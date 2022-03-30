Would the Use of Burner Phones by Trump Violate the Presidential Records Act?

The House Select Committee is reportedly investigating a gap of seven hours and 37 minutes (11:17 a.m. to 6:54 p.m) in telephone calls on January 6th for President Donald Trump. That reported gap led to questions of whether Trump used “burner phones” to evade any record of calls. It is still too early to determine the cause or responsibility for this alleged gap. However, Trump magnified concerns when he claimed to have never even heard the term “burner phone,” let alone knew what it means. The far more serious question, however, is whether Trump or his aides or allies actively sought to conceal communications during that critical period. There have been claims that the use of such phones would violate the Presidential Records Act. I do not believe that it would be a technical violation of the PRA.
President Trump Trump told the Washington Post “I have no idea what a burner phone is, to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term.” That left many skeptical given the ubiquitous use of this term in society.
Moreover, John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser (and now critic) directly contradicted Trump and said that he personally discussed burner phones with the President.
I recently testified in the United States Senate on danger posed by new forms of communication, including messaging systems designed to delete records of messages. Electronic records are part of the coverage of the Presidential Records Act.
The telephone logs are covered by the PRA as a record to be turned over to the National Archives. However, there is no accusation of destroying the telephone log itself. George H.W. Bush’s administration was accused of destroying telephone logs and records. The question is whether the use of burner phones violates the PRA. I am skeptical that it does. A president could use anyone’s phone during his travels or interactions. That does not violate the PRA.
Jason Baron, the the former director of litigation at the National Archives, testified with me before the Senate committee. He is exceptionally knowledgable on the PRA and has an incredible legacy in fighting for the preservation of such records. He notably told the New York Times that the use of such phones might “violate the spirit” of the PRA. That is certainly true if a president employed burner phones to avoid the logging of calls. However, it would not, in my view, be a clear violation of specific provision under the Act.
That does not mean that Congress does not have a legitimate interest in finding out if burner phones were used and, more importantly, finding out the timeline and subjects of calls made on that critical day.
63 thoughts on “Would the Use of Burner Phones by Trump Violate the Presidential Records Act?”
The desperation is strong with these Charlie Brown characters. Maybe, just maybe this time, Lucy won’t yank the football away. And then what? The border will be secure? We will become energy independent, again? Inflation will drop below 3%? Food prices will drop? Biden will suddenly have a functioning brain and speak in coherent sentences? Harris will stop cackling? Biden’s administration will end negotiations with Iran? Biological males will stop competing in women’s athletics? Soft porn will be removed from all schools? Kindergartners won’t be indoctrinated about their gender identity? Black Lives Matter will peacefully protest black on black crime in Chicago? Antifa and the ACLU will peacefully defend the rights of all Americans? Alrighty then.
“The desperation is strong with . . .”
All part of their “circus.”
The “bread” is the Left’s welfare programs.
Hilary wiped her server and destroyed computers that were already subpoenaed. Maybe Trump was smarter to do it before a subpoena was issued.
Standards for all or there are standards for none. Clinton set the standard.
Americans hate Biden, loathe the legacy media, resent liberal elites lecturing them about morality and social justice while ordinary folks cant pay their utility bills, housing rent, grocery bills, and gasoline. Democrats response? Get Trump.
Americans are kicking the door to send Democrats to the bottom of a river with or without a bucket of concrete, but Leftists are convinced they are doing a splendid job censoring books, defunding police and having trannies read kids books at libraries. This much theater cant be acquired at upscale performing arts centers.
The significance of Jan 6, 2021 was it saw the collapse of a brazen conspiracy to nullify a Presidential Election result, and to install an unelected (losing) candidate as President. The authority and privileges of the White House were utilized by the plotters.
If burner phones were used to advance the goals of the conspiracy, and to prevent its detection and intervention of legal authorities, then of course there was a violation of the PRA. But, that is a small potatoes violation compared to the “big lie”, and attempt to use it to intimidate the Democrats into surrender.
If the plot of Trump-Giuliani-Eastman had progressed as planned instead of collapsing (thanks to VP Mike Pence), it could have collapsed at a later stage (e.g., Speaker Pelosi refusing to convene a 12th Amendment House procedure) — or, it could have led to civil war. If you don’t think so, ponder the question of Jan 20th 2021 arriving with two warring camps and 2 Presidents of the United States. How would the Supreme Court have ruled? How would the Secret Service have acted? The US Military? The WH staff?
Trump was spearheading a coup to remain in office Unconstitutionally. Those who participated in this plot deserve to be indicted and punished for their venal crimes.
