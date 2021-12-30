New York Considers Legislation to Curtail Free Speech in the Name of Democracy

The great civil libertarian Justice Louis Brandeis once warned that “the greatest dangers to liberty lurk in insidious encroachment by men of zeal, well-meaning but without understanding.” New York State Democrat Senator Brad Holyman is one of those “men of zeal.” With the approaching anniversary of the Jan. 6th riots, he has proposed a new law that would legislate an even greater level of censorship to prevent the “social media amplification” of views that are deemed harmful or “disinformation.” It is only the latest example of our “whatever it takes” politics.
Under S.7568, there would be criminal liability for anyone who makes “a false statement of fact or fraudulent medical theory that is likely to endanger the safety or health of the public.”
If this language is chilling for anyone who values free speech, Hoylman’s defense will freeze you to the bone. It is a censorship measure introduced on “the anniversary of the notorious January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and as vaccine hesitancy continues to fuel the Omicron variant.” It is a mix of algorithmic conspiracy theory and anti-free speech doublespeak:
“Social media algorithms are specially programmed to spread disinformation and hate speech at the expense of the public good. The prioritization of this type of content has real life costs to public health and safety. So when social media push anti-vaccine falsehoods and help domestic terrorists plan a riot at the U.S. Capitol, they must be held accountable. Our new legislation will force social media companies to be held accountable for the dangers they promote.”
For years, social companies have claimed protection from any legal consequences of their actions relating to content on their websites by hiding behind Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Social media websites are no longer simply a host for their users’ content, however. Many social media companies employ complex algorithms designed to put the most controversial and provocative content in front of users as much as possible. These algorithms drive engagement with their platform, keep users hooked, and increase profits. Social media companies employing these algorithms are not an impassive forum for the exchange of ideas; they are active participants in the conversation.”
The rationale is perfectly Orwellian. It treats the failure to censor as being a participant in “disinformation.”
This is only the latest anti-free speech measure to be introduced on the federal or state levels. In one critical hearing, tech CEOs appeared before the Senate to discuss censorship programs. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey apologized for censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story, but then pledged to censor more people in defense of “electoral integrity.”
Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, however, was not happy. He was upset not by the promised censorship but that it was not broad enough. He noted that it was hard to define the problem of “misleading information,” but the companies had to impose a sweeping system to combat the “harm” of misinformation on climate change as well as other areas. “The pandemic and misinformation about COVID-19, manipulated media also cause harm,” Coons said. “But I’d urge you to reconsider that because helping to disseminate climate denialism, in my view, further facilitates and accelerates one of the greatest existential threats to our world.”
Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal also warned that he and his colleagues would not tolerate any “backsliding or retrenching” by “failing to take action against dangerous disinformation.” He demanded “the same kind of robust content modification” from the companies – the new Orwellian term for censorship.
In the meantime, Facebook is continuing its creepy corporate commercials to try to convince a free people to embrace censorship (or “content modification”). It is working. Free speech advocates are facing a generational shift that is now being reflected in our law schools, where free speech principles were once a touchstone of the rule of law. As millions of students are taught that free speech is a threat and that “China is right” about censorship, these figures are shaping a new society in their own intolerant images.
The New York legislation would gut free speech by creating criminal penalties for views deemed “false” despite the continuing debates over issues like the efficacy of masks or vaccine protocols. The First Amendment is premised on the belief that this right is essential to protecting the other freedoms in the Constitution. It is the right that allows people to challenge their government and others on electoral issues, public health issues, and other controversies.
This is why I have described myself as an Internet Originalist:
The alternative is “internet originalism” — no censorship. If social media companies returned to their original roles, there would be no slippery slope of political bias or opportunism; they would assume the same status as telephone companies. We do not need companies to protect us from harmful or “misleading” thoughts. The solution to bad speech is more speech, not approved speech.
If Pelosi demanded that Verizon or Sprint interrupt calls to stop people saying false or misleading things, the public would be outraged. Twitter serves the same communicative function between consenting parties; it simply allows thousands of people to participate in such digital exchanges. Those people do not sign up to exchange thoughts only to have Dorsey or some other internet overlord monitor their conversations and “protect” them from errant or harmful thoughts.
The danger of the rising levels of censorship is far greater than the dangers of such absurd claims of the law or science — or in this case both. What we can do is to maximize the free discourse and expression on the Internet to allow free speech itself to be the ultimate disinfectant of disinformation.
16 thoughts on “New York Considers Legislation to Curtail Free Speech in the Name of Democracy”
A better solution to the problem the esteemed Senator prattles about would be to repeal the entire Communications Decency Act.
The basis for the repeal is the United States Constitution, Amendment 1: “Congress shall [make] no law…regarding the Freedom of the Speech….”
