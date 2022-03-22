The War on Free Speech: Chess Federation Suspends Grandmaster for Supporting the Russian Invasion

We have been discussing Russian artists and athletes blackballed for failing to publicly denounce Putin of his invasion of Russia. Despite the support that most of us have expressed for Ukraine against this unprovoked and savage attack, there is a danger that we are losing a war at home against free speech. The Russian invasion has added new allies in a growing anti-free-speech movement to censor and blackball dissenting voices. The latest such controversy involves Sergey Karjakin, a Russian grandmaster who supports the Russian invasion. He has been banned from competitions for six months by the International Chess Federation (FIDE). He has been banned due to the unpopularity of his political views — an act that should be denounced by anyone who values free speech.
It is important to note that Karjakin is not being banned as a Russian competitor. Various organizations have cut off Russian athletes from representing the country or doing so under the Russian flag in light of the invasion.
Rather, Karjakin is being barred due to his public statements.
Karjakin has an interesting profile because he has represented both Ukraine and Russia in international competitions. He was born in Crimea and represented Ukraine in three Chess Olympiads and Russia for five of the events.
“Many people ask if I regret my public support of the special operation? After all, I have already lost invitations to Western tournaments and may lose an invitation to the candidates tournament. My answer is simple. I am on the side of Russia and my President. No matter what happens, I will support my country in any situation without thinking for a second!”
Let’s break that down: any “case of occurrence” (whatever that means) that “causes” (however that is defined) “unjustifiable unfavorable light” (whatever that constitutes) to FIDE “reputation” (whatever that is). It could have been simplified by saying that “we reserve the right to bar anyone who says anything we do not like.”
In this case, FIDE declared that
“EDC First Instance Chamber, formed by Yolander Persaud (Guyana), Ravindra Dongre (India), and Johan Sigeman (Sweden) as Chairperson, unanimously decided as follows:
The statements by Sergey Karjakin on the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine has led to a considerable number of reactions on social media and elsewhere, to a large extent negative towards the opinions expressed by Sergey Karjakin…
A necessary condition for the establishment of guilt is that the statements have reached the public domain. This concept, with respect to disrepute clauses in sport, is not the world at large but the sport in which the accused engages, such as chess. Information concerning the accused’s conduct which is not published in the media, but which can be learnt without a great deal of labour by persons engaged in the chess world or a relevant part of it, will be in the public domain and satisfy the public exposure element. The EDC Chamber is comfortably satisfied that this condition is fulfilled in this case.”
The EDC Chamber finds, against the background given above, on the standard of comfortable satisfaction that the statements of Sergey Karjakin, which, by his own choice and presentation, can be connected to the game of chess, damage the reputation of the game of chess and/or FIDE. The likelihood that these statements will damage the reputation of Sergey Karjakin personally is also considerable.”
It is particularly chilling that Karjakin is sanctioned because his opposing viewed “reached the public domain.” There is another word for that: free speech.
The board opted not to punish Sergei Shipov, another Russian grandmaster who posted public statements of support for the invasion. The distinction only magnifies the arbitrary elements in this action:
“In comparison with Sergey Karjakin, Sergei Shipov is considerably less known and has, therefore, a less powerful platform. The statements made by Sergei Shipov are also of a slightly different and less provocative character than the ones made by Karjakin. In an overall evaluation of the potential negative impact on the game of chess and/or FIDE, the EDC Chamber is not sufficiently convinced that Sergei Shipov’s statements qualify as a breach of article 2.2.10.”
So both grandmasters publicly spoke in favor of the invasion but FIDE found that Shipov was “less provocative” in his public comments despite holding the same opinion.
FIDE is joining companies and groups that claim to be fighting tyranny by punishing those who exercise their freedom of speech. It is perfectly Putinesque.
Wartime is often the most dangerous time for free speech. The desire to silence others rests like a dormant virus in any society. People prone to censorship find license in such times. Few object in such times. After all, no one wants to be accused of being soft on Russia or, worse yet, a traitor. Even the barring of political parties in Ukraine by Zelenskyy has barely attract attention, let alone criticism.
The war in Ukraine is costing humanity greatly with increasing evidence of war crimes and untold suffering. We should not add free speech to the prohibitive costs of this war. This is not about supporting Ukraine. It is about fighting for the freedoms that define a people.
We can do both. We can stand with Ukraine and free speech.
18 thoughts on “The War on Free Speech: Chess Federation Suspends Grandmaster for Supporting the Russian Invasion”
Yet another example of how “totalitarian” our societies have become, yet we do not see the danger because we instead offer Putin as a bogy-man.
Totalitarian is a much abused term, yet, as Stanley Payne observed, a useful one. He defined it as a state sytem which “attempts to exercise total control over all significant aspects of all major institutions,” from the courts to the churches, the schools, the military, and (had he written in 2022) social media. I suspect we have an examples not only in Karjakin’s suspension, but the suppression of any opinion not congruent with the official line, the firing and shunning of Russian artists and athletes, the monotone nature of ‘news’ coverage, and the knee-jerk reaction of every important institution of Russia’s action, without any effort to understand why Moscow decided to invade a neighboring country. The control exercised is indirect, but still damaging to the values that the West claims to hold dear, yet another casualty of war (even if economic and undeclared).
