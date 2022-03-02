Does the Filming of the Russian POWs Violate the Geneva Conventions?

I recently wrote a column on why I believe that the Russians are now committing flagrant war crimes. Ukraine is the victim of those crimes and the images from that country are truly sickening. Vladimir Putin and his government now stands as not just a pariah among nations but criminal actors who have shattered the most basic principles of international law and the Law of War. In that context, it is difficult to raise questions about the response of Ukraine, which is facing annihilation at the hands of a tyrant. However, Ukraine is reportedly showing videotapes of Russian POWs. While it pales in comparison of what is being done by the Russians, the practice may violate Article 13 of the Geneva Conventions. Despite my strong and ongoing support for Ukraine in this struggle, it is important to flag such potential violations when they occur. It also has bearing on the media in using such images.
The Ukrainians are showing weeping Russian prisoners of war who denounce Russia and declare that they were used like ‘cannon fodder’ by Russian commanders. The video airing on the networks show “Security Service of Ukraine” across the top of the images.
As civil libertarians, we are often compelled to raise concerns despite our revulsion with the conduct or views of a party. These soldiers are combatants protected by the Geneva Conventions and other treaties. Ukrainian POWs are protected under the same status.
The issue of filming POWs has long been contrary to the Geneva Conventions.
Here is the relevant provision:
Convention (III) relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War. Geneva, 12 August 1949.
COMMENTARY OF 2020
ARTICLE 13 : HUMANE TREATMENT OF PRISONERS
Text of the provision*
(1) Prisoners of war must at all times be humanely treated. Any unlawful act or omission by the Detaining Power causing death or seriously endangering the health of a prisoner of war in its custody is prohibited and will be regarded as a serious breach of the present Convention. In particular, no prisoner of war may be subjected to physical mutilation or to medical or scientific experiments of any kind which are not justified by the medical, dental or hospital treatment of the prisoner concerned and carried out in his interest.
(2) Likewise, prisoners of war must at all times be protected, particularly against acts of violence or intimidation and against insults and public curiosity.
(3) Measures of reprisal against prisoners of war are prohibited.
* Paragraph numbers have been added for ease of reference.
Likewise, the Fourth Geneva Convention, covering civilians, states:
Protected persons are entitled, in all circumstances, to respect for their persons, their honour, their family rights, their religious convictions and practices, and their manners and customs. They shall at all times be humanely treated, and shall be protected especially against all acts of violence or threats thereof and against insults and public curiosity.
Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War art. 27, Aug. 12, 1949, 6 U.S.T. 3516.
Obviously, these provisions do not expressly ban filming of POWs but protects them from acts of “intimidation and … insults and public curiosity.”
The International Red Cross and other international humanitarian groups have long condemned the filming for POWs for propaganda or public messaging.
“Being exposed to ‘public curiosity’ as a prisoner of war, even when such exposure is not accompanied by insulting remarks or actions, is humiliating in itself and therefore specifically prohibited. For the purposes of the present article, ‘public’ should be interpreted as referring to anyone who is not directly involved in handling the prisoners of war, including other members of the Detaining Power. Exposure to public curiosity can take many forms. The prohibition undoubtedly covers parading prisoners in public. Moreover, prisoners must not be exposed to humiliation when they leave their camp for work, are transferred to another facility or are being repatriated. In modern conflicts, the prohibition also covers, subject to the considerations discussed below, the disclosure of photographic and video images, recordings of interrogations or private conversations or personal correspondence or any other private data, irrespective of which public communication channel is used, including the internet. Although this is seemingly different from being marched through a hostile crowd, such disclosure could still be humiliating and jeopardize the safety of the prisoners’ families and of the prisoners themselves once they are released.”
During the Iraq War and other conflicts, the United States has objected to the filming of American POWs as a violation of Article 13.
There have been debates over the use of photos where the identity of POWs are obscured but that is not the case in the Ukrainian footage.
In ACLU v. Dep’t of Def., 543 F.3d 59, 90 (2d Cir. 2008), vacated on other grounds, 130 S. Ct. 777 (2009). the court allowed the release of Abu Ghraib photos of detainee abuse as an exception to these rules but only because the identity of the individuals were obscured.
It is not clear who is in possession or took the videotapes of these POWs. Many citizens are joining the front lines in this fight. However, as difficult as it is in this fluid battlefield, Ukraine is under an obligation to seek adherence to the conventions.
