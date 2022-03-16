Happy Birthday, Jimmy!!!

Today is the birthday of our greatest Framer and the genius behind our Constitution: James Madison. He would have been 271 years old. We will be celebrating tonight with a traditional Virginia dinner (with the required Virginia ham), a three-layer cake (for the tripartite system), and Madison’s favorite dessert . . .
James Madison, Jr. was born on March 16, 1751 at the Belle Gove Plantation in the colony of Virginia to James Madison Sr. and Nelly Conway Madison.
Despite being only 5’4” and barely above 100 pounds, Madison proved to be an intellectual giant who shaped constitutional theory for generations.
As a Madisonian scholar, today is a day of great celebration for the man who is most responsible for our constitutional system, not to mention the Bill of Rights and our 4th President. He was a brilliant writer whose contributions to The Federalist Papers still remain required reading for lawyers and laypersons alike, particularly Federalist No. 10 (in factions) and Federalist 51 (on the separation of powers).
This picture also features my new Madison bust (purchased at the National Archives after I testified yesterday in the Senate). My wife understandably questioned the need for a new bust but I have always told my students that you cannot have enough Madison busts. At a minimum, you need a car bust, a house bust, an office bust, and a travel bust. (That only puts me a couple over the minimum).
He died of congestive heart failure at Montpelier on the morning of June 28, 1836. He was 85 — an advanced age for the time. My favorite story from his death came from his niece who asked him, “What is the matter, Uncle James?” Madison simply responded “Nothing more than a change of mind, my dear.” He then promptly passed.
Other than his final words, Madison was confident about what a nation required for a stable and just system. His confidence was well founded. He shaped a constitutional system that proved to be the most successful in the history of the world.
Now on to his favorite dessert. For those who wish to celebrate Madison, it is essential to serve copious amounts of ice cream. It is not true that Dolley Madison invented ice cream or that she was the first to serve the dessert at the White House. However, she loved ice cream and served it regularly as both informal and formal dinners. The billing records reflects the preference, including Madison’s chef and butler Michel Kromenacker billing $8.00 in June 1810 for “3 Ice cream Moulds and ladles and repairing” and 1812 invoices for $4.00 for four ice cream baskets or buckets as well $5.00 for four ice cream tubs. Notably, after the British burned the White House, ice cream molds were quickly replaced.
It is thankfully there is no clear evidence to support the claim that their favorite ice cream was oyster ice cream (which would make our annual celebration a painful exercise). The rumor appears to be based on the fact that a friend’s cookbook at Montpelier included the recipe with a number of other flavors. Nevertheless, some have claimed that “Dolley preferred oyster ice cream. She used small, sweet oysters from the Potomac River near her home to churn up an interesting dessert.” Similar reports have figures like Mark Twain as partial to oyster ice cream.
There is no definitive record of what flavor was preferred by Madison but I am hoping that the father of the Constitution had better taste in desserts. Besides the best choice is the tripartite Neapolitan.
So enjoy the day and celebrate in true Madisonian fashion. There is no need to be moderate. Madison understood our failings and inclinations. After all, “if men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary.” Just keep your friends checked and balanced.
Happy Birthday, Jimmy.
27 thoughts on “Happy Birthday, Jimmy!!!”
“We will be celebrating tonight with a traditional Virginia dinner (with the required Virginia ham),”
*******************************************
Bravo, JT, you’re showing off your refinement. There are two types of “Virginia Ham.” The first is the mildly smoked ham which is pink and full of flavor when popped from the wrapper and then baked. The second (and the best) is the Virginia country ham which is salt cured (dried) and hangs in a smokehouse for months gathering tasty mold. Its meat is deep red with a large rind of fat around the drawn-in, compact meat. You have to first boil and then rinse the Virginia country ham. Maybe even boil it again and then bake it. We Virginians know the difference. And if you want real Virginia country ham the only place I go is over to Wallace Edwards’s place. They are still the best:
https://www.edwardsvaham.com/?src=gads&gclid=CjwKCAjwlcaRBhBYEiwAK341jRUQU0qmdvDWvo0FjT-zq68o1gSmB-tuuXAFlA37un_p_Z4_Z2Z7yxoClrgQAvD_BwE
Maybe the media covers Biden going out for ice cream due to the Madison ice cream connection!
Given their accomplishments to date, the entire Biden administration should end their meal with a large serving of Humble Pie.
Make sure your Virginia ham is from an American company, not say, Smithfield Ham, which is now owned by Chinese investors.
“Smithfield Foods was founded in Virginia in 1936, and its pork products are ubiquitous in U.S. supermarkets, but the company was actually bought by WH Group, formerly known as Shuanghui International, for $4.7 billion in 2013.”
He was a brilliant writer who contributions to The Federalist Papers still remain required reading for lawyers and laypersons alike, particularly Federalist No. 10 (in factions) and Federalist 51 (on the separation of powers).
I believe we overlook the fact these were written pre-ratification. It is pure constitutional theory, defining a system of government intended to fulfill the vision of the DoI. Madison and the other framers weren’t trying to sell the people on a pork-filled ominbus spending bill, or on women voting, or on an end to slavery. Instead, they had to lay out a system that would unite the states by ratification. Then, and only then would they begin the process of governing towards becoming a more perfect union. However, once the ink was dry on the rules of the game, these noble framers became politicians. Franklin knew this and he also knew it was the people themselves that would be on the clock. Can we “keep it?”
