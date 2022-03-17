Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all of the leprechauns of the blog from the Turley Clan. The leprechauns came to bring treats and tricks to the Turley house this morning. While our kids are older, we still enjoy our traditions.
The leprechauns indulged in a bottle of wine before leaving clues for a treasure hunt that led to a horn of plenty of Irish cookies and fresh green donuts. They also left our traditional dollar coins hanging from a tree in green felt pouches for each of the kids in the backyard. Even my newest bust of James Madison apparently indulged with our magical friends. (Not bad a day after his 271st birthday!) Since Madison was roughly the size of a leprechaun, he might have been easily mistaken for one of their own while they polished off the wine late last night.
Tonight we will be feasting on corned beef and cabbage and toasting my late Irish father, Jack Turley.
And to everyone . . . Erin go Bragh!!!
10 thoughts on “Happy St. Patrick’s Day!!”
I am not Irish or white, but I like me a good stout Guinness, corned beef and cabbage, and Irish music (Gaelic Storm)!
Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all!
Happy St. Patrick’s Day to Professor Turley, his family and the faithful followers of his wonderful blog. ☘️☘️☘️
Happy St. Patrick’s Day! A friend’s son just moved to Chicago and is enjoying the tradition of turning the river green for the holiday. Enjoy!
“The leprechauns came to bring treats and tricks to the Turley house this morning.”
Had they been black you would have called 911.
St Patrick’s Day is a racist holiday. It excludes blacks, brown, Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity, chinks, whops, sp!|<s, dykes, limp wrists, lame, lazy, and crazy
Translation: im green with envy the attention is on people with a rich cultural heritage unlike us angry black folk
(I am filling in for enigma who is drowning in his angry bile)
On Paddy’s Day…..everyone is Irish!
Wear some Green…hit an Irish Pub…grab a good dinner of Irish Stew….join in singing Irish Songs….enjoy some Guinness Stout….and join in the fun.
The only color on that day is Green….green of all hues.
And a very happy St. Patrick’s Day to you as well. Slainte agatsa!
I am half-Irish and I cannot abide the smell or taste of corn-beef and cabbage. Rests sounds fun, though. My family never celebrated St. Patrick’s Day, we just suffered through it,
Happy St. Paddy to you and the “good” regulars of the blog. Prof you keep flaunting the bust of Jimmy M and your radical students might break in and exchange it for a bust of George Floyd?
https://youtu.be/VIMTcnQwsT0
The Irish who followed the Chinese 1621, Scandanavians Norwegians, Swedes, Danes, and preceded the Italians aka Giovanni Come Laters, the English, Spanish etc. and perhaps the Icelanders were famous for their secretive discovery of the North Atlantic routes to the fishing grounds. It was conversations with some of these Cristoforo Colombo of what would eventually become Italy learned enough to follow the preceding nations to the New World. I might add the Chinese had rounded the tip of new world land from what would become Pacific and Atlantic Oceans on trading expeditions to what now is the Far East or China, Africa and India etc.
See the book 1621 as they first preceded along with all those that woud become Italians, Spanish etc city states. I believe Portugal is non that list along with Irish and Scandahoovians as well.
Columbus was truly Giovanni Come Lately. He however had a better advertising crew. They did discover how to make money off the name New York.
Correction it was 1421when the Chinese had visited and charted both sides of the New World. My mistake now corrected and the book name is 1421 making the Giovanni come latelys even more late.
However The Black Irish were also ahead and that is also another racist ethnic remark used only by pro racists. The only way to stop it is not tolerate in any form by and from any bigot, racists, sexist etc.