at his own network. Case closed.
Wow, your immediate reaction is to come up with an angry Whataboutism rant to defend jury tampering.
You are just a POS.
Please don’t ever for a second in your miserable useless life believe otherwise. You are a useless, degenerate, destructive pile of human garbage and the day you depart this mortal coil will probably be a net positive for the universe.
I love you too, Mac. Get a grip. Turley invites comments from his readers. No need to take it personally. We are all here to speak freely and civilly just the way Turley wants it.
I’m sure he would not wish my death on account of my criticizing him. He would say- if I can speak for him- “Debate Jeff, don’t wish him ill and call him names.”
BE MORE LIKE TURLEY!
First, Prof. Turley is a law professor, not a media tycoon. Second, he does not contour his commentary for any particular audience or news organization. Third, this is a legal blog, not a town hall meeting. Fourth, your “logic” (MSNBC is a trusted news source “because Fox is far worse.”) indicates you are way out of your depth. Go back to Rachel Maddow.
Why are there never any consequences for these people? From the FBI on down, they seem to have a shield of immunity that the common folks do not have.
mike
You are spot on when you talk about “shield of immunity” Its tough being one of the “Common folks.
NBC lied to us again.
Tell me why they are a trusted news source?