Members of Congress Demand Report on Border Patrol Officers Accused By President Biden

We have previously discussed how the Biden Administration appears to be withholding the conclusions of investigations into Border Patrol agents that President Joe Biden accused of whipping migrants from horseback. Now, members of Congress are raising concern over an account from an anonymous DHS official that they now do not believe that they will release the report.
The letter sent to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas demands to know the status of the report and the status of these officers who may still be on administrative leave or temporary duties. The letter states:
“It has been more than four months since senior members of the Biden Administration, including President Biden and Press Secretary, Jen Psaki participated in a widely spread falsehood and accused United States Border Patrol agents of ‘whipping’ Haitian migrants attempting to illegally cross into the United States near Del Rio, Texas on September 19, 2021.”
As noted earlier, Biden’s Red Queen justice approach was most alarming with regards to the Uagents who were falsely accused of “whipping” undocumented immigrants on the southern border. Before any investigation was actually started, Biden expressed anger at the agents and publicly pledged punishment: “It was horrible what — to see, as you saw — to see people treated like they did: horses nearly running them over and people being strapped. It’s outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay.”
“Those people” are federal employees who have a right to due process and a presumption of innocence, including from the man who heads their branch of government. However, the President of the United States declared them to be guilty as the matter was sent for investigation. That creates an obvious pressure on lower-ranked executive branch officials to reach the same conclusion — to not contradict the President.
The question is why this call has only come from Republicans and largely ignored by the media. I thought that transparency was not just key to democracy but a value supported by both political parties. There is no reason given for the total blackout on information from the DHS Secretary and his agency. In the initial days of the controversy, President Biden and others did not hesitate to hold forth on the alleged facts of the case. Now, however, the promise of a quick investigation has dragged on for months without explanation.
5 thoughts on “Members of Congress Demand Report on Border Patrol Officers Accused By President Biden”
Thank you to the good professor for reminding us about this story, which the Biden administration and the MEDIA had milked for days, if not weeks. I had mostly forgotten about it. Perhaps that’s what the Biden administration wants us to do.
Wow, you are a stickler for the truth and transparency when it does not involve Trump. Trump threw all kinds of false allegations against all kinds of people, never corrects, never apologizes, never backs up his allegations – even tried to extort the President of Ukraine to announce an investigation into Hunter.
Turley was fine with all that. But now We need to insist on full transparency, truth, presumption of innocence when Biden is President.
So what is new under the Sun?
We are waiting for many revelations from the Biden Administration and Congress….the Durham Report, the Grand Jury proceedings targeting Hunter and Jim Biden, the January 6th Investigation and prosecutions, explanations by the Attorney General on the DOJ/FBI targeting of Parents, the drumbeat to go to War with Russia over Ukraine, origins of the Wuhan Virus, the Afghanistan Evacuation, Covid Mandates, …..lots of things. What is one more?
This incident is just the tip of the iceberg that is the hidden facts of the Biden White House occupancy. I doubt if we will ever, in our lifetimes, know the depth of what the dems have done to “fundamentally transform” this nation but the ONLY hope we have at this time is to hold tight to the constitution and keep it secure as the rule of our nation. Those on the right who do not stand for the penultimate rule of our constitution need to be expunged for the party and held as examples of traitors to the nation. (We already know the status of 99% of the dem party).
The answer seems clear — the report obviously found no wrongdoing on the part of the agents, and the administration is covering up yet another idiotic statement by this clown of a president. If they did attempt to make the report public, Biden would probably have to search the globe for somewhere to start another war to deflect from his disastrous domestic blunders. His empty threats against Russia are already fizzling out.