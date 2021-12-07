Stanford Student Government Blocks Funding For Pence Speech

One of the free speech issues that we have previously discussed is whether universities are effectively curtailing free speech through student surrogates on campus. We have seen student government bodies and boards engage in blatant content-based discrimination in exercising their control over budgets or publications (here and here and here). The latest example comes from Stanford University where the student government voted against approving a $6,000 grant request from the College Republicans to help host former Vice President Mike Pence for a campus speech. That’s right, they voted against supporting the right of other students to hear from a former Vice President of the United States.
The College Republicans needed 8 votes to approve the funding. However, the final vote was 7 in favor, 7 in abstention, and 1 in opposition. Somehow the seven students not voting considered that act to be more ethical than just being honest and voting against the funding. It had the same effect. Despite only one student voting against the speech, the school refused to support a former vice president coming to its campus to address faculty and students.
The vote captures the rise of intolerance and speech controls sweeping over our campuses. This is a vice president who played a historic role in defying a president to certify the vote on January 6th. He did the right thing. However, whether you agree or disagree with him, this is an opportunity for students to listen and question someone who held the second highest office in the country and served in a critical capacity in a number of key policy areas, including the election and the pandemic. However, a majority of Stanford students in this vote refused to approve a small level of funding for the event.
One interesting element is that university rules require that events needing security must secure over 50% of funding from on-campus sources. That guarantees this type of control by student government leaders — authority that was abused in this case. Previously the Undergraduate Senate initially blocked conservative speaker Dinesh D’Souza.
Conversely, Stanford students approved sponsorship for an array of highly controversial speakers from the left including Professor Ibram X. Kendi. Kendi has written highly offensive commentary, including questioning the adoption of two Haitian children by Justice Amy Coney Barrett as illustrative of “white colonizer” values.
While Kendi’s event was opposed by conservatives on campus, I believe that all of these voices should be welcomed on campuses. Higher education is supposed to foster rigorous and passionate debate. These speakers are part of that spectrum of viewpoints that add to our rigorous debates and dialogues on social issues. For example, Kendi insists that “The life of racism cannot be separated from the life of capitalism. In order to truly be antiracist, you also have to truly be anti-capitalist.” That would make for a fascinating debate on any campus. Kendi has also called for a “Department of Antiracism” that would be able to oppose “racist ideas” and even veto or nullify any law at any level of government run counter to an “antiracist” agenda. That proposal runs afoul of a host of constitutional guarantees but again it is the type of viewpoint that can lead to substantive debate.
The actions of the Stanford students shows again that we have a rising generation of censors who have been told that barring free speech is a form of free speech. A new poll shows roughly half of the public supporting not just corporate censorship but government censorship of anything deemed “misinformation.”
They learned this intolerance from academic and journalistic figures of my generation. Faculty and editors are now actively supporting modern versions of book-burning with blacklists and bans for those with opposing political views. Columbia Journalism School Dean Steve Coll has denounced the “weaponization” of free speech, which appears to be the use of free speech by those on the right. So the dean of one of the premier journalism schools now supports censorship. Free speech advocates are facing a generational shift that is now being reflected in our law schools, where free speech principles were once a touchstone of the rule of law. As millions of students are taught that free speech is a threat and that “China is right” about censorship, these figures are shaping a new society in their own intolerant images.
The Stanford vote will be appealed and could be reversed. However, that does not alter the disgraceful initial vote or its implications for free speech at Stanford.
138 thoughts on “Stanford Student Government Blocks Funding For Pence Speech”
I think it is clear that Trump recognized that there wasn’t much danger and a few people saying things they might regret later doesn’t represent those people or his followers. The important issue was whether or not the election was lawless. It was lawless to a great degree and the left created it. That is how the left gains power in many nations and then the people suffer.
This is the way Anonymous the Stupid discusses an issue. He is creating non existent facts. The VP was never in danger . There was no insurrection. The big question is what part the left and the institutions of government played Jan 6. We already know that the rights and liberties of some were violated. We also know that there were those that instigated much of the violence were likely doing so under FBI direction.
Did you just copy and paste that from a Putin handbook?
What Trump Is Saying About Mike Pence
Former President Donald Trump defended rioters’ chants of “hang Mike Pence” during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying it was understandable because they were angry the election hadn’t been overturned, according to audio released Friday of an interview with the former president in March.
