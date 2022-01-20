Supreme Court Rejects Trump’s Effort to Block Access of Congress to Records

As some of us predicted earlier, the Supreme Court rejected the executive privilege claims of former President Donald Trump in his effort to block the release of his administration’s records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot in the Capitol. The decision was, in my view, the correct one and garnered a near unanimous vote from the Court. Despite the steady attack on the Court as partisan and hopelessly divided, the Court once again spoke through its decisions. As in prior decisions, the three Trump appointees voted against his arguments in support the right of Congress to gain access to the records.
In the order below, the Court declared:
“The questions whether and in what circumstances a former President may obtain a court order preventing disclosure of privileged records from his tenure in office, in the face of a determination by the incumbent President to waive the privilege, are unprecedented and raise serious and substantial concerns…
As noted earlier, I believe that the outcome was manifestly obvious under the controlling law and precedent. However, there is a notable reservation by the Court that limited the impact of the unsigned order:
Because the Court of Appeals concluded that President Trump’s claims would have failed even if he were the incumbent, his status as a former President necessarily made no difference to the court’s decision. Any discussion of the Court of Appeals concerning President Trump’s status as a former President must therefore be regarded as nonbinding dicta.
I have long been a critic of the Court making such major decisions while limiting its use as authority. It is the fluid realm of dicta where the Court makes major decisions but then cautions that it may not reach the same result in the next case. The most notable case was the reservation in Bush v. Gore. In that case, the Court expressly limited the use of the precedent.
The recount process, in its features here described, is inconsistent with the minimum procedures necessary to protect the fundamental right of each voter in the special instance of a statewide recount under the authority of a single state judicial officer. Our consideration is limited to the present circumstances, for the problem of equal protection in election processes generally presents many complexities.
Only Justice Thomas voted against allowing such access.
The other interesting element was the appended statement by Justice Brett Kavanaugh who wanted to throw down a marker on one issue for future consideration. The D.C. Circuit maintained that former presidents cannot invoke executive privilege. The appellate judges stressed that “we have one president at a time.”
Kavanaugh wanted to make clear that the order does not adopt that view:
“The Court of Appeals suggested that a former President may not successfully invoke the Presidential communications privilege for communications that occurred during his Presidency, at least if the current President does not support the privilege claim. As this Court’s order today makes clear, those portions of the Court of Appeals’ opinion were dicta and should not be considered binding precedent going forward.
…A former President must be able to successfully invoke the Presidential communications privilege for communications that occurred during his Presidency, even if the current President does not support the privilege claim. Concluding otherwise would eviscerate the executive privilege for Presidential communications.
…To be clear, to say that a former President can invoke the privilege for Presidential communications that occurred during his Presidency does not mean that the privilege is absolute or cannot be overcome.”
Here is the ruling: Trump v. Thompson
The decision to block the corporate vaccine mandate had three dissenters who all voted for limitless executive power while a Dem was in the white house. Are the three leftist justices, functionally, 100% political?
Justice Thomas was right….the other Justices were wrong.
Firstly, the current President has no standing re. Executive Privilege of his predecessors in that Office.
Secondly, the eight Justices have made a muddle of this issue by voting as they did.
Thirdly, now that they have ruled as they did….but left it all muddied up and did not in any way make a clear definitive judgement re Executive Privilege…..as to when a President has that privilege….they created a proper mess for later Presidents.
Example……hypothetically speaking….lets assume the worst case scenario occurs (meaning the person with the most vested interest in unraveling a preceding President’s Decisions) that being Donald J. Trump is elected in 2024, there is a Republican Majority in the Congress…..and Joe Biden is investigated by Congress. Under this current Ruling…Congress demands documents….Biden claims Executive Privilege….Trump denies him that Privilege….and the precedent is set….does Biden have to produce those documents?
The privilege goes with the Office and the Man……as we have One Sitting President at a time….but we have a lot of former Presidents.
Are they now open targets for the withdrawal of their claims for Executive Privilege or is this decision only applicable to a single person in this Country….Donald Trump?
Under this decision….Trump as the new Sitting President could legally deny Biden any claim to Executive Privilege…..or in the real future….prior Presidents have scant access to Executive Privilege.
