Is it Okay Now to Say There is a Thin Record on Jackson’s Judicial Philosophy?

With the completion of her two days of confirmation testimony, one fact is now clear: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson insists that she has no judicial philosophy other than a judicial methodology that is essentially identical to her oath of office. Putting aside the legal and linguistic problems with that position, most of the media and legal experts have simply shrugged and moved on. That is curious because just a week ago, many of these same figures went ballistic when I noted that we have little evidence of a judicial philosophy in past decisions by Judge Jackson and it would be one of the key issues in her confirmation hearings.
Indeed, it was treated as racist to even note that Jackson’s record does not offer a clear judicial philosophy on the interpretation of the Constitution or statutes. Democratic senators like Sheldon Whitehouse have now recognized the “fact that Judge Jackson said ‘I do not have a judicial philosophy.’” (3:45) It is not clear if we can now take Jackson’s word on the subject.
CNN legal analyst and law professor Steve Vladeck was one of the commentators who objected to my column that the record is thin on Jackson’s judicial philosophy on interpreting the Constitution or statutes. (For the record, I have previously criticized Vladeck for false legal claims).
Vladeck declared that the claim that the record on a judicial philosophy is “bunk” and noted that she has hundreds of decisions. Notably, Vladeck only responds to my reference to a “comparably thin record” despite the fact that it was a reference made “in terms of her judicial philosophy.”
Vladeck suggested that I was saying that she had little experience. I not only raised the record solely in terms of her judicial philosophy but previously discussed in writing and on television Jackson’s experience on the court. None of that matters with today’s hair-triggered commentary.
As I noted later, that is a bizarre take since all but one of those decisions were trial court decisions. Most deal with insular evidentiary or trial issues. As with prior nominations, I read as many as I could to do due diligence as a legal commentator. Counting the number of decisions is a rather superficial point when few deal with issues illustrative of judicial philosophy. Yes, 10 appellate decisions can be more illustrative than 100 decisions issued on trial issues. I did not find much of a record on how Judge Jackson interpreted constitutional or statutory text. With limited publications outside the court, it was a thin record on opinions showing how Jackson would approach defining rights or interpreting text.
As a trial judge, Jackson was required to follow not just the precedent of the Supreme Court but the appellate court. That was not criticism of Jackson. I have stated repeatedly that I consider her work as a trial judge and litigation experience to be major pluses for her nomination. Yet, citing the raw number of decisions does not answer the question of her judicial approach to constitutional or statutory interpretation. As I noted, there are a couple decisions that offered some insight but not a clear understanding of her judicial philosophy. I have also repeatedly noted that other nominees have been evasive on questions of judicial philosophy.
Nevertheless, Vladeck called it all “bunk” to say that there is little record to determine her judicial philosophy.
Some went even further. One of the most extreme voices was the Senior editor of Above the Law Joe Patrice who suggested my questioning of Jackson’s judicial philosophy was a racist dog whistle: “He’s just asking questions! He’d say the same thing about any nominee! It’s a lie, of course. He wouldn’t say this stuff about any nominee.” It did not matter that I asked precisely that question about Court nominees Samuel Alito, John Roberts, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.
Even raising the lack of clarity on Jackson’s judicial philosophy was said by Patrice to be another “‘lesser Black women’ [attack] with a gentler touch. But the goal is the same.”
Now Jackson herself has claimed that she has no judicial philosophy and only a judicial methodology. Senators immediately echoed that view and insisted that she does not have a judicial philosophy and that is just fine.
Sen. Chris Coons (D-R.I.) declared: “What’s at issue is her judicial philosophy.” Yet, after Jackson refused to answer those questions, Coons declared (6:30): “I don’t believe that ‘a judicial philosophy’ is always all that meaningful.”
Likewise, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) who opposed Barrett as an unacceptable “originalist,” now dismisses originalism and judicial philosophy questions for Jackson (8:48) because “I do not find labels particularly useful.”
Yesterday, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said (3:45) Jackson clearly stated that she does not have a judicial philosophy and he does not understand all of the focus on judicial philosophy in the Jackson hearings. Yet, in the Gorsuch confirmation, Whitehouse demanded that the nominee address his “judicial philosophy” and compare it to the “judicial philosophy” of the prior nominee, Merrick Garland.
It now appears that judicial philosophy does not matter for many senators and commentators who previously wrote exhaustively on that issue for prior nominees. Fine. However, is it ok now to say that there is no clear record establishing a clear judicial philosophy for Jackson?
Jackson was presumably not using a racist dog whistle in denying such a judicial philosophy but it is not clear if her own account of her decisions will be declared “bunk.”
28 thoughts on “Is it Okay Now to Say There is a Thin Record on Jackson’s Judicial Philosophy?”
This nominee struck me as hiding, among other things, her judicial philosophy, which is obviously not the same as her “methodology.” Did she really think she could divert us into believing that they are the same?