One answer cannot be that the Russians deserve it. The Conventions are only viable if they are applied evenly. If we apply the rules selectively, the Russians will claim the same exceptional status in their treatment of Ukrainian POWs.
There may be a claim that these POWs volunteered to make such statements. For example, the media may claim that it was given access to these soldiers who agreed to be interviewed. The Red Cross has always been leery of such consent claims when a combatants is being held. Moreover, one article suggests that the government was behind the display, noting “Ukraine on Wednesday invited the worried mothers of Russian troops captured on the battlefield to come and collect their sons.”
We need to know more about these circumstances, but these videotapes raise a credible concern over adherence to Article 13.
16 thoughts on “Does the Filming of the Russian POWs Violate the Geneva Conventions?”
Professor Turkey is quite right to highlight this. If these are in fact efforts to exploit the POW’s for propaganda purposes, it will do nothing but harm to
the Ukrainian cause in the end. It will jeopardize Ukrainian aspirations of joining the West and western support. I can well understand why the Ukrainians would do this, but the long term harm outweighs the any short term benefit.
Professor Turley, We narrowly escaped WW3 in 1962 when the Soviets put troops and missiles in Cuba. Today we have done the same to Russia on its border. We are on the wrong side of the issues today. It is we “who have shattered the most basic principles of international law and the Law of War”. I have no love for Putin. It is the USA which is the danger to mankind today.
We had every opportunity to defuse the issues and prevent war by affirming that NATO would not expand into the Ukraine, that we would remove our missiles from eastern Europe and that NATO troops would back away from Russia’s border. We refused to even discuss those issues with the Russians. We have also withdrawn from 4 nuclear arms agreements with the Russians. It is little wonder that Putin declared the US was incapable of making and keeping agreements and that he was through being abused by us.
Today we are a government and press of Curtis LeMays clamoring for war with nuclear armed Russia in its own front yard. We have no JFK to peer into the abyss and say “No” to Armageddon. Biden closed his SOTU speech last night with a war mongering neocon “Go get him”. That is conduct unbefitting a president and a clear and present danger to humanity.
You are so good on so many issues it is surprising to me that you are so profoundly wrong on this. I encourage you to pause, to take a deep breath and to rethink your position.
Since when is that in keeping with Free Speech, Jonathan Turley?
Please be consistent, hmmm?
I have a more basic question: is this a war in the first place, thus triggering the Geneva Conventions? Does committing the criminal acts of unprovoked murder, assault and intimidation by persons wearing the uniform of and under the banner of a country, Russia in this case, constitute a war or is this conduct something else? Assuming it does qualify as a war, did the Ukrainian government film and release the images, or was that done by individuals with cell phones? Even if this is a “war”, and even if the Ukrainian government released the images, an expert opinion I read indicated that this would be the legal equivalent of a misdemeanor compared with Russia’s unprovoked assault on Ukraine, which included targeting schools, kindergartens, apartment houses and civilians, which would equate to first-degree murder, in addition to violating not just the Geneva Conventions, but other treaties and international law. So, I’m not going to lose any sleep over images of captured Russians posted on the internet or elsewhere. And, IMHO, there are more serious questions Turley could address using his platform rather than attacking Ukraine for posting images of Russian soldiers.
You not only miss the point, you question even publishing the article….how predictable.
“Sherman’s March to the Sea”
“Putin’s March to Kyiv”
First of all. No one has verified any of these images. Many of them have been from old wars and the media is just a guilty. There is no, in my knowledge, any major media in Ukraine. And, how can they be believed anyway after Covid.
Somewhere between two sides stories lies the truth. The reality is both sides do have cluster munitions. I questioned Zelensky’s handing out arms to civilians as creating Russia is targeting civilians stories. Try bellingcat.com, a group of independent international researchers and journalists. Thery critique both sides.
Does Ukraine have Neo-Nazis? https://www.bellingcat.com/news/uk-and-europe/2019/10/21/how-to-mainstream-neo-nazis-a-lesson-from-ukraines-new-government/
Show the videos worldwide. Let’s see them on this blog .
If you think that’s bad — just wait for the photos of Russians throwing babies out of incubators. Only a fool would accept the word of one side unquestioningly. Did you ever stop for one minute to examine the background to this conflict? Or are you simply dancing to the tune of the Biden administration, which would never tell a lie, right? Doesn’t any of the war propaganda sound vaguely familiar, or has the 20-year interim since our own illegal, inhumane bombing and invasion of Iraq completely erased your memory?
