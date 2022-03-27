No, Justice Thomas Did Not Commit an Impeachable Offense

It is often said that “if the only tool you have is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail.” In modern American politics, it often seems like the only tool is impeachment and every controversy instantly becomes a high crime and misdemeanor. Donald Trump was impeached not once but twice. Not long after Justice Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed, Democrats like then-Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Elizabeth Warren demanded his impeachment. Others demanded the impeachment of Attorney General Bill Barr and cabinet members.
Associate Justice Clarence Thomas is only the latest addition to that ever-lengthening list. In reality, the calls for his impeachment are entirely disconnected from any constitutional or logical foundation. Rather, the Thomas controversy shows how the impeachment mantra has become a raging impeachment addiction.
Rep. IIhan Omar (D., Minn.) was the first member of Congress to call for Thomas to be impeached when it was revealed that the Jan. 6th Commission found 29 messages of his wife, Ginni, to the White House. MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan echoed the call for impeachment as did former Sen. Barbara Boxer and others.
A well-known Republican activist and Trump supporter, Thomas encouraged then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to pursue legal and legislative challenges to what she viewed as a stolen election.
She was not alone. Millions of Republicans believed that the election was rigged and many still do. The reason that Ginni Thomas’ messages were seized is not because she was a key figure in the investigation but that the Commission has demanded any messages that deal with such challenges or the rally — a scope that has been criticized as overbroad. Congress then leaked the messages and the media did the rest.
There is no evidence that Ginni Thomas ever encouraged violence or was even present at the Capitol during the riot. Thomas said that she attended the Ellipse rally on Jan. 6 but left early, before Trump spoke, and never went to the Capitol.
Even in the age of the “snap impeachment,” this is little more than a snap judgment on a poorly understood record.
First, these figures are calling for Thomas to be impeached for violating the Judicial Code of Ethics because he voted on a challenge to the Commission obtaining White House messages and emails. (For the record, I publicly stated that the Commission should prevail on those demands). In January, the House won an 8-1 victory before the Supreme Court, which rejected Trump’s privilege objections to the release of White House materials. There was only one dissenting vote: Thomas.
However, the justices have long insisted that they are not compelled to follow the Code of Judicial Conduct. I have long disagreed with that view and have called for Congress to mandate the application of the code to the Court. Yet, the Court has maintained that such conflict rules are not mandatory and many have refused to recuse themselves in circumstances that were flagged as possible violations. For its part, Congress has decided not to mandate compliance with these rules. Yet, the members and experts insist that Thomas should be impeached for not following a rule that has been effectively treated as discretionary by both the Court and Congress.
Second, it is not clear that this was a violation. There is nothing in these messages that put Ginni Thomas in legal peril. She was not only engaging in political advocacy but stating the same position that she has largely maintained in public. Indeed, in calling for Justice Thomas’ impeachment, Vanity Fair acknowledges “For anyone familiar with Ginni Thomas, the idea that she would write and send a series of batshit-crazy text messages should not come as a surprise.” Yet, the column suggests that somehow Justice Thomas was seeking to prevent such “unsurprising” positions from being added to her well-known positions in the public record.
Third, it appears that the January case was immaterial to the release of the Thomas messages. As the New Yorker admitted, “Meadows had already turned over to the congressional committee some 2,300 texts — and … they included the 29-message exchange between him and Ginni Thomas.” Thus, the messages of his wife were already disclosed when Justice Thomas was voting in the case. Indeed, Congress could have subpoenaed those messages directly from Ginni Thomas without facing executive privilege barriers.
Even if recusal in January would have avoided an “appearance” of a conflict, the failure to take such a discretionary act to avoid an appearance of a conflict hardly suggests an impeachable offense.
Nevertheless, media and legal experts are clamoring for impeachment. The most ironic may be Boxer. Ginni Thomas has been called a “colluder” for calling for a challenge to the certification of the election victory of President Joe Biden.
The prior organized challenge to certification was led by Sen. Boxer. In January 2005, she joined former Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones to challenge George W. Bush’s victory over Democratic challenger John Kerry in the state of Ohio. She argued that Republicans stole the election. Sound familiar?
The media and Democratic leadership was highly supportive. Indeed, many who are condemning the challenge today heaped praise on Boxer. Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised Boxer’s challenge as “witnessing Democracy at work. This isn’t as some of our Republican colleagues have referred to it, sadly, as frivolous. This debate is fundamental to our democracy.”
That act so “fundamental to our democracy” is now being cited as evidence that Ginni Thomas is potentially liable for her advocacy with the White House. Nothing in these messages supports such liability. Absent additional evidence (which has notably not been leaked), these messages show a spouse of a justice engaged in protected political speech.
