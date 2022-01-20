Filibluster: The Voting Rights Act and the Real Impact of the Supreme Court’s Shelby Decision

The sometimes heated debate in the Senate this week repeated what is now a major taking point for President Joe Biden and others in favor of curtailing the filibuster. As repeated last night by President Biden, democrats are arguing that blocking the vote on the federalization of elections is not just threatening democracy but hypocritical by Republicans. On Fox News, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki repeated the same point. The issue was also raised in the tense exchange between Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) over her prior vote in favor of the Voting Rights Act. The argument is that these members are hypocrites for previously voting in favor of that bill while supporting the filibuster now. It is time for a reality check. The argument is based on erroneous claims about the underlying bills and the prior rulings of the Supreme Court.
As a threshold matter, advocates often lump together both bills in the debate over filibuster to make this point. In truth, one bill is an unprecedented federalization of election rules. Voting in favor of the earlier Voting Rights Act is largely immaterial to how you would view that bill. Yet, Psaki particularly has insisted that filibustering the bill is inexplicable given the earlier vote. That is what we can call “filibluster.”
Now on to the specific Voting Rights Act changes and the prior Supreme Court vote. Many advocates are espousing the same point raised in Mother Jones in a column titled “Republicans Once Supported the Voting Rights Act. Today, They Voted Against Its Restoration.” It is a view repeatedly made by Psaki, including this morning on Fox when she declared “I will say that a lot of Republicans in the past, 16 who are still in the Senate today, have supported the protection of voting rights in the past. So his question is: why wouldn’t this be a bipartisan effort?”
In addressing this argument, it is important to be specific over what would be “restored” in the Voting Rights Act. If one were to take the claims on the floor at face value, it would seem that, since the decision in 2013, there has been a void of protections for minority voters. That is almost a decade ago.
In reality, there are ample protections for minority voters and litigation has continued over changes that impact minority groups. In Shelby County v. Holder, 570 U.S. 529 (2013), the Court struck down Section 4(b), which subjects certain states to pre-clearance review based on their histories of discrimination. It did not make discrimination lawful or, in any way, limit access to the courts. It concerned only pre-clearance review.
There are good-faith arguments that the pre-clearance review is an important component of the Act to avoid barriers before they are imposed on voters. However, laws can still be challenged before elections as discriminatory. The decision in Shelby has not returned the country to the “Bull Connor” or “Jim Crow” period that President Biden repeatedly references.
The issue raised by the White House and Ossoff is that Collins and others voted in 2006 for the reauthorization of the Act. That was seven years before the landmark decision by the Supreme Court. The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act does seek to restore pre-clearance requirements but it does more than that. It is not simply the restoration of the 2006 bill provisions. Moreover, some members can legitimately view the matter differently after the ruling in Shelby County.
Moreover, the bill goes beyond the prior bill to negate the impact of the 2021 ruling in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee. That 6-3 decision upheld Arizona’s ban on ballot harvesting or collection and its ban on out-of-precinct voting. For those opposing the federalization of election laws, there is a good-faith basis for opposing such legislation (even if you would not support such bans in your own state).
One can still have disagreements over the merits of such election laws or the filibuster as a long-standing protection in the Senate. However, the continued referral in the media to the prior votes on the Voting Rights Act and its “restoration” are clearly misleading. There was a time when such arguments were considered beneath a senator on the floor. Indeed, that is why Democratic Sen. Daniel Moynihan famously stressed that “everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.”
11 thoughts on “Filibluster: The Voting Rights Act and the Real Impact of the Supreme Court’s Shelby Decision”
Margot says:
“Even today after most of the facts have been provided some are still trying to sell the Big Lie.”
BREAKING NEWS: Turley finally acknowledges Trump’s Big Lie after many months of silence in thehill.com:
“The other ‘Big Lie:’ How Biden and Democrats fuel doubts about the 2024 election.”
https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/590343-the-other-big-lie-how-biden-and-democrats-fuel-doubts-about-the-2024
Turley writes:
“After the 2020 election, some of us expressed skepticism over the claims of widespread fraud but waited to see the evidence presented in court. That evidence never materialized and, while I predicted an effort to challenge the electoral votes two days after the election, I wrote that calls to challenge the certification of the election were unfounded factually and legally.”