I see this as a very bad decision. and not just for Trump but for every President including Biden, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter. and any who attain that Office in the future.
Ralph Chappell,
Your hypothetical would require that there is a valid reason to investigate Biden. One that would be for something similar to what Trump did which is making baseless claims and incite a crowd to illegally disrupt an official government function. Other than that if the reasons behind any investigation are weak or obviously just allegations then Biden would have the ability to invoke executive privilege.
The court’s opinion doesn’t not mean any reason would be sufficient for congress to seek documentation. Claiming executive privilege requires a valid reason. Trump’s only reason was claiming he had an absolute right to executive privilege. He didn’t.
Please explain how the crowd was ‘incited’.
I don’t think this decision says anything one way or the other about whether a former president can invoke executive privilege when a sitting president decides to waive it. Instead it accepts the lower court’s holding that these documents are not privileged in the first place. If the documents are not privileged, the question of who decides to invoke or waive the privilege does not arise. In his concurrence, Kavanaugh pointed this out but went on to explain why a former president should also have the right to invoke the privilege where it exists.
“I see this as a very bad decision. and not just for Trump but for every President including Biden, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter. and any who attain that Office in the future.”
I see this as a bad decision but see the opposite as a bad decision as well. This is what makes our type of democratic constitutional Republic so fragile. There are other ways to compromise, but the Democrats play hardball politics that can damage the Republic. Many on the Democrat side don’t find damaging the Republic undesirable. That is where the problem arises. Too much power is concentrated around a few that would like to see our Republic fall.
Another takeaway is that Biden’s records will no longer be protected by executive privilege when the next president takes office. I’m looking forward to getting more information on what’s been going on behind closed doors.
Biden often says he can’t take questions or he’ll “get in trouble.” Will it be revealed who he views as his superior(s)? Is this a repeat of First Lady Edith Wilson?
As for SCOTUS, I don’t know the law, but such a near unanimous decision gives the impression that the law must be pretty clear on the matter.
Karen,
“ Another takeaway is that Biden’s records will no longer be protected by executive privilege when the next president takes office. “
No, they would be protected under executive privilege because the criteria for seeking such documentation is a valid investigation by congress. There would have to be an event similar to what hall on Jan 6 for Biden’s records to be available to congress. But if it’s just an obvious witch-hunt type investigation Biden would be able to claim executive privilege.
To his credit, Turley covered this story here, but oddly enough, Carlson, Hannity or Ingraham did not mention this devastating loss in their prime time slots. Turley was not called upon to explain to their audiences why Trump lost his Executive Privilege claim.
How long do you suppose Fox can shield its prime time audience and keep it in the dark? Indeed, I seriously doubt Fox will broadcast live the 1/6 committee witness testimonies, and thus Turley will have very little air time to lend his expertise to comment upon the damning revelations in the hearings. Hopefully, he will provide us his reaction to these developments if he is sidelined at Fox.
We are told the Jan. 6 committee is committed in a bipartisan way to uncover all the facts. I support full transparency as it relates to this event. So if SCOTUS has ruled executive privilege cannot be invoked to block access to communications from the former President, then I see no obstacle for the committee to require communications from the Speaker of the House as well, especially concerning her decision-making process involving not bringing in additional security and the national guard. And of course for full transparency, all video needs to be released and a deep dive into individuals like Ray Epps needs to be conducted. In the interest of uncovering all the facts.
The American people would like nothing more than for corrupt politicians to be prosecuted. What they won’t tolerate is for corrupt politicians to prosecute only their political opponents.
Agreed.
Olly, the problem with all the fact finding is that the members of the committee are already biased in one fashion and compromised. That is the problem with a kangaroo court. Some of its members have altered documents and reported their alterations to the public in a deceptive way.
SM,
I have no doubt that 30% of the American people will never change their minds that Trump, Republicans and Conservatives are evil. Another 30% are firmly convinced that Biden, Democrats and Liberals are evil. The middle 40% however are more objective. They already have shifted to the right after the 1st year of this administration and they won’t likely be moved to the left by a committee that shields Democrats and attacks Republicans. One more thing, that middle 40% will likely be weighing the “facts and evidence” of two major investigations leading up to the midterms; this one and John Durham’s. Interestingly, while the former is going after Trump, the latter will include some of the people on the Jan. 6 committee itself.