The audio came from an interview with ABC News’ Jonathan Karl conducted at Mar-a-Lago in March for an upcoming book, “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show.”
Asked if Trump was worried about Vice President Mike Pence’s safety during the Jan. 6 riot, Trump said, “I thought he was well-protected, and I had heard that he was in good shape.”
Karl then reminded Trump that some of his supporters involved in the violent attack were calling for Pence to be killed.
“Well, the people were very angry,” Trump said.
“They said, ‘hang Mike Pence,’” Karl told Trump.
“It’s common sense, Jon. It’s common sense that you’re supposed to protect,” Trump said. “How can you, if you know a vote is fraudulent, right, how can you pass on a fraudulent vote to Congress?”
Edited From:
Well here we have it: ‘Donald Trump feels that Mike Pence failed the country when Pence certified ‘fraudulent’ election results’ on January 6th.
Trump’s claim is either true or false. Either Pence failed the country, or Trump is a malicious liar who incited a coup that day. Johnathan Turley, for his part, has never been that clear on the legality of Trump’s actions. If Trump is, indeed, a malicious coup plotter, then there was much for Turley to write about. But we don’t recall that many columns regarding the constitutionality of Trump’s post-election schemes.
Turley will not address the issue, and you and everybody knows it. He’ll lose his whole Trump base if he does.
What I have never understood is where do students get any say or power in colleges. Theye are there to learn, not protest and violate the rights of others..
“ What I have never understood is where do students get any say or power in colleges. ”
That’s what student governments are for. They do get a say and if they want power they can seek office by campaigning for a position in student government.
Why eliminate tyranny from government, but leave its vestiges in private companies?
That makes no sense. It should be eliminated everywhere.
That doesn’t negate how respectful Liberty students are to those with different views. You can educate yourself about ad hominem from the Simon & Schuster writer’s manual, available online from Amazon.com.
Liberty university is not known for being a place where the free exchange of ideas is supported. They are a private Christian university that censors its own journalism students.
Their “tolerance” for different views is limited.
George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, Ben Franklin, James Monroe, Patrick Henry, John Jay, George Mason et al. called on Mike Pence to save the nation.
Pence failed them.
Pence failed America.
Mike Pence – Benedict Arnold 2.0
Thank you George. Pence is a gutless patsy and a flunky who refuses to turn on the dude who incited a riot that tried to kill him.
Why would anyone want to hear from someone like that?
He should be reviled.
He should be squelched.
It seems that the First Amendment can be used as a pretext to justify any arbitrary thing that you feel like doing.
It’s a wild card! A magic charm!
I earned my B.S. from F.U., and now I work in B.F.E.
This summer I fear them coming!
They’re probably on their way.
Last spring they did their killings…
We’re dead if we stay!
Going to get down to it!
Soldiers are cutting us down.
How can you run when you know?
For dead in Oh Hi O!
Four dead in O Hi O!
In 1978 I asked my boss to leave work early so I could drive down to Palo Alto to hear Milton Friedman speak at Stanford University. I had a early dinner at the Good Earth Café. Being an Economics Major to be able to hear my idol and Nobel Laureate was going to be exciting, but his speech was totally disrupted and stopped by four “young Democrats” protesting Dr. Friedman’s giving economics advice to Chile. Nothing has changed in over forty years. Stanford continues to cuddle the same totally uninformed woke students.
Are we trapped in a Vortex controlled by the ignoble WOKE? Every day some form of disbelieve is cast forward by Woke, all the while saying, “Don’t believe your lying eyes”. There are so many gyrating woke castings (Guano) it makes your head spin in disbelieve that some mental infantile has an audience of followers and true disciples. We can only hope that Woke’s ‘mantelet’ will weaken allowing common sense and the principles of our Constitution to prevail.
Today the left will engage in an insurrection. See Tucker yesterday.
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-peaceful-assembly-suddenly-crime
An insurrection?
What are they going to do, raid the Capitol and assault police officers and destroy offices and threaten to kill the Vice President and the Speaker of the House?
That kind of insurrection?
