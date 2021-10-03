Train Whistle Docket: The Supreme Court Returns With Blockbuster Cases On Guns, Abortions, and Free Speech

This week, the Supreme Court will again assemble for a new term and pundits and politicians are already handicapping the cases. This term however has more drama and tension as Democrats call for packing the Court with an instant liberal majority and others attack its members in anticipation of opinions that have yet to be written. The reality is summed up in one of my favorite stories about Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes when he was on a trip to Washington. Holmes forgot his ticket but the train conductor reassured him, “Do not worry about your ticket. We all know who you are. When you get to your destination, you can find it and just mail it to us.” Holmes responded, “My dear man, the problem is not my ticket. The problem is, where am I going?”
The same question is being posed about the Court as a whole. Last term was marked more by unanimous decisions than sharply divided justices breaking along neat ideological lines. However, this term has some “matinee cases” that could deliver transformative rulings. Here are four such cases to watch.
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization
Perhaps the most discussed case of the term is that of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. While the media and politicians were decrying the recent Texas abortion law and misrepresenting the Court’s order in that case, the real and immediate threat to Roe v. Wade (and Planned Parenthood v. Casey) was already sitting on the docket like a ticking bomb set for a December 1 argument. Dobbs involves a challenge to a 2018 Mississippi law that banned most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It notably has only one question presented: “whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.” It is a question that should be chilling for pro-choice advocates – no exit ramps, no ambiguity. It is a direct avenue for allowing greater state legislation in the critical pre-viability period of pregnancies, or even the possibility of a direct overturning of Roe. Oral argument is Dec. 1.
New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen
Another potentially historic case is coming out of New York: New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. Ten years ago, the Supreme Court handed down the landmark ruling in District of Columbia v. Heller, recognizing the Second Amendment as encompassing an individual right to bear arms. Two years after Heller, in McDonald v. City of Chicago, the court ruled that this right applied against the states. Since then, courts have rejected efforts to limit aspects of gun ownership from barring concealed weapons to restricting ammunition. Then, in Wrenn v. District of Columbia, the D.C. Circuit struck down a requirement that gun owners show “good reason” for a concealed carry permit as unconstitutional. Just last week, D.C. lost another major ruling under the Second Amendment.
New York has not had a great history with the Court recently on gun control cases. New York politicians triggered a long fight over a law that many of us viewed as unconstitutional – pledging publicly to take the law limiting the transportation of guns to the Supreme Court. Once the Supreme Court accepted the case, however, the same politicians changed the law to avoid a final review of the constitutionality. The Court did not immediately dismiss the case as moot and some clearly wanted to call the bluff of the city. However, it finally let the case go, but it now has Bruen.
The case concerns restrictions under N.Y. Penal Law § 400.00(2)(f)on who can receive a concealed-carry handgun license and requires a showing of “proper cause.” Lower courts upheld the law but there are ample constitutional concerns over the vague New York standard like showing that you are “of good moral character.” The case is again a single question presented that could allow a strong pro-gun majority on the Court to reinforce and expand protections under the Second Amendment. Oral argument is scheduled for Nov. 3.
Carson v. Makin
Last year, the Court ruled 5-4 in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue that Montana could offer a scholarship program to religious schools. Now, with Carson v. Makin, the Court will deal with the flipside question in a Maine law barring the use of a student-aid program for schools that teach “sectarian” religious content. Scheduled for an argument on Dec. 8, the case could expand on the protections afforded such religious schools. It could build on the holding of Chief Justice John Roberts in Espinoza that, if states office education subsidy, “it cannot disqualify some private schools solely because they are religious.”
Houston Community College System v. Wilson
Across the country, faculty and students are facing rising intolerance on college campuses for dissenting views on issues ranging from police abuse to pandemic mandates to systemic racism. Houston Community College System v. Wilson could allow the Court to reinforce First Amendment protections for speakers at a time when free speech is under fire. The case presents the question of whether the First Amendment limits a local government’s power to censure its members. In the case, a school board censured a member and took adverse actions against him after he publicly accused them of corruption.
There are other notable cases including CVS Pharmacy v. Doe (disability discrimination under the Affordable Care Act), United States v. Zubaydah (the state’s secrets privilege and the rights of a Guantanamo Bay detainee), FBI v. Fazaga (use of informants to target mosques), United States v. Tsarnaev (challenge of one of the Boston bombers to the exclusion of evidence and limits on raising media coverage with potential jurors), Federal Election Commission v. Ted Cruz for Senate (a challenge by Sen. Cruz to the $250,000 cap on repayments to candidates from post-election donations).
