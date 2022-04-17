Durham: Five Witnesses Connected to the Clinton Campaign’s False Russian Claims Have Refused to Cooperate Under the Fifth Amendment

Special Counsel John Durham continues to drop bombshells in filings in the prosecution of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann. Just last week, Durham defeated an effort by Sussmann to dismiss the charges. He is now moving to give immunity to a key witness while revealing that the claims made by the Clinton campaign were viewed by the CIA as “not technically plausible” and “user created.” He also revealed that at least five of the former Clinton campaign contractors/researchers have invoked the Fifth Amendment and refused to cooperate in fear that they might incriminate themselves in criminal conduct. Finally, Durham offers further details on the involvement of Clinton campaign general counsel Marc Elias and former British spy Christopher Steele in the alleged false claims.
“The only witness currently immunized by the government, Researcher-2, was conferred with that status on July 28, 2021 – over a month prior to the defendant’s Indictment in this matter. And the Government immunized Researcher-2 because, among other reasons, at least five other witnesses who conducted work relating to the Russian Bank-1 allegations invoked (or indicated their intent to invoke) their right against self-incrimination. The Government therefore pursued Researcher-2’s immunity in order to uncover otherwise-unavailable facts underlying the opposition research project that Tech Executive-1 and others carried out in advance of the defendant’s meeting with the FBI.”
“Durham notes that both the CIA and FBI were sent on an effective wild goose chase by the Clinton campaign. He notes that the government found the allegations to be manufactured and not even technically possible. He refers to the CIA in the following passage:Agency-2 concluded in early 2017 that the Russian Bank-1 data and Russian Phone Provider-1 data was not “technically plausible,” did not “withstand technical scrutiny,” “contained gaps,” “conflicted with [itself],” and was “user created and not machine/tool generated.”
According to Durham, the Alfa Bank allegation fell apart even before Sussmann delivered it to the FBI. The indictment details how an unnamed “tech executive” allegedly used his authority at multiple internet companies to help develop the ridiculous claim. (The executive reportedly later claimed that he was promised a top cyber security job in the Clinton administration). Notably, there were many who expressed misgivings not only within the companies working on the secret project but also among unnamed “university researchers” who repeatedly said the argument was bogus.
The researchers were told they should not be looking for proof but just enough to “give the base of a very useful narrative.” The researchers argued, according to the indictment, that anyone familiar with analyzing internet traffic “would poke several holes” in that narrative, noting that what they saw likely “was not a secret communications channel with Russian Bank-1, but ‘a red herring,’” according to the indictment.
“Researcher-1” repeated these doubts, the indictment says, and asked, “How do we plan to defend against the criticism that this is not spoofed traffic we are observing? There is no answer to that. Let’s assume again that they are not smart enough to refute our ‘best case scenario.’ You do realize that we will have to expose every trick we have in our bag to even make a very weak association.”
“Researcher-1” allegedly further warned, “We cannot technically make any claims that would fly public scrutiny. The only thing that drives us at this point is that we just do not like [Trump]. This will not fly in eyes of public scrutiny. Folks, I am afraid we have tunnel vision. Time to regroup?”
It appears that the “time to regroup” has passed with the issuance of immunity deals to compel testimony.
Here is the filing:
43 thoughts on “Durham: Five Witnesses Connected to the Clinton Campaign’s False Russian Claims Have Refused to Cooperate Under the Fifth Amendment”
If Biden resigns after the midterms, he’ll pardon Hell and its chief washroom attendant, Hunter Biden. Don’t get your hopes up for a just outcome.
Well now, it seems that there are five good soldiers who refuse to snitch on the Democratic Party cartel. They know that the cartel will pay for there lawyers. They have been told that the Clintonistas have law enforcement in their back pockets (see FBI and CIA). They are sure that when its all over the cartel will welcome them back with open arms and a lucrative gig on MSNBC will assure their futures. The Clintonistas say “don’t worry we’s gotcha covered.” True that. Fist bump.
