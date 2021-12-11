Did Jussie Smollett Take the Cannoli?

There was an interesting interview recently with Chicago’s Ex-Superintendent Eddie Johnson who explained why he was immediately suspicious of the account of actor Jussie Smollett. The first thing that Johnson noticed was that Smollett went through an alleged vicious attack where bleach was thrown on him but still held on to his Subway sandwich. Johnson said that victims usually drop everything in such an attack. Of course, Smollett could note that real professionals like Peter Clemenza always remember to “leave the gun, take the cannoli.”

Johnson told NewsNationNow’s “Morning in America” that Smollett left his home around 2 a.m. which is a bit odd to go and buy the sandwich.

“OK, that’s fine. He comes back and gets attacked in a hate crime, supposed hate crime, and during all this scuffle – they poured bleach on him and all of this – when he got up and went into his apartment building he still had that Subway sandwich with him. That doesn’t happen.”

He added real victims do not do that. The usually drop what they have “because they’re afraid.” Not to mention when the victim claims to have been doused in an unknown chemical: “This guy had the sandwich in his hand, never been touched. So that was a real tip and a clue to us that something was amiss.”

Johnson also added an interesting second point that he still had the noose around his neck when police arrived: “I don’t think there are many Black people in America that would have a noose around their neck, and wouldn’t immediately take it off.”

Of course, a good Subway sandwich may be like a good cannoli, it is a shame to waste:

