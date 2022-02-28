Is Russia’s “Meat Grinder” Multiplying War Crimes?

Vladimir Putin may be the greatest proof of John Steinbeck’s claim that “war is a symptom of man’s failure as a thinking animal.” For most of us, there seems no plausible endgame for Putin in his invasion of Ukraine other than death and destruction for both countries. Putin seems to be thinking in a different century but using this century’s weapons.
For criminals, there is often a calculus of risk that is done in looking at the costs and penalties of a crimes. The same is true for most war criminals and Putin is clearly now in that class of criminals. There is mounting evidence of war crimes, particularly in attacks on civilian areas.
Putting aside the legal avenues for action in the short term, there is no question about the violation of international law in Russia’s invasion. The invasion was done without provocation or necessity. The response was far beyond any claim of just cause or threat. Moreover, Russia appears to be moving dangerously with in shift military tactics that will greatly increase civilian losses.
What was most notable today was the reported use of rockets and other munitions against the second largest city in Ukraine, Kharkiv.
Article 51(2) of Additional Protocol I to the 1949 Geneva Conventions, states:
The civilian population as such, as well as individual civilians, shall not be the object of attack. Acts or threats of violence, the primary purpose of which is to spread terror among the civilian population, are prohibited.
Article 48 of Protocol I further states:
In order to ensure respect for and protection of the civilian population and civilian objects, the Parties to the conflict shall at all times distinguish between the civilian population and combatants, and between civilian objects and military objectives, and accordingly shall direct their operations only against military objectives.
The use of artillery and Katyusha rockets on urban centers raise serious questions of war crimes. Notably, just the day before, Putin’s ally Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko mocked the Ukrainians and described the fighting thus far as a “bed of roses.” He threatened that the Ukrainian people would face a “meat grinder” in the coming days.
Common Article 3 of the 1949 Geneva Conventions prohibits “violence to life and person, in particular murder of all kinds, mutilation, cruel treatment, and torture” when perpetrated against persons “taking no active part in the hostilities.”
Russia, and Putin in particular, could be accused of such war crimes. The concern is that not just the obvious human suffering that he is causing, but that Putin is digging himself in deeper and deeper in terms of legal, political, and economic costs.
There is great concern that Putin appears unstable and even fatalistic. If he fears prosecution, he may actually become more dangerous. That may increase further with protests in Russia.
Nevertheless, Putin is well beyond any cognizable claim of justified war. The scenes from Kharkiv suggest that he is crossing the redline on tactics. Equally concerning is the image of miles of artillery heading toward major cities as well as the positioning of thermobaric weapons. (Russia reportedly used such air-fuel bombs in Chechnya). These are blunt tools that would clearly constitute war crimes if used on civilian areas. Russia has previously been accused of such war crimes in places like Syria.
The International Criminal Court is reportedly monitoring the Ukrainian situation. However, the definition of a war of aggression remains mired in debate. More importantly, while the ICC was created under the Rome Statute in 2002, Russia is not a party to that treaty. Nor is Ukraine.
It is possible for the United Nations Security Council to bring in the ICC but that is hardly likely with China and Russia exercising veto authority in the United Nations.
The World Court does claim jurisdiction in some disputes under the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. Since Russia is accused of targeting the Ukrainian people, there could be a claim of genocide but Russia can challenge that characterization given its strategic objectives. As for the general “war of aggression” claim, it is also not as clear under existing rules. Again, the United Nations could ask the World Court for an opinion on such claims.
There is also the European Court of Human Rights. Both Russia and Ukraine are members of the European Court of Human Rights and the Strasbourg-based court can rule on conflicts between its 47 member states. Yet, this is a slow process without real teeth for Putin.
Nevertheless, as shown at Nuremburg, the world can claim the right to form tribunals to judge war crimes committed by rogue nations like Russia. Indeed, Russia was part of those proceedings after World War II.
