Send Lawyers, Guns, and Money: Newsom Calls For Gun Ban Modeled on Texas Abortion Law

California Gov. Gavin Newsom thrilled many this weekend by saying that his administration will model a new law on Texas’ abortion ban that would let private citizens sue anyone who makes or sells assault weapons or ghost guns. It won’t work. Legally, that is. It will be hugely successful politically, but not without costs to the state and potential litigants.
Gov. Newsom denounced the Supreme Court in Women’s Health v. Jackson for refusing to enjoin the Texas law that allows people to sue anyone who “aids or abets” one performed after about six weeks. That led to widespread a calls for the passage of legislation to “codify Roe,” including from the White House.
Newsom, however, wants to replicate the law to limit Second Amendment rights the way that conservatives used it to limit reproductive rights.
“I am outraged by yesterday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing Texas’s ban on most abortion services to remain in place. But if states can now shield their laws from review by the federal courts that compare assault weapons to Swiss Army knives, then California will use that authority to protect people’s lives, where Texas used it to put women in harm’s way.”
Newsom said that his staff will be working with the Legislature and California Attorney General Rob Bonta to craft the bill to let citizens sue anyone who “manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts” in California. They could seek damages of at least $10,000 per violation plus costs and attorney’s fees.
Good luck with that.
The problem is multifold. First, the Texas law was quickly found to be unconstitutional, as would the California law. Indeed, many of us declared the law as facially unconstitutional under existing precedent on the day that it was enacted. That means that, while there are litigation costs, those costs would decrease quickly as other courts declare challenges to be unconstitutional.
Second, the Supreme Court just allowed pre-enforcement challenges so the California law could be challenged to avoid any “chilling effect” on gun rights. Eight out of nine justices agreed that such early challenges are permissible against those with enforcement responsibilities in the abortion area. As a state that has led efforts to limit gun rights, there are a host of such officials with similar licensing powers in California.
Third, and most importantly, Newsom limited the law to gun manufactures, distributors, and sellers” to the exclusion of a wider array of purchasers or “aiders and abetters.” The Texas law was so menacing because it exposed such a wide array of people to potential lawsuit. It would not be quite as popular to go after gun owners or gun rights groups. Yet, Newsom is targeting business which are going to be less intimidated by such litigation costs in a law that would be clearly unconstitutional.
That is why, if the law is crafted as Newsom suggests, this won’t work legally. Nevertheless, there will be much cooing on cable programs at the cleverness of Newsom and the comeuppance for conservatives. Newsom will seize the moment in terms of popularity while leaving the costs to others to bear in the later failed litigation.
Newsom did not help things by declaring “If the most efficient way to keep these devastating weapons off our streets is to add the threat of private lawsuits, we should do just that.” That is openly acknowledging that this law is meant to achieve indirectly what the state has failed to do directly: reduce gun ownership. That is precisely why the Supreme Court just green-lighted pre-enforcement challenges to the Texas law and now, with the help of Newsom, the California law would collapse quickly on the same grounds.
In the recent decision in Chief Justice John Roberts noted that
“The clear purpose and actual effect of S. B. 8 has been to nullify this Court’s rulings. … Indeed, “[i]f the legislatures of the several states may, at will, annul the judgments of the courts of the United States, and destroy the rights acquired under those judgments, the constitution itself becomes a solemn mockery.” United States v. Peters, 5 Cranch 115, 136 (1809). The nature of the federal right infringed does not matter; it is the role of the Supreme Court in our constitutional system that is at stake.”
With his bravado, Newsom has guaranteed that courts will strike down his law as an open “mockery” of gun rights precedent and he will actually box in liberal judges and jurists in voting against the California law on the same grounds.
Indeed, the California law would put the Biden Administration into a bind. It just intervened first as an amicus party and then an actual party in the Texas litigation. (As expected, the Court tossed out the Biden Administration’s lawsuit as “improvidently granted”). The Administration insisted that such a law is an abomination given that the rights of abortion are established and this is an effort to nullify those rights through exposure to lawsuits. Here Newsom himself said that that is precisely what they want to do.
So, will the Biden administration refuse to oppose the law in defense of established gun rights as it did reproductive rights? If so, it would support criticism of the Justice Department of advancing in political agendas and make Attorney General Merrick Garland look like a feckless functionary. With the mid-term elections looming and falling polling numbers across the country, that is probably not a choice the Biden Administration would like to make to defend a legislatively-supported soundbite.
