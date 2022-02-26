“Eliminating Ideas is [the] Very Purpose”: The Court Accepts Major Free Speech Case Over Same-Sex Marriage

Below is my column in the Hill on the acceptance of a major new case by the Supreme Court on the issue of free speech and anti-discrimination laws. The nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia (the subject of today’s Hill column) and the Ukraine war took attention from this addition to the docket. However, this case has the makings of a major course change for the Court.
Here is the column:
“Eliminating … ideas is CADA’s very purpose.” Those words from the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals about Colorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act may be some of the most honest but chilling words ever uttered in a federal opinion. The court ruled that a state could not only compel an artist to speak but could prevent that artist from speaking, too.
The idea being eliminated in this instance is the view of artist Lorie Smith that marriage is “an institution between one man and one woman.” For Smith, it’s an idea grounded in faith, while for her critics, it is grounded in discrimination. Now, her case, 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, was just accepted by the Supreme Court to determine if that “very purpose” is the very thing that the First Amendment is designed to prevent.
Last year, I described the court’s current session as a “train whistle docket” of major cases that are likely to produce significant changes in areas like abortion, gun rights, and race criteria in college admissions. That whistle seems to get louder by the day. Indeed, this docket is a virtual listing of unfinished business for a court majority that may finally have coalesced around clear standards in areas long left murky by a divided court.
This latest case seems uniquely framed to reinforce free speech on religious values in conflicts with anti-discrimination laws.
Many years ago, I wrote an academic piece on how anti-discrimination laws would inevitably collide with free-speech and free-exercise rights. Those conflicts continued to mount across the country. In 2018, the court was thought to be ready to clarify the applicable standards in the case of a religious cake shop owner who refused to make cakes for same-sex couples. The court ultimately punted in that case, Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, ruling for the owner yet leaving uncertainty over the constitutional limitations on cities and states under anti-discrimination law.
Smith’s case has long been a focus for some of us. I have written in favor of taking a free-speech approach to these cases rather than treating them as conflicts under the Constitution’s religion clauses. For that reason, one aspect of this grant of review was immediately notable. The court agreed to consider only one question: “Whether applying a public-accommodation law to compel an artist to speak or stay silent violates the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment.”
Both of the questions initially raised by Smith referenced the religion clauses, but the court carefully excised the other claims to focus solely on free speech. That is precisely what some of us have advocated as the best way of resolving these disputes, and it could signal that a new, bright line will be drawn in this case.
It would be difficult to pick a case that more highlighted both the free-speech rights of artists but also the anti-free-speech elements of some of these laws. Smith is an artist and website designer who wants to use her skills to design wedding websites. She is also deeply religious and wants to promote her view of marriage as between one man and one woman. While she (like the Masterpiece Cakeshop owner) said she would work with LGBT customers, she stated that she would not create designs celebrating marriages that violate her religious values. She also wanted to post a statement explaining those values.
I fundamentally disagree with Smith’s views on same-sex marriage and have supported such marriages for decades. However, one’s personal views or values should not matter in determining whether Smith has a right to the expression of her own views as an artist.
That brings us to the most striking aspect of the 10th Circuit opinion. Many past courts have sought to reject these cases as free-speech conflicts or to minimize the degree to which speech is being curtailed or denied. The 10th Circuit was neither evasive nor ambiguous. It agreed that this case involved “pure speech” and that the state was forcing her both to say things she opposed and to not say things she supported. It further agreed that this denial required the satisfaction of the most stringent constitutional standard: the strict scrutiny test. It then said all of that was perfectly constitutional. The court ruled that the state could create a type of “pro-LGBT gerrymander” forcing religious artists to celebrate same-sex marriage while protecting the speech rights of secular artists.
The opinion has other notable elements. For example, it declares that Smith’s designs are “unique services [which] are, by definition, unavailable elsewhere.” Yet, it admits that “LGBT consumers may be able to obtain wedding-website design services from other businesses.” Thus, Smith’s status as an artist works against her. Couples want to force her to celebrate their marriage, relying on her unique artistic skills; either she creates these images for LGBT marriages, or she cannot create such images for any marriages.
After years of obfuscation and avoidance, the court finally has a free speech case without exit ramps or extraneous issues.
Free speech offers a clear path and precedent for addressing these conflicts. For example, a Jewish baker asked to make a “Mein Kampf” cake, or a Black baker asked to make a KKK cake, should be able to refuse those jobs as offensive to them. People may agree or disagree with their values; some may even boycott their stores. However, “public accommodation” should not mean “compelled public speech.” Likewise, it should not allow the government to ban an artist from expressing her views on the sanctity of marriages, even if many of us reject her views.
