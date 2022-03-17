Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all of the leprechauns of the blog from the Turley Clan. The leprechauns came to bring treats and tricks to the Turley house this morning. While our kids are older, we still enjoy our traditions.

The leprechauns indulged in a bottle of wine before leaving clues for a treasure hunt that led to a horn of plenty of Irish cookies and fresh green donuts. They also left our traditional dollar coins hanging from a tree in green felt pouches for each of the kids in the backyard. Even my newest bust of James Madison apparently indulged with our magical friends. (Not bad a day after his 271st birthday!) Since Madison was roughly the size of a leprechaun, he might have been easily mistaken for one of their own while they polished off the wine late last night.

Tonight we will be feasting on corned beef and cabbage and toasting my late Irish father, Jack Turley.

And to everyone . . . Erin go Bragh!!!

