Dial H for Homicide? MSNBC Commentator Accuses Sen. Hawley of Trying To Murder Judge Jackson

In the movie “Dial M for Murder,” the character Mark Halliday explained how he writes about murders: “I usually put myself in the criminal’s shoes and then I keep asking myself, uh, what do I do next?” He admitted, however, that “I’m afraid my murders would be something like my bridge: I’d make some stupid mistake and never realize it until I found everybody was looking at me.”
That appears to be the fate of MSNBC commentator and the Nation’s Justice Correspondent Elie Mystal, who recently accused Sen. Josh Hawley of trying to kill Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. His weapon: a question about her prior legal positions.
Hawley and others have criticized the record of Judge Jackson as soft on crime, including child pornography. He noted that she recommended eliminating the five-year minimum sentence for child pornography. Hawley was criticized for conflating all sexual offenders with the issue on the sentencing of child pornography defendants. However, Jackson can easily address any such generalization in her own testimony.
Mystal saw not senatorial interest but homicidal intent in such questions. He declared on MSNBC that Hawley is “trying to get [Judge Jackson] killed.”
Hawley’s murderous plot was due to his interest in Jackson’s record on the U.S. Sentencing Commission. Without any push back from the host Tiffany Cross, Mystal explained that just discussing Jackson’s positions on sentencing is an effort to have her murdered: “What Josh Hawley is doing. Let’s be very clear. What Josh Hawley is doing when he tries to do this is he’s trying to get her killed. He is trying to get violence done against a Supreme Court nominee.”
Apparently in the spirit of resisting such violence, Mystal added that Jackson’s greatest challenge will be not “punching one of these fools in the mouth.”
Mystal may not be what Jackson is looking for in a public ally. Mystal has a long controversial history, including racially inflammatory comments. In promoting a new book, Mystal has called the U.S. Constitution “trash” and argued that we should ideally just dump it.
Mystal previously stated that white, non-college-educated voters supported Republicans because they care about “using their guns on Black people and getting away with it.” He has also lashed out at “white society” and explained how he strived to maintain a “whiteness free” life in the pandemic.
Once Mystal labels you a racist, it does not matter even if a story is untrue. Mystal, who has written for Above the Law, joined his colleague Joe Patrice in attacking high school student Nicholas Sandmann, the teenager wrongly accused of attacking a Native American. Sandmann received settlements from news organizations over the false story. Nevertheless, Mystal and Patrice continued to attack him for wearing his “racist [MAGA] hat” and said that this “17-year-old kid makes the George Zimmerman defense for why he was allowed to deny access to a person of color.” Putting aside the fact that Sandmann was not “deny[ing] access to a person of color,” Mystal and Patrice were comparing this high school student defending himself from a false story to a man who was accused of murdering an unarmed African American kid.
It does not take much to trigger such attacks. Patrice has written in Above the Law that it is racist to even note that Jackson’s judicial philosophy is not clear from her record. This would seem uncontroversial since Jackson has only one appellate opinion and her trial decisions are not very useful in highlighting her approach to constitutional interpretation. Indeed, Jackson refused to answer questions about her judicial philosophy when she recently was nominated for her appellate position. Nevertheless, Patrice insisted that such questions are little more than calling her a “lesser Black woman.”
That brings us back to Sen. Hawley’s effort, according to Mystal, to murder a Supreme Court nominee.
Mystal explained “We know this because when these people go off, making these claims about child pornography, we know that some of their people show up violently to do stuff,” a reference to the 2017 Pizzagate conspiracy theory and Edgar Maddison Welch. He then made a bizarre conspiracy-like connection, noting that Hawley knows what “Pizzagate is all about” because Jackson was the judge that sentenced Welch.
That type of logic makes “six degrees from Kevin Bacon” look like a DNA test. Yet, it is all fair game on MSNBC to show that raising a nominee’s actual record is a homicidal plot.
Yet, Cross said that it is “quite rich to hear some of the things [Republicans are] suggesting” as opposed to the guest who just made a murder-by-confirmation claim.
Just take a ride on this crazy train. Hawley is trying to get Jackson killed by raising her positions on sentencing because (1) he is alleging that she is soft on crimes like child pornography; (2) Pizzagate involved claims of child sex-trafficking; (3) an unhinged man was convicted for brandishing a gun outside of the pizzeria; and (4) Jackson sentenced the man. Got it?
Under Mystal’s logic, Republicans could object that Democratic senators were trying to murder Amy Coney Barrett when they alleged that she was being put on the Court to help rig the election for Trump. After all, GOP Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and other members of Congress were shot by James Hodgkinson, 66, a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders and avid watcher of MSNBC, I-Vt. Hodgkinson was vehemently anti-Trump and “we know that some of their people show up violently to do stuff.”
Likewise, there are other topics that have led to violence. For example, an anti-fascist, anti-Trump activist firebombed an immigration center in Texas. Under Mystal’s logic, asking Judge Jackson about her decisions on immigration could be viewed as inviting such a violent response.
So the solution, according to Mystal, is not to ask a judicial nominee about her legal views. The senators may be interested in the answers for their own deliberations, but the choice is between debate and death in the United States Senate.
Of course, as the detective in “Dial M for Murder” noted, murder is too serious a subject to be left to writers: “They talk about flat-footed policemen. May the saints protect us from the gifted amateur.”
