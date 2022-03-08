Jeh Johnson Withdraws as Vassar Commencement Speaker After Protests

Instead, the predictable cancel campaign was launched. Vassar’s campus newspaper, The Miscellany News, declared on Feb. 16 that “For many students—particularly the graduating class—the selection of Johnson as this year’s commencement speaker was perceived as a strikingly tone-deaf blow to Vassar’s integrity and community values.” It added that “students of color feel especially impacted by Johnson’s policies.”
A partner at the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison in New York, Johnson opted out in the face of the rising anger. In a statement, he declared that he would not be able to celebrate his father and the close connection to Vassar: “In my public life I managed many difficult and contentious issues. In my private life I do not seek to be the object of controversy or speak at a commencement where students will object to me.”
We have previously seen similar efforts to cancel speeches by former government leaders ranging from James Comey to Jeff Sessions to Michael Pence.
This is a huge loss for Vassar not just in the cancelling of an important address (and the celebration of an incredible African American family tied to Vassar) but also for the exercise of free speech on campus. It shows the same intolerance for dissenting views that has narrowed the range of acceptable speakers across the country.
You are right the cancel culture is an issue. But its not just the students, but the administration are to blame.
Students don’t want Jeh to be their speaker? Then they can choose not to attend. Or the administration can choose not to have a commencement ceremony. Just mail out the diplomas and ignore the fan fare.
Congrats… you just spent $200K or some other huge amount for a worthless degree in Art History or some other non-STEM degree. So to attached to this email is a .pdf of your diploma along with this digital certificate to show that you actually went here. We are adding you to our Alumni list in the hopes that if you happen to earn enough that you consider donating to the school, but somehow we doubt that… good luck in your next endeavor.
I wonder what would happen if the Universities were to enforce their policies and started to expel student who rioted or shout down speakers and events? Have discipline hearings of course, warning of course… due process.
Allow the students to decide if shouting down a speaker who has a different opinion from theirs is worth being told to leave the University.
Actions have consequences. The sooner these spoiled kids learn that… the better.
Ian Michael Gumby,
Like everyone else here you’re missing the biggest problem with Turley’s argument. Vassar is a private college and the students are the ones paying Vassar for their education. The president of the school chose the speaker for the commencement ceremony THEIR ceremony, not the the schools’ it wasn’t just a small vocal minority that did not want Jeh Johnson to be speaker of THEIR commencement ceremony it was a majority of the graduating class. This wasn’t about preventing free speech or an attack on free speech or cancel culture. It was about students objecting to the choice of speaker for THEIR commencement ceremony. They paid a lot of money for their education and rightfully they should have a say in what they want for this event. Both the president of the school and Johnson acknowledged that basic point. Both correctly and gracefully agreed to abide by the students objections and concerns. This is exactly how it’s supposed go work. This wasn’t what Turley’s narrative wants it to be.
Theses “kids” are college graduates who fully understand exactly what what they are objecting to. They are not “spoiled”. They are demonstrating the independent thinking they learned from their studies.
Your town square reports it has lost its fool. Go to him. Quickly!
Listening to VP Harris really makes the case for private schools.
“Independent thinking that they learned from their studies”. Did they study critical reasoning, normative reasoning, or did they study autonomous individual reasoning or Saul Alinsky political action reasoning.
Why not, instead, focus on the topic at hand? Most Americans would be happy to let Biden do the job for which he was elected, without interference. But, some evil people are stopping him from keeping his oath, defending the constitution, securing the border, uniting the country. It’s as though he badly wants to do this but cannot bring himself to overcome the formidable obstacles of…oh, wait. There is nothing in his way…he’s just the worst. president. ever. And we’re not even half way through this clown show.
The United States Supreme Court Justice who presided over the Nuremberg trials concluded that the legal theory of “Positivism” led the German people’s atrocities (i was just following the law). In the past Historicalism was the basis(this was the law for my father,grandfather, etc) and then our founders chose Naturalism(all men are created equal with inalienable rights given by GOD with equal standing before the law. It takes a diligent internet search to find this judges conclusion, it’s been suppressed by phony political scientists and replaced with propaganda.
He was just doing it for the money anyway.
The “pursuit of happiness” and creation of wealth is absolutely constitutional.
Understanding that citizens, Americans, candidates, officers, and people referenced by fundamental law in America are undifferentiated, imposing bias, favor and affirmative action are absolutely antithetical and unconstitutional.
Understanding that the highest and best qualified candidate cannot possibly be obtained from a pool of candidates engendered by merely 12% of the population, the malevolence of the imposition of bias, favor and affirmative action is flagrant and glaring.
Jonathan: Jeh Johnson carries a sad legacy that still haunts him. As HSS under Obama he carried out the cruel policy of setting up inhumane detention facilities along the border to house immigrants, mostly women and children, seeking asylum from violence in Central America. These policies were continued under Trump turning asylum seekers into “criminals” and separating children from their parents. Sexual abuse, lack of adequate medical care and other violations of basic human rights in detention facilities are well documented. So it should have been anticipated that Vassar students would object to Johnson’s presence on campus. In spite of Johnson’s close ties to Vassar it is counter intuitive the administration would invite someone to give the commencement speech with so much baggage. It was probably prudent Johnson decided to bow out rather than face protests and be reminded of the role he played in violating international humanitarian law. If we treated Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war in their country like we did/do Central American asylum seekers would we approve of the policies implemented by Johnson? I think I know the answer. We would be outraged!