“So tomorrow we’re going to shut things down to open up space for a new kind of politics! Starting at 7am we’re going to blockade intersections around the US Capitol to disrupt business as usual in Washington, DC. Then at 12 noon, after we’ve shut down business as usual, and opened up space for a new kind of politics, we’ll join allies from a wide range of social movements for a rally at the Capitol to raise up our demands for the bold action our communities need. “
If your kid goes to Tangord U. then pull him or her out and send em to Stanchevy U.
Most universities have devolved into far Left madrassas. College campuses are now some of the most intolerant places in our country, where conservatives are routinely harassed and discriminated against. It is also common practice to racially discriminate against Asians in the admissions process, as a group that’s “too successful.” What you look like is more important than what you can do. It’s no longer “give us your high achievers.”
Any institution that engages in racial or political discrimination should not be permitted to receive public funds. They should also be required to be honest in their advertising and marketing. If a university sets a higher bar for Asian or white access, then they should be forced to admit that on their admissions materials. If they lower the bar for black applicants, they should have to admit that, too. Then black students with academic excellence would likely select a different university so as to avoid future assumptions that they met lower standards.
No more taxpayer funding for Democrat organizations pretending to be public institutions. Like NPR.
Karen S.
Read an article recently about how a few years ago, the Left would tell conservatives who had been de-platformed, or censored, to go and form their own platforms.
Now that conservatives are or have done that, the Left is screaming about.
There is a group of people, people who believe in free speech, are forming a new university called The University of Austin. Their intent is to provide for a place where respectful debate can happen. Where tolerance is accepted and encourage.
They are still in the start up phase and I wish them well.
I also hope others form universities along the same ideology.
Be interesting to see which graduates from the differing colleges succeed in the real world.
Good analysis, Karen S. Where do we go from here?
The students of Liberty University are very tolerant of speakers they disagree with. Maybe the students at Stanford
can learn about tolerance from Liberty.
Your whole statement is wrong, read the rules of students and administrators at Liberty University. Better yet, find a student speaker at Liberty U to give a speech against Trump and find out how tolerant they are.
Liberty University…is that the place where Jerry Falwell Jr-a sexual deviant who sells the right to have sex with his wife to other men so he can watch- is the president? Very open-minded of them to employ an actual cuck; quite the exercise in tolerance.
Shall we start mentioning all the famous people on the left that are sexual deviants (deviants from societal norms), beginning with Clinton or Roman Polanski.?
The real difference is not that both sides don’t engage in certain acts. Instead, the left is hypocritical while everyone else recognizes the behavior and deals with it whether or not the individual committing the behavior is a friend or foe.
The left is filled with hypocrites. You are one of them.
You don’t have enough time or space to name them all.
There’s Pussy Grabbers on both sides, but then humans are a sex-crazed, power-obsessed, selfish, war-loving, bloodthirsty, wasteful higher-primate species, innit?
I wonder if there are any Conservative universities who would refuse to hear from Pence?
He’s a white-haired patsy.
The president tries to have him killed and he still won’t roll over.
Pence has nothing to say that Stanford doesn’t already know.
It’s not that Stanford is afraid of what he has to say, they just don’t care.
Because it’s value-less.
Falwell quit. And he took 100 million bucks with him, his net worth. Pretty good for a “man of God”
Fascists are not tolerant as you see on the blog.
It may well be intolerance but it is also an exercise of their free speech and Democracy. As far as I can tell from the story. Pence wasn’t banned from speaking, eight people in student government simply decided they wouldn’t use funds from the budget to pay for it. The Republican group seems welcome to come up with an extra $6,000 to pay for his visit themselves.
On a second note, Turley praises Pence for standing up to Trump and refusing to throw out the results on an election and do his job once. Should he be forgiven for the four years he nodded like a bobble-head doll and backed up Trump’s lies? I would have voted to hear from Pence provided there was an opportunity to ask questions. I wouldn’t expect an honest answer from him though.
Enigma, it is my understanding that university rules require that at least 50% of funding for events that would require security have to get university approval. Therefore, they cannot raise this money from outside organizations.
This makes it quite easy for universities to favor Democrat speakers, and censor conservatives. Which they do, with regularity.
Fascist movements favor censorship.
Democracies favor free choice including the right to say no, do they not?
I thought we tried to end hatred and discrimination in the 60’s. I guess it was just a cosmetic change for those that temporarily supported character over color. Now we see their real stripes.
