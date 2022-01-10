No, Justice Gorsuch Did Not Say Hundreds of Thousands Die From Flu Each Year

After the argument over the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandates before the Supreme Court, many on the left condemned Justice Neil Gorsuch for spreading disinformation on flu fatalities. This criticism seemed to grow after the three liberal justices on the Supreme Court were themselves criticized for false or misleading statements about Covid-19. In reality, Gorsuch was correct in his statement on flu rates despite attacks that are continuing by liberal commentators and bloggers. (For full disclosure, I testified in favor of Gorsuch’s confirmation before the Senate).
Gorsuch was accused of making a false statement during the argument over an emergency appeal over the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) vaccine mandate. In his questioning of the Solicitor General, Gorsuch noted “The flu kills, I believe, hundreds, thousands of people every year.”
However, the statement was reported as “The flu kills, I believe, hundreds of thousands of people every year.” The response was Pavlovian with press pile-on.
MSNBC regular and Above the Law writer Elie Mystal went all caps and was even able to attack Fox News at the same time: “NO IT DOES NOT. STOP GETTING YOUR MEDICAL STATS FROM FOX NEWS.”
Mystal later tweeted:
“I know Gorsuch, nor any conservative, nor any “omg I’m bored and want to go to the movies” person, will APOLOGIZE for their consistent Covid misinformation, but Covid is ORDERS OF MAGNITUDE more deadly then the GODDAMN FLU.”
The official court transcripts confirm that Gorsuch got his facts right. Mystal (who has a history of inflammatory writings) later admitted that Gorsuch said hundreds or thousands die from flu each year. However, he insisted that in all caps again that statement “IS ALSO WRONG.”
Thousands do die each year. Indeed, if anything, Gorsuch was being . . . well . . . too conservative. It is tens of thousands which only supports his argument that, despite such a large number of deaths, OSHA has not previously used this authority to mandate a flu vaccine for all workplaces with over 100 employees.
Nevertheless, the false accusation against Gorsuch is still raging across the Internet. Sites still have livid condemnations posted over a statement that Gorsuch did not actually make:
“The flu statement is patently false even though it is taken as gospel in right-wing media. Is this what conservative SCOTUS justices have stooped to? Repeating right-wing disinformation when hearing and deciding on monumental cases that affect the lives of millions of people?”
The same outrage by Mystal and others, however, was not expressed over Justice Sotomayor overstating Covid cases of children by over 20 times. Mystal did not go all caps to declare “STOP GETTING YOUR MEDICAL STATS FROM MSNBC NEWS.”
Justice Sotomayor made a wildly false statement about the rate of children with serious conditions from Covid-19. She claimed that “Omicron is as deadly as Delta and causes as much serious disease in the unvaccinated as Delta did.”
Sotomayor also claimed that “we have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition, and many on ventilators.” The argument was used as a basis for arguing that the Court should just defer to the agency (and the national mandate). The statement quickly drew “four Pinocchios” from the Washington Post.
The fact is that even justices make mistakes and this is a venial, not a mortal sin. As I said previously, I do not think for a second that these justices intentionally misstated these statistics.
The interesting thing is not the errors themselves but the fact that these statistics were being offered to oppose substantive judicial review in favor of sweeping deference to the agencies. Such factual errors on the rate or costs of Covid was more damaging to the left than the right of the Court in their respective arguments.
The false statements were offered as a type of “judicial notice” of the urgency of the mandates — and their undeniable necessity. The errors undermined the credibility of the justices in arguing for agency deference. This decision affects the very lives and livelihoods of 100 million workers. It was hardly reassuring for those workers and their employers to hear the justices basing their arguments on highly dubious or clearly false data.
Conversely, the rate of flu or Covid deaths was not critical to the arguments being raised by the conservative justices. They all acknowledged how serious this pandemic continues to be for the country. (All of the justices are vaccinated). Rather they were questioning who should make this decision and whether this is a “major question” that should be addressed by Congress.
