Grand Jury Rejects Charges in Ma’Khia Bryant Shooting Despite Media Outcry

We previously discussed the shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, in Columbus, Ohio. I wrote earlier that I believed that the shooting was justified under departmental rules and legal precedent. Nevertheless, the shooting of the teenager was decried as murder in the media. “The View” co-host Joy Behar insisted that, when the officer saw Bryant moving to stab another girl, he should have shot in the air. The grand jury clearly disagreed and refused to indict Officer Nicholas Reardon.
At the time of the shooting, various media outlets like NPR posted misleading accounts of the shooting, which fueled anger in the city. (NPR later corrected its original account):
The Daily Beast also ran misleading coverage, including a quote from “local Columbus activist K.C. Taynor of Exodus Nation” that “the latest police killing made it impossible to celebrate the Chauvin verdict. It’s another murder. They’re animals. They treat us like animals.”
Such hair-triggered coverage has become the norm where public anger is fueled by false accounts or claims by media, including the Rittenhouse case and Sandmann controversy where the subjects later sued the media.
As we previously discussed, politicians and commentators often have a distorted view of the standard and realities in these cases. President Biden has long maintained that police officers should shoot armed suspects in the leg. However, there is a reason why police manuals do not say “aim for the leg” or “try to shoot the weapon out of the suspect’s hand.” It is called “imminent harm,” the standard governing all police shootings. The fact that many of us describe such shootings as “justified” is not to belittle these tragedies but to recognize the underlying exigencies that control the use of lethal force.
In the slow motion videos of shootings played on cable television, there often seems to be endless opportunities for de-escalation or alternatives to lethal force. None of us want to hear of the loss of another young life like Bryant’s. But Biden’s suggestion — that “instead of anybody coming at you and the first thing you do is shoot to kill, you shoot them in the leg” — is not exactly how it works, practically or legally.
It is clear from the videotape that Reardon had little choice but to use lethal force to protect the other teenager’s life.
Special Prosecutors H. Tim Merkle and Gary Shroyer presented the case to the grand jury and said that
“Under Ohio law the use of deadly force by a police officer is justified when there exists an immediate or imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to the officer or another. The Franklin County Grand Jury has completed a full and comprehensive review of the incident and has returned no criminal charges.”
10 thoughts on “Grand Jury Rejects Charges in Ma’Khia Bryant Shooting Despite Media Outcry”
It has taken this long to get to a grand jury?
Biden says “shot the shooter in the leg” This is the man who leads our Nation and is the Commander-in-Chief of our Armed Forces?
Can we recall him?
The “media” is just that media> used to connote relying of news.
No longer. Mass media, Main stream media, delivers the proper (Democrat /govt) daily propaganda.
I suggest you remember that when taking in the nonstop narrative concerning Ukraine. I have no idea if the facts are as presented. I am positive it is what the Biden administration is providing, to a spectacular incurious media stenography pool. Note that the narrative has zero wavering, between media logos. Also remember, the “news” gatherers are owned by Entertainment companies.
Regardless of the eventual outcome, being in jeopardy for your freedom and having to undergo the Grand Jury process is an outrage for someone who would otherwise have been hailed as a hero for saving the life of the woman about to be stabbed.
The shock of having to use deadly force is bad enough without a year of second guessing and vilification. Not to mention the worry and financial burden of retaining counsel. Even if your union provides counsel, you may feel it wise to retain your own.
I have 2 daughters, 2 granddaughters, and 2 great granddaughters, I would want the cop to do exactly as he did to save them.
No, they are not white.
The Officer made the right choice….terminate the threat.
It was an easy choice….defend an unarmed person from the attack upon her by an attacker wielding a large knife who was in the act of perpetrating an attack that could very easily and most likely to result in serious bodily injury or death to the victim.
That He was charged with a Crime, that he was lynched by the Media and other Race Baiters is the only Crime that was committed.
We should be supporting Officers who save lives from violent Thugs deadly attacks on others…..and honor them when they do so.
The problem in our society is we protest and protect the evil doers instead of shaming the behavior that leads to these kinds of police involved shootings.
This should never even have gone to a grand jury. All the evidence made public suggested that the officer acted to avert the death or serious bodily injury of another girl, also black. Taking the case to a grand jury was an act of political cowardice. Fortunately, the grand jury made the right decision.
Do people really seriously pay attention to Joy Behar?
Thanks Professor Turley, well done
The ones that are VILLAGE-IDIOT-BIDEN-VOTERS, Do. You can bet a majority of this type does.
The Media mob has been wrong just about every time they get outraged.
“Despite media outcry”!
Yeah. Maybe a grand jury knows what it is doing.