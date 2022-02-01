New York Times Sues To Get Hunter Biden Information

We have repeatedly discussed the virtual new blackout on the influence peddling by the Biden family, particularly Hunter Biden. Despite overwhelming evidence of millions given by foreign companies and officials, the media has preferred to cover literal scoops over a story of breathtaking levels of self-dealing and corruption by the Bidens. Now, however, the New York Times has sued to force the Biden Administration to turn over information on Hunter Biden’s Romanian dealings. The lawsuit comes after another report that, in 2019, the FBI subpoenaed JP Morgan for records on Hunter Biden’s Chinese dealings.
In a new lawsuit on Monday, the Times sued the State Department to obtain emails from Romanian embassy officials sent between 2015 and 2019 mentioning a number of international business figures, including the president’s son and his former business associate Tony Bobulinski.
While the request was sent in December 2021, the Biden Administration told the Times that the soonest that it could possibly turn over the information is April 15, 2023. That is after the mid-term elections.
This story could be a bit awkward for the White House staff. When the New York Times Ken Vogel wrote about Hunter Biden’s dealings as a potential “significant liability,” Biden officials viciously attacked him while others suggested that he was a pawn of Russian or Trump disinformation. Of course, the allegations proved to be true and the infamous laptop is now considered authentic.
One of the most outspoken aides denying the entire story was Kate Bedingfield, who is now the director of White House Communications. She denounced the story as an “egregious act of journalistic malpractice.”
Andrew Bates, who is now deputy director, tweeted “SCOOP from Philadelphia: KEN VOGEL (@kenvogel ) is a COWARD.”
They will now handle questions on this story as White House officials. That includes why President Biden repeatedly said that no one had accused Hunter or his family of “doing anything wrong” when he was presumably aware of the FBI subpoena and the seizure of the laptop. Given these investigations, there is also the question of why a special counsel has not been appointed given President Biden’s past comments that have been contradicted by witnesses (as well as references to his own financial accounts in these emails).
The media and FBI investigations now cover transactions ranging from China, Ukraine, Russia, Romania, and other countries. Millions flowed to the Biden family while Joe Biden was Vice President and later as he prepared for a presidential run. Biden is still running out for ice cream and the media is dutifully covering it. The question however remains whether this will remain just desserts . . . or whether Hunter and others will receive their just deserts for influencing peddling.
Professor Turley said, “Despite overwhelming evidence of millions given by foreign companies and officials, the media has preferred to cover literal scoops over a story of breathtaking levels of self-dealing and corruption by the Bidens.”
Compare and contrast to the calls to impeach due to the Emoluments Clause because foreign nationals paid the going rate to stay in Trump hotels. Just like every other customer. It would be like the owner of a Widget manufacturing company becoming President, and then facing calls for impeachment because any foreign national can go to the store and buy a Widget.
The mainstream media drummed up controversy against Trump, yet too often it ignored when Democrats actually did what Republicans were accused of.
Shine light on this.
It seems like this investigation is getting slow walked, so it won’t conclude until after Joe Biden leaves office.
The Times has now set in motion the downfall of Joe Biden. He has not only outlived his usefulness, but he has become a liability. After all, the Dems can only afford so many party resignations and domestic/international blunders. Joe will be exposed as the corrupt politician he is, but he’ll be taking the fall for the rest of his corrupt colleagues. A resignation or impeachment will be on the table soon enough. No pity at all for this blustering bully, but lots of sympathy for the American people, who will then have to endure 3 years of a Kamala Harris administration.
The Times colluded with most of the media to put a Democrat in the White House. Now that their candidate is tanking, it’s CYOA.
So, the proverbial curtain is opening on Brandon and his family.
Not so fast in concluding that anything of substance will ever be disclosed. The swamp is littered with corruption and blindness to any wrongdoing by the cretins inhabiting the DC swamp, and with particular attention to the upper echelon of the hierarchy controlling the waters. They will drown out or murky up the waters of any pertinent information, become accusatory of those seeking facts, and obfuscating at every turn.
This avenue of inquiry is doomed to fail as the Crocodiles rule the DC Swamp.