Vladimir Putin remains a relic of an earlier age, but he is also a relic with one of the most powerful armies in the world. Not much has changed since World War II on meaningful legal avenues for the deterrent of such aggression. However, much has changed economically. The world has become far more interdependent on financial and market levels.
It is difficult to see how Putin thinks that his fragile economy can long survive in isolation, even with the support of countries like China. That is why this is such an important moment for testing international resolve. Indeed, even if sanctions do not force a Russian withdrawal, they could deter China in moving against Taiwan. However, they must be so complete and severe to concentrate the mind of Xi Jinping. That is still not happening with Germany and other countries actively protecting the Russian energy sector and the United States still purchasing Russian energy.
Nevertheless, the heavy sanctions against Russia will be the test of economics as an effective deterrent to military aggression. Obviously, these economic moves are done in concert with legal measures to isolate and expose Russian firms and figures. However, in the short term, the international economic system will be more important in stopping this aggression than our international legal system.
93 thoughts on “Is Russia’s “Meat Grinder” Multiplying War Crimes?”
“Is Russia’s “Meat Grinder” Multiplying War Crimes?”
– Professor Turley
______________
God Bless the Ukrainians.
It’s about time America finally took in some actual homogeneous and assimilable, “American” emigrant refugees.
If America takes in enough of them, the actual American fertility rate, which is in a “death spiral,” might be reversed.
Let ’em in, give ’em sustenance, a check, a court date and a first-class plane ticket to the destination of their choice.
Supreme Court Will Hear Biggest Climate Change Case in a Decade
The lawsuit seeks to limit the EPA’s power to impose new limits on greenhouse-gas emissions from power plants
WASHINGTON — In the most important environmental case in more than a decade, the Supreme Court on Monday will hear arguments in a dispute that could restrict or even eliminate the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to control the pollution that is heating the planet.
A decision by the high court, with its conservative supermajority, could shred President Biden’s plans to halve the nation’s greenhouse emissions by the end of the decade, which scientists have said is necessary to avert the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.
“They could handcuff the federal government’s ability to affordably reduce greenhouse gases from power plants,” said Michael Oppenheimer, a professor of geosciences and international affairs at Princeton University.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/russia-ukraine-news-alexander-vindman-putin-nuclear-saber-rattling/
Article 1, Section 8: Congress has the power to regulate ONLY the value of money, commerce among the several States (to preclude favor by one State over another), and land and naval Forces.
Property damage and bodily injury must be litigated and/or prosecuted in courts.
Regulation must be done by industries themselves, for their own benefit, and to preclude undesirable litigated insolvency.
Sorry, comrade, you lose, Karl, no “dictatorship of the proletariat” here.
Joe Biden is not only incompetent, entitled and lazy, he is a filthy corrupt, lying, plagiarizing, disgusting politician who knows nothing but grifting off the public office he has abused for 50 years in order to make his own family wealthy beyond their wildest dreams for doing nothing but dealing in sleeze. Biden is a disgusting sellout sleezeball politician who should be impeached ASAP.
I’ve noted that Russian POW’s are pretty young and when questioned “why are you here” their comment was “they told us we were going on maneuvers, not to war”, “we don’t want to be here”. Many people in Russia are against what’s going on as well as those throughout the world. My hat’s off to the Ukrainian’s for the fight they’re putting up, shades of the Hungarian Freedom Fighters. We have actually found people who want democracy and are willing to fight for it. Let’s give them the equipment they need to halt the onslaught. All that equipment left in Afghanistan, how sad.
Hopefully the the Moscow Madman will be subdued by his own people and put an end to the violence.
As for the Ukrainian government being corrupt, well people who live in glass house’s shouldn’t throw stones.
Don’t forget that Germany gets much of its natural gas from Russia. They’ve been taking nuclear plants offline in the name of climate change. Britain has slowed oil production in the name of global warming. China is building coal power plants at a fast pace. Russia is supplying the coal, natural gas and oil to make up the difference. The price goes up and Putin gets richer.