If the Western media would actually provide facts instead of propaganda, the American people might have something to base their opinions on. For example…why exactly did Russia attack Ukraine? After years of asking NATO for security guarantees, the final straw came on Feb. 19, 2022. Zelensky gave a saber-rattling speech at the Munich Security Conference (February 2022), and Moscow finally realized that Ukraine was fully onboard with NATO’s goal of using Ukraine as a launching pad for aggression against Russia. Before Zelensky’s speech, the presidents of both Ukraine and Russia were denying the US’s hype about a Russian invasion – Zelensky going as far as to tell Biden to stop the hysteria because it was costing Ukraine foreign investors. What changed on Feb. 19th was Zelensky’s speech threatening to ignore the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, signed by Russia, the UK and the US, and reconsider Ukraine’s non-nuclear status. Crossing the nuclear red line was the final straw. Nazis with nukes on Russia’s border was never going to happen.
Maybe Zelensky had a case since Russia had previously invaded and occupied the Crimea in 2014 and then also sent “mercenaries” and “volunteers” into the 2 breakaway provinces also in 2014 thereby nullifying the Budapest Memorandum of 1994.. The past is prologue, like serial killers, the previous acts of rogue nations tell you what they will do next. Please tell me the last time that NATO invaded Russia or the USSR.
Remember the US reaction to missiles in Cuba?
Crimea was not invaded and occupied. Russia has a naval base there since 1783. Are coup governments legal? Not according to Obama when Egypt overthrew the Muslim Brotherhood government.
Crimea was semi-autonomous and had their own Parliament. Yes influenced by Russia, but the people voted in a referendum where an overwhelming majority voted to rejoin Russia. No surprise as the vast majority are ethnic Russians.
Crimea was occupied by Russian military. The naval base is in Sevastopol, a separate administrative unit.
In any case, the occupation was a direct violation of the Budapest MoU, of which Russia was a guarateeing signatory. In other words, V.V. Putin broke Russia’s word of honor.
Viewing all this through the lens of war crimes seems to me pretty useless. The important questions now are how this can be resolved and what is best calculated to bring that about.
Unless there is regime change in Russia, Ukraine will be destroyed. I doubt the means at our disposal that we are willing to deploy would result in a coup d’etat in Russia.
So, Ukraine will be destroyed. The question is how long will Ukrainian cities be embattled and how many Ukrainians will be killed or displaced before a settlement is reached. In my view the sooner the better.
Will the means we are willing to deploy against Russia cause them to agree to a settlement acceptable to us? Not in my judgment.
Rather than pressuring Russia further to change its objectives we should now be pressuring Zelensky to accept the best deal he can get, perhaps leaving Ukraine as a demilitarised rump state in the west. The beautiful Ukrainian dream of remaining intact and joining the EU and NATO has now been shattered. Physical survival is what they now need to pursue.
I still fail to understand what Biden expected to accomplish. From the fall he knew that, absent a settlement ending the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO, Putin would invade. He knew that sanctions on energy flows would not be imposed, and he said a couple of days ago that no one in his administration expected the available remaining sanctions to work. He knew that China was supporting Russia, making sanctions even less likely to affect Putin’s calculus. And he ruled out the involvement of US or NATO armed forces.
Yet he refused to negotiate about the eastward expansion of NATO. From this I conclude that he preferred an invasion. I cannot understand why. And now we see the consequences of that preference.
“Only a fool would accept the word of one side unquestioningly,” Giocorn said, then copy/pasted pro- Russian talking points unquestioningly. That’s what “sounds familiar”- you’re parroting the same BS talking points I’ve seen on Twitter, Facebook, and every news website with a comment section. You didn’t even bother to correct the subject-verb agreement error and misspelling from wherever you copy/pasted this. You’re halfway there- it is of course important to read western media carefully and with an eye towards bias. But you must also do the same to eastern, especially Russian media, given especially that almost all outlets are owned by the Russian state and therefore definitionally produce nothing but propaganda. If you keep posting derivative pro-Russian nonsense on the internet everybody’s going to think you’re too unsophisticated to know when you’re being lied to- that you’re a hopeless clown, a silly fresh-off-the-turnip-truck rube(le), and I’d just hate that for you.
We should avoid a rush to judgment, altho that is something generally not in play, given the proliferation of cell phones, etc.