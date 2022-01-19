Teaching Censorship: National Education Association Called On Social Media Companies to Silence its Critics

A letter has surfaced from the National Education Association (NEA) that raises disturbing questions over the organization pushing social media companies to censor critics. The advocacy of the three-million-member organization for censorship is a chilling position for any group representing educators. It seems that nothing says “excellence in public education” like private censorship.
The letter was apparently sent one week after the National School Boards Association (NSBA) sent its controversial letter to the Biden Administration seeking federal action against its critics, including the suggestion that some parents might qualify as “domestic terrorists.”
In the NEA letter, NEA President Becky Pringle asked “to stamp out” the postings of critics over its support for Critical Race theory and related teaching material.
While the NEA labels such allegations as “misinformation,” it has called for the teaching of CRT and actually deleted one such call from its website after it was cited in the ongoing debate. In the “business item” the NEA expressly included CRT as “reasonable and appropriate for curriculum.”
In the letter to social media companies, however, the NEA denounced its critics as spreading misinformation by claiming that such material is “being taught in K-12 public schools.” Many such groups are seeking to avoid addressing race-related curriculum by insisting that technically CRT is a subject taught in law schools. The fact is that CRT was referenced by groups like NEA and school boards before this spin. Yet, the point is not how it is labeled but rather the objections to the teaching of subjects on white privilege, white supremacy, and related material that overlaps with CRT scholarship.
The letter also objects that “there are [sic] another small yet vocal group of extremists who are putting the safety of our children, educators, and families at risk over the notion that wearing a mask is in [sic] infringement on personal liberty. The speed and reach of these lies that are manipulating so many of our citizens would not be possible without the use of social media platforms.”
Rather than answer critics and defend its prior support for CRT, the NEA worked to silence critics through corporate censorship, which is now the rage among liberal advocacy groups.
One can understand the expectation that Twitter and other companies would follow suit. After all, YouTube deleted critics of Vladimir Putin, why not the NEA?
Likewise, Democratic leaders are calling for censorship to defend democracy, why not censor to defend education?
There was a time when educators viewed free speech as the touchstone of both our democratic and educational systems. Now these educators advocate censorship as a way to silence those with opposing views. It is part of a growing movement. Faculty and editors are now actively supporting modern versions of book-burning with blacklists and bans for those with opposing political views. Columbia Journalism School Dean Steve Coll has denounced the “weaponization” of free speech, which appears to be the use of free speech by those on the right. So the dean of one of the premier journalism schools now supports censorship. Free speech advocates are facing a generational shift that is now being reflected in our law schools, where free speech principles were once a touchstone of the rule of law. As millions of students are taught that free speech is a threat and that “China is right” about censorship, these figures are shaping a new society in their own intolerant images.
The NEA letter is antithetical to the very essence of education. Nothing captures the Orwellian message than Pringle’s concluding demand that “[y]our companies have both the power and responsibility to stamp out disinformation and violent trends – for the sake of Public Education [sic] and the future of democracy.”
20 thoughts on “Teaching Censorship: National Education Association Called On Social Media Companies to Silence its Critics”
There is a growing conservative social media presence that will give a voice to those the Left seeks to silence, just in time for the 2022 midterm season. And they will have a ton of original source material produced by the Left like this, that was never expected to see the light of day.
Picture this: people discovering Twitter, YouTube and Facebook are only giving them half of the story and the conservative sites are giving them all of it.
This will be a mind-altering year for many people. Buckle up.
“[T]he NEA labels such allegations as ‘misinformation’ . . .”
“Misinformation” = opinions that expose us as propagandists, phonies, and frauds.
For the last time, we do not live in a democracy. By design, we are a Constitutional Republic. That they have people believing otherwise is in and of itself troubling. All legal citizens already have voting rights. The dems know all of this oerfectly well. They are redefining despicable. I think they’ve crossed the Rubicon at this point and honestly don’t care about the consequences. This is what feudalism, aristocracy, plutocracy, socialism, communism, and yes – fascism – look like outside of the safe spaces of curated social media, universities, and lawnmower homes. We had better stop it soon or we won’t be able to.