Follow the money and follow those who made this possible. The elites who enrich themselves brokering deals. Putin is evil but shrewd. He saw his chance and is taking it. He opened Pandora’s box and Europe and the world now face a new reality. He’s the big man on campus ruling what remains of the fallen Soviet empire. How will we respond? How long will the west be willing to play the long game for a place many cannot locate on a map?
So We have US a WAR (WW III). [Woo Hoo – Kudos for the CIA!]
So Who wants to go? We need a Draft, Lets start with Fat Kids with Smart Phones First (pretty much all Kids), lop on all the Students that haven’t Paid off their Student Loans, Those who have Maxed-Out or have $10,000 or More in Credit Card Debt, Anyone who can’t pay their Mortgage, and Those who owe the IRS. Still not enough? How about All recent Refugees, All over-crowding Prisoners (The Dirty Dozen Top 50%), Your Grand Parents (Hey they’re going to kick anyway!),
Oh almost forgot … all: Lawyers, Bankers, Brokers, and Politicians.
>>> Charge of the Fat Kids with iPhone Brigade <<<
That outta do it! Take that you Russkies!
To the Fat Kid Brigade – There’s plenty of conscripts hiding in the “safe spaces” of universities, send them first!
“EVERY LIVING THING IN IT – MEN AND WOMEN, YOUNG AND OLD, CATTLE, SHEEP AND DONKEYS”
RESOLVE
________
Patton was right.
Joe McCarthy was right.
(George W. Bush was an idiot).
President Donald J. Trump was right, again!
Joshua was right.
______________
Joshua 6
Now the gates of Jericho were securely barred because of the Israelites. No one went out and no one came in.
2 Then the Lord said to Joshua, “See, I have delivered Jericho into your hands, along with its king and its fighting men. 3 March around the city once with all the armed men. Do this for six days. 4 Have seven priests carry trumpets of rams’ horns in front of the ark. On the seventh day, march around the city seven times, with the priests blowing the trumpets. 5 When you hear them sound a long blast on the trumpets, have the whole army give a loud shout; then the wall of the city will collapse and the army will go up, everyone straight in.”
20 When the trumpets sounded, the army shouted, and at the sound of the trumpet, when the men gave a loud shout, the wall collapsed; so everyone charged straight in, and they took the city. 21 They devoted the city to the Lord and destroyed with the sword every living thing in it—men and women, young and old, cattle, sheep and donkeys.
27 So the Lord was with Joshua, and his fame spread throughout the land.
“Putting aside the legal avenues for action in the short term, there is no question about the violation of international law in Russia’s invasion.”
– Professor Turley
______________
There is no question about the violation of international law in China’s release of “China Flu, 2019.”
China must be sued by 194 nations for violations of international law, including the witting or unwitting release of “China Flu, 2019” from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China, and the willful and deliberate spread of a virulent communicable disease through controlled airline flights to other nations around the world, which caused wrongful death, bodily injuries and property damages in the amount of $50 trillion, an amount to be increased.
___________________________
“China’s Violation of International Law and the Duty to Make Reparation”
“As explained by a number of scholars, states have several duties under international law in relation to the outbreak of diseases. Most importantly, they have general obligations to prevent the spread of epidemics across borders into other countries, stemming from the customary no-harm principle, and they also have obligations under the World Health Organization (WHO) 2005 International Health Regulations (IHR), an international treaty binding 196 states including China. Pursuant to Article 6 IHR, each state party “shall notify WHO … within 24 hours of assessment of public health information, of all events which may constitute a public health emergency of international concern within its territory.” Article 7 provides that a state must share all information regarding an “unexpected or unusual public health event” with the international organization.
…
“Conclusion”
“I am…suggesting that China…act[ed] recklessly in the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, making consequential mistakes that the leaders in Beijing will need to answer for eventually and assume responsibility for under international law, at least for their failure to adhere to the reporting obligations under the IHR. It is clear that the Chinese Communist Party’s actions contributed to a faster spread of the virus, and these failures stem from the serious structural deficiencies of an authoritarian regime that—at least initially—was more concerned about its global reputation and the country’s economy than the health of its citizens and everyone else on this planet.”
