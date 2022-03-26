Constitutional Law, Media, Politics

Court Rules Democrats Engaged in “Extreme Partisan Gerrymander” in Maryland

I recently wrote a column on the hypocrisy of Democratic activists and members denouncing attacks on democracy as they engage in raw gerrymandering in states like New York. Marc Elias, the former Clinton Campaign general counsel accused of hiding the funding of the Steele Dossier, filed in support the gerrymandered map. The case is Szeliga vs. Lamone.

This is the first time that a congressional map has been thrown out in the history of the state. (It is important to note that Republicans have also had courts rule against them in states like North Carolina and Pennsylvania).

While only 55 percent of Maryland identifies as Democratic, the map would have given Democrats a huge advantage in every district by carefully “cracking” or distributing Republican voting pockets to diffuse their power.

Anne Arundel County Senior Judge Lynne A. Battaglia was scathing in the effort to rig the election by dividing the state into seven Democratic districts and one Republicans district. The court found that, in their 2021 Congressional Plan, the Democrats not only violated Maryland law but the state constitution’s equal protection, free speech and free elections clauses.

The court concluded:

“Finally, with respect to the evaluation of the 2021 Plan through the lens of the Constitution and Declaration of Rights, it is axiomatic that popular sovereignty is the paramount consideration in a republican, democratic government. The limitation of the undue extension of power by any branch of government must be exercised to ensure that the will of the people is heard, no matter under which political placard those governing reside. The 2021 Congressional Plan is unconstitutional and subverts the will of those governed.”

Elias has been accused of making millions from gerrymandering and challenging election victories by Republicans (while condemning such actions by Republicans as “anti-Democratic”). He was involved in the New York redistricting that was ridiculed as not only ignoring the express will of the voters to end such gerrymandering but effectively negating the votes of Republican voters.

Elias has long been a controversial figure in politics. I previously described news accounts linking the firm and Elias to the dossier scandal:

Throughout the campaign, the Clinton campaign denied any involvement in the creation of the so-called Steele dossier’s allegations of Trump-Russia connections. However, weeks after the election, journalists discovered that the Clinton campaign hid payments for the dossier made to a research firm, Fusion GPS, as “legal fees” among the $5.6 million paid to the campaign’s law firm. New York Times reporter Ken Vogel said at the time that Clinton lawyer Marc Elias, with the law firm of Perkins Coie, denied involvement in the anti-Trump dossier. When Vogel tried to report the story, he said, Elias “pushed back vigorously, saying ‘You (or your sources) are wrong.’” Times reporter Maggie Haberman declared, “Folks involved in funding this lied about it, and with sanctimony, for a year.”

It was not just reporters who asked the Clinton campaign about its role in the Steele dossier. John Podesta, Clinton’s campaign chairman, was questioned by Congress and denied categorically any contractual agreement with Fusion GPS. Sitting beside him was Elias, who reportedly said nothing to correct the misleading information given to Congress.

The Washington Post also reported that “Elias drew from funds that both the Clinton campaign and the DNC were paying Perkins Coie.” Elias has featured prominently in the ongoing investigation of John Durham.

That history has not stopped media like CNN asking Elias “what should we be doing differently” in covering elections. He chastised the media for not having enough of a a “pro-democracy slant,” which appears to mean a more Democratic slant.

Elias and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee defended the map despite being given an “F” by the Princeton Gerrymandering Project.

Here is the opinion: Szeliga vs. Lamone.

60 thoughts on “Court Rules Democrats Engaged in “Extreme Partisan Gerrymander” in Maryland”

  1. Oh, this will set the lefties’ hair on fire. Expect more calls for packing the court, but the Court knows that packing the Court to enforce wild gerrymandering is a suicide mission for the Democrats.

  2. Well said hullbobby. But we have to wait for it. The response by our leftist posters will with out a doubt be “but Orange Man bad!! Orange Man bad!!

    2. Elias, Hillary and Avenatti in one cell, with Stormy Daniels outside jiggling her tatas to taunt Hillary

  4. Democrats decry Citizens United and money in politics-as they raise much more money in every election cycle and they take millions off of PUBLIC unions.

    Democrats decry gerrymandering-as they use gerrymandering to the nth degree.

    Democrats call for a ban of the filibuster because it is racist-as they use the filibuster all the time, including this term and Biden even threatened to use it against a BALCK FEMALE judge.

    Democrats called pulling in the National Guard to protect DC under Trump a fascist, militaristic maneuver-as Pelosi subsequently does so under Biden.

    Democrats screamed about RUSSIAN COLLUSION under Trump-as it was the Clinton campaign that did the colluding.

    Democrats make movies about the “Hollywood Ten” and still cry about the McCarthy Era-as they call Tulsi Gabbard a Russian spy and cancel anyone with whom they disagree.

    Democrats demand that Kavanaugh describe his weekday drinking in high school and claim he was the leader of a gang-rape pack-as they weep at asking Jackson about her prior decisions.

    Democrats attack Barrett for her faith-as they call all questions to jackson as either racist, sexist or out of bounds.

    Democrats say you can’t criticize Biden while he is abroad-as Biden tells Europe, IN EUROPE, that Trump called Nazis fine people. A known lie.

    Democrats like Twitter ban Trump-as Twitter allows China and Iran to “tweet”.

    Democrats DEMAND that we use less gas, buy smaller or electric cars and keep our homes colder in winter and hotter in summer-AS THEY JET OFF TO DAVOS IN PRIVATE JETS.

    Democrats like John Kerry want to raise taxes-as Democrats like John Kerry docked his YACHT ILLEGALLY in RI instead of his home state of MA to avoid taxes.

    Democrats like Ted Kennedy want to raise taxes all the time-as the Kennedy family had the matriarch Rose Kennedy probated in Florida, a state she hadn’t been in for TWELVE YEARS, in order to save on estate taxes.

    Democrats like Liz Warren DEMAND that billionaires, like Elon Musk, pay more in taxes, but she never wants to have Harvard pan ONE PENNY in taxes on the THIRTY-NINE BILLION dollar endowment they are sitting on.

    Jeffsilberman and Anonymous come to this site to comment 100 times a day-as everyone tries to ignore their ignorant, small-minded contrarian comments.

    To Everyone: please feel free to add any other hypocrisy by the Democrats to this list.

    2. I’m a Democrat, and I want gerrymandering outlawed in all states, regardless of who is doing it.

      How about you: do you want gerrymandering outlawed in all states, regardless of who is doing it?