Biden officials viciously attacked him while others suggested that he was a pawn of Russian or Trump disinformation. …One of the most outspoken aides denying the entire story was Kate Bedingfield, who is now the director of White House Communications. She denounced the story as an “egregious act of journalistic malpractice.”
It’s not like he was dragging a hundred dollar bill through a trailer park, nod to James Carville. Rules for thee, not for me. Alas, democracy
diesdyes in darkness. The Biden White House Administration does not have time to pursue such trifling issues since they are busy pursuing parents as terrorists.
The NYT is covering for the Bidens again. Info on Hunter’s ROMANIAN dealings? This is a drop in the bucket and even if this propaganda rag gets the info they will write a story showing how the Bidens aren’t corrupt. Why doesn’t the NYT get Biden and the State Dept to turn over info on Hunter and the Big Guy’s dealings with CHINA and the UKRAINE? That’s where the corruption is, and it’s why Biden wants to invade Ukraine to provide cover and shut up people who might tattle on this corrupt family, running dogs for the Chinese Communist Party.
President Biden is no longer useful to his party so he must go i.e. New York Times investigation. President Biden did what he was supposed to do, i.e. defeat President Trump no matter the costs. Hunter Biden, President Biden and family are crooks. President Trump is in that category too. I am sick of it all. Lefties won’t recognize their warts and Conservatives, which I identify with, will not recognize their issues either.
I believe Jan 6 was a riot. I believe all trespassers should be prosecuted as trespassers, I also believe no one should be exonerated for that crime and although Conservative, will not support a presidential candidate that would pardon those that committed that crime. I also believe that the Portland, Seattle, LA, Chicago, Minneapolis, St. Louis and the other riots should be treated the same. Enough.
“[T]he New York Times has sued to force the Biden Administration to turn over information . . .”
*Now* they want to be investigative journalists?!
That’s precious.
There has been more mystery surrounding the possible retirement of Tom Brady than whether the Joe Biden/Hunter Biden have engaged in massive influence peddling worldwide.
Here’s something to chew on, and most Turley readers know this: Vladimir Putin is fully aware of the corrupt nature of the Biden Family; Chairman Xi is fully aware of the corrupt nature of the Biden Family. With leverage like that, they don’t need to negotiate with the USA in any meaningful way on any important international matter.
Alert: Biden lied, and the Ukrainian impeachment was a sham. Information withheld FOIA release.
Read the letter complimenting Shokin
Listen to the video.
Read the article.
Look at the names on the documents and Kerry’s complement of anti-corruption measures. Nuland is now President Biden’s undersecretary of state
“The ongoing reform of your office, law enforcement, and the judiciary will enable you to investigate and prosecute corruption and other crimes in an effective, fair, and transparent manner,” ___Nuland
This is information kept from Trump’s defense attornies.
It’s sickening that Democrats permitted the impeachment to go forward when such people, as mentioned, knew it was a sham.
We have a corrupt President and a bureaucracy that is corrupt as well. This information never needed to be withheld from anyone.
“Just months before Joe Biden forced his firing, Ukraine’s chief prosecutor was told by U.S. State Department officials that they were “impressed” with his anti-corruption plan and fully supportive of his work, according to newly released memos that cast doubt on a key Democrat impeachment narrative.”
Continued at: https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/biden-boomerang-newly-released-state-memo-casts-doubt
Letter at: https://justthenews.com/sites/default/files/2022-01/F-2021-04113%20–%20FL-2021-00525%20December%202021%20Production.pdf
Go to the Dig In Section for the Nuland interview, committee hearings, testimony and other links. (Found in address #1)
If only the Senate Republicans had chosen to allow witnesses to be called in the trial. Alas.
Too little too late. The New York Times isn’t good enough to line my birdcage.
Why investigate Biden when so much remains to be investigated about the Trump family?
Just summarizing the Lefty arguments so that they won’t waste our time with their defections.
Lefties have a strong case of wilful blindness; a moral defect that persists through generations.
I’m a lefty.
Investigate both the Trumps and the Bidens. No one should be above the law. Do you agree?