I understand they actually called him “Jemmy.”
Nicely done.
He isn’t remembered at all for his Black family. His descendants are fighting harder than the Jefferson’s
https://medium.com/the-aambc-journal/the-other-madisons-a-book-review-bf2e32b70a47?sk=9e653884045f62b3dafe88220b8c32bc
Ah, yes.
The ubiquitous and infinite supplications from dependents and parasites.
Imagine, the Ukrainians are fighting and dying, as we write, to build their own country, of their own people, customs and traditions.
What a proud people.
There are people dying for noble causes all over the world. You only care about the white ones. You must have been proud when they refused to let Black people flee the country until all the white ones get out.
Enigma,
Why don’t they flee to Africa?
It’s under black management [like Baltimore] and must be a paradise.
Why always try to live around white people? What have they got to offer?
I always wondered why Oprah, Obama, Rev Wright, Sharpton and the other reverends always choose to live with whites rather than give back to their community. I imagine you do the same. But why?
It can’t be that blacks like the reverends and the rest of the celebrities choose to live in white areas because the whites moved into the good places.
Black neighborhoods could be nice places too if they picked up the trash, fixed their homes and stopped shooting each other.
It can happen. It does happen when whites move into black neighborhoods and pick up trash, fix their homes and don’t shoot each other. It’s called gentrification and it works. If the Obamas, etc., just gentrified black neighborhoods they would be a lot nicer to live in.
The blacks in Africa were wildly and viciously successful enslaving their own bruthas so it is understandable why black Americans like Enigma prefer to be race pimp$ instead of returning to their “roots” to live off the stripes and sweat off of their backs.
Can’t handle the truth, eh?
Pity you could not aspire to be a Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, Thomas Sowell, Clarence Thomas, Walter Williams, Condi Rice, etc.
Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, Joy(less) Reid are the best you can do, huh?
It’s my understanding Thomas Jefferson’s descendants have acknowledged a male Jefferson was the father of Ms. Heming’s children. Subsequent research asserts Thomas Jefferson, himself, was not in the right places at the right times to have been the father. Is there such evidence to suggest President Madison was in the right place at the right time to have been the father of “James, Jr.?”
There is no conclusive proof of Thomas Jefferson fathering black childen or kanoodling with black slaves. The argument has been advanced based on Y-Chromosome haplotite studies and, in this day and time, an allegation is enough to tar the man. Here are the DNA facts of the supposed Jefferson family/Sally Hemings daliance. Jefferson was 65-years-old when Sally Hemings’ son, Eston, was conceived and a Jefferson was almost assuredly the father of the child. Which one is the question.
https://www.tjheritage.org/which-jefferson-was-the-father
Make that “haplotype.”
“black childen or kanoodling with black slaves”
And then there are blacks kanoodling and fathering more children than whites could ever hope, whilst the black chillin’ turn into thugs, drug pimps and Democrat politicians.
Your understanding is no longer correct. The Jefferson family has now acknowledged the relationship (rape) between Thomas and Sally. In one of the books they sell at Monticello which I have in my hand. It states: “Most scholars believe that, years after the death of his wife, Jefferson was the father of six children with Sally Hemings.” I’m so glad the Jefferson family was able to disabuse you of that notion.
It’s true they once presented a united front and tried to blame Thomas’s brother Randolph and his nephew Isham. But they’ve given up. They might even one day allow some of the Hemings family to be buried at the official cemetery along with the white people but that hasn’t happened yet.
Madison himself was in the right place at the right time. Unlike Jefferson where DNA tests have been done. No male Madison will come forward.
The book should you want to look it up is, “Monticello: The Official Guide to Thomas Jefferson’s World”
“No male Madison will come forward.”
Just like blacks who “father” chillin’, huh? What a world!
I looked at the site. The author claims slaves were “raped” by Madison and his son. Personally, I doubt it. If it happened, I doubt there was rape involved.
The taking of a enslaved person by their “master” cannot be anything but rape. There is no consent given the power differential. Sleep with me or I’ll sell or kill you and your family. Jeffersonn started raping Hemings whenshe was 14, no consent. She only agreed to return from Paris after a promise to free her family. What else should the author call it?
I’m no attorney but I have always greatly appreciated the brilliance of our 4th president and the gifts and foresight he brought to our nation. We still live, grow and prosper under the tutelage of those men and not just Madison. They had their imperfections but it would be difficult for any nation, that I am aware of, that could have started a new form of government with such a stellar cast to lead it’s people.
“I’m no attorney but I have always greatly appreciated the brilliance …”
*****************************************************
James Madison wasn’t a lawyer either, so you’re in good company. Jefferson and Madison are two people I admired quite a bit. Jefferson’s visage hangs on the wall of my law office and James Madison’s face adorns my undergraduate diploma.
Song:
You can get…anything you want…
At Madison’s Rest Ur Aunt.
Dear Prof, thank you for a warm tribute to an American giant who is too little remembered–and for not repeating the unsupported fable that Dolly Madison fancied oyster ice cream.