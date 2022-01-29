University of Illinois Student Government Demands School Bar Jeff Sessions From Campus

Connecting support for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs to limiting free speech is a chilling and tragically ironic notion. Many of us have raised concerns over the lack of diversity of viewpoints on our campuses. The students at Illinois are suggesting that limiting such intellectual diversity is key for any commitment to DEI.
The resolution states:
“Illinois Student Government recognizes and respects every individual’s right to freedom of speech. However, we have the duty to condemn insensitive and discriminatory statements, actions, or the presence of any individual that promotes such behavior.”
That is fine. Debating, protesting, condemning are part of free speech. However, the students then added that the student government “firmly insists that the keynote event should be taken off-campus and moved to outside of February.”
Other students and faculty likely want to hear from Sessions, who was removed as Attorney General for defying former President Donald Trump on the Russian investigation and has a long history in American politics. Forcing delays and remote locations are all ways of creating barriers to the exercise of free speech and association. We previously discussed the concern over the rising generation of censors on our student governments and journals. The link between DEI and limiting diversity of speakers on campus could further worsen that trend toward viewpoint intolerance.
While Sessions is the specific target in this case, the bigger issue goes even beyond free speech. Blocking speakers, like tearing down statues and canceling faculty are all of the same ilk — totalitarian responses to any kind of opposition. Today it’s students and college administration, so most of us aren’t affected. But it’s only a matter of time before those little fascists graduate and start running the economy and politics, and turn their twisted beliefs into policy. We have already witnessed how Biden and Democratic congresspeople (like Hirono) blithely disregard law, precedent and the Constitution to get what they want. Biden publicly stated: “by any means necessary.” Those words should send a chill down everyone’s spine. They are the words of the leftist revolutionary.
The administration of the University of Illinois should do their job and teach the student government a lesson. They’re there to learn, right? Suspend the student government, period. Or at a minimum, suspend their advisory capacity. That will illustrate plainly for them the effect of curtailing free speech. After all, what is good for Sessions et al is good for the student government too, right?
The left can only deal with propaganda. It cannot protect its ideas with logic and fact.
When the Republican-controlled Congress violated Ronald Reagan’s Torture Treaty (also codified into federal law) and perpetrated other “unconstitutional” violations (ie: warrantless wiretapping 6 months before 9/11 Qwest Communications, false imprisonment, kidnapping, imprisonment without charge or trial, etc) I don’t remember Sessions speaking out about that. Sessions swore an Oath of Office to protect the constitutional rights of all persons within his jurisdiction. Reagan wanted even cruel treatment, by officials, to be criminally prosecuted. As Attorney General, Sessions had a duty to prosecute post-9/11 torture.
Now, Sessions wants the U.S. Constitution to protect his First Amendment rights while we still have kidnapped prisoners sitting in Guantanamo Bay never even charged with a crime (another unconstitutional action).
It isn’t a matter of one individual or another “wanting” his first amendment (or any other) rights protected. It’s that the protection is afforded under the Bill of Rights for all citizens, period, and these self-important students have no right to cancel that. Your rights stop where the next persons rights start.
What do you know, the words you say, the actions you take can have consequences. Nobody is saying Jeff S cannot espouse his views. He is free to speak his mind on any subject. But turns out if your a racist A hole, some people don’t want you at their facility.
Actually legislatures should be the one to step up and cut funding to these schools that practice viewpoint discrimination. In Illinois, which is right next door, they are so Democratic that is unlikely to happen. Next should be the federal government which has grants to public and private universities and could impose viewpoint diversity or lose such grants. I would even support busting the filibuster for that Law (not a regulation which is often capriciously ignored, changed, or rendered inactive) Thirdly, the Alumni by not supporting the university, can make them take notice. Forth, parents could send their students over to Purdue next door and get an equally outstanding, if not better education, with many viewpoints heard.(there is precedent for states giving certain out of state students in-state-status in areas near another state’s public university) Fifth, well that could be lawyers getting together to protest this but that would be like still standing at the wharf waiting for the Titanic to sail in. Sixth-review the status of the ACLU tax wise.
When are the Alumni going the get involved? There has to be Alumni that have their names on buildings, and lacrosse fields, that know exactly how to convince the University to the importance of diversity of ideas.
Let see now, you’re in high school and you apply to a university. Admissions decides to accept you. Once you get past this process you, the student, is in charge. You decide university policy. You set the tenor of the environment on campus. The administration hides in a closet.
Instead of sending troops to the Ukraine send the members of DEI to support the Ukrainian’s. I’m sure the men, women of the military and their families won’t mind if the DEI members take their place.
At least he speaks out….and is quite correct to do so.
I would very much enjoy seeing a coalition of like minded Lawyers come together and start taking legal actions to challenge such infringements upon Free Speech.
A function the ACLU used to perform until it was subverted by the Leftist movement to the mockery of what it was at one time.
As long as spineless administrators keep giving in to these adolescent temper tantrums this behavior will continue
These Turley Bombs used to be shocking to those of us who cherish free speech and open debate. Now they are just ho hum p*****ing in the wind diatribes. Limitations on speech have now become so commonplace that they are accepted as the norm. Very unfortunate.