None of that matters, of course. Women’s March Executive Director Rachel O’ Leary Carmona who called for impeachment and declared that “the revelations that Ginni Thomas advocated for the overthrow of our democracy are disqualifying — not just for her … but for her husband. He is hopelessly compromised, conflicted and corrupt, and he must be impeached immediately.”
It does not matter that Ginni Thomas did not advocate the overthrow of the nation in these messages but rather the same type of legal and legislative challenges used in the past by Democrats. More importantly, she is not a mere extension of her husband. She has stressed that she and her husband keep their professional lives separate as do many such couples in Washington. Indeed, women who have marched throughout the ages have fought for such separate identities.
The calls for the impeachment of Justice Thomas are ludicrous but there is nothing laughable about the impeachment addiction fueling this frenzy. People of good faith can disagree on the need of Thomas to recuse himself from certain Commission-related cases. However, impeaching Thomas based on these grounds would expose all justices to the threat of politically motivated impeachments as majorities shift in Congress. That is precisely what the Framers sought to avoid under our Constitution.
93 thoughts on “No, Justice Thomas Did Not Commit an Impeachable Offense”
Fake News and Looney leftys have provided a valuable service. I had no idea Mrs. Thomas made those comments. I wholeheartedly agree with many of them. It’s the old double-standard. Exercise your Constitutional rights, Mrs. Thomas. 953 days, 11 hours until the election. If we survive. America First!
Urging an investigation and pursing legal channels into election fraud is now an impeachable offense for the person’s spouse? If successful, then the US will have descended into corruption like Afghanistan or Venezuela. Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.
It is apparently the patriotic duty of Democrats to claim fraud and meddling in every single election they lose, but high treason for Republicans and Libertarians to ever question an election they lose.
There are many valid concerns for election integrity. There are the inaccurate voter rolls, ballot harvesting, elder abuse in nursing homes where caregivers or electioneers fill out ballots for the infirm, kicking Republican poll watchers out during ballot counting, accepting ballots after the due date, applying different legal standards to counties in PA in violation of the 14th Amendment, no voter ID in many states, as well as mailing ballots to everyone on the rolls without their request. I personally received ballots for the people who used to own my house over a decade ago. At least one of them has passed away. Democrats rabidly fight against any measure that would make it harder to cheat, and they always say the same thing – voter suppression. If you have to prove your identity to attend a Democrat primary or a bank, that’s common sense. To require it to vote is racist voter suppression. To audit the voter rolls is racist voter suppression. To need to request a mail in ballot is voter suppression. To prohibit ballot harvesting, require bipartisan poll watchers at nursing homes, or limit voting to 2 weeks instead of 2 months…all racist voter suppression. It’s manipulative.
https://www.dailywire.com/news/exclusive-the-inside-account-of-how-trumps-pennsylvania-election-lawsuit-fell-apart
For the sake of argument let’s consider that Justice Thomas should recuse himself from cases involving Jan 6. This is an argument that can be made in good faith by both sides. However, this post by Professor Turley is about the misuse of the impeachment process by political zeolites. Instead of addressing the danger of the over use of the impeachment process the heh but what about this or that crowd shriek to the high heavens. The question that remains is should impeachment only be used in concern of high crimes and misdemeanors or as a political Kudgel? The Kudgel was a common weapon used during the days of the caveman. My hope is that when the Republicans gain control of the House they won’t employ the same weapon that the cavemen and women used when they were in office. Better to be smarter than the cavemen and cavewomen. Hit em over the head harder shrieks Nancy. I will I will I will answers Chucky
Turley makes NO COMMENT on whether Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from any case involving January 6. So it appears he blindly believes that there is no appearance of bias. That says a lot about Turkey’s own bias.
It doesn’t matter that Justice Thomas did not commit an impeachable offense. He can still be impeached. Just ask President Trump who was impeached twice for crimes committed by Marxists.
No clearer example is needed to show without a shadow of doubt that Turley is a world class hypocrite when it comes to the word impeachment. Turley wrote Trump withholding money approved by congress, and inciting a mob did not rise to the level of impeachment, both of which had national security concerns. Clinton lying about a personal affair that had no national security concerns was to be fully persecuted to the full extent of the law. Turley’s “opinion” on impeachment has been already been proven to be partisan, and no doubt he will protect Thomas and his wife.
They do not want to talk about how disastrous Judge Jackson’s nomination hearing actually was.
They do not want the country to hear about Judge Jackson’s record.
So they go after Ginni Thomas and make HER a major national news story. While her husband was still hospitalized.
And as someone said, the cruelty is the point.
The someone who said “the cruelty is the point” is Adam Serwer, and he was talking about Trump:
https://web.archive.org/web/20190630202834/https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2018/10/the-cruelty-is-the-point/572104/
The left has been after Justice Thomas from the time of his nomination, and even before. They would like nothing better than for a Democratic President and Senate to have the opportunity to replace him. He has been a powerful voice on the Court, more interesting and capable than I had imagined he would be, and some of the positions he has articulated now have the prospect of being adopted by the Court. He has not committed any offence here, let alone an impeachable one, as Turley shows. That matters little; the ranting against him will continue.