– Henning Lahmann, Lawfare, May 7, 2020
not sure why my comment posted hours ago is still labeled as “under moderation.” I’ve removed a cuss word (which occurred in a direct quote) and I repost it below.
The premise for this speculation seems awfully thin.
You name one alleged offense. In support of this, you link to a Reuters — a known purveyor of propaganda as we have seen over the years.
Reuters’ sole source for the allegation was:
“Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said.”
No details. No pictures. No independent confirmation.
In war, truth is always the first casualty. Now let’s talk about who has been waging war on whom the past eight years. The Kiev regime has in fact been waging war on ethnic minorities, primarily in the east, for the last 8 years since it was installed in a violent coup of that country’s democratically elected government, styled the “Euromaidan Revolution” of 2014.
The coup prompted Donetsk and Lugansk in the east, and Crimea, in the south, to declare independence and secede.
The two eastern republics ( Donetsk and Lugansk) came under shelling again by the Ukrainian forces last week, which Russia cited as the provocation to send its peacekeeping force to those independent territories.
We should note that Kiev has continued its attacks on the eastern region in violation of the Minsk ceasefire agreements it signed years ago (mediated and guaranteed by Russia, Germany and France).
20,000 have died, primarily ethnic Russians. Nobody is howling outrage and shedding tears for them. Why?
Who was behind the overthrow of Ukraine’s government? Well, we know. WAR$hington was behind it. Handing out millions of dollars to protest organizers, and scheming about whom they were going to put into the new government. See the Victoria Nuland-Geoffery Pyatt “f__k the EU” call, which was captured and leaked by somebody clever– perhaps the Russians.
Likewise, WAR$hington has been solidly behind the 8-year long ethnic cleansing campaign by Kiev against its inconvenient minority, pumping billions of dollars of weapons into Ukraine to bomb and blockade its fellow citizens.
It’s also been known for years that WAR$hington installed 15 biowarfare labs around Ukraine. The Russians certainly know that, just as they’re well aware that WAR$hington was turning Ukraine into a de facto NATO state. As Putin had been repeatedly warning, using Ukraine as a “dagger against Russia’s throat” and continued attacks upon the ethnic Russians of the east were his two red lines.
Perhaps one of the last straws, as well, was Zelensky’s recent threats to obtain nuclear weapons.
Let’s note one more thing. The recent shelling against the independent republic of Donetsk in the East was reportedly conducted by one of Kiev’s proxy militias, called the Azov Battallion. Those guys boast a proud lineage back to World War II — i.e., to the literal Nazis. Read up on Stephan Bandera and his followers in Ukraine today and you’ll know why Putin spoke of a need to “demilitarize and de-Nazify” that country.
My comment posted 5 hours ago is STILL “awaiting moderation”?
Two possible explanations:
– you included a word that the WordPress filter rejects;
– you included more than two web URLs.
I think it was because I said a bad word.
Best line: “Putin seems to be thinking in a different century but using this century’s weapons.”
Is anyone surprised by the news of war crimes? This is barbaric, but totally expected from a maniac like Putin ruling in a world where the opposition leaders are weak. Won’t be long before Xi battles Putin for front-page news. Speaking of which, has covid disappeared?
President Biden is MIA. Gone for a long weekend at home. Yet again. We have his snide, annoyingly arrogant, condescending press secretary answering questions. Not a peep from the Commander in Chief. Where’s Joe?
“Ukrainian Ambassador to the @UN @SergiyKyslytsya reads text messages between a Russian soldier and his mother moments before he was killed.”
https://twitter.com/cspan/status/1498323215621533698 — has CSpan video with translations of the exchange, the soldier is afraid and confused, as they were told they’d be welcomed and are instead find war
Putin is sending his citizens to death.
In the Old Days, the Cavalry Would Come to the Rescue Just in Time!
