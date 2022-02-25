Washington is abuzz this morning with rumors that President Joe Biden will name his nominee, an announcement that is expected as soon as today. As previously discussed, President Biden announced that he would only consider Black, female candidates — threshold criteria overwhelmingly opposed by the public. The pledge was as unnecessary as it was unfair. The three short listers — each with impressive backgrounds — are Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a federal appeals judge; Judge J. Michelle Childs, a federal judge in South Carolina; and Leondra Kruger, a justice on the California Supreme Court. I have previously said that Judge Brown Jackson remains the frontrunner for the position.
The nomination would seek to put a Black woman on the Supreme Court for the first time in its 233-year history.
Liberal groups have mounted a campaign against Childs for being too moderate and “tough-on-crime.” This concerted opposition campaign, including the Bernie Sanders–aligned Our Revolution group, has also painted Childs as anti-union and pro-employer. President Biden has been criticized for yielding to the far left on nominations in the past.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) has added his voice that the nomination should be “very expeditious.” What Democrats may be fearing the most is the type of nomination practices that they employed in the last three confirmations, including the use of the “Barrett Rule.”
10 thoughts on “The White House Expected to Name Supreme Court Nominee Soon”
Seems like if a Russian can dictate to a Pretend President on foreign policy he can dictate to one on judicial policy. Oh yes and economic policy. Thanks to the socialist party and their anti constitutional republic abilities to elect by one way or another two weaklings in the White House and a collection of the same supporting them.
“What Democrats may be fearing the most is the type of nomination practices that they employed in the last three confirmations, including the use of the “Barrett Rule.””
Whining about how unfairly Democrats treat Republican nominees is projection to the max. Just stop!
Clyburn has been advocating Childs, and she has the support of Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott. With Lujan unable to vote, the Democrats no longer have a majority. The Republicans should unite against anyone but Childs, who is most likely the least bad of the options.
Whoopi Goldberg for me. She meets all his announced criteria. And it would get her off “The Vire”.
Her skin color and genitalia are irrelevant. The only thing that will affect my life – and your life – is her judicial philosophy.
It’s simple. If she’s a “living constitutionalist”, then Senators from both parties have a duty to reject her. If she’s “qualified” and not a “living constitutionalist”, then Senators should confirm her.
Republicans must be tempted to retaliate and treat Biden’s nominee the way Democrats treated Bork, Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett. I hope they don’t. Leave the ugly character assassination and dramatic theatrics to Democrats.
Not many American breakfast tables were abuzz this morning about the soon coming nomination for Supreme Court Justice, as was Washington, DC. I saw an image from Ukraine of two very frightened little girls whose world was being destroyed by an abundance of Power hungry and sick people trying to create a lasting Legacys for themselves. Some people bought gas or groceries yesterday and most can’t name three Justices. Both conversations are important but sure seem out of sync.
Three? You are too kind. I think 90% of the public cannot name one supreme court judge, and that includes living and dead.
The Republicans must attack the method of selection….not the selectee unless she has a background that proves her unfit for the Court and then focus on only those issues that make her unfit.
Race and Sex being the primary threshold for Biden’s pick is what is wrong about it…..as Identity Politics is wrong for any position in government or the private sector.
We have seen how it works in our current Vice President who is plainly grossly unqualified for her job….but who was picked for her plumbing and skin color and not her competence.
Were I any of the three being considered by Biden I would withdraw my name as I would not want my name associated with the sleazy method of appointment.
What the Nation needs and deserves is a person of genuine conviction, a proven record of jurisprudence, and proven impeccable ethical standards……not a zealot or one who espouses a radical view of our judicial system who understands and has proven an ability to interpret the Law and not legislate from the Bench.
I’m sure her decision’s will be made from a left wing slant. Constitution, what constitution. I’m sure she won’t let that silly little thing get in the way of her values.
Hypocrisy abounds. You ought to know Professor since you are not immune to the curse.