“37 minutes of phone call gap”
No, Margo! 7 hours and 37 minutes including the best part of the insurrection.
You’re right enigma Thanks for the correction but the most important part of my post is correct.
I think your point was to rationalize everything Trump-related. None of those other things you mentioned happened during an attempt to overthrow the government. “Overthrow” might be a bit harsh I admit. Technically the goal was to halt the certification of electors so that substitute electors put in place by the Trump White House could take their place and install the loser as President. Close to overthrow but not exactly the same.
Shall we first wait on any evidence of the acts of DJT?
I mean: everything – and I mean everything – that they accused him off seems to be proven wrong.
So give him credit.
And if he says “I was not involved” I believe him more than any newspaper/media or social media.
Proof is what I want to see, not insinuations or make beliefs.
Margot, LBJ promised that n******* would be voting for Democrats for 200 years.
“ “I’ll have them n******** voting Democratic for the next two hundred years. [Said to two governors regarding the Civil Rights Act of 1964, according to then-Air Force One steward Robert MacMillan]”
― Lyndon B. Johnson
Enigma justifies everything under the rubric of “Democrats = Master, Republicans = want to free us”.
Meanwhile, Biden had a press conference days ago that was an unmitigated disaster:
https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1508525310295351298?t=MDNCmBHvwZUrKTi68SD5hw&s=19
Doocy: “The big things you say on the world stage keep getting walked back.”
Biden: “What’s getting walked backed?”
Biden: You told troops they are going to Ukraine, the U.S. would use a chemical weapon, and called for regime change in Russia.
Biden: “None of the 3 occurred.”
He likely doesn’t remember saying the comments. Might explain why he isn’t walking them back himself.
The legacy media is re-interpreting his comments for us normies, by running his speech through their Bidenators.
Expect more of this cluster f**** Presidency / Enigma bending over for the next 3 years. Enigma will gladly scream, “thank you, Mistuh” because he is a disgrace to blacks who died hoping to be free at last from Democrats.
Based on public news and books written recently, some presidents intentionally install agency heads that have virtually no experience or expertise in the agency they are running. This makes it easy for presidents to claim plausible deniability (“didn’t know it was illegal or improper…”).
Instead of taxpayer funded show trials, why not make the U.S. Department of Justice and other agencies “Independent” so presidents can’t game the system like this?
You can count on the Lefties….just like clockwork……they show up on time to seek every opportunity to express their condemnation of anything Trump and Turley.
But…..they never show the same zeal when ti comes to their favorite Democrats or government agencies, Democrat Bills, actions, or crimes.
The FBI has has possession of Hunter’s Laptop for years and now they are saying they have no idea where it might be.
Of course they refuse to talk about any investigation even to declare there is no investigation or one was done and no DOJ Prosecutor would take the Case.
Which we know is bogus BS…as they will leak information when it can be useful to its own political agenda.
So where is that Laptop and what information was on it that implicates Joe Biden, James Biden and Hunter Biden to criminal acts and conspiracies?
Enough has been leaked by others so that two years later….AFTER Biden was installed as President even the NYT and other democrat propaganda outlets are announcing the Laptop is real…is Hunters….and has lots of. information.
The IRS is doing a tax fraud case on Hunter….and as he and the Big Guy (share financial accounts and share money) why would the IRS not include Joe Biden in that Investigation?
Why does it take years to investigate the patent violations and go after the Perps for those…..and get convictions in Federal Court?
Convince me we are not being made Victims to yet more Cover-Up’s by the FBI, DOJ, and Democrat controlled Congress…..I shall wait!
Ralph Chappell,
“ You can count on the Lefties….just like clockwork……they show up on time to seek every opportunity to express their condemnation of anything Trump and Turley.”
Funny, righties did the same thing when Obama was in office. Maybe lefties learned from the best.
37 minutes of phone call gap, Oh my. That’s almost as bad as 33,000 missing emails. If my memory is correct wasn’t there missing phone data from the Muller investigators? There should be a rock band Adam Schiff and the Corruptor’s. I wonder if they’re meeting in an underground bunker again?
Pelosi is already sending out the scouts regarding the midterms. Maybe if Joe and her got cognitive assessment test’s together they could get a discount? Did Adam Kinzinger ask Trump for a position in his administration and get turned down?
“Whataboutism” back in play Margot? I niote that Turley says, meekly, “no clear violation.” But if the intent was to avoid the PRA, it sure sounds more than clear.
If SleepyJoe has taught us anything, it’s that you can get the job you always wanted if you stay in your basement.