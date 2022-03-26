This is the first time that a congressional map has been thrown out in the history of the state. (It is important to note that Republicans have also had courts rule against them in states like North Carolina and Pennsylvania).
Anne Arundel County Senior Judge Lynne A. Battaglia was scathing in the effort to rig the election by dividing the state into seven Democratic districts and one Republicans district. The court found that, in their 2021 Congressional Plan, the Democrats not only violated Maryland law but the state constitution’s equal protection, free speech and free elections clauses.
The court concluded:
“Finally, with respect to the evaluation of the 2021 Plan through the lens of the Constitution and Declaration of Rights, it is axiomatic that popular sovereignty is the paramount consideration in a republican, democratic government. The limitation of the undue extension of power by any branch of government must be exercised to ensure that the will of the people is heard, no matter under which political placard those governing reside. The 2021 Congressional Plan is unconstitutional and subverts the will of those governed.”
It was not just reporters who asked the Clinton campaign about its role in the Steele dossier. John Podesta, Clinton’s campaign chairman, was questioned by Congress and denied categorically any contractual agreement with Fusion GPS. Sitting beside him was Elias, who reportedly said nothing to correct the misleading information given to Congress.
That history has not stopped media like CNN asking Elias “what should we be doing differently” in covering elections. He chastised the media for not having enough of a a “pro-democracy slant,” which appears to mean a more Democratic slant.
60 thoughts on “Court Rules Democrats Engaged in “Extreme Partisan Gerrymander” in Maryland”
Oh, this will set the lefties’ hair on fire. Expect more calls for packing the court, but the Court knows that packing the Court to enforce wild gerrymandering is a suicide mission for the Democrats.
Well said hullbobby. But we have to wait for it. The response by our leftist posters will with out a doubt be “but Orange Man bad!! Orange Man bad!!
Elias is a pig and should be in jail with Avenatti
What crime did Elias commit?
Elias, Hillary and Avenatti in one cell, with Stormy Daniels outside jiggling her tatas to taunt Hillary
Democrats decry Citizens United and money in politics-as they raise much more money in every election cycle and they take millions off of PUBLIC unions.
Democrats decry gerrymandering-as they use gerrymandering to the nth degree.
Democrats call for a ban of the filibuster because it is racist-as they use the filibuster all the time, including this term and Biden even threatened to use it against a BALCK FEMALE judge.
Democrats called pulling in the National Guard to protect DC under Trump a fascist, militaristic maneuver-as Pelosi subsequently does so under Biden.
Democrats screamed about RUSSIAN COLLUSION under Trump-as it was the Clinton campaign that did the colluding.
Democrats make movies about the “Hollywood Ten” and still cry about the McCarthy Era-as they call Tulsi Gabbard a Russian spy and cancel anyone with whom they disagree.
Democrats demand that Kavanaugh describe his weekday drinking in high school and claim he was the leader of a gang-rape pack-as they weep at asking Jackson about her prior decisions.
Democrats attack Barrett for her faith-as they call all questions to jackson as either racist, sexist or out of bounds.
Democrats say you can’t criticize Biden while he is abroad-as Biden tells Europe, IN EUROPE, that Trump called Nazis fine people. A known lie.
Democrats like Twitter ban Trump-as Twitter allows China and Iran to “tweet”.
Democrats DEMAND that we use less gas, buy smaller or electric cars and keep our homes colder in winter and hotter in summer-AS THEY JET OFF TO DAVOS IN PRIVATE JETS.
Democrats like John Kerry want to raise taxes-as Democrats like John Kerry docked his YACHT ILLEGALLY in RI instead of his home state of MA to avoid taxes.
Democrats like Ted Kennedy want to raise taxes all the time-as the Kennedy family had the matriarch Rose Kennedy probated in Florida, a state she hadn’t been in for TWELVE YEARS, in order to save on estate taxes.
Democrats like Liz Warren DEMAND that billionaires, like Elon Musk, pay more in taxes, but she never wants to have Harvard pan ONE PENNY in taxes on the THIRTY-NINE BILLION dollar endowment they are sitting on.
Jeffsilberman and Anonymous come to this site to comment 100 times a day-as everyone tries to ignore their ignorant, small-minded contrarian comments.
To Everyone: please feel free to add any other hypocrisy by the Democrats to this list.
Fantastic response!
I’m a Democrat, and I want gerrymandering outlawed in all states, regardless of who is doing it.
How about you: do you want gerrymandering outlawed in all states, regardless of who is doing it?