34 thoughts on “Dial H for Homicide? MSNBC Commentator Accuses Sen. Hawley of Trying To Murder Judge Jackson”
In the America of today’s left we have a network like MSNBC that has Mystal, Joy Reid and Al Sharpton spouting insanely racist untruths as their media and tech allies censor conservatives for “misinformation”. We have Twitter banning someone from saying that the “Admiral” in charge of medical affairs is a man even though he has testicles and a penis. We have swimmers being castigated for not wanting to change (get naked) in front of a fellow swimmer who has testicles and a penis. We have magazines and other organizations naming a man as one of the “women of the year” and yet if you state otherwise you will be censored for “misinformation”.
How would the left act if Fox had people on saying the opposite of what Reid and Mystal say? How would sponsors be attacked for having their products paying to give racist Mystal a forum to spout his ignorance and ugliness?
How our society allows a loser like Mystal to spout his racism on television without being shunned by all is proof of the soft bigotry of low expectations. A white person would never be allowed to say the things that Reid and Mystal say, but being black makes everyone cower rather than confront the low intelligence, racism and ignorance of these two grifters. How MSNBC allows these fools to be on the air without a counter argument is sickening.
It’s striking that Turley criticizes Mystal but doesn’t criticize Hawley for falsely claiming that KBJ has “a pattern of letting child porn offenders off the hook for their appalling crimes.” Here’s a better discussion of that:
https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/18/politics/republican-attacks-scotus-nominee-sentencing-record/index.html
Presumably Hawley will ask her about this (which I have no problem with), and she’ll politely correct any mistaken claims he makes.
You can’t handle the truth??? Look it up. It is true.
Not only do I handle the truth just fine, I advocate for the truth.
When you say “Look it up. It is true,” you didn’t say what “it” is. Maybe you failed to learn from your English teacher not to use pronouns with unclear referents.
I’m not taking the bait, Anon! Why would any fair minded person consider CNN as a reputable, believable source – give its track record of bias?
Anonymous, let it be noted that you are aligning yourself with Mystal. Two idiots, one a racist and another just a contrarian fool.
I heard other legal commentators discuss the nominee’s problem with child porn and they all saw it as a problem during the hearings.
I am racist…I use statistics and facts…just like I am a genderist, men are on average taller…so if some one ask me who is usually taller I say Men. Young Black Men which are roughly 3% of society…commit over 50% of ALL murders…mostly in their own communities. So I KNOW that statistically…they are MORE likely to be murders. Just like Statistically, a man(based on DNA) competing as a women…is MORE likely to win.
And you use the exact formula used by every talking head to miss one emerging consequential trend after another. Be proud of your charter membership in the world is flat club.
Eb
On her defense she’s not completely wrong on her insinuation. Obviously she’s a controversial figure and there’s no shortage of controversial figures on the right either. There is a sliver of truth to what she says and Turley tacitly acknowledged that by mentioning the pizzagate shooting inspired by right wing nutties pushing their own crazy rhetoric which someone took seriously.
Hawley’s claims about judge Jackson being soft on sex offenders is deliberately designed to smear her. What Hawley did was cherry pick statements from the sentencing commission that we’re not even hers and leaves out the fact that most of those comments were follow up questions. It was a bipartisan commission that eventually came up with the decision to “go soft on sex offenders”.
but she is SOFT ON CRIME?
Smear Her?? Boo-fricking-hoo, go cry somewhere else. The Democrats wage nuclear war on GOP nominees and you think we should care that she was “smeared”?? Go pound sand. Go pound it until Hell freezes over.
When you say “On her defense she’s not completely wrong on her insinuation,” who are you referring to?
If you’re referring to Mystal, he’s a man. If you’re referring to KBJ, what “insinuation” are you talking about?
I was referring to Mystal. I was under the impression that it was a woman for some reason. It is a he, my apologies to Mystal.
You are not the only person who saw that photo and the name “Elie” and had the same “impression” about it.
Typical MSNBC trash.
Noted, Mystal regularly shreds Turley as being a hack.
Note, Mystal is regularly WRONG!
I can tell you know wrongness intimately.
I’m starting to believe msnbc and cnn are supported with dark money. How else can you explain the things they do and hang on by a thread of viewers?
“starting”? Look up Gaslighting…
MSNBC is competing with CNN for the Stupid award. Despite this most Stupid statement, CNN remains far ahead.
Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, Fox News has been a long time award winner much longer.
I disagree I think it is a close tie, Rachel Maddow weighs heavily in the tabulation of stupid points.
Why do lefties support and encourage low IQ commentators?
Why have Democrats run their cities into the ground for 60 years….other than it requires spending massive amounts of money…which they control and skim?
Why do you ask a loaded question? I don’t agree with him, but he isn’t low IQ.
Because they are “followed” by low IQ viewers! Such folk, in addition, of course, to their base: far-out leffties, wokers, progressives and Ds who thrive on watching fake “news” on their TVs!
Unhinged, Unbalanced, TDS infected Progressive. Did you expect anything different?? They have been spewing the same hate and violence for a long time. Just read the comment section about Judge Clarence Thomas being in the hospital in the Progressive tabloid, the Washington Post. Violence, hatred and division are the key attributes to Progressivism.
question…did the entire Biden family all make their money selling US government influence via Joe? Yes or No?
No.
Yes Indeed…they sure did.
You forgot “racist” – one of the best descriptors of folks like this.