Colorado’s arguments in the case only heightened free-speech concerns. It stressed that a business is not required to design a website proclaiming “God is Dead” if it would decline such a design for any customer. Yet when Smith said she would not design a website celebrating same-sex marriage for any customer, the state said that was discrimination.
The appeals court resolved this conflict with a bludgeon of a rationale: Some views are simply intolerable. According to the court, an artist espousing faith-based objections to same-sex marriage is simply one of those views that must be excised “from the public dialogue” and “eliminating such ideas is CADA’s very purpose.”
In his powerful dissent, Chief Justice Timothy Tymkovich starts with a poignant quote from George Orwell: “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” The Supreme Court will now decide if liberty can exist if you not only are barred from saying things that people do not want to hear but also compelled to say the things that they do.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
25 thoughts on ““Eliminating Ideas is [the] Very Purpose”: The Court Accepts Major Free Speech Case Over Same-Sex Marriage”
Freedom of speech should absolutely triumph. I don’t care if you are David Duke or BLM. You should have a legal right to make an a$$ out of yourself in public. Let the courtroom of public opinion make these decisions, not politicians and bureaucrats.
Putin should get a taste of his own medicine. Let bombs rain down on Moscow.
Putin should get the Nobel Peace Prize for sending in those peace-keeping troops.
Why not, Obama got one for doing nothing.
I wouldn’t hold it against Zelenskiy if he has to flee Kyiv, as long as he returns. Live to fight another day. Douglas MacArthur had to flee to Australia from the Philippines when the Japanese invaded. He promised to return someday, which he did.
I will take the LGBT mafia seriously when they go to a Muslim bakery and demand a Mohammad cartoon cake.
Any takers? Come on, s@@tlibs and be brave for the cause.
What’s that I hear?? Crickets?
antonio
Where in the Constitution does it grant the power to control the People’s speech….to dictate what the People can say….and dictate what the People must say?
Someone please cite the Article and Cause that sets forth that power….I shall wait.
We saw yesterday how we have. arrived at this situation….by Biden appointing the Nominee that he did….he furthers the Leftist method of appointing Judges that legislate from the Bench and ignore the Constitution when deciding Cases.
I have a problem with same sex “Marriage”….as to me it is not “Marriage” but is certainly a Legal Union that deserves equal treatment under the Law.
That is acccomodation to both sides, a compromise in wording that affords equal protection to both speech and legal protection.
Government cannot be allowed to dictate what a Citizen must say…..and any such law, rule, regulation, ordinance or policy must be banned and anyone endorsing such dictates should be removed from Office and be penalized.
“Government cannot be allowed to dictate what a Citizen must say…..”
I agree, but sadly, increasingly, that is precisely what is happening. Great to be close to the finish line because I do not want to see the arrival of what increasingly is obvious…the end of liberty in America. The end of America.
As a free individual, my free speech should not be considered a violation of discrimination laws. I should neither be compelled nor denied the right to say what I believe as long as it doesn’t threaten violence towards others.
I recognize that my free speech contains things others do not wish to hear. To that, I respond, too bad.
S.Meyer,
Amen Brother! I agree exactly as you say it.
Say and think what you wish…right up to the point you offer violence or in any way incite others to violence.
I may not agree, endorse, or support what someone is saying….but I do accept their Right to do so….just as I demand I have that exact same Right.
Government must not be allowed to dictate to the People….the People should dictate to the Government.
Far too many have lost sight of that.
Forget the idea of supporting someone who doesn’t support same-sex marriage and instead thing of it as forced performance. Now imagine that if Stephen Colbert performed at Obama’s inauguration (or Streisand or any other very liberal “artist”) and then go forward to think about Trump DEMANDING that Colbert perform at his inauguration.
The Cake Shop case, like the case at hand, is about forcing action on the plaintiffs. In the Cake Shop case the owner DOES NOT ban gays from buying cakes, he only doesn’t want to CREATE a cake for a specific wedding. The activists discovered his shop and targeted him for their activism as there were many other places the gay couple could have gone for their cake. They wanted to force the guy to make something he didn’t want to make. Sort of like forcing Barbra Streisand to sing for Trump. It is like Specific Performance on steroids.
PS to my own comment: I supported gay marriage before Obama and Hilary Clinton, but these cases aren’t about gay marriage, they are about freedom from coercion.