Time to stock up on popcorn.
Olly, you are looking at people as static when they are not and change what they believe over time. The opinions of all parties will change to some degree over time. The problem we face is that the far left has been very active while the rest of the country was complacent. Thus children are brainwashed in school and later from the media and Hollywood. Entitlements likewise purchase their loyalties. If one-hundred percent of the population received their checks from the government, far more would favor the government because they will always be afraid of losing their entitlements.
Shifts arise when people learn from personal experience, but as dependent as we are today, entropy will determine a leftward move. We have been divided as a block, and the Republican Party did little while most civil rights activists did nothing. Those Democrats that would never believe in what is being espoused by the Democrat Party of today don’t agree but are silent, protecting themselves.
We talk about big victories from the right, but what is that victory? 2 steps left and one step to the right. Where does that lead? Unless we become less complacent and are willing to fight to keep our rights, what we saw one or two decades ago will be gone.
Politeness is not a virtue when one is dealing with threats to one’s freedom.
you are looking at people as static when they are not and change what they believe over time.
Read better. While I do believe the outer 60% or so are fairly fixed, the middle 40% are not.
Politeness is not a virtue when one is dealing with threats to one’s freedom.
Well, that’s one opinion. If you believe impoliteness is a virtue under those circumstances, then be proud to not do it anonymously.
Being to advise or reprehend any one, consider whether it ought to be in public or in private; presently, or at some other time in what terms to do it and in reproving show no sign of choler but do it
with all sweetness and mildness. George Washington’s Rules of Civility & Decent Behavior
Olly, I think many people’s views change a lot more than we expect. You apparently agree when you use the word “fairly”. I was not referring to a change in political parties. I don’t believe that impoliteness is a virtue, but one sometimes must be less than polite. The Republican Party was and still is too polite and quiet. That is why we had such a mess for four years. We can debate the level of politeness, but that is not the issue. The issue is in changing the direction the country is moving.
“George Washington’s Rules of Civility & Decent Behavior” We all should take note of all of his rules, but not all of us are trained well enough to follow them while still being effective. If one cannot follow such rules and a lack of politeness follows, so be it. It is better to deviate with a lack of politeness than permit one’s freedoms to evaporate.
I think you would find Richard Brookhiser’s book, George Washington on Leadership, excellent. He deals a lot with Washington’s rules. When I read it years ago, I thought it would be an excellent book for public school students to read.
The Trumpists will do just that if and when they take over the Congress. But unlike lying Trumpists, I will not call their investigation of Ray Epps or Pelosi a “witch-hunt.” Though I am a Never Trumper like Turley (who called Trump a “carnival snake charmer”), we believe in the rule of law and holding Democrats to account for their actions.
Not sure that I can believe that (in my best Ron Burgundy voice)
Which part don’t you believe?
They only want to believe what they want to believe.
If Trump is found guilty of tax fraud, it will be amusing to watch those Trumpists who will turn their backs on Trump while being castigated as traitors by the dead-enders.
For example, Ann Coulter has spoken the truth in a recent Tweet:
“EXCLUSIVE: Trump is demanding to know Ron DeSantis’s booster status, and I can now reveal it. He was a loyal booster when Trump ran in 2016, but then he learned our president was a liar and con man whose grift was permanent. I hope that clears things up.”
There will be a lot of infighting if and when Trump is convicted of a felony. And we can sit back and enjoy the food fight.
And does FishWings believe only what they want to believe but thinks it is The Truth?
(pardon me for assuming your preferred pronoun is ‘they’)
To date, you haven’t learned what a Never Trumper is. Why should anything you say be trusted?
😏 yeah, I got it. You and Turley are cut from the same cloth, rule of law and all that. 🤣
Tell me, Olly, you are sticking with Trump no matter what, right? Regardless of what he *may be* found guilty, you aren’t buying it. You are a loyal Trumpist to the bitter end. You’ll never vote for DeSantis over Trump, correct?
