The Loki Effect: How Crime Became the Latest Crisis Blamed on the Pandemic

Below is my column in the Hill on the rise in crime, particularly “smash and grab” operations. This weekend, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was hit by business groups for denying that there is a rise in such crime. Absent such denials, however, the cause of the rise in crime remains a matter of fierce debate. The White House and others have reached for a familiar culprit: the Pandemic. Call it the Loki Effect.
Here is the column:
Crime is raging across the country, from violent attacks to brazen shoplifting to mob “smash and grab” attacks. The White House this week had a simple answer for the cause of this rising lawlessness: It was not “defund the police” efforts, or more restrictive policies for police and prosecutors. It was the familiar scourge cited in debates ranging from infrastructure to supply chains to tax increases — the pandemic.
The pandemic now seems to have reached the mythic level of gods who once were blamed for everything that went wrong in life. Africans had Anansi the Spider, while the Norse had the trickster Loki. Both were known to assume different identities to wreak disorder or steal precious things.
For politicians, it is useful to have a lurking Loki to explain that social problems are not really of their making, the result of their failures. The Loki factor was evident in the press conference this week when Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked about the rising lawlessness seen in major cities such as New York, Chicago and Los Angeles: “Does the president still think that crime is up because of the pandemic?” White House press secretary Jen Psaki replied that “many people have conveyed that.”
Doocy persisted: “So when a huge group of criminals organizes themselves and they want to go loot a store — a CVS, a Nordstrom, a Home Depot until the shelves are clean — do you think that’s because of the pandemic?” Psaki replied: “I think a root cause in a lot of communities is the pandemic, yes.”
That damned Loki.
Whole stores have been ransacked by gangs, and the crime is sweeping large and small businesses alike. At the same time, shoplifting has reached such high levels in cities like San Francisco that stores like Walgreens are closing up due to the losses.
Yet, some in the media have echoed the spin that such brazen crimes are simply responses to the dire conditions caused by the pandemic. When the CBS morning news played a clip of a man nonchalantly clearing a shelf of hair-care products into a garbage bag and then riding his bike out of a Walgreens, co-host Tony Dokoupil insisted that it seems like “an act of desperation. I mean, you’re not getting rich off what you take from a Walgreens, you’re getting probably something you need. I don’t know the details of that particular case.” Indeed, the first priority for most people in a pandemic is to steal dozens of hair-care products.
It also appears that pandemic sustenance-gatherers felt compelled to grab $79,000-worth of purses from a Givenchy store in New York. Purses certainly do appear to be a COVID necessity across this accessory-deprived nation: When a gang hit Burberry’s on the Magnificent Mile in Chicago, they ran past an assortment of clothing to grab high-priced purses, too.
Crimes have gotten so bad in New York that the CEO of Bank of America this week sent out suggestions on how employees should “dress down” and take other survival measures to avoid victimization. Citibank is offering car services to avoid having to walk the streets of the city.
For years, many of these cities have seen calls to “defund the police,” and many, like New York City, have cut police budgets. Groups like the ACLU insisted that “defunding police will make us safer.” Undercover units and gun-violence units have been eliminated; police practices, from the pursuit of certain suspects to traffic enforcement, have been curtailed or stopped. Prosecutors also have faced policy and legal changes on decriminalization, parole opposition and other law-enforcement limitations.
In some cities, like San Francisco, police largely stopped responding to shoplifting calls after state law was changed to make the theft of merchandise worth $950 or less just a misdemeanor. Career prosecutors have quit there after the election of District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who is blamed for a sharp decrease in prosecutions.
In New York, Democratic politicians have pushed through sweeping criminal reforms that include “clean slate” legislation that would seal criminal misdemeanors after three years and felonies after seven years. The convictions would later be expunged completely; millions of offenses erased. That includes violent offenses.
While many politicians still call for “reimagining policing,” that imagination does not extend to seeing a cause-and-effect with rising crime levels. Instead, it is the Loki effect of … the pandemic.
The fact is that most criminals are rational actors who make a calculus of risk in the commission of offenses. The mobs hitting stores like Bloomingdales are organized gangs. Even shoplifters stealing from stores like Costco and Target are known to quickly sell the goods on the internet through fences.
In 1968, University of Chicago economist Gary Becker wrote his famous article, “Crime and Punishment,” in which he argued that criminals make calculations based on both the certainty and the severity of punishment. If you increase the certainty or likelihood of punishment, you can achieve deterrence with lower levels of punishment. Conversely, if there is a low detection rate for crime, you can deter some crimes with higher levels of punishment.