Lest we forget…Hillary Clinton recklessly jeopardized national security for personal gain by fabricating evidence of collusion between an American president and the Kremlin.
Lest we forget, Russia interfered in the 2016 election, there’s plenty of evidence of collusion between members of the Trump Campaign and Russia (Stone working with Guccifer 2 to dump Russia-hacked DNC emails, …). Trump publicly welcomed interference: “Russia, if you’re listening …”
Lest we forget…..When then candidate Biden actually accused the Russians and Putin of spreading disinfo about his son by accusing Russia of planting Hunter’s hard drive?
Candidate Biden flatout lied to coverup his own family corruption by making false accusations against Russia, a nuclear power, jeopardizing our country’s national security — again — to protect his crackaddict corrupt son and his own self-interest?
“The Russians did it!”
It’s a Democrat specialty.
Biden is a disgrace. He said in an interview the other day that he hoped his legacy would be “I restored the soul of this country.”
OMG this man is DELUSIONAL. He’s doing the OPPOSITE and yet he believes his own lies. Sick man.
It’s called “delusions of grandeur.” Telling symptom of severe mental/personality disorder.
He also thinks he’s black, btw…
Lest we forget…..When special counsel Mueller denied knowing anything about the Steele Dossier — the one PAID for by Clinton that was the BASIS for his entire special counsel….and all Mueller would answer is: “I’m not going to get into that,” and….. “It’s not my purview.”
Yeah, “not his purview.” Nothing to see….except CORRUPTION and lies.
LMAO…. Please get into 2022 … Or even 2017. Because all that Russia hacking nonsense had already been completely refuted by experts as of mid-2017. (As if the SLIGHTEST shred of evidence had EVER been advanced for that hoax at all.)
That’s not all. Let’s recall that Ukraine, since the overthrow in 2014, has been something of a colony particularly for the Democratic machine. Neocon Republicans seemed to have been cut a small piece of the pie: Sleazy John McCain was instrumental in the 2014 coup, and many RINOs, particularly in the Senate, provided and continue to provide cover fire against criticism of Washington’s coup and other illegal activities there.
But the major rewards of looting that I’m aware of seemed to have gone to Democrats: Bidens, Kerry, Pelosis. The Clintons are rewarded via Ukrainian oligarchs like Victor Pinchuk giving at least $8.6 million to their foundation, ostensibly to “fund a program to train future Ukrainian leaders and professionals . . .Several alumni are current members of the Ukrainian Parliament” (WSJ) So, paying the Clintons to raise a political army to take over Ukraine.
(There is yet more financial looting involving the Ukrainian government that involves some very high up people in the Obama-Biden Administration, that was supposedly being looked into in 2020 when our orchestrated communist race riots suddenly broke out.)
Then, in 2015 – 16, we saw Ukraine weaponized as a launch pad for Democratic political war against the Trump campaign and presidency. It wouldn’t be far-fetched to say that the Democrat Party has absorbed and cultivated a Ukrainian political mafia. Ukrainian Americans, such as the hideous Chalupa sisters, are key players in the propaganda and political machinations of Russiagate.
The Clintocrats got their apparatchiks in Kiev government to come out vocally in favor of Clinton.
And they used the Ukrainian government apparatus in conjunction with Soros AstroTurf NGOs to gin up a fake “anti-corruption” dossier targeting Trump’s campaign manager, Paul Manafort.
And remember that the first Trump impeachment effort was manned largely by people who worked in and around the Kiev U.S. embassy, including that POS Vindman, an actual citizen of Ukraine with overt loyalties to that country, who somehow ended up sitting on our National Security Council and doing his best to overthrow his own commander-in-chief.
“the international economic system will be more important in stopping this aggression than our international legal system.”
So now we’re cheering for corporatists?
Really, Professor Turley, your rant ignores actual, factual reality to pile on anti-Russian and Putin propaganda with the rest of western mainstream media. Fortunately, your commitment to free speech allows more accurate speech about Ukraine and Russia in the comments to outweigh the ignorance of your original post. Your membership in Washington’s chickenhawk war party is duly noted.