Payne’s definition is from is Fascism. Comparison and Definition (Univ. of Wisc. Press, 1980). He is one of a handful of American scholars worth reading on Fascism and fascisms, and for those interested in what Fascism actually was, this is a quick read based on studies by other scholars, contemporaries, and real Fascists.
Given cancel culture, suppression of speech, exclusion and firings based on political views, efforts to indoctrinate everyone from army recruits to kindergartenerss, and the claim that arguments and emotions are more important than facts, have we perhaps come full circle? After defeating the Fascists seventy years ago, have we unwittingly become our old enemy, de facto, if not yet de jure?
Russia fits your definition of fascism.
“The desire to silence others rests like a dormant virus in any society. People prone to censorship find license in such times.” Very well said. An even more dangerous masking effort.
How in good conscience can any informed person call this war “unprovoked”?
The US CIA worked covertly in concert with the European Union to subvert elections in Ukraine, hoping to engulf her vast resources within the EU Ponzi scheme, to be protected by NATO.
Putin was as provoked by that as JFK was provoked by Soviet missiles in Cuba.
Even if why you said is true, that would still not even come close to being a legitimate reason for what Russia is doing.
Russias unprovoked attack on Ukraine, has created an avalanche of formal punishments for any opinion other than the globally approved narrative.
Preventing dissenting speech pushes me to consider I am a victim of propaganda.
The only way to learn is to hear all sides and listen to their supporting reasons.
In this case, if the man is voicing support out to patriotism, that does little to convince me the attacks are founded on acceptable circumstances. So I discount that single voice. Rinse and repeat hundreds of times as my opinion coalesces into an informed opinion.
In the United States, it is stupid to listen to the news as delivered by the Federal Govt’s administrative blob. They lie to advance an agenda, well hidden from view. An agenda well hidden from public view
It is not about narrative or politics or propaganda. It is about basic values. If you are for crimes against humanity then you need to be shunned from normal society.
Sammy, you have worse reading comprehensions skills than my grand children.
He never said he was for crimes against humanity. There were over 100k Iraqi civilians killed during the Iraq War. Was is in itself a crime against humanity. Should everyone who supported that war be shunned from normal society including the current President of the U.S.?
Chess has never held itself out to be a ‘sport.’ Chess has always been a ‘game,’ a game in which the players of the game match brain-power. One’s physical attributes are not likely to determine the outcome, one’s muscle mass and muscle control likewise not a required attribute to play a game of Chess.
I realize the purists will take issue, as will the folks who believe Tiddly-winks is also an international sport, or Rubik’s Cube contests are sports matches.
Say what you will — if the chess federation is worried about its ‘reputation,’ they should at least be honest about it — chess is not a sport.
This is sophistry
I wonder how many Americans got canceled for supporting the North Vietnamese invasion of South Vietnam.
The guy came out in favor of Russian war crimes. The Chess Federation has very right not to be associated with someone who is likes crimes against humanity. Free speech is about not having the government go after you, private people and groups can kick you to the curb all they want.
Petty tyrants signaling virtue.
Or perhaps these people took an opportunity to settle an old score.
In any case, we see the dangers of tyranny.
Lefties, take note.
Turley says:
“Even the barring of political parties in Ukraine by Zelenskyy has barely attract attention, let alone criticism.”
Speaking of barring free speech which has NOT escaped Turley’s attention BUT which he has not criticized:
“DirecTV, Which Plans to Drop OAN, Is Picking Up Fox Nation”
https://variety.com/2022/tv/news/directv-fox-nation-oan-distribution-1235210533/
DirecTV’s cancelling of Turley’s employer’s competitor on the Right is mystifyingly ignored by him. Turley would surely have criticized the actions of Little brother DirecTV had it planned to silence Fox’s free speech by dropping it from its channel line-up. I suppose the fact that DirecTV is adding Fox Nation in lieu of OAN did not influence Turley’s decision to ignore this infringement of OAN’s freedom of speech. Not much…
As far the chess master is concerned, I would not ban him from competition, but I would not shake his hand if I was to play against him. Refusing his outstretched hand would express my disdain for his support of an apparent war criminal.
There you go again, Fox hunting. The Professor does not need to answer for Fox, that’s what being a consultant means. He testified in the impeachments of Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. Does that mean he is a tool of congress and should answer for every idiocy that comes from those hallowed halls. I doubt he has influence on policy decisions at Fox or Congress.
On the other hand I do agree with your statement about not banning the Chess Master from competing but refusing to shake his hand afterwards. That should be sufficient to register your contempt for the Chess Master’s position.
There’s no evidence DirecTV infringed on OAN’s freedom of speech.
Fascism where if you, businesses, government,etc disagree with them…you destroy them and their friends using every lever of society. Collective punishment is a crime…but that doesn’t stop the left!