Turley does NOT buy into Trump’s lie that the election was stolen. Sorry Trumpists.
Turley notes:
“In responding to Trump’s “Big Lie,” Democrats and many in the media are doing something remarkably similar by claiming these state laws are an effort to steal the coming elections – claims that might fuel anger and violence similar to that seen after the 2020 election.”
And he quotes Nietzsche:
“That is the problem with big lies. If the lies are not accepted by the public, they may just reduce faith in you rather than the election. Friedrich Nietzsche observed, “I’m not upset that you lied to me, I’m upset that from now on I can’t believe you.”
Finally, he concludes:
“Lies can give license to those who are predisposed to violence on both sides, from antifa to the Proud Boys. We have enough lies going into 2024. What we need is leadership.”
Rather than take up a distrustful position regarding the states’ ability to run fair elections, Congress should be cleaning up the remaining dangerous loopholes in the Electoral College selection of President:
– Eliminate any possibility of Congress, WH or Federal Courts rejecting a State’s Official Electors
– Outlaw the NPVIC and any other mechanism whereby State Electors are chosen based on votes cast in other states / territories
As far as applying Secret Ballot protections to mail-in voting, and restraints on mail-in vote electioneering, the President or Congress should appoint a bi-partisan/non-partisan commission to study the issue in detail, and then report recommendations to Congress and State Legislatures.
Re issues relating to electoral college. GET RID OF VOTER TAKE ALL. The states have the constitutional authority to do this,
as Nebraska and Maine have done. It goes a along way to protecting the vote.
Joe Biden and the Democrat Party of today are all sociopathic LYING DOG-FACED PONY SOLDIERS.
Can there be any question at this point that the modern Dem party seeks to ‘repeal’ our Constitution? Biden’s speech made things pretty clear: convince people they do not have rights that they actually have and pass legislation confirming that phantom so that we are basically the Soviet Union circa 1984. this is insanity, and plenty of Russian immigrants from that time period would tell us so. There is no such thing as an American Democratic Party anymore. You (even if you are voting Independent – with their eating of their own, the Dems have made party irrelevant) are voting for tyranny or not voting for tyranny. It’s that simple. I know that a great many of us never thought we’d be dealing with this in our country – but we are. Stop voting for dems.
Whig…..so would John Kennedy Jimmy Carter, Truman, and maybe even FDR.
Truman retired destitute….an honest Man….imagine that with today’s career politicians?
FDR was opposed to Public Employee Unions….certainly not a popular view today among Democrats.
Carter was a good Man but poor President and had a religious faith the modern Democrat Part would find quite objectionable.
Kennedy stood for America first, a strong economy, and a strong defense…..also something the current Democrat Party rejects.
Pre Clearence is not a problem. Until the Democrat Party STASI (DoJ, FBI) are deployed to harrass states power to run elections
Almost 10 years after Shelby and I have heard no accusations of racial descrimination in any elections. In fact turnout has increased.
Turley wrote, “the continued referral in the media to the prior votes on the Voting Rights Act and its “restoration” are clearly misleading.”
They are misleading and it’s intentional, it’s all part of yet another false anti-Republican propaganda narrative.
The political left has shown it’s pattern of propaganda lies in their narratives so many times over the last 6+ years that it’s beyond me why anyone would blindly accept any narrative that the political left and their lapdog media actively pushes?
Turley wrote, “There was a time when such arguments were considered beneath a senator on the floor.”
The Senate floor has become a place for professional political propagandists to spread their twisted innuendo and lies.
We have to keep publicizing Dem lies, but I for one am tired of their games.
We know the facts; Dems are disingenuous and cynical; power is their only objective.
What amazes me is that circa 30% of Americans still do not see the truth.
Monocol – Why 30% of Americans don’t see the truth, I guess the same reason MSM doesn’t offer the truth? “denialism” or the “illusory truth effect”.
Russia Russia Russia, how many Americans bought into the Big Lie for 3 years? Even today after most of the facts have been provided some are still trying to sell the Big Lie.
There was a time I thought no one could scam New Yorkers but they sit by and are allowing non-citizens (illegals) to vote in their elections. So how are non-citizens voting in NY elections going to help Black Americans? There’s no benefit to them only to the politicians wanting to keep power. Do Black Americans ask, do they care?
Moynihan would be a pariah in today’s D party