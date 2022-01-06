Destroying a Democracy to Save it: Democrats Call for the Disqualification of Dozens of Republican Members

Below is my column in the Hill on the continued calls to disqualify Republican members of Congress to prevent them from running for reelection. What is maddening is that Democratic groups and commentators are seeking to remove as many as 120 Republicans from the ballots in the name of democracy. It is like burning books in the name of literacy. Yet, on this anniversary of the January 6th riot, members of Congress and Democratic groups want to block voters from reelecting their preferred representatives. Like villages in Vietnam, it appears that some members and activists believe that you have to destroy democracy to save it from itself.
This year, the Biden administration joined many in the United States in criticizing the mass disqualification of 583 candidates in Iran by the Guardian Council. The Iranian elections (like elections in other countries like China and Venezuela) are democratic only in the most artificial sense: You can freely vote from a pre-selected list of candidates.
Electoral disqualification systems are generally anathema to democratic values, but some in the United States are now toying with the idea for the 2022 or 2024 elections. While more modest than the Iranian model, the Democratic calls for disqualification are just as dangerous. What is most maddening is that this anti-democratic effort is cloaked in democratic doublespeak.
This week, Democratic lawyer Marc Elias predicted that 2022 would bring a renewed interest in disqualifying Republican members from office based on an obscure Civil War-era provision. Elias — the former Hilary Clinton campaign general counsel — is a well-known figure in Washington who has been prominently featured in the ongoing investigation of Special Counsel John Durham. Elias has founded a self-described “pro-democracy” group that challenges Republican voting laws and pledges to “shape our elections and democratic institutions for years to come.”
In the age of rage, nothing says democracy like preventing people from running for office.
Elias and others are suggesting that — rather than defeat Republicans at the polls — Democrats in Congress could disqualify the Republicans for supporting or encouraging the Jan. 6 “insurrection.” Last year, Democratic members called for the disqualification of dozens of Republicans. One, Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) demanded the disqualification of the 120 House Republicans — including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy(R-Calif.) — for simply signing a “Friend of the Court brief” (or amicus brief) in support of an election challenge from Texas.
These members and activists have latched upon the long-dormant provision in Section 3 of the 14th Amendment — the “disqualification clause” — which was written after the 39th Congress convened in December 1865 and many members were shocked to see Alexander Stephens, the Confederate vice president, waiting to take a seat with an array of other former Confederate senators and military officers.
Justin Reade of the North Carolina Supreme Court later explained, “[t]he idea [was] that one who had taken an oath to support the Constitution and violated it, ought to be excluded from taking it again.” So, members drafted a provision that declared that “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
By declaring the Jan. 6th riot an “insurrection,” some Democratic members of Congress and liberal activists hope to bar incumbent Republicans from running. Even support for court filings is now being declared an act of rebellion. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) helped fuel this movement — before Jan. 6 even occurred — by declaring that the Republicans supporting election challenges were “subverting the Constitution by their reckless and fruitless assault on our democracy which threatens to seriously erode public trust in our most sacred democratic institutions, and to set back our progress on the urgent challenges ahead.”
Jan. 6 was a national tragedy. I publicly condemned President Trump’s speech that day while it was being given — and I denounced the riot as a “constitutional desecration.” However, it has not been treated legally as an insurrection. Those charged for their role in the attack that day are largely facing trespass and other less serious charges — rather than insurrection or sedition. That’s because this was a riot that was allowed to get out of control by grossly negligent preparations by Capitol Police and congressional officials. While the FBI launched a massive national investigation, it did not find evidence of an insurrection.
With an ominous mid-term election approaching, much of the effort among Democrats on the Hill and in the media has been to keep the enmity alive from Jan. 6. In what seemed almost a hopeful plea, the New York Times recently declared “Every Day is Now Jan. 6.” It made this tragedy sound like the political equivalent of a year-round Christmas store: Every day should involve a renewed gift of reminiscence and rage.
The saddest aspect of this politicization of the Jan. 6 riot is that many of us wanted a full, transparent, and apolitical investigation. House Republicans rejected that idea, but there remain many questions to be answered — which has not happened. Instead, we have an effort to encode the notion of an actual insurrection through mantra-like repetition.
The Constitution fortunately demands more than proof by repetition. In this case, it requires an actual rebellion. The clause Democrats are citing was created in reference to a real Civil War in which over 750,000 people died in combat. The confederacy formed a government, an army, a currency, and carried out diplomatic missions.
Conversely, Jan. 6 was a protest that became a riot.
That is not meant to diminish the legitimate outrage over the day. It was reprehensible — but only a “rebellion” in the most rhetorical sense.
More importantly, even if you adopt a dangerously broad definition of “insurrection” or “rebellion,” members of Congress who supported challenging the electoral votes (as Democrats have done in prior years) were exercising constitutionally protected speech.
