We recently discussed the struggle at all-women schools like Hollins University in stopping the use of gender as a defining characteristic. Mount Holyoke previously ordered faculty to stop referring to students as “women.” It is a difficult transition for schools that remain gender exclusive in avoiding gender references. Now, Boston’s all-girls Winsor School, has adopted a diversity/equity/inclusion (DEI) plan to drop references to gender such as “she, her, hers’’ and “your daughter.”
Under the school’s “Lift Every Voice” plan, the school does not want to hear or read references to “ladies” or “girls” but “Winsor remains in its mission a school for ‘young women to pursue their aspirations and contribute to the world.’”
Winsor’s website also still uses “girls” but the school is committed to ending references to the gender that is the defining characteristic for entry into the expensive school.
These controversies show an increasing convergence of genderless policies and gender-centered programs. The obvious conflict will continue to present unavoidable problems for those who want to define their institutions by gender while rejecting definitions based on gender.
23 thoughts on “Boston All-Girls School Bans References to Girls”
WOMEN GOT THE VOTE – AMERICA GOT A DEATH SENTENCE
Where’s the future in not having babies…lots and lots of babies – if women don’t have babies, who will?
Whose big idea was it for women to have babies? Oh, yeah, God; Mother Nature!
Who do liberated women controvert and subvert? Oh, yeah, God; Mother Nature!
_________________________________________________________________
The American fertility rate is in a “death spiral.” More Americans die than are born. The population in America is imported. Americans now constitute only 36% of the California population. In ~100 years, there won’t be an American left in America; there won’t be an America. The enemy is clear and present and dangerous.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
“We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”
– Barack “Barry Soetoro” Obama
__________________________
2021 U.S. CENSUS FERTILITY RATE – 1.781
“According to most census estimates, an American woman had on average seven to eight children in 1800. By 1900 the number dropped to about 3.5. That has fallen to slightly more than two today.”
– LiveScience.com
_______________
“The world’s population is accelerating towards collapse, but few seem to notice or care.”
”I try to set a good example. Gotta practice what I preach (Musk has 6 kids).”
“If people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble. Mark my words.”
“There are not enough people.”
“I can’t emphasize this enough, there are not enough people.”
“[Low and rapidly declining birth rates are] one of the biggest risks to civilization.”
“Good, smart people [think there are too many people in the world and that the population is growing out of control]. It’s completely the opposite.”
“[The] movement to not have children owing to fears over climate change is growing and impacting fertility rates quicker than any preceding trend in the field of fertility decline.”
– Elon Musk
Turley: “The obvious conflict will continue to present unavoidable problems for those who want to define their institutions by gender while rejecting definitions based on gender.”
+++
True, and it is actually kind of funny to watch it play out–no room for argument or thought, just laughter.
The ALL GIRLS SCHOOL can now not use the term GIRLS. That ladies and gentlemen is the thought process of the left. It is also why the Democrats have become the party of the elite, idle class.
Now we will get JeffSilberman to come here and yell at Turley and Fox News for something or other.
I don’t even know what to say anymore about this lunacy. That educated people sitting in a room listening to arguments about why this change must be done, is more than I can wrap my head around. And then they voted on it. We’re in more trouble than we can imagine when we reach the point where we can’t figure out who is a boy and who is a girl. And don’t you just love that the problem is on the other side. Unless I just haven’t heard about it yet, no all boy’s school is having trouble deciding who boys are.
Error correction: Sentence should have read “And don’t you just love that the problem is not on the other side.”
Tolerance will reach such a level that intelligent people will be banned from thinking so as not to offend the imbeciles…
I don’t know which is worse – the people who thought up this nonsense or the people who comply with it instead of calling it out for what it is.
NB No Trans, Terf, Cis, LGBTQ*+++ et al., was harmed by this comment!
Shouldn’t the feminist movement be outraged. They are bring cancelled.
I am glad they are solving the difficult problem of having a genderless gender exclusive school. If our forebears had spent the time and energy to solve this difficult problem – imagine where we would be today.
The war on objective truth continues.
The silliness of the left keeps increasing. Many on the left quietly laugh at it and continue moving forward with the absurdity, but eventually, such nonsense can only bite them in the a$$.
Unfortunately, some on this blog think the silliness represents truth or science. Their type helps lead to the fall of nations through stupidity.
I always love the aphorism that “When you argue with reality, reality always wins.” (Adyashanti)
Call em dongless
And, at the same time, we could call you ‘brainless’. . . .
Just go southern. Singular is “Y’all.” Plural is “All Y’all.” Easy, and gender neutral.
Or like here in Pittsburgh refer to everyone as “Yinz”, as in “Yinz’iz goin’ ta school n’at?”
current:
It’s actually “Yooonz.” As in “yooonz guys.”
Having moved from Churchill to NM 21 years ago, I cannot say “TO school.” But .. yinz gets the prize … if the lefties cannot admit that biology (not “science”) means some of us are girls/women and others, boys/men.
Why give in to the lunacy? I get your thought but really the only way to combat this nonsense is NOT to conform and call things the way they are.
Thumbs up.
Love watching Lefties try to bend reality to their fantasies.
Therein lies madness.
Just what do you have against left-handed persons?
So much for women’s equality. Equalized out of existence.