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/590071-trump-desantis-tensions-ratchet-up
I’m registered Independent for a reason. Don’t forget that I am an Oathkeeper as well. Draw your own conclusions.
DeSantis in 2024. Say no more.
Olly told you he was an independent for those reasons. Are you now going to apologize to Olly for your devious error? Probably not. When people believe you are not insulting, they are wrong, very wrong. You insult everyone more than once on a daily basis with your broad brush.
Have you written your Rep?
then I see no obstacle for the committee to require communications from the Speaker of the House as well, especially concerning her decision-making process involving not bringing in additional security and the national guard
We get that in 12 months.
Pelosi declared the scope if the committees investigation was unlimited….EXCEPT for the Office of the Speaker being out of bounds.
Understand that JAN. 6, 2021, security of the Capital was under the control of the Speaker of the House. The Speaker had final approval of any requests made my the Capital Architect, and the Sargent at Arms.
Pelosi declared the scope if the committees investigation was unlimited….EXCEPT for the Office of the Speaker being out of bounds.
That should be great news for the rioters that went into her office. 😉 In all seriousness, I have no doubt the conclusions were made before the committee formed. All they are doing now is going through the motions in time to release their “findings” before the midterms.
I can’t say whether the courts decision is correct or incorrect, I can’t say that I agree or disagree agree with their decision. I depend that the court follows the law and obey the US Constitution. Will the 1/6 “select” committee (and it is “select”) question everyone, release all video or is this just continuing the attack on Trump. Can anyone trust what comes from a committee that Adam Schiff sits on?
The hearings will be televised soon and you can judge for yourself.
Enigma, as an integral part of Jan 6, will Nancy Pelosi be called to testify? Will that be open to the press? Will Byrd be called to testify, and will that testimony be available to the public as well? What we are seeing is a kangaroo court.
The republicans were given a chance to be on the January 6th committee, they turned it down. Look it up.
Fiwigs – Pelosi said, “With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan.”
Pelosi wanted to hand pick Republicans.
She rejected those with no interest in seeking the truth but covering it up. Jordan has been given the opportunity to provide input on his personal knowledge but is refusing. I hope he gets subpoenaed, of course that will mean nothing to him.
Oh please. No one believes Pelosi and The Party are using this committee to “seek the truth.” Don’t be stupid.
You have a total lack of critical thinking skills, along with an inability to read things that do not agree with what you think. You are always so sure of yourself, but you don’t have the required facts to go along with such confidence.
This is clearly a bipartisan ruling from the Supreme Court of the United States on this topic and President Trump needs to immediately comply.
Trump doesn’t have to do anything. The records are in the possession of the National Archives, and they’re already turning them over, per the ruling.
President Obama did his own run around so that HIS presidential documents will be locked away in his personal monument being built to honor himself (not a presidential library) and is not being done as part of the National Archives system.
The National Archives have some but not all records from both Trump and Obama.
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/
https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/
You assert an “end run” you provide no evidence for.
Trump’s problems with the law are just beginning. From NY AG finding evidence of fraud to the Jan 6. Committee’s free access to hundreds of pages of documentation of the Jan 6. Riots.
He’s in serious trouble.
Been hearing that for five years….”It’s just around the corner.” Yawn.
We shall see who gets the last laugh….
That is what you have said since the day he stepped down the elevator. So far, the number of times you have been wrong is in at least triple didgets. Not a good record. Not someone whose comments are of significance.
The DoJ has been going through Trumps taxes since the day he announced his candidacy. Reexamined by Mueller. There is nothing there. Charges will be filed around the time of primary voting, and more after Labor Day. They will slowly be dismisses after the 1st of the year. They may get one low 6 figure win, that will be immediately appealed
Notice the last filing is civil, not criminal. No criminal prosecutor want’s the stink of this on their resume.
“January 6th is a unique and terrible event in our history. Biden can certainly justify his position on that basis.”
~Jonathan Turley
https://jonathanturley.org/2021/09/23/trump-and-biden-collide-over-access-to-presidential-records/
Amen.
“The interest of both branches would be best served with a compromise rather than litigation.”
https://jonathanturley.org/2021/09/23/trump-and-biden-collide-over-access-to-presidential-records/
You seem to like conflict for its own sake, not because it is needed.