Really, Professor Turley, your rant ignores actual, factual reality to pile on anti-Russian and Putin propaganda with the rest of western mainstream media
And then there is your rant, written from the comfort of your mancave, with little to no experience living in the horrors of what Ukrainians are now experiencing, Such is the hubris of self-absorbed Americans, too numerous to count in our world today. If you bothered to check the global news sources, plenty of Eastern European and Asian news sites (and nations) are articulating similar thoughts to Western news media and countries. Fortunately some of us surveil the horizon before inserting foot in mouth
Propaganda knows no national boundaries. Bet you still believe in Iraqi WMDs too. Surveilling the horizon certainly did not keep you from inserting your foot in your mouth, so I’m not sure what good it did you.
“Turkey dubs Russia invasion of Ukraine ‘war’ in shift of rhetoric”
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/2/27/turkey-calls-russia-invasion-of-ukraine-war-eyes-sea-movements
that darned Erdogan is such a Biden propagandist.
“Japan considering sanctions on Belarus over its support for Russian invasion of Ukraine”
Japantoday com
Of course the Japanese are as MSM bootlickers as they come
“MANILA — The Philippines explicitly condemns the invasion of Ukraine and “strongly urge(s) the cessation of hostilities”, it said in a statement it will deliver at the United Nations General Assembly’s emergency special session in New York, Monday.”
https://news.abs-cbn.com/news/02/28/22/ph-explicitly-condemns-invasion-of-ukraine
But what do those Asians know?
/sarc
Surveil this…
The Land Where History Died, Part 1 — David Stockman
https://www.unz.com/article/the-land-where-history-died-part-1/
Or perhaps these comments from inside the Ukraine…
https://www.unz.com/article/the-land-where-history-died-part-1/#comment-5202523
Although I certainly do not agree with every comment posted in the replies to Stockman’s original article, you’ll find a much more accurate picture of why this situation currently exists than any mainstream media story… Stop paying attention to the mainstream media — or do you prefer lies about the Empire of Chaos with a little exceptional nation sugar on top?
A new type of war, cyberwar by “Anonymous” combating Putin’s propaganda.
…..
“Greetings World,
We are Anonymous.
We see the clouds of war, wrought by a madman pushing his propagandic agenda on to a free people and it angers us. Russian forces surrounded and invaded Ukraine all because Vladimir Putin wants to dominate a sovereign nation and to control Ukraine’s autonomy.
Immediately we hit his propaganda network Russia Today, and took out many of Russia’s government sites. These actions will continue. We, as activists, will not sit idle as Russian forces kill and murder innocent people trying to defend their homeland.
To all of the Russian soldiers who may read or hear of this message, and to any of their family and friends who may be able to pass this message along, we strongly encourage all of you in the Russian forces to lay down your weapons and just walk away. Putin’s crimes do not have to be your crimes.
We stand with the Ukrainian people.
We stand with the Russian people who oppose the dictator Putin.
We stand with all of the people in the world who crave changing this insane rock into a better place for all of us to live.
We are Anonymous,
We are Legion.
We do not forgive,
We do not forget.
Vlad should have expected us.”
“ANONYMOUS” lol.
Is that the same “anonymous” that provides most of the propaganda dumped on us by the WAR$hington Compost, New York Slimes and CIANN?
A link which discusses why Putin has done what he has done. Instead of seeking to integrate Russia into a European system and disbanding NATO, which no longer had a purpose after 1989, the “West” consolidated the existing disparities and then exacerbated them by expanding NATO, which is not a “defensive alliance” — there is no such thing. All military alliances wield weapons.