Good point. The “asylees” should have been housed in Vassar student facilities pending disposition of their applications.
And by your standard roughly 7 Billion humans on Earth qualify to apply for asylum. Unfortunately, this number exceeds the available facilities in residential post-secondary educational institutions in the U.S. Where do you propose that we house these people pending disposition of their applications?
I was born with Asperger syndrome and yes every single person except possibly babies is insane.
, seeking asylum from violence in Central America
95% of those asylum seekers, failed to meet the minimum international standards for asylum seekers. The also failed to seek asylum at the first contiguous nation they entered.
Democracy.
Another nothingburger column. The students at Vassar merely objected to Jeh Johnson because of his position on an issue important to them, so Johnson himself decided not to speak. Big deal. If he was “cancelled”, it was by his choice–Vassar didn’t dis-invite him. But that doesn’t stop Turley from carrying out one of his assignments, which is to complain about the alleged “cancel culture”: Turley says: “Instead, the predictable cancel campaign was launched.” Why should graduating seniors be forced to applaud or even listen to a speaker with whom they strongly disagree? You only have one college graduation ceremony. Why should there be a speaker whose values a substantial number of students oppose?
I like how you pretend in the first half of your comment that Johnson’s act was volitional and not coerced by an organized, impending storm. Yes, Natacha, when a Mob Boss says “wouldn’t it be a shame if something were to happen to ______,” it’s reasonable to construe that as a threat. In the second half of your comment, you write that Johnson should of course expect some of the students to enforce their ideological hygiene by making Johnson withdraw because the people who can’t stand that Johnson as HHS Secretary *checks notes* engaged in the enforcement of long-standing Federal law might have their day ruined. (Of course, we – yourself included – all know that they’re exercising a heckler’s veto by threatening to make the whole graduation ceremony an annoying spectacle).
Nobody has to be so credulous to accept that when the cancellation is in its incipient stages what always follows won’t follow in this particular case. Johnson likely wanted to give the administration time to secure a suitable replacement commencement speaker, and not to give the hecklers an opportunity to ruin the commencement for everyone else.
Again with the “us vs. them” mentality, preached by alt-right media, that assumes *most* people agree with you: “not to give the hecklers an opportunity to ruin the commencement for everyone else”. Have you looked at the course offerings at Vassar? Mostly humanities: African Studies, Jewish Studies, Womens’ Studies”, languages and a few sciences….etc. This is a VERY liberal arts institution, and as such, it wouldn’t be surprising that *most* students would be opposed to Johnson’s past practices. In any event, you don’t know that opposition to Jeh Johnson was confined to a small group of “hecklers” or the majority of the graduating students, so you shouldn’t imply that it was just some “hecklers” who didn’t want him to speak at commencement.
The college graduation ceremony is for the parents who paid for the education. The high school graduation is celebrated by students achieving adulthood freedoms
In trying to understand where the Woke cancel culture began or the Woke movement in general, I started to reason it was the Counter Culture movement of the late sixties, which continued into the seventies. The liberals of that era are now in leadership positions or their offspring who learned from their parents now have those positions. These leaders taught their offspring that they could receive awards for participation regardless of effort, that they were special beyond limits, they could bully others towards acquiesce by name calling and a host of many other techniques for submission. This has created a super sensitive classless generation of nitwits with plugs in their ears, only hearing what they perceive as allowed dialogue. They fear others with different views that may unset their learned special status taught by their elders. They were taught to dismiss any countering views as nonsense and to be rejected especially if it affronted their superiority taught perspective.
The WOKe (!!) movement and its adherents must be mocked, shunned, ridiculed and thrown to the waste bin whenever encountered. They must not be allowed to dictate what is and is not allowed.
They’ve been allowed for decades to the point that for many it’s accepted culture from which we apparently cannot escape or overcome.
Yes. Finally people are beginning to understand how we got here. This did not happen out of the blue or as if by magic. Decades of a tone-deaf political constituency that stopped growing and personally evolving the second JFK was shot, and decades of a great deal of inattention to children and their upbringings, and to a narrative vs. a reality on the ground, got us here. It is generational. History shows us that multi-generational ignorance is notoriously difficult to remedy, it is why we had a Civil War. Those liberal families would likely include the Turleys, who though their intentions were very likely good and noble, certainly, and who are upstanding folks, but with the insularity of even local privilege and connections, were more or less following a script, even if unbeknownst to them. *That* is willful ignorance bred of comfort, IMO, at the least. From the 50s onward, nobody in the counterculture paused to think that the greater good might include people they didn’t like very much.
How do the “students of color [who] feel” feel about attending a privileged Seven Sisters college?
The same way they do when they don a designer purse or a pair of glasses without lenses.
FACT: 100% of all government-servants at the local, state and federal levels swear a supreme and superseding loyalty oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution – which outlaws cruel treatment and unconstitutional practices. Did he meet his loyalty oath?
The only exception, that I’m aware of, are the teenagers in the Civil Air Patrol and that is likely an unconstitutional authority (illegal authority). Teenagers flying wartime combat missions should be legally bound by Title 5 US Code 3331 (American Oath of Office) also.
The Constitution prohibits cruel punishments for criminal offenses. It doesn’t outlaw cruelty in any form (nor to your low standards).
Fun fact: as part of the executive branch of the United States government, Johnson was tasked with enforcing laws passed by Congress including immigration laws (yes, Virginia, immigration laws exist!).