When questioned by Sen. Cruz about her understanding of Critical Race Theory, she claimed not to know what that was, but that she believed it was limited to advanced discussion in law schools, etc., not to her knowledge in K-12. Then Cruz whips out Abraham Kinde books offered for reading at the private proudly multiracial Georgetown Prep School, where she sits on its board, and she says that curriculum and library choices are not what she deals with as a board member. Then in what I thought was a glaring reveal on her disingenuousness, she told him that she doesn’t believe that any child should be forced to claim to be a victim or to be an oppressor, exactly what CRT teaches, thus demonstrating that she does know about CRT.
Finally, she failed to answer the question by Sen. Blackburn “what is the definition of a woman” by simply saying that she doesn’t know, “I’m not a biologist.” While she was chosen precisely because she was a woman, apparently, she somehow doesn’t know that a woman is an adult female. She recognized this to be a trap to lay a foundation to discuss transgender issues which may have put her Lefty self in a difficult position, a place that she, like most on the Left, would get tangled up in like a sea turtle in a fishing net. Blackburn should have followed up and asked her is she is a woman and what makes her so.
Obviously, the Left wants her precisely because of her judicial philosophy which she uncomfortably and disingenuously tried mightily to hide because it would be unpopular even with some Democrat Senators. Thus candidate was not honest and does not engender confidence.
Does she have a judicial philosophy? Did the Greeks come bearing gifts? Of course she has a judicial philosophy. And it will be revealed once she’s confirmed. But for now, SCOTUS will still have a solid, constitutionally-conservative (philosophy) majority.
I have a different take on this. At several points Jackson sought to give the impression that she had a judicial philosophy that “moderates” would like. She talked about “staying in her lane”, not “making policy”, seeking the “original understanding”, respecting “the text”, exercising judgment with “humility”, etc. She in effect claimed to be in the “originalist” and “textualist” traditions.
Yet in the Make the Road case she disregarded the statute’s text, and precedents about when the APA applies, to get to an immigration result she wanted, and issued a nationwide injunction to impose her policy preference throughout the country. She was overruled in effect 3-0 in devastating terms by a D.C. Circuit panel that included a judge appointed by Carter and a judge appointed by Obama.
She was also unable, in questioning by Cornyn and Kennedy, to articulate any operational limitations in finding new unenumerated rights under so-called “substantive due process” or the 9th amendment.
I believe her statements with regard to judicial philosophy were a calculated effort to deceive that are belied by her practice on the bench and her vague responses to detailed questions.
I hope all Republicans vote not to confirm and that they are joined by at least one Democrat.
According to you, what should she have said about “operational limitations” in determining unenumerated rights?
Despite claims of hypocrisy and right-wing leanings (though he admits to being a Democrat who supported Biden), Professor Turley has proven himself prescient.
Jackson has ” no judicial philosophy”
Kavanaugh: “My judicial philosophy is straightforward. A judge must be independent and must interpret the law, not make the law. A judge
must interpret statutes as written. A judge must interpret the Constitution as written, informed by history and tradition and precedent.”
From her comments, KBJ agrees. Turley is making a mountain out of a molehill.
As for “I have previously criticized Vladeck for false legal claims,” yes, and Vladeck has criticized Turley for false legal claims. Turley puts up with a lot of criticism from us commenters, but he greatly dislikes being criticized by law professors. I’d love to see a Vladeck-Turley debate on the law.
Anonymous,
Turley’s obsession with this judicial philosophy as it is with the majority of republicans really doesn’t seem to be about what kind of justice she would be. That is already obvious. It seems more of an attempt to score quotes that can be used against her for future criticism.
If originalism is really that important then they would need to come to grips with the fact that the constitution itself has no real requirement on what judicial philosophy any Supreme Court justice must have.
Judicial philosophy is really determined by each individual justice. Look at Scalia’s own judicial philosophy. When he was faced with determining the question of the constitutional right of individuals to bear arms he completely abandoned his judicial philosophy of interpreting the words as they meant at the time of the 2nd amendment’s creation and debate. All intents and meanings were about state militias. Not individuals. Scalia himself avoided going to that debate by simply dismissing it and applied his own reasoning. Many scholars noted how originalists when faced with a problematic interpretation they revert to using a living constitution interpretation for political expediency.
ABA has nothing to say. Nor ANYONE ELSE. The rules are President NOMINATES THE Senate Confirms. There ARE NO OTHER Rules. The dog and pony show is over. It’s up to composition and deal making of the Senate. And that is a 50 50 situation.
You seem to assume that no Republican Senator will vote for her.
No matter what her achievements and credentials are, she was picked for nomination to SC, as biden told us, because she is a black women (one of the last solid supporters of the dem party) and what he didn’t say, but was part of the equation, is she has the same mind think as every other cyborg dem.
Yep, it’s OK that 6 of the 9 Justices are part of the Federalist Society’s cyborg thinking, but God forbid that there be a liberal minority with shared views.
Accepting a Supreme Court Justice with no judicial philosophy demeans the court and the Constitution. Democrats have no dedication to American institutions.