All NATO had to do was recognize the geopolitical reality that Ukraine must be a buffer state and not offer it membership. That’s all, and they could not do that. Others have noted that the US would not stand for Chinese troops in Mexico or Russian nukes in Cuba, and rightly so — but this is much woke ideology — one rule for me, another for you.
https://www.spiked-online.com/2022/02/26/the-peace-that-could-have-been/
All reliable reports so far suggest that the Russians took out military targets and did their best to avoid hitting civilian areas. I feel sorry for the soldiers who were killed and their families, on both sides. But to avoid damage to a city, the Ukrainian military cannot fortify it nor hide in it. When it does so, the city becomes a military target.
The crime of ‘aggressive war’ was created in 1945 by pretending that the 1928 Briand-Kellogg Pact had the force of international law (it did not, which is why the ‘crime’ was controversial), in order to be able to try Nazi leaders war crimes rather than simply shoot them. We did not try members of the the German air force for attacking cities, even thought the Soviets wanted to do so, because both the British and American air forces targeted civilian areas in order to starve German factories of ‘workers.’ (Read Harris or a good history.) Nor did we try members of the German navy for unrestricted submarine warfare because British and American submarines sank on sight in the Mediterranean (including Italian ships with British POW) and in the Pacific. (Read John Dower’s War without Mercy).
Others have noted that the victors not only write the history of a war, they enforce international law afterward. Precisely. They lie during the war, then they lie some more afterward and call it history, and sometimes justice.
I include Greenwald’s latest on war propaganda, which is worth the time it takes to read it.
https://greenwald.substack.com/p/war-propaganda-about-ukraine-becoming?utm_source=url
I remember the Falklans War; I lost friends in Vietnam; and I remember Cechnya, Iraq, Aghanistan, Syria, Libya, and a small island in the Caribbean called Grenada . . . . and I am still waiting for a great many politicians and military leaders to face justice, and only a handful of them are Russian.
It is depressing to see Turley offer a knee-jerk reaction rather than a well-thought out discussion of what international law might apply in this situation, and to see him repeat the claim that Putin is deranged. All our enemies have been deranged, Hitler and Mussolini, to Saddam, who told the Americans that they had let the genie out of the bottle by destroying Iraq when they pulled him out of his hole, and Qaddafi, whose crimes included offering the Russians a naval base at Benghazi (which NATO wanted) and to create and support the African Union as a step toward real independence for that continent. . . . War is always horrible; moralizing is always depressing.
I suppose you are cool with Putin and his mouthpiece offering to kick off a Nuclear Attack is being sane and rational?
If you do…..Scooter you are well down that road and around the bend yourself.
“NATO, which is not a “defensive alliance” — there is no such thing. ”
Bullsh*t. NATO has not started any wars. Russia started this war.
“All NATO had to do was recognize the geopolitical reality that Ukraine must be a buffer state and not offer it membership.”
NATO didn’t offer Ukraine membership, idiot. In fact, NATO rejected Ukraine’s request to join.
Why is Ukraine the West’s fault? Featuring John Mearsheimer.
https://youtu.be/JrMiSQAGOS4
This video is from 6 years ago, with over 11 million views.
If you were to read the recent comments, you would see how prescient, perhaps more accurately predictable, events have unfolded.
As an “American,” I understand “Americans” antipathy to reading. If one were inclined to understand the facts, actions and dangers of militarism and imperialism, one might read Chalmers Johnson the author of books such as
Blowback
The Sorrows Of Empire
Nemesis.
Dismantling the Empire
Chalmers Johnson has been “labeled” a “liberal” and he was a C.I.A. consultant, who was consulted frequently.
The late Chalmers Johnson was not an oligarch or an academic hack who failed to understand the economic, financial and political self interested individuals and forces which have destroyed the Constitutional, [d]emocratic, Republic which was once the United States.
dennis hanna
I watched that one a couple of months ago. Mearsheimer gives a historically honest, thorough, and realistic explanation of why things have come to this pass.
A great one to follow that with is Vladimir Pozner,
How the United States Created Vladimir Putin.
Hypocrisy and historical amnesia are always disgusting. Thank you for that well informed post. To the list of “Allied” war crimes we could include
Eisenhower’s holocaust.