Biden’s statement yesterday that the 2022 elections would be illegitimate if his party’s voting rules were not adopted also strikes me as being unique and terrible.
People are saying- I mean a lot of people- that the 2022 midterms are being rigged by Trumpists. Everyone knows that the ONLY way the Republicans win back the Congress is if they steal it. STOP THE STEAL!
And what are the specific mechanisms of this alleged rigging?
You didn’t realize I was being facetious? You didn’t see that I was mocking Trump’s Big Lie? Can’t you understand that I am ridiculing all lying Trumpists?
Jeff is always short with the facts. He is very flippant, and when he errs too obviously, it is due to him being facetious. In that fashion, he can act correctly no matter which way the argument turns. It is deceitful but necessary for Jeff as he admits over and over again, he doesn’t know much of anything.
As I understand the decision, the Court accepted the lower court’s reasoning that Trump would not have been entitled to invoke executive privilege with respect to these papers even if he had been the incumbent. So it did not have to decide whether a former president can invoke the privilege in circumstances where the current president waives it. Kavanaugh wrote separately to highlight this point and to set out his reasons for thinking that a former president should be able to invoke the privilege in these circumstances.
So I do not see this as a case where the Court made a decision that should not stand as a precedent. Rather, it accepted that no privilege existed here and simply did not need to decide on the right of a former president to assert the privilege when an incumbent president decides to waive it.
One news show nitwit on CNN remarked that the one paragraph decision was not a court ruling. Summary Judgment you nitwit.
This decision will not set well. As already demonstrated, politics will interfere. There was no decision possible that could not be used politically as a weapon. This political game by the Democrats regarding Jan 6 is destructive.
S. Meyer, game? This is no different than the countless committees created to investigate the Clintons. Republicans ran endless investigations. Trump is fair game if democrats have the same authority to investigate his dealings and actions as president.
This is akin to the 9/11 commission minus the bipartisanship. Trump is out of options.
Svelaz wrote, “S. Meyer, game?”
Yes it’s a fair assessment to say that this is a political game, of sorts.
The January 6th narrative being pushed by the political left is just like all their other narratives pushed for the past 6+ years, propaganda reigns supreme and the critical thinking, truth, facts and logic be damned.
For the 21st century political left, there are four tenants of “truth”…
…that’s the dead end of the 21st century political left’s critical thinking and that’s what their leadership across the USA is projecting to the public.
The political left has shown us since mid year 2016 that they are snake oil salesmen selling their anti-Trump propaganda to the masses and they’re damn good salesmen. When related to Donald Trump, anything that comes from the mouths of the political left and their lapdog media propaganda machine bust be questioned and people must apply multiple levels of critical thinking to cut through the BS otherwise one becomes a parrot of false propaganda and that is a slippery slope. The political left has shown it’s pattern of propaganda lies in their narratives so many times over the last 6+ years that it’s beyond me why anyone would blindly accept any narrative that the political left and their lapdog media actively pushes?
Many if not all of the arguments that I’ve seen and heard about President Trump’s actions leading up to the riot on January 6, 2020 come down to one thing, pure consequentialism. The political left and anti-Trumpers want the public to unquestioningly swallow the anti-Trump propaganda that consequentialism is how we should judge President Trump’s actions leading up to the riot on January 6th. Consequentialism is the doctrine that the morality [in this case legality] of an action is to be judged solely by its [perceived] consequences; this is not how the constitution or the law works; however politics is different, politics more what the snake oil salesmen can sell to the court of public opinion. If you ask yourself how I can come to the conclusion about consequentialism you need go no further than to ask yourself this one question; would President Trump’s actions leading up to the January 6th riot be considered illegal (etc) if the protest had not turned into a riot? If your answer to that question is no or maybe, then consequentialism is the unethical rationalization that’s being applied, period, end of discussion.
The political left has put forth their false consequentialism narrative about January 6th and now they are desperately trying to find anything to rationalize their narrative – it’s a political witch hunt and that IS a political game.