Moreover, the Democrats cannot simply use their razor-thin majority to disqualify opponents willy-nilly. Punishments like expulsions take two-thirds votes, and any disqualifications can be challenged in the court.
Indeed, not long after ratification in 1869, Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase ruled in a circuit opinion that the clause was not self-executing. He suggested that allowing Congress to simply bar political opponents from office would be a form of punishment without due process and would likely violate the prohibition on bills of attainder.
As Democrats push to federalize elections and negate the laws in a couple dozen states, figures like Elias are now suggesting that Republicans could also be listed as “rebels” and barred from the ballot. Congress would then control not just how states conduct their elections but even who can appear on such ballots.
The renewed calls for disqualifications may be simply reckless rhetoric timed for the anniversary of the riot. After all, every day would not be Jan. 6 without the requisite rage. However, it is reason — not rage — that we need right now.
A recent poll showed that one in three Americans believes that violence against the government can be justified. It often seems like some want to trigger an actual rebellion by disenfranchising parts of our population. The fact is that there are people who traffic and profit in rage, and we are all the poorer for it.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
63 thoughts on “Destroying a Democracy to Save it: Democrats Call for the Disqualification of Dozens of Republican Members”
Well, now, Turley’s all in for the Fox News lie machine. Turley claims that January 6th was a protest that became a riot. NO, it wasn’t, Turley, it was an attempted coup fomented by the Big Liar in Chief who exhorted the faithful to: “Fight like hell or you’re not going to have a country any more.” Evidence is being uncovered daily about the extent of plotting to try to keep Trump in office despite the will of the American people, including dozens of frivolous court challenges based on no evidence whatsoever, trying to bully state election officials into awarding Trump votes he didn’t receive, lying about voting machines being manipulated by the Chinese or others, lying about mail ballots being fraudulent, concocting a plot to have Pence reject valid, certified votes, multiple “Stop the Steal” rallies, in which the faithful were lied to when they were told that Trump won by a landslide, and encouraging them to storm the Capitol to force Pence to “do the right thing”. Despite the invasion of the Capitol and calls to “hang Mike Pence, Trump supporters trespassing into Congressional offices, stealing papers and laptops, smearing human waste on walls and urinating on floors and defacing the John Lewis memorial, certain Republican members of Congress still objected to certification of the election. All based on nothing other than the bruised ego of a narcissist who continues to refuse to accept defeat and still has absolutely no evidence of a stolen election. All political show and to curry support of the Trump faithful. All a violation of their oaths to support and defend the Constitution. These members of Congrees DO deserve to be disqualified. Disqualifying members of Congress who disregard their oath to the Constitution is in no way comparable to book burning.
The media are not the ones keeping division going–it’s Republicans who won’t speak out against the Big Lie. We as a nation cannot put January 6th behind us until or unless there is accountability for telling, promoting and supporting the Big Lie. Turley supports the Big Lie by attempting to blame the Capitol Police for not being better prepared. That’s like blaming a murder victim for not knowing in advance that they were going to get shot and arming themselves in order to shoot back. The Capitol Police are not to blame for the invasion of the Capitol–Trump and the Republicans are.
While you’re at it, disqualify anyone who has ever expressed any level of support or sympathy for participants in the BLM or Antifa violent demonstrations (which were arguably actual “riots”, and possibly “insurrections”) from ever holding Federal office.
Democrats call for so many asinine things now that people have stopped paying attention. Can’t wait till November.
Did they really? How many participants have been charged with possession of firearms in the Capitol building?
Prof. Turley in a previous essay documented a very sould case that the House has no Constitutional authority to pursue the Jan. 6 investigation currently in progress. Congressional authority to investigate is limited to an example that is directed and directly pertains to: (1) the conduct of a sitting officer of the Federal government to determine if grounds exist to impeach or otherwise remove that person from office; (2) discovery of information required to formulate legislation. His essay amply demonstrated that neither justification exists here. I am somewhat disappointed that he didn’t allude to that in the current essay, as it directly colors any rational discussion of the investigation.
Re the January 6 event itself; I’ve viewed several of the videos, and my characterization of it would be a demonstration that got out of hand. There has (more than once) been worse and more violent mayhem, resulting in more injuries and deaths, at a rock concert. I don’t recall any of those incidents being characterized as “riots”. I do agree with Turley that a thorough, non-partisan investigation of the incident, conducted by a duly authorized party (preferably an independent counsel investigation such as the one currently directed by John Durham) should be conducted, That investigation, to have any credibility whatsoever, must (among other tasks) perform an in-depth examination of the extent to which the FBI and its informers in various right-wing organizations instigated what happened in the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Also, in the interests of historical context, there were over 20 incidents of violence at the Capitol prior to 1/6/2021, beginning in 1814 (not counting the assumed attempt to crash United Flight 93 into it on 9/11/2001.
Timeline of violent and dangerous incidents at the United States Capitol:
Question: Will there be another bully who enjoys committing atrocities?