The problem with the legislation is that the term marriage is a religious construct.
Any two people of any sex could always engage in a legal contract to provide the essential benefits and disadvantages of marriage. They could even call themselves married. The only things restricted were laws created by the states or federal government. An example would be social security. The remedy would have been to advocate changes in those laws.
S. Meyer,
“ They could even call themselves married. The only things restricted were laws created by the states or federal government.”
No they couldn’t. It was religious conservatives who wanted to deny them the right call their union a marriage thru legislation. They literally wanted the government NOT to recognize their legal contract at all.
Religious conservatives claimed they had the sole authority to determine what constitutes a marriage over everyone else. They didn’t want to allow same sex couples to be legitimized by government which is supposed to be neutral on whether their marriage would be considered valid. Religious conservatives had the same issue and used the same excuses when they opposed interracial marriages.
“ Any two people of any sex could always engage in a legal contract to provide the essential benefits and disadvantages of marriage.”
No you couldn’t do that before same sex marriage became legal. It was ILLEGAL at the time. No government agency would have been required to recognize a same sex marriage. Even states created constitutional amendments denying that recognition by stating a marriage can ONLY be between one man and one woman.
Marriage may just be a religious construct, but it was a construct forced upon everyone else as the ONLY construct they themselves determined to be the authority of.
Smith’s case presents an intersection between free speech and religious beliefs. There is one problem I see in smith’s view. She CHOSE to create websites knowing she would not be able to celebrate all types of marriages. Her argument could have been used to justify against creating websites for interracial marriage as it was in same-sex marriage. Both have been based on “deeply held religious beliefs”. The sincerity of such beliefs would eventually be questioned in court. Just as “deeply deeply held religious beliefs” have been used as an excuse to avoid vaccinations it has also been used as a poor excuse to be a bigot.
Smith chose to be in an environment where her beliefs would come in conflict with the rest of the world. It’s HER burden to bear. She is also wanting to make it clear by posting a notice open to all that she will not do same-sex marriage. I have no problem with that at all. It gives everyone a chance to not patronize the business if they choose not to.
Still I think it all comes down to sincerity. Eventually that will have to be questioned.
“She CHOSE to create websites knowing she would not be able to celebrate all types of marriages.”
“Smith chose to be in an environment where her beliefs would come in conflict with the rest of the world. It’s HER burden to bear.”
She chose the way she wished to live her life. Leave your malignant hands off of her.
Leave things to the screwballs and you’ll need to wear a device to record brainwave patterns to determine if your thinking is acceptable to them.
Will be interesting to see the result in this one. Also the ensuing discussion (insert eating popcorn gif)
I fully agree with Professor Turley on this. And, I fully agree with, “ artist Lorie Smith.” I myself fully believe that marriage is between a man and a woman. Not between 2 men. 2 women. Both are disgusting to me. And, not only disgusting and evil in the eyes of God, but even if I wasn’t a Christian, just the thought of 2 men or 2 women together, is vile, pathetic, sick, mentally & emotionally sick, to me. Furthermore, if there was anything on the same level as things being evil that a-lot of folks would call evil, but they would not call 2 men together as being evil, they are dead wrong. Here’s why.
You cannot call yourself a Christian and then start listing / grading sin as one is more evil than the other one. God, Jesus does not grade sin on a basis like this. An example:
A. Hitler was so evil.
B. Serial killers that kill little children left and right are so evil.
C. 2 Men, that get married or Just simply having sex, married or not, is simply committing a “sin.” But not on the same level of evil as A & B.
D. Wrong. Dead wrong. All have sinned and fell from the glory of God. Hitler is no more evil, serial children killers, serial women killers that even chop up, There bodies are no more evil than 2 men that get married. Or, 2 men or 2 women that just get together and have sex. All of them, are just as evil as the next one.
(No. I do not reply to emails. It’s a complete waste of time. If you agree with me? Ok. If you do not? Ok. I could care less if you don’t agree with me. We will never, ever, see eye to eye on this issue. And, chances are, it’s obvious that we wouldn’t either on many other issues since we don’t on this issue.)
GarlandHamiltonIII,
I have no issue with your belief against same sex-marriage. You can believe it is wrong as much as you want and it’s certainly your prerogative. It only becomes a problem when you seek to impose that belief on others which conservatives have been trying to do thru legislation.