Once the early courts strike down the California law, some citizens could face sanctions for frivolous lawsuits seeking litigation costs (unless such motions are blocked under the law). Moreover, there will be a great expense of drafting and defending a law designed to support a soundbite. Many judges will be even less enamored with being asked to participate in what is largely political performance art.
That is why the new California law is certain to play better on cable than in the courts.
34 thoughts on “Send Lawyers, Guns, and Money: Newsom Calls For Gun Ban Modeled on Texas Abortion Law”
If California is really worried about crime (and not just “guns”), it will get rid of the liberal prosecutors who constantly allow criminals to walk. It is, after all, criminals who shoot those guns, and they don’t need to acquire them legally. But this isn’t really about crime, which Democrats have been aiding and abetting throughout the country. It’s about weakening the Constitution and peoples’ civil rights. There is no constitutional right to abortion, but there is a constitutional right to bear arms.
Newsom is acting like the Svalez of governors? Turley is laughing at him.
“Once the early courts strike down the California law, some citizens could face sanctions for frivolous lawsuits seeking litigation costs (unless such motions are blocked under the law). Moreover, there will be a great expense of drafting and defending a law designed to support a soundbite. Many judges will be even less enamored with being asked to participate in what is largely political performance art.”
They RadLibDims are extreme, JT. Nobody … and I mean nobody save themselves … ever thought they were smart.
Yeah those Dim Dems have shaped the fifth largest economy in the world out of one measly state that grows 25% of the nation’s food and is home to.most of the cutting edge companies in the nation and the world: Alphabet, Facebook, SpaceX, Tesla, Twitter, Google, etc etc
What a bunch of overachiever dummies.
What a stupid comment. California was not built by Democrats and certainly not the Democrats of today. The Democrats of today are destroying a great state. Though your brain is too foggy to remember, Ronald Reagan was governor of that state.
The CA liberals are lame and too timid. They need this to apply to anyone who sells any gun, and make the bounty $1 M. Going after something that is already illegal is dumb.
The right-wing has screamed “states rights” forever, now the conservative activists on the SCOTUS has opened the door, they will be the first ones to say, not so fast to others. Like it or not, this SCOTUS is politically motivated and will rule accordingly.
The Texas abortion law were modeled after the lawsuits against gun manufacturers.
Given the rarity with which attorney fees are rewarded, the legal system is now really a tool of the rich and powerful. There’s little capability to get justice. Given that so many democrat prosecutors, judges and legislatures appear to be using the government as a political tool, this is a serious problem. Given that social media may be operating in violation of anti-trust laws-as suggested by European court action in that direction-therefore the collusion between social media to censor is an extremely large problem in which fundamental rights are essentially destroyed by the activities of social media acting in concert and on behalf of government.
Now even the folks in Beverly Hills are arming up.
https://nypost.com/2021/12/09/beverly-hills-residents-arming-themselves-after-murder-violence
Why not?
First they say nobody needs guns because we have police.
Then they disband or neuter the police.
Then they open the prisons and flood the streets with dangerous criminals and psychopaths.
Then LAPD warns tourists to stay away because they won’t be safe.
https://www.weaselzippers.us/477251-lapd-tells-people-not-to-visit-the-dem-run-city-we-cant-guarantee-your-safety-like-movie-the-purge
Then anti-gun liberals buy guns.
Progressives in government are champion gun salesmen.
Last year over 485000 Americans died from smoking tobacco or vaping. Every person who was sold tobacco or vape and every relative of sick or dead people should have a right to sue the tobacco companies and those who sold.
Fear the government that fears your guns. What Russia is doing to Ukraine is why we need guns.
“[i]f the legislatures of the several states may, at will, annul the judgments of the courts of the United States, and destroy the rights acquired under those judgments, the constitution itself becomes a solemn mockery.” Acquired? That’s a rather frightening turn of phrase coming from the Chief Justice. I sincerely hope he meant to say “recognized and upheld”.
Your point is well-taken. I would only add a clarification that your “phrase coming from the Chief Justice” refers to then-Chief Justice Marshall,- not current Chief Rehnquist, who simply kept the quoted portion of the 1809 decision intact. Notwithstanding, it is clear that Rehnquist holds similar concern.