For their next trick of changing the subject, Biden’s handlers will drag the US into Ukraine’s war with Russia
Ironically it was nasty partisan joe who trashed the Senate confirmation hearing process with both his sledge hammer approach to both Thomas and Bork. What a trashy mess the dems have made of just about anything they touch.
Because she was exercising her 1st amendment rights, would that mean Justice Thomas should recuse himself from all 1st amendment cases? If this becomes the standard for recusals and impeachments, then spouses, children, friends, golfing buddies, Church congregants and so on will be subject to the chilling of their own rights, lest they appear to taint the Justice.
“Because she was exercising her 1st amendment rights, would that mean Justice Thomas should recuse himself from all 1st amendment cases?”
No.
KBJ’s role on the Harvard Board of Overseers also involves her 1st Amendment rights, but the people who want KBJ to recuse from the Harvard affirmative action case aren’t suggesting that she has to recuse from all 1st Amendment cases either.
No, you need to get that butt plug out of Uranus and admit that your people have failed miserably in enacting their Leftist agenda on Americans. Now, go look for another employer where you can have an honorable job instead of trolling for Act Blue, that or go make pizza pies at Comet Pizza in DC.
You are the one trolling.
Biden may have started WWIII. He should be impeached and removed as US President post-haste. If Kamala buckles, remove her, and go down the line. Our lives are at stake and Biden is unfit. Everyone knows it globally.
Yahoo News:
*** Experts say Biden’s comment that Putin must go could give the Russian president the freedom to show no restraint ***
“President Joe Biden’s remarks that Russian President Vladimir Putin should no longer be in power could give Putin the freedom to stop showing any restraint, experts told The Washington Post.
At the end of his speech from the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, Biden said “for God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”
Putin is a sociopath. Whatever restraint he shows or abandons is because he believes it serves him, not a reaction to what others say.
“Experts warn that despite White House efforts to clean president’s mess up, the Kremlin will have ‘got the message'”
“In modern American politics, it often seems like the only tool is impeachment and every controversy instantly becomes a high crime and misdemeanor.”
Apparently the “adults” in the room never read “The Boy Who Cried Wolf.”
Do those leveling absurd charges against Thomas actually believe them? No. They know the claims are absurd. So what’s their end game?
“Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” (Voltaire)
I was surprised to see a rather thorough solicitation/advertisement for ActBlue in the comments section. But it does prove Professor Turley’s comments section isn’t screened to eliminate one ‘side’ or the other. So perhaps Project Veritas will be seeking personnel on this site soon?
@Richard
That is spam posted by a bot that got through the filter, no human posted that comment. It’s rare on this site, but it does happen. I get the ‘work from home’ spam all the time on my site. Regardless, if you read long enough, you’ll see that no poster is being censored regardless of position unless they violate the clearly outlined terms (link above), and even then there is a great deal of wiggle room, it seems to me.
And FYI: even if you post anonymously, though invisible to users, the mod can see the email address you used. That too speaks well to the fairness on this site, as nearly every viewpoint is more or less welcomed.
The socialist party aka Dumborats are too Stupid to read the Constitution. Why should they read something many of them refused to sign or take the oath to as required?”
They have nothing to do with our Constitutional Republic nor any form of literacy.
Makes you wonder how stupid are those who vote for them….hmmmm….or how literate…..or legal.
I have been reading a study on the development of the Steppe Nomads from the Proto Indo European cultures that would eventually give us the Mongol hordes that would devastate the entire Eurasian continent.
This has always been an area of interest to me but what has struck me lately is the similarity of attack of these Mongol hordes to that of the new progressive left. It was and is a battle of attrition where disease infected heads of the enemy would be lobbed over the walls of the attacked city and systematic program of starvation and deprivation would ensue until the city would surrender in desperation. This is just the tactic that the far left uses on anyone not knuckling under to their will. My question to conservatives is whether we have the stamina to resist these onslaughts and rebuff the barbarians at our gates.
OT– Something nefarious is going on. The Biden administration has shown little interest or concern about North Korea and its testing of ICBM and other missiles capable of reaching our allies (and even the US), and the President’s comments about Putin seem calculated to push Putin toward the use of tactical nuclear weapons, but this same administration is hell-bent-for-leather to get a nuclear “deal” with Iran, a deal which includes another substantial payment to the terrorist state, even though our true allies in the region are firmly against it. What is going on?
Has World War 3 begun yet? It’s hard to know at this point with this FUBAR regime occupying the White House.
Psaki will circle back to that and let you know.