The Vaccine Mandate: The Supreme Court Considers a Trip To “Major-Questions-Land”

Below is my column in the Hill on the vaccine mandate cases before the Supreme Court. Businesses and groups are still waiting to see if the Supreme Court will issue an injunction in the OSHA case. The mandate goes into effect today. The issue is not what the decision should be on mandates but who gets to make that decision. That question takes some justices to a place that they would prefer not to go …”Major-question-land.”
“Major-question-land,” the term used by Louisiana solicitor general Elizabeth Murrill during Friday’s oral arguments over the Biden vaccine mandates, has an almost Disneyesque sound to it. However, unlike Yesterland or Tomorrowland, major-question-land clearly holds no attraction for the Biden administration or the court’s liberal justices.
The defenders of the mandates worked mightily to avoid the fact that it’s the first-ever national vaccine mandate and was decided without the approval of Congress. Chief Justice John Roberts, a vital vote needed by the administration, noted that this administration was relying on language passed roughly 50 years ago — closer to the Spanish Flu than the novel coronavirus — and stated ominously, “This is something the federal government has never done before.” That sounds not just like a question but a major one.
The major-questions doctrine maintains that courts should not defer to agency statutory interpretations when the underlying questions concern “vast economic or political significance.”
The controversy over the mandates shows the wisdom of the doctrine demanding that Congress not only take action but responsibility, too, for such major decisions.
With increasing confusion over changing CDC guidelines and the risk profile associated with the Omicron variant, congressional action could bring both greater legitimacy and clarity to questions swirling around mandates.
Instead, the Supreme Court is grappling with an executive move that was openly discussed not only as an avoidance of Congress but a circumvention of constitutional limitations.
It was not a good sign for the administration that the most referenced individual during oral argument was Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain, who tweeted that the mandates were “workarounds” of the Constitution. Chief Justice Roberts, Justice Neil Gorsuch, and others referred to Klain’s admission as the administration’s lawyers tried to argue that the executive had the constitutional authority to implement a national mandate.
The liberal justices took the “time is of the essence” argument to an almost apocalyptic degree: Justice Stephen Breyer kept mentioning that every second they wait, more people are getting COVID, and he incorrectly stated there were “750 million new cases yesterday.”
Justice Sonia Sotomayor stated as a fact that “Omicron is as deadly as Delta and causes as much serious disease in the unvaccinated as Delta did.” That is not true. Omicron appears to be far more virulent, but less lethal than Delta. Sotomayor also claimed that “we have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition, and many on ventilators.” That is also untrue. For patients, up to 17 years old, the seven-day average for hospitalizations was 797.
Justice Elena Kagan also raised eyebrows by claiming that “the best way” to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is “for people to get vaccinated,” and the “second best way” is to “wear masks.” Both claims were immediately challenged. While the vaccine can moderate or lessen the symptoms, states like Massachusetts are reporting that 95 percent of new cases involve the Omicron variant and that vaccinated people are contracting the variant in large numbers. Moreover, while long denied as “disinformation,” medical experts are now admitting that widely-used cloth masks are largely ineffective as protection. Even CNN’s experts now call the cloth masks “little more than facial decorations.”
The questionable claims by the justices were ironic in a case where they were arguing for sweeping deference to support sweeping agency mandates. (Justice Neil Gorsuch was also criticized for his claim on the death rate for flu).
Putting aside the factual claims supporting the mandates, there remains the even more dubious constitutional claims. Of the two rules at issue, the OSHA rule has the greatest reach and likely the greatest chance of being struck down. The conservative justices seemed more willing to recognize the government’s inherent authority to issue a mandate for health care workers. However, virtually no health care facilities challenged the rule, and the impact of the rule is not especially great given the industry-wide practice of requiring vaccinations. The OSHA rule attracted the most skepticism from all six conservative justices.
The OSHA rule was issued after months of President Biden claiming the authority to impose a national mandate and then admitting that he did not likely have such authority.