What is happening in cities like San Francisco is that both the certainty and the severity of punishment has fallen below deterrence levels.
Consider the recent brazen smash-and-grabs at malls in the city, in which almost $350,000 worth of goods were stolen. After rising complaints from citizens, the city finally moved aggressively and arrested 14 people. Yet all were immediately released upon processing under “no bail” laws. If prosecuted, they expect relatively light sentences. For other felons, this is an easy calculation: Hundreds of thousands of dollars in goods can be stolen with a low likelihood of capture and a relatively low severity of punishment.
While the Biden White House may not see the cause-and-effect realities, these felons certainly see the cost-benefit realities.
We are all living in a pandemic, but most of us do not look for a Givenchy store to grab an essential diamond-encrusted purse. That is the action of someone who is certain about the value of the purse — but not about the likelihood of prosecution.
It still remains unclear whether this pandemic was man-made or just a natural occurrence. However, the rise in crime in our cities is strictly a man-made epidemic.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
8 thoughts on “The Loki Effect: How Crime Became the Latest Crisis Blamed on the Pandemic”
It will be hard to get the genie back into the bottle without some serious changes at the local level.
So you think COVID-19 was possibly manmade?
Because after more than 100,000 samples taken from assorted mammals not a single sample matches this virus.
The larger question? What are you trying to coverup?
Good Morning Professor Turley….welcome to the Republican Party and Conservatism……very glad to have you aboard!
The Good Professor is a Man of Principle….and I know that his article is based upon the reality of the situation as he sees it….and that does not require a any one particular political belief but just plain commonsense.
COVID-19 myths have spread just about as quickly as the disease itself.
One myth in particular just won’t go away… that this coronavirus is a man-made bioweapon.
But by using the virus’ genetic sequence scientists have been able to debunk this myth once and for all.
The answers lie in the spike proteins lining the outside of the virus, its uniqueness and how poorly this virus performed in computer simulations.
In other words, if you wanted to make a virus you wouldn’t have chosen this one.
https://www.businessinsider.com/coronavirus-lab-manmade-myth-debunked-2020-6
Scientists believe that they can confidently say that the virus wasn’t created by humans and the myth going around is nothing more than that, a myth. So how do they know with such certainty?
The key is in the virus’s genetic code. This is the genomic sequence for SARS-CoV-2.
It was decoded in January 2020, just weeks after the world started to learn of this novel coronavirus. Each of those letters is a genetic building block known as a nucleotide, and when built up, they form an organism’s genetic code, which we can use to understand them. Each organism has a different code and a varying amount of nucleotides. A human has about three billion of them, whereas a virus, such as SARS-CoV-2 has about 30,000. Your genetic sequence can give information about your hair, eye color, sex, and lineage. And just like your genes give clues about who and where you come from, scientists can use a virus genome sequence to help explain where that virus originated as well. An ancestry test for viruses, if you will.
If you believed the science, why is life beginning at conception still a debate? Cherry picking the science you agree with is just that.
As for crime due to the pandemic, I don’t see grocery stores being looted.
“The truth told with bad intent, beats all the lies you can invent.” William Blake
It makes one wonder if the leaders in these cities and the ones in Washington D.C. are fully cognizant and are perpetrating a full scale manipulation complete with all the tools of psychological warfare to destroy order or are they “crazy or just plain stupid.”
A fifth grader could figure this out.
Rise in CRIME is due to the Social Justice WOKE LIBERAL LEFT WING DEMOCRATS policies, along with SOROS, ACLU, & etc.They ignore, refuse to condem the violence in Crime, destruction and rioting in cities by BLM/Antifa and others. They allow the destruction to go unpunished but turn the FBI on Parents who oppose CRT, Radical teachings and etc. In 2022 the DEMS are going to pay a heavy price at the ballot box and most DEM’s know it and yet they refuse to address the Crime and Rioting. Biden’s admin turns a blind eye they are fooooools
So you think COVID-19 was possibly manmade? You’re full of it and surely you know you’re full of it: Turley says: “It still remains unclear whether this pandemic was man-made or just a natural occurrence.”
I have no respect for you Turley for being an anti-science MAGA-brain – what an incredibly foolish anti-science statement. Just another boring, anti-science garbagepost gaslighting Democrats again. (yawn)
Your anti-science stink draws plenty of MAGA-brained dunces to feed on your slop-science.