It is not clear where all of these cases will take the Court, but, like Holmes, the Court likely to make some serious tracks before this term is over.
24 thoughts on “Train Whistle Docket: The Supreme Court Returns With Blockbuster Cases On Guns, Abortions, and Free Speech”
Abortion Bans Complicate Medical Decisions While Intruding On Doctor / Patient Relationships
Some doctors say the Texas law is also complicating medical decisions when women come in for help while experiencing a miscarriage.
“For example, patient comes in, 17 weeks, with her water broken. That’s a nonviable pregnancy. The biggest risk to the patient is that she could become infected,” said Theresa Patton, an OB-GYN in Dallas.
In such cases, Patton said she’d normally offer medication to expedite the miscarriage and reduce the risk of infection, which can trigger a severe condition called sepsis. But she and other doctors say it’s not clear under the law what constitutes a “medical emergency.”
“We don’t want a patient to get sick for a pregnancy that is not going to progress, it’s not going to continue,” Patton said. “Now, am I going to be in legal trouble for offering that termination now? Do I need to wait until she’s septic and imminently in danger herself before I offer that termination? These are all of the things that we have been struggling with what we should do.”
Dr. Jennifer Villavicencio, with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said laws like SB 8 often fail to account for the “liminal” spaces and complexities surrounding pregnancy.
Edited From today’s NPR
https://www.npr.org/2021/10/01/1042209230/federal-judge-weighs-in-on-biden-administrations-attempt-to-block-texas-abortion
Regarding Above:
Turley’s conservative regulars, and almost all ‘Pro-Lifers’, refuse to address situations like those described. Calling for abortion bans is vastly easier than discussing the real implications. Therefore Turley regulars will simply attack sources like NPR; pretending the situations described are somehow far-fetched or really not happening.
“Train Whistle Docket: The Supreme Court Returns With Blockbuster Cases On Guns, Abortions, and Free Speech”
– Professor Turley
“Free Speech” includes the freedom of lies, propaganda and indoctrination in the minds of communists (liberals, progressives, socialists, democrats, RINOs).
To wit,
“the national interest Sept. 30, 2021”
“Durham’s Attempt to Discredit Trump’s Enemies Is Falling Apart Trump’s prosecutor omitted key evidence from his indictment.”
By Jonathan Chait
“When Donald Trump’s attorney general appointed John Durham to investigate what Trump insisted was a deep-state conspiracy against him, a question hovered: What exactly was Durham thinking? Durham had a respectable résumé as a prosecutor in a career that did not seem to lead straight into a role as Trump’s Roy Cohn.
“Was he simply accepting the role out of diligence and the understanding that, if he found no crimes, he could put Trump’s absurd charges to rest? Or — unlikely but possible — would he uncover real proof of a criminal conspiracy at the FBI to undermine Trump? Or had Durham undergone the same Fox News–induced brain melt that has turned figures like Barr, Giuliani, and many others into authoritarian conspiracy theorists?
“In the wake of Durham’s first and perhaps only indictment, we can safely rule out the first two explanations.
“Durham’s indictment does not even allege that the FBI committed any wrongdoing. Instead, it charges that the FBI was lied to — by Michael Sussmann, a lawyer who passed on leads about Trump’s ties to Russia that the bureau was unable to verify. Durham’s indictment claims Sussmann committed perjury by denying he was working for the Clinton campaign at the time he brought his information about Trump to the FBI in 2016.”
– The Intelligencer
I’ve got my popcorn stocked up for this court session before the covid scamdemic makes popcorn a rare commodity.
https://noqreport.com/2021/10/03/plandemic-literally-patents-prove-covid-fraud-and-illegal-dealings/
Be assured, the “non-political” liberals on the court, with their “non-biases” will write stinging dissents rebuking and insulting their conservative brethren when they don’t get their way…..
The media refers to the Court as Scumdust, not SCOTUS.
They all think as jurists, not political party hacks.
Clarence gets criticized for not asking questions during oral arguments.
JT: Thanks for the excellent summary of the Court’s upcoming docket.