You are perfectly free to not associate with those that are not in line with your beliefs or views, but that freedom also applies to those who choose to marry another of the same sex. It goes both ways and many Christian conservatives cannot accept that concept because it undermines their belief that EVERYONE should be following THEIR beliefs.
@Svelaz
I will take you seriously when you demand the Muslim baker create a Mohammed cartoon cake. After all we can’t have Muslims forcing their beliefs on others, right? But you won’t, of course, you’ll just obfuscate and call me a bigot.
I want a divorce! And if people such as me are a bad as you believe, you should welcome this.
antonio
You cannot call yourself a Christian and then start listing / grading sin as one is more evil than the other one.
Alas you did just that with your tirade. Well done, hypocrite!
From your youtube “about” page: Much I could say but the greatest thing is Jesus saved me recently and I have never been happier!! Well Glory!!!!
Now that is rich. I might have given a neophyte like you a pass, but when people like you (and you are in great company) give Faith such a bad name, then there really is no other choice than to show the millstone that you are.
What good is it, my brothers, if someone says he has faith but does not have works? Can that faith save him?
If a brother or sister has nothing to wear and has no food for the day, and one of you says to them, “Go in peace, keep warm, and eat well,” but you do not give them the necessities of the body, what good is it? So also faith of itself, if it does not have works, is dead.
Indeed someone may say, “You have faith and I have works.” Demonstrate your faith to me without works, and I will demonstrate my faith to you from my works. You believe that God is one. You do well. Even the demons believe that and tremble. Do you want proof, you ignoramus, that faith without works is useless? Was not Abraham our father justified by works when he offered his son Isaac upon the altar? You see that faith was active along with his works, and faith was completed by the works. Thus the scripture was fulfilled that says, “Abraham believed God, and it was credited to him as righteousness,” and he was called “the friend of God.” See how a person is justified by works and not by faith alone. And in the same way, was not Rahab the harlot also justified by works when she welcomed the messengers and sent them out by a different route For just as a body without a spirit is dead, so also faith without works is dead.
– James Chapter 2
Our world has collapsed not because of liberals, progressives, Democrats, etc, but because of conservatives, Republicans, traditionalists, who talk the talk but embody every single deadly / Cardinal sin: pride, wrath, gluttony, sloth, ….you know the list, right?
Our world has enjoyed relative peace, unity and goodness for centuries, certainly from the time of Christ’s birth, for one reason: we were a religious people. Call it Judaism, Christianity, Hinduism, Islam (Sunni), or a quiet resignation that we remained humble before God, remained at peace with our neighbor, and kept busy on our own self-regulation.
People like you are a disgrace, more so than liberals. At least liberals have an excuse for acting like heathens because they take pride in it (Cardinal sins). It is up to Christians to show them and the world via our works why God’s ways are the better way, imperfect that we all are.
Lent starts this Wednesday. I am giving up the internet for Lent. I have become an addict of sorts to this site and need to recalibrate.
May God have mercy on us all.
@garlandremington
I am a person holding many traditional religious beliefs and agree with much of your post but their is no point in arguing with s@@tlibs. They don’t debate, their goal is the doxx, marginalize and destroy.
The sooner “conservatives” realize that cannot live or co-exist with these people, the sooner a divorce will be had.
antonio
Remington:
I don’t think homosexuality is evil or immoral. It is, however, unnatural and abnormal. What’s normal is for a species to propagate itself and reproduce. Our species propagates itself via heterosexuality.
If you believe in the survival of the fittest theory, then by definition every single person – indeed every organism – alive today is a winner. We all have ancestral chains in which every individual link in our chain did whatever it had to do to survive long enough to reproduce. But along the way, there were winners in the species who either did not get a chance to reproduce (they died prematurely from starvation, disease, war, accident, homicide, suicide, etc.); they chose not to reproduce; or they were rejected by all members of the opposing sex as a prospective partner.
The winners who lack the primal urge to reproduce, or who have been rejected by the opposite sex, may have defective genes. So perhaps homosexuality is nature’s way of purging defective genes from the gene pool. If so, then to the extent homosexuals don’t reproduce and pass on defective genes it may strengthen the species and increase the likelihood of its long term survival.
Time for this mindless emphasis on all things leftist to end and return to the real point of the country which we used to agree is freedom. Anti discrimination laws are being used simply as favoritism. There is no arguing that. Equal protection clauses give judges all the ammo they need to root out real unlawful discrimination. Everything else is will to power by groups who’ve shown they have no business having it. Mandatory cake making? Ridiculous.