13 thoughts on “No, Justice Gorsuch Did Not Say Hundreds of Thousands Die From Flu Each Year”
The question at hand boils down to, whose decision should it be whether or not to get vaccinated? You, your employer, your school, your state, or your federal government.
Pressure to get vaccinated boils down to impoverishment due to job loss, denial of education, and denial of public space.
People can be for something like a vaccine, but against its being forced.
Natacha, good try. Anybody knows that the seasonal flu every year does not kill “hundreds of thousands” very year. You lose credibility every time you gaslight in your comments. The left is so rabid that it no long can make an reasonable argument about anything with these knee jerk comments.
Conversely, the rate of flu or Covid deaths was not critical to the arguments being raised by the conservative justices. They all acknowledged how serious this pandemic continues to be for the country. (All of the justices are vaccinated). Rather they were questioning who should make this decision and whether this is a “major question” that should be addressed by Congress.
My naïve understanding of SCOTUS is their fundamental role is to hear arguments regarding the constitutionality of the governments exercise of power. I fully expect the Executive or Legislative branches to make every possible argument, oftentimes a hyperbolic and emotional one, to advance legislation or administrative action. I even expect those arguments to be riddled with factual inaccuracies or blatant lies. But when a case is brought before the court, I did not expect it would be the court arguing with factual inaccuracies or blatant lies. It kind of puts the solicitors arguing against the mandate in an unenvious position. Assuming they knew for instance that Sotomayor was citing ridiculous data, how do you “respectfully” inform the court of the error, without embarrassing the entire court?
Try again, Turley. The SCOTUS issued a REVISED transcript to correct Gorsuch’s error. Why would they need to revise what he said if it wasn’t wrong? Gorsuch said “hundreds of thousands”. The SCOTUS issued a statement that the transcript was being “revised” to correct this to “hundreds, thousands” because there aren’t “hundreds OF thousands” of flu deaths. You are becoming more and more Trumpian every day: just can’t admit to the truth of anything, even things that are recorded, and constantly go on the attack against Democrats, women, especially minority women, and mainstream media.
Let’s put two and two together, shall we? On Thursday a judge told the FDA to start releasing the Pfizer test results in a few weeks. This weekend CDC director and others start dropping truth bombs. No relation, right???
@publicdomainiac
You know that oral argument is recorded and you can go to SCOTUS website and listen to it? I listened in real time. I remember that the statement was “hundreds, thousands” at the time I did not take it as “hundreds of thousands.” As far as written transcript goes, it should reflect what was actually said. Revisions to correct a court reporter error is not a scandal or conspiracy to alter the truth. I wish both sides would stop believing in these wild conspiracies. But in the end it doesn’t matter. The question is the same,: Does OSHA have authority under its existing statute to mandate a vaccine for employees of employers with 100 employees or more. My question (which doesn’t really matter) but why would OSHA exclude the employers of less than employees from the same rule? The virus doesn’t distinguish between 99 and 101 employees.
Great point!
Prove it, babydoll.
He didn’t say hundred OF thousands. He actually said hundreds? Pause Thousands? I listened to the whole thing while attempting to work. You hear what you want to. It makes no difference. No one will take my choices away…not Biden, not OSHA, not Trump (unless you are conceding that he doesn’t impede people’s right to choose their own destiny.
One good thing. After the humiliations of the ignoramous liberal justices maybe a few incompetent clerks will be chastised or fired and some of them will show up actually better prepared than a well-informed homeless person. If not drag one of them in to decide the case instead of these incompetents.
It’s difficult to respect these people or their decisions. No wonder it looks acceptable to search for ‘work arounds’.
Just look at the Lefty posters on this blog.
They are rabidly furthering the Gorsuch lie while defending Sotomayor’s statement.
We are lucky enough to have a microcosm of Lefty mendacity right here.
Thinking people looking at their posts are reminded what ugly people Lefties are.
No, but they do!!! I ran a social service for almost two decades. The flu was the demise of many of the clients who had underlying health issues.
Who flung Fu?