Like William Quantrill & his raiders.
Today’s Democrats continuously prove that they are authoritarians, much like Hitler, Stalin and Mao. They seek to get rid of anyone in their path, and they will use whatever methods are available at the time.
Have you ever heard of January 6th? Now that group did use whatever methods at the time.
“In what seemed almost a hopeful plea, the New York Times recently declared “Every Day is Now Jan. 6.” It made this tragedy sound like the political equivalent of a year-round Christmas store: Every day should involve a renewed gift of reminiscence and rage.”
Or, more Narnia-like: always Winter but never Christmas.
Question for the Professor…….
The US Code states the President can Federalize the National Guard to suppress an Insurrection upon the request of either the Governor or Legislature of a State.
In the case of the District of Columbia and City of Washington DC…..how does the US Code address that situation…..and did ANY lawful authority (person or government) announce an Insurrection and request the President to act?
The follow-up question is……Must the President comply with the request or does the President have the legal discretion to decide whether the declaration of Insurrection alone triggers the President having to order up the National Guard?
Folks….the Constitution and Federal Code does not disappear with the first puff of smoke blown its way.
Unless and until the January 6th Select Committee determines what Laws apply to the President, Congress itself, and the Executive Branch itself……it is not conducting a proper investigation.
Going after the Pillow Man’s phone records and texts is of no relevance…..the actions and legal obligations of those having specified duties are where the focus needs to be.
As an example….if President Trump offered to call up the National Guard in advance of January 6th and that offer was refused…..how does that play into the mix?
If President Trump ordered/approved the positioning of extra security forces be on site ahead of January 6 th……how does that play into the mix?
Did Pelosi implement all of the security measures recommended by the House Sargent at Arms, the Capitol Police Chief of Police, the Adjutant General (Commander) of the DC National Guard, and other advisors…..how does that fiigure into the events of that day?
Has the Select Committee demanded Pelosi’s Phone Records, the Capitol Police Chief’s phone records, the DC National Guard Commander’s phone records?
Will Pelosi have to testify under Oath about her decisions, actions, and conduct re January 6th and the preparations in advance of that day?
The American People deserve honest answers….otherwise this is just yet another Kangaroo Court run by Pelosi and partisan Democrats.
Will Pelosi have to testify under Oath about her decisions, actions, and conduct re January 6th and the preparations in advance of that day?
You correctly identify the chain of command ie, Capital security.
Arctichitect
Sargent of Arms
Senate Majority leader
Speaker of the House.
Pelosi’s calendar and phone records are not yet put in evidence. There is a reason for that. The President does not enter into the discussion. Separation of powers.
On a side note, remember just months ago, Pelosi established satellite offices of the Capital Police in cities across America. BUT, DC Capital Police is short staffed, by 400 officers. Pelosi has a priority problem.
Short staffed….Satellite offices.
“Senate Majority leader
Speaker of the House.”
A slight clarification: Those two offices *alternate* control of the CHP (via the Sergeant at Arms). At the time in question, the House Speaker (Pelosi) was in control.
Thanks Sam
YW.
The important point here, of course, is that you and Ralph are spot on. The focus should be on Pelosi’s (and Bowser’s) role in the lack of security, and specifically the failure to authorize the use of the National Guard.
The NG in DC has a convoluted chain of command. The upshot here is that such a request must be approved by the House Speaker (via the Sergeant at Arms). Pelosi refused to authorize that request, and now refuses to release any communication about those requests. On the flip side, the White House *granted* such requests, numerous times.
Pelosi is an evil power-luster, but she is not stupid. She knew that she could make political hay out of an uncontrolled mob at the Capitol Building. Her refusal to authorize the National Guard was her stoking a Reichstag Fire. And out of that fire, she is trying to enact the Democrat’s version of “The Reichstag Fire Decree.” (Which fascist doctrines we see unfolding before our eyes.)
Uh, just how many members of the Trump Administration implored him to call off the faithful while he sat, mesmerized at the love and devotion of the faithful who were fighting to overturn the election he just lost? That evidence is just coming to light, and includes Ivanka, Mark Meadows, and even Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham. Trying to blame Nancy Pelosi is a non-starter. That phony Fox News narrative has been debunked.
“Ask not! What your country can do for you. Ask. What you can do for your country!”
– JFK
It was an insurrection. Vote out those who promoted it or who respect it.
House Democrats as usual have a short memory and double standards when it comes these kinds of matters.
The Republicans filed a Court Brief….and the Democrats want to ban them from running for Office.
The Democrats did a Sit-In and obstructed Congress for 26 hours……but that is just fine and dandy for them.
If you ignore history you and play stupid games….you will earn stupid prizes.
Let’s see how the upcoming elections go.
You Lefties just love the UK’s most liberal news outlet don’t you…..hard to challenge this source isn’t it?
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/jun/23/house-democrats-gun-control-sit-in-civil-disobedience