This is dumber than usual by TURLEY. The purpose of such a proposal is to show how radical the current Court is. You boys got your 6-3 majority and you continue to overplay your hand. More and more Americans are seeing the Federalist Society attack on majority rights as illegitimate. When the Court strike down this California law, after refusing twice now, to even enjoin the Texas one, a little more legitimacy will be stripped from the Court with normals.
Admitting a proposed contravention of American’s rights is nothing more than a political posturing episode is a strange way to try and convince folks ‘your side’ is in the right. But with moral blinders on, you don’t even realize that, I’d imagine.
And here in a nutshell is the liberal agenda:
Attack guns because they enable the weak to defend themselves.
Defend a mother’s right to kill her child because that child might be inconvenient.
Liberals are ugly people.
A fetus is not a child. You may believe that it is, but others will disagree. You call the liberals ugly and we call the MAGA fascists ugly.
“Fascists”-someone doesn’t know what that word means.
Mask mandates
IRS spying
Forced bathroom sharing
There are fascists in America, but it’s not conservatives.
Lying about Election Fraud to retain power at all costs then inspiring a mob of red-hatted brown shirts to raid the Capitol and disrupt an election.
What does that sound like?
Gimme an F!!!
And let’s hope all tge dummies ignore the mask mandates and vaccinations and thin the dummy supply.
Of course Newsom is playing politics. Overturning Roe on the backs of vigilante bounty hunters is a crisis, and brass knuckle politics is not inappropriate.
Point is: You spend way more ink decrying CA’s unconstitutionality than Texas’… It’s a problematic pattern, Counsellor.
ND Gryphon,
Until I saw your thoughts, I must say that I never thought of the link being a “Bounty Hunter” with abortionists. If you really come to think about it, abortion is exactly that!
Only in this case, it is not DEAD or ALIVE, those who have a bounty on them have no chance of life. Unless the mother changes her mind and does not pay for the abortion, the abortionist always gets their money.
Many thanks for clarifying that for me.
Hey if Texas can be whack and pass stupid laws, why can’t California?
Go Gavin.
That dude has sand.
California is way ahead of Texas in being whack and passing stupid laws
California is way ahead of Texas in GDP, influence, innovation, production and prosperity.
California even.produces better quarterbacks Than Texas.
Texas is arrogant and arrogant people are always hiding something.
Ben: “arrogant people are always hiding something.”
So what are you hiding?
Abortion is not mentioned in the constitution guns and the second amendment are.
Left coast lunacy once again reeks havoc for us all!!!!!!
Between his ears, certainly. The right to bear arms has its very own Amendment. Where’s the one guaranteeing the right to kill in-utero infants, spelled out in so many words?
I wonder if this is so clearly unconstitutional. Does the right to have a handgun in the home for purposes of self defense, which I believe is what was declared in Heller and MacDonald, mean that there is a right to manufacture, distribute and sell assault weapons and ghost guns?
Yeah, sand in his pants. Eventually, the weight of all those political shenanigans will pull his pants down, and the World will see the Emperor with no clothes
I am not the same Anonymous who commented at 9:31 and 9:49 a.m.
Turley missed a key point in the latest Supreme Court ruling. He states,
“ Second, the Supreme Court just allowed pre-enforcement challenges so the California law could be challenged to avoid any “chilling effect” on gun rights.”
Yes, after twice allowing the Texas law to remain in effect and having a “chilling effect”. It’s the entire purpose of the Texas law. Supreme Court Justice Thomas himself doesn’t think the “chilling effect” of a law is enough to issue a stay. Sotomayor was right when she noted that other rights can be undermined by using the same type of law.
The very fact that the Supreme Court didn’t stay the law TWICE despite it being blatantly unconstitutional it was being complicit in allowing it to remain and would look quite hypocritical by staying the California law the first time around if it came their way.
If California does pass an exact replica of the Texas law towards guns the Supreme courts would be forced to address the unconstitutionality of the enforcement mechanism.
Turley points out that the law targeted at anyone including manufacturers is irrelevant. Because the enforcement mechanism is what the Supreme Court still refuses to stay. It’s what “chills” any activity. Gun manufacturers can hesitate because of an avalanche of lawsuits or any gun owners could.
As the conservatives have often pointed out. The way the Texas law can be declared unconstitutional is by violating it first.