Under S.7568, there would be criminal liability for anyone who makes “a false statement of fact or fraudulent medical theory that is likely to endanger the safety or health of the public.”
like Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, ex-NIH Director Francis Collins, Teachers Unions, etc, the list is extremely long of public leaders who denigrated both Americans and the discipline of medicine with fraudulent policy directives under the banner of “follow the science”. Today’s younger generation will not forgive them, once/if they recover psychologically and/or physically from these inhumane lockdowns.
Published yesterday, bullet proof data:
SARS-CoV-2 spike T cell responses induced upon vaccination or infection remain robust against Omicron
These results demonstrate that despite Omicron’s extensive mutations and reduced susceptibility to neutralizing antibodies, the majority of T cell response, induced by vaccination or natural infection, cross-recognises the variant. Well-preserved T cell immunity to Omicron is likely to contribute to protection from severe COVID-19, supporting early clinical observations from South Africa.
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.12.26.21268380v1
…
Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal also warned that he and his colleagues would not tolerate any “backsliding or retrenching” by “failing to take action against dangerous disinformation.”
Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, all of DNC, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, all Democrats in the US House, FBI, DOJ, CIA, all legacy media outfits, etc should be punished to the maximum as allowed by laws, for their coup against Donald Trump via the Russian disinformation ”hoax”, for starters…
Holyman “has proposed a new law that would legislate an even greater level of censorship . . .”
Yet another reason to flee the “People’s State” of New York — as individuals are doing in droves:
“New York in the last year also recorded a net loss of 352,185 of its population . . .”
https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/central-ny/ny-state-of-politics/2021/12/21/census–new-york-s-population-dropped-by-more-than-300-000-in-one-year
Guess which states they’re going to.
Stolen Valor Blummenthal is going to protect me from misinformation?
After 5 years of the Russia Russia Russia sham, and no one held accountable?
These people have no connection to reality.
Corrupt Power grabbing DEM’s all willing to MARCH off the Cliff for the Radical Socialist Authoritarian Corrupt DEM agenda/Bernie Sanders and brother Joe Biden. The DEMS are heading for a disaster in 2022 and they know it but refuse to change course. Perhaps its good then the DEMS loose and then kick out the Left Wing Socialist and rebuild the party from center.
JT is oddly silent on the R assaults on free speech. Like the Florida bill where you can sue your company if they do diversity training, or the Oklahoma 1142 where parents can demand that books be removed from schools and automatically fires any school administrator who refuses.
Being oddly silent for Turley on things that would upset his base is par for the course.
The Florida law does not prohibit “diversity training”. It prevents the promotion of racial essentialism, such as the idea that whites are systemically and perpetually oppressors and blacks systemically and perpetually oppressed.
When a law maker in a state house makes false comments he should be censored. One way would be to scream in a bullhorn when lawmaker is speaking. Sound him out.
You are lucky he is not proposing a law banning criticism of the law itself.
Professor Turley, ,with all due respect, down South we enjoy the use of the vernacular and idioms that embrace the nuance of language……where you say “men of zeal, well-meaning but without understanding.”, we say “Dumb Ass”.
This is very ominous, but it can’t happen here
The real aim of this law is to dissuade people from questioning the orthodoxy of “climate change.” There is a growing body of scientific evidence that the entire phenomenon of man made climate change is a hoax manufactured by the government and bureaucratic elites to gain further control over our lives. The real goal of the left is not to encourage open debate and discourse but to stifle it.
It’s not just the orthodoxy of climate change but any orthodoxy of those in power. What most progressives fail to realize is that free speech and the free exchange of ideas is what allows this country to be somewhat stable even with significant differences between the parties and, individually, politicians. Without the capability to have an open exchange of all ideas the tendency will be a regression o the mean and that is regression to whatever the prevalent orthodoxy is.
I am surprised that he thinks the “complex algorithms” used by social media privilege right wing disinformation. From what I have read it is the opposite.
Yes, the field of meteorology is a natural fit to alpha-types driven by the need to exert control over others. That’s why they choose this field over investment banker, police officer, or military leader. Meteorologists have access to one of the most corrupt media avenues for pushing out propaganda — peer-reviewed scientific journals and conferences. Looking back in history, we can see numerous instances of those interested in climate study who amassed great power — Adolph “Droughtman” Hitler, Benito “El Nino” Mousolini, Ghenghis Khanflagration, and Alexander The Great Typhoon. Have you seen how meteorologists hoard information as a token of maintaining power over their minions?….just to find out the average rainfall in your city will cost you figuring out how to use a browser and $000,000.00. That’s six figures!!!
Finally, you never want to trust a meteorologist who makes a distinction between global climate and local weather. Doing things like averaging over time and geography is a tool of censorship, to bury the true story, which is exactly what you see looking out your window. Satellite data taken from thousands of points over the Earth’s surface are easily massaged by Jews with lasers. Global warming is all a big hoax to scare you into preserving what you’ve enjoyed for others who will be born 1000 years from now. What a selfish agenda!
There’s no way I’m going to sacrifice one iota for people who are living centuries after I’m dead.