The OSHA rule was clearly “Plan B.”
Notably, while OSHA had discussed whether it could — or should — issue an “Infectious Diseases Regulatory Framework” covering airborne infectious diseases — long before the advent of COVID — it never did so. When the White House was looking for a workaround of the Constitution, OSHA suddenly found what it now claims to be clear authority.
It is not clear — from either a historical or a statutory perspective.
OSHA used an “emergency temporary standard” (ETS) that applies to a “grave danger” when such action is “necessary to protect employees from such danger.” An ETS is generally used to protect employees “from exposure to substances or agents determined to be toxic or physically harmful, or from new hazards.” It can only be used in emergencies when “necessary to protect employees from such danger.”
The emergency need for the ETS seems as much political as health-based. After waiting for over a year, OSHA suddenly declared the need to promulgate an ETS without going through the required “notice and comment” process.
When President Trump sought to skip such notice and comment steps, it was challenged by Democrats as abusive.
If the Biden administration loses on the OSHA case, it would constitute a major political and legal blow. The administration has racked up an impressive list of losses in federal court — but this one could be particularly costly.
Various justices like Neil Gorsuch have long criticized the “Chevron Doctrine,” the basis for courts deferring to federal agencies in their interpretations and policies. The liberal justices continually returned to such deference in their comments on Friday. This case could offer a perfect vehicle to curtail that doctrine and reduce that deference in future cases. That would impact policies across the legal landscape — from environmental laws to work-safety regulations to banking rules.
At a time when liberals are demanding more unilateral action from Biden due to congressional opposition to his agenda, such a ruling could curtail the ability of federal agencies to circumvent Congress.
This is also a major question.
That’s why neither the administration nor the liberal justices want to visit “major-question-land.” For those who want unilateral presidential power, that is not the “Happiest Place on Earth.” It is, however, the most democratic.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
22 thoughts on “The Vaccine Mandate: The Supreme Court Considers a Trip To “Major-Questions-Land””
How many congress-critters would have been bounced out of office if Chevron deference was not a thing?
“At Minimum, Sotomayor Should Recuse Herself From All Decisions Regarding COVID”
Roger Simon
Nobody but she ever said she was smart.
I think a blanket recusal from all decisions would be best.
In a constitutionally limited republic, *the* major question is: Where in the Constitution does it grant government the power to force individuals to undergo a medical procedure?
“[E]very second they wait, more people are getting” fat, lazy, and stupid.
Therefore, the government should mandate daily exercise and nutrition, a 40-hour workweek, and the reading of at least 10 classics per year. (Those who refuse to obey the regime, will have a “testing” option. That way, we can gaslight people into believing that they are being given a “choice.”)
That one claims to have a “noble” cause is not a justification for the government to use its police powers.
I could be missing something, but I thought the job of the SCOTUS was to interpret the Constitution, not to moralize.
As someone who worked in the military in biological, radiological and chemical weapons, what alarms me more than anything is how uninformed opinion and statistics are being relied upon to make national, and international, decisions.
If you use Sotomayor’s reasoning, “your money or your life” isn’t unduly coercive. After all, you have a choice.
***chuckle***
I can only say lying and politicizing this airborne respiratory disease harms the nation. People like Anonymous the Stupid will lie to push an ideology.
Our MSM and social media are causing widespread hysteria to such an extent that three Supreme Court justices hearing a case on the Biden executive order demonstrate a total lack of knowledge of the facts and science of Covid and its vaccines.
You’re obsessed with anonymous commenters. Seek psych help.
This is the strongest argument against the lawfulness of the ETS.
There are a number of points to make about all this:
1. Omicron is now by far the dominant variant. It evades vaccines. It is considerably milder. Over time the vaccines may in fact have “negative efficacy” against Omicron. This was noted in a WSJ opinion piece today by a Nobel Prize winning immunologist. The data and arguments that may have been relevant to Delta are now at best questionable. These crucial facts were largely ignored at the Supreme Court.