There was some progress in the 60s which in many cases has receded. The Voting Rights Act of 1968 has been gutted. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 is often ignored, and the Fair Housing Act of 1968 is rarely enforced. Being an active Realtor, I see the equivalent of redlining and steering on a regular basis. Restrictive covenants banning Black people and other minorities are still on Homeowners Association agreements. Texas is currently being sued by the Justice Department for violation of the Voting Rights Act vor discrimination against minorities, dozens of lawsuits are in the works against new laws in almost every state designed to suppress votes. The real big lie is that equality exists in America.
You say we tried to end discrimination in the 60s, wouldn’t actually ending discrimination be the goal?
The Voting Rights Act of 1968 has been gutted. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 is often ignored, and the Fair Housing Act of 1968 is rarely enforced. — enigmainblackcom
You’ve made serious allegations for which there are remedies at law. Please provide proof of what you assert to be fact.
If a citizen and resident, please tell us in which state you cannot vote.
Please cite violations of the CRA you have witnessed.
Please provide copies of homeowners association agreements “[r]estrictive covenants banning [b]lack people and other minorities”.
You have the Internet, do your own research. Nobody is saying it is impossible to vote, it’s just harder to different degrees. The Supreme Court gutted the enforcement clauses of the VRA in Shelby in 2013, if you want an example of a restrictive covenant, Google George W. Bush restrictive covenant. You won’t accept any proof I provide so find it yourself.
You made the claims, the burden of proof is on you. What you’ve admitted is that you’re nothing more than a blowhard.
Enigma, humans will act in ways that are not always appealing to all. However, the progress made since the ’60s is tremendous despite the left’s attitude that blacks were not equal to anyone else. What a horrid suggestion made by the left, but that is typical of despotic people. Black advancement was tremendous, but the instigators who earned money from poor race relations didn’t want to lose their jobs while others didn’t want a loss of their entitlements or votes, so they put roadblocks in the way.
Today, the left promotes color over character after failing to push socialism based on class. I find some actions by some people reprehensible, but we see that across the board, where blacks are not the only ones to face discrimination. Asians are relatively quiet, while their children are denied access to certain learning institutions based solely on their race. Do we hear the black community saying such discrimination is wrong? Not really. If the black community and yourself truly believe discrimination is unjust, they and you should agree it is wrong no matter who is discriminated against.
Will you step up to the plate?
Enigma, you don’t mean that. The free choice thing. We gave some of that up so a minority person could not be discriminated against.
Karen,
University policies require that for special events with security, event organizers must demonstrate their ability to fund the event before extending an invitation to a speaker. At least 50% of funds must come from on-campus funding sources.
On campus funding means funding from the group not the university. The reason why they are requesting the grant is to meet that funding requirement. They can come up with the $6,000 themselves and be able to have their event.
“One interesting element is that university rules require that events needing security must secure over 50% of funding from on-campus sources. That guarantees this type of control by student government leaders — authority that was abused in this case.” – From Turley’s post
Karen, not over 50%. They must meet AT LEAST 50%.
The students are free to raise the funds they need by other means.
enigma:
“It may well be intolerance but it is also an exercise of their free speech and Democracy. ”
So in your world, denying someone the right to potentially disagree with you publicly and based solely on your perception of their politics beliefs is “free speech.” Then, of course, you go on to obsess about Trump which has absolutely nothing to do with the topic. Please don’t wonder why many of us find the thoughts of the left to be deranged.
I spoke about Pence, mentioning Trump in the same context as Turley did. You can’t give Pence credit for a single act and ignore the rest of his record.
Yes, there are speakers I wouldn’t pay to hear, especially when they spread lies. The list is short. These days, and this doesn’t particularly apply to Pence to my knowledge. Free speech is an excuse to advocate racist policies and beliefs, Marjorie Taylor Greene would be an example, there are many others. Some of the speech apparently supported by Kevin McCarthy is exactly the same as yelling fire in a crowded theater.
Yelling fire in a crowded theater, is free speech to Trump and his supporters.
…there are speakers I wouldn’t pay to hear… — enigmainblackcom
And you are free to do so, by exercising your freedom to associate, or not, as you see fit. A right you would deny others, by denying the speakers’ right to their freedom of speech, because you merely dislike what they might have to say.
