Destroying the Court to Save it: Warren Calls For Packing the Supreme Court With a Liberal Majority

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also declared in front of the Supreme Court “I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price.”
For her part, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. questioned the whole institution’s value if it is not going to vote consistently with her views and those of the Democratic party: “How much does the current structure benefit us? And I don’t think it does.”
Warren seems to be channeling more AOC than FDR. Roosevelt at least tried to hide his reckless desire to pack the Court by pushing an age-based rule. It was uniquely stupid. The bill would have allowed Roosevelt to add up to six justices for every member who is over 70 years old. Warren, like AOC, wants the Democratic base to know that she is pushing a pure, outcome-changing court packing scheme without even the pretense of a neutral rule.
Despite the fact that the Court has more often voted on non-ideological lines (and regularly issued unanimous decisions), Warren denounced the Court as an “extremist” body that has “threatened, or outright dismantled, fundamental rights in this country.” Those “fundamental” values do not apparently include judicial independence.
What is most striking is Warren’s use of a clearly false premise: that the Republicans packed the Court first: “This Republican court-packing has undermined the legitimacy of every action the current court takes.” She is referring the Republicans refusing to vote on the nomination of Merrick Garland during the Obama Administration. Many of us criticized the lack of a Senate vote at the time. However, that is not court packing. It did not add seats to the Court. The Senate has the constitutional authority to vote or not to vote on a nominee. It was perfectly constitutional. What Warren is advocating is the addition of seats to the Court, which the Congress can do but most voters oppose as unprincipled and dangerous.
For Warren to call the Garland controversy “court packing” is all that you have to know about her oped. She knows that that was not court packing, just as she knows that court packing is fundamentally wrong. However, the Warren oped was her Rubicon where she crossed over from being a law professor to being a politician.
That transition has not been an easy one for Warren. As an academic, Warren was described as a “die-hard conservative” who was a leading advocate for corporations. All of that had to go when she decided to seek the Democratic nomination for the Senate. Even more has to go if you seek the Democratic nomination for president (an even greater priority now as Democrats and media figures seek alternatives to President Biden).
Academics often evolve in their views of constitutional or statutory issues. However, Warren never made the transition from a corporate defender to an anti-corporate activist in her academic writings. It came largely after her entry into politics without an explanation of the reasons for adopting the new positions. The fact is that Warren had some interesting scholarship in the business law area and it would be equally interesting to understand why she has moved away from those positions.
That however was not enough. In the age of rage, one has to show that you are willing to do what others are not willing to do . . . like put a bullet in the head of the leading judicial institution in our constitutional system. If you are going to run in the Democratic primary, you need to be a “made” politician who has demonstrated that you can dispense with the niceties of the Constitution and do what makes others cringe. After all, how does the Court “benefit us”? Those other candidates may support higher taxation or spending bills but they are weaklings if they balk at packing the Supreme Court.
There is an element of release to crossing that Rubicon. You are no longer burdened by the need to justify one’s actions in light of constitutional history or values. For example, during the confirmation hearing for Justice Kavanaugh, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) demanded that Kavanaugh promise to respect stare decisis on cases like Roe, but then called for overturning cases like Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission.
It is the same glaring hypocrisy of democratic leaders like Warren denouncing the conservative majority as “partisan” while demanding the packing of the court to guarantee an immediate liberal majority.
The Warren oped is perfectly Orwellian in declaring that the Supreme Court now “threatens the foundations of our nation” while using that claim to destroy our highest court. It is the judicial version of the explanation in the Vietnam War that“it became necessary to destroy the town to save it.” Warren would open up the Court to continual manipulation by shifting majorities in Congress — recreating the Court in the image of our dysfunctional Congress.
So, on December 15, 2021, Elizabeth Warren finally transitioned to being a pure politician unburdened and unrestrained. From “Tax the Rich” to “Pack the Court,” Warren is now soundbite ready and principle resistant for 2024.
25 thoughts on “Destroying the Court to Save it: Warren Calls For Packing the Supreme Court With a Liberal Majority”
This just another example of the Democratic Party’s full slide into totalitarianism. An article earlier this week by the little “constitutional” totalitarian Lawrence Tribe proves this point. His main complaint is that the current Court has ruled against his favorite causes and therefore the Court needs to be packed and packed immediately. He is not concerned with the structure of the Court nor the basis on which it made its judgements. He only wants a Supreme Court to affirm every single Progressive policy he advocates. He would have fit very nicely in the judicial system of Nazi Germany or the Soviet Union. Oh I forget; if he did, he would have wound up in a Siberian Gulag or Auschwitz . But to progressives like him, history does not matter,
Well it just shows how ignorant she is of public opinion.For example, Warren wants abortion on demand any time by anybody, paid by the taxpayer. The citizens overwhelmingly support restrictions, typically at around 15-20 weeks of gestation. Another perfect example is her ignorant support of DeFund Police, a theory that has proven to create more crime and now liberal lawless cities wanting to REFUND the police. Progressives are power hungry, following the leads of their idols like Mao, Castro, Chavez, Stalin) and unable to deal with the fact that the average American is far more intelligent and ethical than they are.
This comes as absolutely no surprise to anyone that’s paid attention to Senator Warren’s rhetoric over the last few years. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) is a political hack* in every sense of the phrase and she’s an active part of a regressively totalitarian political hack pack. People like Sen. Warren and her ilk are free to their opinions no matter how ignorant and anti-American they are, but they should be stripped of all their political and social power because they are an enemy to the constitution, an enemy to Liberty, and therefore an enemy to We the People.