Liberal popular criminal defense attorney Scott Greenfield delivers a withering critique of the Left on their lying about SCOTUS and their court packing scheme. Truly brutal yet fun.
Excerpt:
“The Crumbling Debate”
This is a popular argument on the left, that the Supreme Court is failing society by not delivering the right decisions that progressives demand. While Lithwick contended that they don’t want to pack the court to achieve hegemony over the conservative wing, but merely to provide “balance” with one vote more than them, Brummer’s argument reflected the more foundational grievance of the Demand Justice-level perspective: the Supreme Court isn’t ruling the way we want and so they must be blown up and taken over “for the people.”
The debate, hosted by Northwestern Law School under the cool name, Intelligence Squared, was very informative, not so much because it offered sound arguments for the resolution, which were shallow, hyperbolic and stunningly disingenuous, or against, which were largely practical and barely scratched the surface of why this change could undermine the purpose of having a judiciary at all. It was informative about how shallow political argumentation has become, how it’s designed to appeal to the most superficial and politically ignorant masses rather.
If, as the proponents of the resolution argue, the Court was changed to manipulate its political complexion away from the conservatives and toward, if not completely owned by, progressive allegiances, would the rulings matter anymore? If we know, in advance, where the Court will come out because the majority was bought and paid for, then it’s not a court but a rubber stamp for a political ideology.
https://blog.simplejustice.us/2021/10/02/the-crumbling-debate/
“If we know, in advance, where the Court will come out because the majority was bought and paid for, then it’s not a court but a rubber stamp for a political ideology. ”
That’s precisely the goal of the Federalist Society. All 6 conservative Justices are current or former members. The Society’s goal was to make sure that Republican Presidents did not nominate insufficiently conservatives justices. Leonard Leo, executive vice president of the Federalist Society, played a key role in the nominations of 5 of the 6 (all but Thomas), advising both GW Bush and Trump on SCOTUS picks.
Not true. Conservatives want justices how will rule on The Constitution. Liberals want justices who will ignore the Constitution and rule on feelings and perceived inequities and race, etc.
“a challenge by Sen. Cruz to the $250,000 cap on repayments to candidates from post-election donations”
Why are Turley and everyone else I see commenting on this case (WSJ, NYT, etc.) getting it backwards? The challenge at the Supreme Court on this issue is by Biden — not Cruz. Cruz won at the lower court. (Or am I missing something?)
You’re correct that the lower court ruled in Cruz’s favor, and SCOTUS chose to hear the case on appeal from the Biden Admin.
But if people want to describe the case rather than the appeal, “a challenge by Sen. Cruz to the $250,000 cap on repayments to candidates from post-election donations” is a reasonable description of the case.
For example, Amy Howe’s description at SCOTUSblog: “Federal Election Commission v. Ted Cruz for Senate stems from the Texas Republican’s challenge to a federal election law that imposes restrictions on when and how candidates can repay personal loans that they makes to their campaigns. Cruz loaned his 2018 Senate campaign – which at the time was part of the most expensive Senate race in history — $260,000 and then waited to repay the loan in what both sides agree was a move intended to allow a challenge to the law.”
You, not everyone else, are missing something,
Issues Pro-Lifers Avoid Addressing
Each month, Dr. Andrea Palmer delivers about 20 babies. Palmer is an OB-GYN in Fort Worth, Texas. She recently had to tell a woman that her fetus had a condition called anencephaly, “where, essentially, the baby doesn’t have a brain.” It’s always fatal — often during the pregnancy or else soon after birth — and patients are typically given the option to terminate.
Texas doctors like Palmer say SB 8, an unusual new state law banning most abortions, is complicating other types of medical decisions. They’re hoping for more clarity soon, as legal challenges continue, including a federal challenge from the Biden administration.
Continuing a pregnancy after a diagnosis like anencephaly comes with additional health risks and, for some patients, additional emotional trauma, Palmer said.
Before SB 8, Palmer would have offered to end the pregnancy by inducing labor. But the new law, which the U.S. Supreme Court allowed to take effect Sept. 1, prohibits abortions after cardiac activity is detectable, except for medical emergencies.
Edited from today’s NPR
https://www.npr.org/2021/10/01/1042209230/federal-judge-weighs-in-on-biden-administrations-attempt-to-block-texas-abortion
One can claim they’re ‘pro-life’ while screaming “murder” at abortion providers. But furious indignation ignores the real-life implications of abortion bans.