Witherspoon, that’s one heck of a straw man argument. The Jan 6 committee is no different than any of the multitudes of investigative committee’s republicans held during the Obama administration. Endlessly investigating Hillary Clinton after one committee didn’t find anything significant or criminal another was created to investigate another allegation. In the end no charges or criminal wrongdoing was found. All of those investigations were demanded because she was supposedly doing something wrong or there were allegations. Trump is facing the same fate and as anyone recalls republicans had no problem with such endeavors. But now it’s a “game” because poor ol trump incited a riot on Jan 6.
It’s not just the events of Jan 6. It’s the months of rhetoric and inflammatory speeches claiming the election was stolen too. Soon the evidence from the documents sought by the Jan 6 committee will shed more context into Trump’s actions that led to that day.
Svelaz wrote, “Witherspoon, that’s one heck of a straw man argument.”
You may not like my argument or be able to effectively contradict anything I wrote but that doesn’t make it a strawman.
Straw Man: noun, is an intentionally misrepresented proposition that is set up because it is easier to defeat than an opponent’s real argument.
You asked about the use of the word “game “ as in “political game” that S. Meyer wrote and I addressed that usage plus I related that usage back to the current event of the January 6th narrative that this blog topic is related to.
Straw man, nope, you’re wrong again – as usual.
When are you going to learn that “it’s better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt”.
Svelaz, why would one want to listen to the opinion of a person who has been proven wrong on most of his debated facts? How can an opinion be worthwhile from a person ignorant of facts and events? Below Steve provided an excellent response. I will let you respond to Steve, though I think his question is far above your ability to understand. His excellent question follows. “…ask yourself this one question; would President Trump’s actions leading up to the January 6th riot be considered illegal (etc) if the protest had not turned into a riot?”
S. Meyer,
“ Svelaz, why would one want to listen to the opinion of a person who has been proven wrong on most of his debated facts? How can an opinion be worthwhile from a person ignorant of facts and events? ”
Well for starters you haven’t proven me wrong. You didn’t debate facts. You just go on a ranting ad hominems and personal attacks. What we have been able to establish is that you have difficulty grasping the concept of context and how it works. Then you start projecting.
As for Steve’s question, “ would President Trump’s actions leading up to the January 6th riot be considered illegal (etc) if the protest had not turned into a riot?”
That’s a false dichotomy. The riot did happen. His speech preceded the riot and he did tell the crowd to March to the Capitol.
Trump’s actions leading up to the Jan 6 riot COULD be considered illegal if proof that he was deliberately inciting the crowd surfaces as a result of the investigation.
With access to these documents there is an increasing likelihood that damning evidence will be discovered. There’s still. Questioning Trump staff if they change their minds on testifying.
Trump was not at the Capitol.
Because the Democrats have no other message. Inflation will decide the midterms.
Todd, though I don’t know how successful diversion would be, we are moving towards a conflict with Russia over Ukraine, and China over Taiwan, while Iran is going nuclear.
Inflation is due to a good economy, low unemployment, and high consumer spending. The Rs are well qualified to kill that. The other factor is the weak global supply chain that the US had little control over.
Economics is not your strong point no matter who you call yourself.
WHAT drugs are you on, because I would love to take something that makes me see things that aren’t there.
“Inflation is due to” the democrat’s profligate spending, the Fed flooding the market with fiat money, and the Biden administration’s anti-business regulations. (You want inflation to skyrocket? Hobble the energy and transportation industries, just as Biden is doing).
You mean the political game to not let the Rs whitewash and minimize the attempted coup?
A coup? Oh come now, who told you that. Or did you mean coupe?
There was no attempted coup. Your idea is ridiculous. No matter what Trump wanted, the cards were already played, and the law was going to rule. You don’t have the knowledge or the ability to make a better argument, so you make the only one you can find, old predigested garbage. Every time you speak, your words are laden with spin that is detached from reality.
The fact is, the election was lawless. The Democrat attempts to impeach or otherwise destroy four years when good things were being done, though not lawless, meant the Democrats weren’t representing the nation. They were expressing their ideology. If they get their way, we need to prepare for totalitarian rule.
ABC news called it a peaceful demonstration that intensified.
http://twitter.com/ABC/status/1287396378407243777?t=b6QBiN58QhvQv_zBPeaFUw&s=19