Short list or long, the end result is the same — you deny others what you, yourself, wish to exercise, freedom of speech. I don’t visit or read your website, but that does not mean I think it should be closed down so that others cannot.
Free speech isn’t nor has it ever been absolute. I do get censored on Facebook from time because someone issues a complaint. I contest it every time and have never been found to be in violation of community standards. There are people out there promoting violence, rape, and murder. They should be censored. What are your thoughts about the fake Critical Race Theory arguments in high schools where it isn’t being taught? Books are being banned, principals fired, and most discussion of race in any context is being blocked. Has Freedom of Speech been violated?
Free speech isn’t nor has it ever been absolute. — enigmainblackcom
True, but it also isn’t subject to the whims of anyone who merely dislikes or disagrees with what is being said.
What are your thoughts about teachers posting videos about how they deceive parents about what is being taught and bragging about using woke ideology to indoctrinate students?
Race essentialism: Critical race theory reduces individuals to the quasi-metaphysical categories of “blackness” and “whiteness” and then loads those categories with value connotations—positive traits are attributed to “blackness” and negative traits are attributed to “whiteness.” Although some critical race theorists formally reject race essentialism, functionally they often use these categories as malicious labels that erase individual identities….
Critical race theory supporters have attempted to dismiss parents with three primary counterarguments: that critical race theory isn’t taught in K-12 schools, that opponents can’t define critical race theory, and that critical race theory is just “teaching history.” Here are the responses to rebut those claims. …
https://christopherrufo.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Parent-Guidebook.pdf
The fact that Pence was calling around to see if it could be done, is enough proof had he found the so-called legal basics, things could have gone a lot different. Pence should have known immediately it was a coup attempt by Trump, and yet he sat back as nothing happened, until Secret Service removed him.
I was addressing enigma.
Fish wings, so Pence is bad because he sought legal advice about a contested election, in order to ascertain what the correct, legal move was?
I disagree slightly, I think Pence called around looking for a legal basis but knew his responsibility in the end and finally stood up to Trump.
Pence is a lawyer, he was protecting his 6. He should have known, if not, he is surrounded by lawyers that would have known in a heartbeat.
However … If Vice President Pence speaks, the event will be disrupted by the same intolerant and woke people who denied a student group the small amount of money.
When you say “woke people” are you referring to people that want to hear the whole story or truth that has been hidden, or would you want people to listen to the same intolerant people that want the truth and story withheld.
…truth that has been hidden… — FishWings
Please, enlighten us with this hidden truth to which you refer…
Slavery, voting rights, women’s rights. Gay, and American Indian abuse. The American justice system and it’s abuse of minorities. Wealth inequality, but do you’re own homework next time, because there’s more, lots more.
Who’s going to break it to Kendi that one of the most racist countries on Earth is North Korea. If a Korean woman gets pregnant by a Chinese man, she will be captured, imprisoned, and suffer a forced abortion.
Then there is the infamous racism of Communist China, against ethnic groups like the Uighur.
Stanford Engineering students want to have fun.
The Left has never been tolerant. They tolerate things they agree with and censor that which they disagree with. The tolerance banner was used to legitimize their movement in the eyes of the public who bought the lie hook, line and sinker. Now when the Left seizes power in an institution they go about proving they are every bit as totalitarian as any of the ancient regimes they used to rail against but now apparently use as role models.
Can’t wait for the inevitable reckoning. I’m guessing the first of many beat downs will occur in the midterms so long as Dims don’t get to rig them. Note the long-term Dims abandoning ship like the rats they surely are. Oh, for the good ol’ days when folks were run out of town on a rail, tarred and feathered, and left to their own devices. Had sort of a cleansing of the body politic feel to it — like an enema.
Lol you’re correct that “the left” is intolerant…of anti semites and racists. Cast out from the Democratic Party in the civil rights era those same racists and anti-semites have found a home under the big tent of the Republican Party-congrats, I guess. Behold the future of the Republican Party: https://i.imgur.com/Gegq5pD.png
Who seems more tolerant- the guy in the Camp Auschwitz shirt or the Proud Boy whose shirt proclaims “6 million Jews was not enough?”
The left is anti-Semitic, anti-American and a whole host of other bad things. One can listen to the videos of leaders in the Democrat Party a few years ago and compare it to what is being said today. A complete about face.