“I have no judicial philosophy”. If I walked in a room with an ill patient and said I had no medical philosophy, there would almost total unanimity in tossing me out of the room. No one would believe it and rightly so. The judge’s statement defies logic. We all have a philosophy which colors our interpretation of events, facts, judgements. It is the sum of our experience, knowledge, defeats and victories. A learned individual with a wide degree of experience and gained knowledge will adjust and/or change their philosophy over time. Otherwise what do you have a brain for. It’s also why we have written law so that various philosophies can still come together to keep society civil. The Supreme Court basically decides our interpretation and implementation of the Constitution. A philosophy is essential to that role, as I see it.
She also could not define what a woman is because she “is not a biologist”. My first degree was in biology. I think I already had a pretty good definition of a woman well before I left high school. Now women’s roles in our culture have, of course, changed and matured but a role is just that, a role. It’s a construct. Women are far more than a cultural construct but as a biological entity they are easy to define. Of course men are far easier to define because they are far less complex and subtle than women, even if they argue otherwise. Also women generally are smarter. Hate to admit that but it’s true. Thats my philosophy.
What is your definition of a woman?
It presumably isn’t something like “someone with xx chromosomes,” because not all women have xx chromosomes (the person might have XXX trisomy, the person might be a genetic mosaic, etc.) I can’t be something like “has a uterus,” since not all women have a uterus. Since you think the definition is easy, present it and educate us.
This guy provides definitions only for those that are exceptions. Everyone and everything else be dam-ed. It demonstrates a twisted logic and an individual that is not credible. He lives in a world where truth and fiction lie together.
Since you think the definition is easy, present it and educate us.
“Now Jackson herself has claimed that she has no judicial philosophy and only a judicial methodology. Senators immediately echoed that view and insisted that she does not have a judicial philosophy and that is just fine.”
********************************
Back when we assumed competency, we used to repeat Thos Aquinas and say “beware the man of one book” (hominem unius libri timeo) in analyzing a person’s suitability for office. Thus implicitly avoiding ideologues as strident zealots unworthy of governing a pluralistic society. Now when competncy isn’t so clear, we get a candidate of “no books.” So we can’t decide what, if any thing, she believes. She’s concerning for a number of reasons but by fat the most troubling is Alan Dershowitz’s recollection of her student days at Harvard. Read it for yourself and as Thos. Jefferson said “tremble.”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/03/21/exclusive-alan-dershowitz-my-encounter-with-ketanji-brown-jackson-at-harvard-in-1991/
JT:
(For the record, I have previously criticized Vladeck for false legal claims).
************************************
And well you should. Vladeck puts the one mouth-two ears philosophy on its head – talking twice as much as he listens in my opinion. He’s exactly the kind of “analyst” that failing CNN needs. That said, you do appear to live rent-free in his noggin. Seems if you’re his foil, his intellect is quite protuberous but limps away meekly when your manifest facts catch up with his “analysis.” He’s probably a nice guy but got a comprehension issue, perhaps.
Vladeck has argued and won several cases before the Supreme Court. When you accomplish as much, maybe your opinion of him will matter in the legal community.
Behind too many Democrat attorneys, intelligent or not, there is a hidden Avenatti.
Yes it is a Political Appointment
Yes it is a Movement’s Appointment
Yes it is a Declarative Appointment
Yes it is Lacking Substance of Her Intellectual Reasoning
Yes it is Filling the Void with the Unknown
Yes it is – But here We are – Roll-the-Dice!
Whatever Will Be Will Be Que Sera Sera (Doris Day)
It is not that Jackson has a thin record. She / he / they / it / black nominee / whatever, has thin cognitive ability.
Consider the source: Hunter Biden’s Daddee
From the very intelligent Wesley Lang
Wesley Yang
@wesyang
Is the person asking a BAD FAITH question about the extremely fraught, very scientifically abstruse subject of how one defines the category of person protected by Title IX the one fighting a culture war?
and great snark by writer comedian Bridget Phetasy
Bridget Phetasy
@BridgetPhetasy
Fascinating turn of events as we’ve gone from #BelieveAllWomen to “What is this word you speak of?” in just four years.
Notice that Bridget couldn’t define “woman” either.
The commentary comes from CNN did anyone expect truth. The so called racial dog whistle is always blown by the Marxist left. They’re incapable of dealing with truth so out come the buzz word’s, spin like a dervish and put you on the defensive. She’ll get confirmed with the help of some cowardly Republicans.
Funny, they are the only ones who hear it.
She has a philosophy, but it’s clear that the WH handlers told her to keep it under wraps. Guess we’ll have to wait and see when her first dissent comes out
The only “philosophy” on SCOTUS is that “My side wins and the other side loses”.
Lefties lie.
One of the consequences of that mendacity is that thinking people tune out many lefty commentators.
Look at this blog; many of us just skim past known lefties.
We know that we will be lied to and we ignore those lefty liars.