Using the word “progressive” to describe these 21st century Democratic Party extremists is an oxymoron; the ideology, policies and actions of “progressives” are actually regressive to the point of being culturally and socially destructive. These ignorant 21st century “progressives” and their army of intimidating social justice warrior “brown shirts” have literally become the totalitarian evil they have professed to be against for years.
*Political Hack: a morally bankrupt person that has actually chosen to be a political tool and a political attack dog. The intentions of a political hack are aligned with victory NOT personal conviction, ethics or morals. The purpose of a political hack is to disrupt the political opposition using any and all means necessary. The ends justifies the means is a core belief of a political hack.
Warren should drink some of that firewater and forget about it.
I know now that BBB has been shelved and dems have claimed they will ‘aggressively pivot’ to rewriting voting laws, they will be pushing this and anything and everything else they can think of hard to get what they want. Leading up to the midterms and beyond, any pretense will have vanished from ALL of them. Non-dems are the enemy, period, trying to destroy our country. We are about to see absolutely unrestrained totalitarianism from the left, no ifs, ands, or buts, IMO.
Turley is a misogynist for attacking Warren seeking to stack the court.
I don’t hear Turley complaining of conservative white males’ goofyass, selfish, racist and misogynistic monkey business.
Elections have consequences and We The Democrats are going to stack this GOP-led court to High Heaven with Democratic Party justices.
Good riddance of this GOP majority of old conservative white males sitting on the Court, completely out of touch with the will of the majority of Americans who support progressive policies over Republican anti-social garbage.
STACK THE COURT NOW!
ronharold2021
And like clockwork, the Lefty pivots to sex discrimination (surprised that you didn’t claim that Turley is racist for attacking a Cherokee).
You people are both predictable and ugly.
I will never understand how progressives look past her abuse of a system designed to help disadvantaged. But I guess in party with Ted Kennedy killing, BJ Clinton raping and sexually harassing – claiming to be a minority is pretty minor.
She seems to be very hung up over the Court overruling Baker v. Nelson.
“To restore balance and integrity to a broken institution, Congress must expand the Supreme Court by four or more seats,” she wrote. “Some oppose the idea of court expansion. They have argued that expansion is ‘court-packing,’ that it would start a never-ending cycle of adding justices to the bench, and that it would undermine the court’s integrity.
“They are wrong. And their concerns do not reflect the gravity of the Republican hijacking of the Supreme Court.”
And she was a lawyer? Her argument is, “They are wrong”? Wow, that’s it? I’m convinced. Warren says there’s nothing to worry about. What an idiot.
Well, my guess is that they have 12 months to get all this done. Things may look real different in January 2023
And it’s obvious that the justices all know it.
Turley states,
“ What is most striking is Warren’s use of a clearly false premise: that the Republicans packed the Court first: “This Republican court-packing has undermined the legitimacy of every action the current court takes.” She is referring the Republicans refusing to vote on the nomination of Merrick Garland during the Obama Administration. Many of us criticized the lack of a Senate vote at the time. However, that is not court packing. The Senate has the constitutional authority to vote or not to vote on a nominee. It was perfectly constitutional.”
Turley as usual is being disingenuous with the facts. Republicans were indeed packing the court. The senate deliberately held off on voting whether to confirm garland. The intent was clear that republicans WANTED to pack the court. Just as they have been doing with the lower courts. Warren is correct in pointing out that republicans have been packing the lower courts by rushing confirmations during the time they had control of both bodies of congress.
If Democrats want to pack the court with more liberal justices they have every right to do so for the same reason republicans according to Turley were constitutionally allowed to hold off on voting to consider garland’s nomination. They held it off for a year. Turley’s protestations about “court packing” ring white hollow in the face of what even he would be forced to admit is constitutionally permissible for a Democratic congress and White House to increase the size of the court.
“Democratic congress and White House to increase the size of the court.”
Otherwise known as court packing.
How many SCJ’s have the republicans added in the last 50 years?
Jim22,
“ Democratic congress and White House to increase the size of the court.”
Otherwise known as court packing.”
Actually that is not accurate. Simply increasing the size of the court is not court packing. Turkey himself supports increasing the size of the court. He’s made it known multiple times. To say that increasing the size of the court means court packing then by your own definition Turley supports court packing.
The Court was destroyed when McConnell blocked Obama’s choice for the Supreme Court. Trump the proceeded to appoint loyalists not jurists to do his bidding. Funny how all of that’s ok because Republicans did it!
And dems never do this. Didn’t the community organizer coin the phrase, “elections have consequences, now sit down and shut up”.
The senate gave Obama advice that Garland was not acceptable, as is their role
I haven’t been a huge fan of the senate, but man were they proven right about that. Garland is a complete empty suit hack. Unlike sotomayor who has proven that you can flip a coin two hundred times and guess the wrong outcome 195 times, garland is simply a puppet.
Turley irony-deficiency alert: ” Academics often evolve in their views of constitutional or statutory issues. However, Warren never made the transition from a corporate defender to an anti-corporate activist in her academic writings. It came largely after her entry into politics.”
And legal non-sequitiur alert/ Fox news legal reasoning alert. : Turley says Garland-Gorsuch move was not court packing because .. it was constitutional! But the argument against court-packing is not that it’s unconstitutional.
No rules were changed for Gorsuch. No rules were changed for Garland. How will warren add 4 new members without changing the rules?
aha – a non sequitur to justify a non sequitur. How is changing the rules unconstitutional?
Sen. Warren exemplifies the lack of morality in Washington.
If the Dems follow her call for moral corruption, then they are beneath contempt.
Like to see if our resident Lefties are so political that they will support her call.
Guys address the issue.
No Trump or Fox whataboutism, just state your position.
Well, it seems that most of the SCOTUS is compromised anyway, as they continue to vote radical left on just about everything.