2. The virus does not originate in the workplace and its effects are not limited to the workplace. Vaccination is not a measure that is confined to the workplace, such as hard hats, protective clothing or goggles or other workplace safety measures. It affects the worker everywhere and forever. The act OSHA is relying on does not clearly say that these kinds of hazards can be fought by these kinds of measures. The ambiguity here requires the application of the major question doctrine to stay the mandate.
3. Covid, especially Omicron, is not a grave danger to all workers. As was highlighted in oral argument, the unvaccinated young are generally less at risk than the vaccinated old, and OSHA determined that the virus was not a grave danger to anyone who is vaccinated. So how can the virus be a grave danger to the unvaccinated young? If it is not, the mandates are not necessary to counter a grave danger as to them. So even under standard principles of statutory interpretation, the mandates should fail.
4. If the Court does not stay this mandate it will have gutted the major question doctrine, which it just relied on in the eviction moratorium case.
5. The health care facilities case should come out the same way. Under the major questions doctrine, the executive branch is not free to intrude on traditional state powers without clear and specific statutory language. Setting conditions for the receipt of federal funds should not be found to be a “work-around” of this constraint. I fear that Roberts, Kavanaugh and Barrett may screw up the health care facilities case, in an act of “judicial statesmanship”.
In this context, the vaccine mandate is like a mandate for construction workers to have a surgical procedure to have the tops of their skulls replaced with a more durable, shock-absorbant, dent-resistant material.
I would very much like to read some legal analysis on CMS’s claimed authority to mandate hospital workers and any limits to that authority.
How about updating the picture of SCOTUS members to include all living/active members.
Speaking of major questions, why are regulatory agencies allowed to make any legislative decisions, which is what they do all the time. Where in the Constitution is Congress given the power to delegate legislation to agencies? I can understand why Congress likes to create agencies and hand over to them the power to adopt legislation (called rules and regulations). By doing so, Congress avoids taking direct responsibility for the agency legislation and can even criticize it if it turns out to be unpopular. But I do not understand the contitutional rationale for the delegation of legislative power to these agencies. Why is this power only subject to scrutiny when it involves so-called major questions?
Pudhead,
“ But I do not understand the contitutional rationale for the delegation of legislative power to these agencies.”
This is a very big country. And multiple areas of industry, finance, transportation, healthcare, etc are constantly evolving and expanding. Congress would be required to constantly update laws and regulations in each of those and congress critters are not exactly deemed experts in every one of those fields. This is where the commerce clause in the constitution gives congress the power to delegate certain rule making abilities to the agencies created specifically to deal with each of those areas. Where experts and those who are constantly involved in those areas are better suited to regulating them. States have their own regulatory agencies that state legislatures have delegated regulatory authority as well.
Without them a free for all abuse of workers and institutions would be the result.
“This is where the commerce clause . . .”
The commerce Clause should be repealed.
“Without them a free for all abuse of workers and institutions would be the result.”
Right, because companies do *not* have an incentive to treat good employees well. They’re *not* concerned about recruitment, retention, success, or about being productive and profitable.
You need to extricate yourself from your Upton Sinclair distortions of American capitalism.
It was not only decided “without the approval of Congress” but also without following the Administrative Procedures Act It’s not just whether DoL had the statutory authority but even if it did, did it follow the rules (see the recent Census case). As an aside, this case predated Omicron and — whatever — all three liberal judges lied about the effect of Omicron.
You probably should reword the last sentence however as it seems to confuse unilateral with unitary (unless that’s what you meant and, if so, it would be the most important sentence in the post).
You need to update your picture of the Supreme Court.
I am praying the dems get their butts handed to them again. The vast majority of us see them for the tyrants they are and won’t have it. We are not, however, 20 years old and slaves to dysfunction and ignorance – we would greatly prefer the rule of law to stand than violently and leftily destroy large swaths of society.