The US is both a representative democracy and a constitutional federal republic. It’s not either-or. It’s both-and. It’s ironic that you find it troubling that people accurately characterize the US as a democracy.
Also, your claim that “All legal citizens already have voting rights” is false. Millions of legal citizens do not have voting rights due to felony disenfranchisement. Moreover, other citizens who still have voting rights have that right impeded by things like removal of local polling places.
“Millions of legal citizens do not have voting rights due to felony disenfranchisement. “
Why must felons have a right to vote? They have already violated societal rules and need to pay for their crimes.
You have no regard for the lives and well-being of hard-working American citizens. Briona Taylor was murdered and will never complete her goals or have children. You want her killer to have the right to vote. That says everything we need to know about you.
time to outlaw public unions from politics! The closed loop of public unions TAKING bribes from public workers is a CRIME!
Meh, the NGOs are the new public unions, on steroids.
Democrats appear to HATE that Free Speech Thing! If you vote Democrat at this point…you Hate America.
Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple are all communication companies. Ma Bell was broken up for much less! Next Democrats will want to TAKE away phones from Republicans!
When GOP wins in a landslide this year…they need to go Scorched Earth against Federal Government around DC, Tech companies, Wall Street, and the Democratic Party!
I’m sure Progressives already have their insurrection/hostile takeover (through legit voting, mind you 🙄) narrative ready to go, what we are seeing now is but a preview. I predict that if/when mass rioting by spoiled/unhinged/paid children begins this time they will *completely* ignore it, if not explicitly condone it. They are fine with a war so long as they win; such is their arrogance and depravity.
NEA, Teachers Union, School Boards, DEMOCRATS, Social Justice Warriors they are all the same group shutting down free speech, critics and etc.Pretty soon they will ask the Justice DEPT to step in. Its time voters send all the radical social justice school board members out come election day.
Guys:
If this isn’t a clarion call for 2022 and 2024, I don’t know what is.
Lefties feel the same way, but we have to stop them.
We need to make sure that every thinking American votes so that we recover our majorities.
It is a general popular error to suppose the loudest complainers for the publick to be the most anxious for its welfare.
Edmund Burke – Observations on a Late Publication on the Present State of the Nation (1769)
Misinformation and hate speech in the USA is akin to blasphemy in Iran.
Hate Speech is that like Hate Crimes? There is NO SUCH THING! Laws should apply regardless of your political’s, gender, color, etc! If a person is murdered…should the punishment be based on skin color, Religion, Gender or politics of the perpetrator or victim? Should certain people enjoy MORE Justice and others less? Justice is suppose to treat victim and criminal the SAME Regardless! Today we have a WARPED justice system!
Misinformation is protected speech. Hate speech is protected speech. That’s because both are in the ear and eye of the beholder. How much so- called misinformation turns out to be true? A lot. Ask Galileo. All of this censorship nonsense is antithetical to the Constitution.
It’s very interesting how a lot of what was considered “misinformation” and conspiracy theory material six months ago regarding the Coronavirus is now mainstream fact. Now it seems that these teachers’ unions want to make facts, such as their previous support for teaching very controversial subject matter, into the suff of “misinformation” and “conspiracy theory”.
If these and many other groups had their way, Orwell’s Ministry of Truth would be an all to real government organization.
I think it’s legitimately partly psy-ops. Convince people of something, such as ‘you have no voting rights’ and they won’t bother to register and vote. They know exactly what they are doing. It is totalitarian and racist as ****, and they don’t bat an eye.
Every day, comments are removed from this blog. Do you likewise think JT’s censorship is antithetical to the Constitution?
If you want an example of an on-topic comment that was removed, I archived an example: https://web.archive.org/web/20220117161623/https://jonathanturley.org/2022/01/17/themyth-of-bipartisanship-kyrsten-sinema-becomes-the-latest-victim-of-rage-politics/
The top comment there (from eb) was removed.
Is Turley teaching censorship too?
The three million members need to communicate with the PTA not the Justice Department or the Whitehouse. They may find a serious mission, for instance teaching math and stuff.