Yes. I have said that before, investigate both and for that matter add Speaker Pelosi into that mix as well as every US Senator and US House member that has been there for more than 12 years!
No. Actual crimes have been committed by the Biden’s and they are being protected. Why was Hunter’s gun felony washed away? And all the rest of his activity? It is corruption to the core with Joe Biden and they look the other way and target Trump to FIND a crime. It’s disgusting.
INVESTIGATE BIDEN and make him stand and ANSWER HARD QUESTIONS from the press — instead of “what flavor ice cream did you get today, sir?”
It’s pretty shameful that your answer to “No one should be above the law. Do you agree?” is “No.”
Don’t shame on me. I said “No” to the question: should they “investigate BOTH Trumps and Bidens…”
Trump and his family have been investigated up the wazoo for years now. If the corrupt Mueller team could have nailed Trump or anyone in his family, you better believe they would have. Obviously no one SHOULD BE above the law, but they are — like the Bidens, as just one example. So INVESTIGATE the hell out of Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, James Biden, et al, and see what they turn a blind eye to. Answer will be: All of it.
Three big differences:
(1) Trump has been out of office for a year and no longer has any ability to affect policy (except what future voters may chose to give him).
(2) Trump has been investigated many times and many of those investigations were politically motivated dry holes.
(3) Biden is in office and has three years to go; there is a lot of smoke and to my knowledge there has been no substantive investigation of that smoke.
Perhaps you could summarize what should be investigated about the Trump family?
Do you agree that no one should be above the law?
Yes. Why do you think Hunter Biden has never been prosecuted for his criminal activities?
I can only guess why people who are alleged to have committed crimes aren’t prosecuted.
Two guesses:
* many people with powerful connections and money get a pass
* a prosecutor took evidence to a grand jury and they declined to indict
Certainly what could they possibly need to investigate about Trump that would be consequential to current foreign and domestic policy?
I refuse to believe all Democrats are onboard with the direction of the party. Those that aren’t should take heed of the following:
Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act. Dietrich Bonhoeffer
All it will take is just one to stand up for what is right and encourage other likeminded members to do the same.
Who suggested that the only possible crimes for which to investigate the Trumps (plural) and the Bidens (plural) are those “consequential to current foreign and domestic policy”? Not me.
Investigate alleged crimes committed by those with power because no one should be above the law.
I agree that people should speak and act against evil. I don’t believe in Bonhoeffer’s god or any other gods, and I find it odd that judgment from a god is relevant. Speak and act against evil because it’s the moral thing to do, not because you’re worried about how you’ll be judged by a being that might or might not exist.
Who suggested that the only possible crimes for which to investigate the Trumps (plural) and the Bidens (plural) are those “consequential to current foreign and domestic policy”? Not me.
Actually you just did. I did not. My question concerned the net tangible benefit to our foreign and domestic policy. Considering the Democrat’s bloodlust to impeach President Trump, one would think they were seriously concerned with having a national security threat occupying the White House.
Speak and act against evil because it’s the moral thing to do, not because you’re worried about how you’ll be judged by a being that might or might not exist.
Right. Because when man perceives there is no power greater than himself, that moral compass reliably points to whatever course he sets.
Like closing the barn door after the horse has escaped? Any sentient being knew of the dirty biden family history and yet stood by and allowed the dems to manipulate a “win” for biden. Now we can learn that we have moved our nation a few steps closer to its demise, so what? Action by the citizenry is the only remedy for the stink that pervades this nation.
Does the NYT request show that the far left has given up on Biden and will not support a re-election effort? Who can they run? Hillary? Pete?
Actually, I think that the Admin will try to drag this out to 2025
I was ready to write a comment like this but you beat me to the punch. Biden is no longer useful to the left so it is time to jettison him. Exposing his corruption is akin to shooting fish in a proverbial barrel. The goal here is to get him out before the ’22 election or at least force him to not run in ’24. One of the first orders of business in the new congress will be public hearings on the Biden family corruption. The evidence is devastating and God knows what else is out there. Imagine dementia Joe trying to explain all of this away. OUCH!
Would that the latter comes to fruition!!