“NPR has not run a piece critical of Democrats since Christ was a boy. Moreover, much like the New York Times editorial page (but somehow worse), the public news leader’s monomaniacal focus on “race and sexuality issues” has become an industry in-joke. For at least a year especially, listening to NPR has been like being pinned in wrestling beyond the three-count. Everything is about race or gender, and you can’t make it stop.
Conservatives have always hated NPR, but in the last year I hear more and more politically progressive people, in the media, talking about the station as a kind of mass torture experiment, one that makes the most patient and sensible people want to drive off the road in anguish.”
Matt Taibbi
https://taibbi.substack.com/p/nprs-brilliant-self-own
Anonymous,
Okay, let’s say NPR’s a bad guy. Does that mean some fetuses develop with no brain? Or is this an issue so-called ‘Pro-Lifers must simply refuse to address.
Pro-choice activists who are hysterical about the upcoming SC ruling on abortion and who expect the court to vote along party lines, should go back and re-examine the original Roe v Wade decision — it was definitely not voted along party lines.
The current court has quite a different composition than the court that decided Roe.
New Initiative Explores Deep, Persistent Divides Between Biden and Trump Voters
Majorities — often large majorities — of both Biden and Trump voters express some form of distrust for voters, elected officials, and media sources they associate with the other side. A strong majority of Trump voters see no real difference between Democrats and socialists, and a majority of Biden voters at least somewhat agree that there is no real difference between Republicans and fascists. (see Table 2 below)
— Significant numbers of both Trump and Biden voters show a willingness to consider violating democratic tendencies and norms if needed to serve their priorities. Roughly 2 in 10 Trump and Biden voters strongly agree it would be better if a “President could take needed actions without being constrained by Congress or courts,” and roughly 4 in 10 (41%) of Biden and half (52%) of Trump voters at least somewhat agree that it’s time to split the country, favoring blue/red states seceding from the union
Sabato’s Crystal Ball
University of Virginia Center for Politics
https://centerforpolitics.org/crystalball/articles/new-initiative-explores-deep-persistent-divides-between-biden-and-trump-voters/
Jonathan: The Supreme Court no doubt has a full plate of controversial cases on its fall docket. What you fail to mention is the Court’s position on Covid vaccine mandates. In several columns you defended professors and others who objected to such mandates–the position of your employer Fox News. On Friday Justice Sotomayor denied an appeal by a group of teachers to block New York City’s Covid vaccine mandate. Last month Justice Coney Barrett denied an emergency appeal from students at Indiana University to block a similar vaccine mandate. So it appears that both liberal and conservatives agree that public health trumps the petulance of teachers and students.
Wow. The level of brainwashing you exhibit is breathtaking, Dennis. It is bettered only by your delusion that the Professor actually personally even sees your comments (the mod does. The mod is not Jonathan). You aren’t talking to him here, you are speaking only to us, the other commenters. You already know what we think about your neural pathways devoted exclusively to being triggered by the word, ‘Fox’.
The thing folks fail to grasp is that Supreme Court Justices do not vote based simply upon their political views or party affiliation.
One of my University Classes back in the 1970’s taught by Professor Saul Brenner at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC) was entitled “Judicial Behavior” and dealt with his research findings re voting records of Supreme Court Justices.
He clearly proved that they do not vote a “straight line party ticket” while on the Supreme Court.
Perhaps one could say it is a political perspective re how they see the Constitution….Living Document subject to change or Strict Constructionist that sees the Principles being subject to interpretation in the wake of technology advances.
The simple truth is as Professor Turley points out….sometimes they all agree and issue Unamimous Decisions or even vote opposite of their alleged partisanship.
The Constitution is a wonderful document…..thata sets forth how the Founding Fathers saw our nation’s system of government and law should be structured.
That is the real issue…..do the individual Justices embrace that notion or do they seek to input their own personal views on an issue into their decisions.
I was bothered by Justice Ginsberg public utterances but she was somewhat circumspect in what she said…..Justice Sotomayor just had her Ginsberg moment where she as Ginsberg once did….crossed the line.
Ginsberg admitted her error and apologized….will we see Sotomayor do the same?
Therein lies the problem: currently, yes, some of them absolutely do, and if the dems have their way, so too will the majority of them.
Ginsberg crossed the line many times with her public rantings.
Should be an interesting term.
Let the whining and gnashing of teeth begin.