Cowards and hypocrites make up the left.
I won’t lend support to the Republicans, but most of the racists and anti-Semites reside on the left. Even Richard Spencer the well known white nationalist admitted voting for Biden.
Yeah the left is so racist and anti-Semitic they elected a half-black man as president and a half-black woman as Vice President and had a Jew as a presidential contender.
Bernie didn’t have a chance of course.
He’s a Seinfeld character who is too old, too liberal, too shrill and too Jewish for the Red States, who would rather hunt him down and barbeque him than vote for him.
But Bernie was representing the left.
Is Pence Jewish?
The Right is White.
I think your math is wrong.
Possibly because you don’t have a brain in your head.
You are an idiot. Trump has Jewish orthodox grandchildren.
(I support policies that work, not political parties) Start with slavery and work your way into reconstruction. Then look at segregation and the KKK, all Democrats. Look at the civil rights legislation held up by Democrats. Then a bright spot, the era of MLK where character over color became the issue. Today you can look at the WOKE left and Democrats where we are back to color over character. I will repeat myself. You are an idiot.
hey Anonymous, if the “left is intolerant of anti-Semites how do you explain, Tlaib, Omar, Cori Bush and AOC? How do you explain Al Sharpton having a platform at your conventions?
Won’t it be fun seeing how Anonymous ignores my simple question!
Mespo,
“ The Left has never been tolerant. They tolerate things they agree with and censor that which they disagree with.”
The right disagrees with CRT. They don’t tolerate it at all. They are censoring it in schools because they don’t agree with it.
It seems the right isn’t tolerant either. Why is it ok for them to censor CRT?
Banning Mike Pence shows just how stupid the “right\left” thing has gotten. In a world of frothing at the mouth partisans each lauding their own parties as the answer and each declaring the opposite party is the problem, and neither taking anything even remotely close to an honest look at themselves, mister Pence was a breath of fresh air.
I’ll never forget how in the early days of the Trump presidency when mister Pence took his daughter to see it, and at the end of the performance the cast decided to make a little political speech directed at the Trump administration with Mr Pence sitting in the wings. Had Trump been there he’d have walked out no doubt in a huff, went home and bashed the play on Twitter. In fact, he wasn’t there and he still bashed the play and cast on Twitter that night. But not mister Pence.
Mister Pence calmly placed a hand on his daughter’s knee encouraging her not to be upset and said to her smiling, “that’s what freedom sounds like”.
He was right, that is what freedom sounds like. And what he said was what a true leader sounds like.
And he went on to show us that same country over party mentality throughout his tenure as Vice President.
Mister Pence isn’t a lot of show and hype, he doesn’t make loud boisterous speeches, but he honors the Constitution, he honors Americans regardless of who they voted for and while that is the last thing the frothing at the mouth partisan constituency of this country wants right now, it is in fact exactly what this country needs more than anything else in the world.
You’d think they’d embrace a man like Pence to speak at a university. But the liberals seem to want to have nothing to do with anything reasonable or logical these days.
Sorry, getting ready for work and wasn’t paying attention and I neglected to include the name of the play, it was the musical “Hamilton” that they were attending.
Well said, Chris. Mike Pence is a good example to follow.
Mister Pence calmly placed a hand on his daughter’s knee encouraging her not to be upset and said to her smiling, “that’s what freedom sounds like”.
The left is setting the rules for discourse. President Trump just played by the rules. The other thing President Trump did, was his own wet work. Not being a politician, but rather a leader, he would not ask his aides to do in his name, what he would not do himself. Instead of having some underling, or congressional staffer float a narrative, wink and nod about the source, President Trump did his own talking. The one thing you did hear during the Trump Administration, ‘trial ballons’. President Trump just put it out there and saw what happened. Refreshing leadership, but foriegn to politicians that only know game playing.
What all people forget, what happened to President Trump was set to happen to any Republican that might have been elected. And everyone of them would not have survived the 4 year term. Because like Pence, they would have folded to maintain decorum. It sounds nice, but it cedes power and control.
“one thing you did NOT hear”
geesh
What is an education worth if it denies you access to varied sources of information?
What is an education worth if it leaves you uninterested in varied sources of information?
You discovered your own answer. Colleges are indoctrination. Not education.