I’ll keep reminding everyone, Durham is barred by the AG from looking at government employees. More evidence the govt is part of the conspiracy.
Barr appointed Durham, and if Barr had evidence that government employees committed federal crimes, nothing prevented Barr from indicting them.
What a HORRIBLE STAIN upon our Country and the Democrat Party! The Clintons are as corrupt as the Bidens! And Obama is sitting in mansions he owns, running fat with influence and SUPPORTED BY THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA! CORRUPTION is sickening and Biden is beholden to China, Ukraine AND Russia! WILL OUR GOVERNMENT SURVIVE? How can we right this vessel???
Love the lefty attempts to deflect/obfuscate.
Looking forward to the facts coming out.
The CIA knew in 2017 that the Alpha Bank Trump connection was not “physically possible.” Why didn’t the CIA make their findings public? Let me venture an answer. The CIA was occupying the same sleeping appliance as the Democratic Party. They are so full of themselves that they think they will never be found out. Think about J. Edgar Hoover and the FBI. Just because treason is hard to prove it does not mean that it never happens. This isn’t just about Washington shenanigans, it’s about the screwing of the American people by the people who are supposed to be protecting us. The word shame doesn’t even began to describe the perpetrators of the Russian Hoax. Now we must ask. Why do they hide behind the fifth amendment?
Except of course that the bulk of “Russian hoax” turned out to be true. Face it fascists, your MAGA lord’s campaign was actively seeking Russian assistance in the election, and they provided it.
Lol wrong. 100% dead ass, wrong. But you and your ilk long for it to be true. And as far as fascist go, it’s the left that are fascist. Always wanting to stop free speech. Wanting to stop Elon Musk from buying Twitter. Always wanting to shut others down that don’t agree with them. That don’t side with them. That ask questions pertaining to absolutely anything, that questions in the manner of authority of the left. The left, the party of
Evil = The Democrat Party is always running interference for the radical fascist BLM.
Sammy, please tell us what parts of the Russian Hoax were true. Please elaborate. We are very interested in your point by point analysis. Rather than just your declaration that the Russian Hoax is true we would appreciate an educated explanation of your position. Remember that the operative word is “educated.”
You’re a moron. None of it turned out to be true. You fascist leftists will be destroyed in the end.
I sense they don’t want to fall on the sword for Hilary. Or, they could just use Hilary’s answer to any questions. I don’t recall.
Not just Hilary. I count 1,217.5 “I don’t recall” answers to various probes of the Russian Collusion Delusion since 2017. Comey leads the pack with 221.5 (the .5 was “let me get back to you on that.”)
Bingo Ken. Spot-On! Comey did say that. I will never forget watching his testimony that day on television. You simply cannot keep up with all the times he kept saying over and over and over to the rapid fire questioning by Senator Ted Cruz. He had to have had it planned, primed, ready to say, “I Don’t Recall.”
Another one that escapes just about everybody that even watched it, and it definitely escaped everybody that didn’t watch it only because they go on what little bit they read about the testimony that day, That disgusting day. Here it is. “I’m Not Sure.” That would have to be at least 150 times, Comey uttered those words. If you watched it the testimony that day do you remember him saying that repeatedly???
(OT, sort of)
A post on Easter!
Whatever you think of Turley’s opinions, you have to admire his dedication.
So you can say that: Russian Collusion is correspondingly Clinton Collusion
the two of which are synchronously entwined. Wherefore all; suggestions, statements, comments, innuendos (all speech) related to the subject matter of ‘Russian Collusion’ were made at the behest of the Clinton Campaign and wherein Hillary Clinton paid no heed to dispel or rectify the disinformation when patently knowing it was false.
You could say the same thing for Hillary Clinton’s comments about Tulsi Gabbard. Which indicates that Clinton has an established pattern of spreading false information and lying.
‘The Cover Up’ of these actions are equally important and detrimental to the Constitutional processes of the American Election integrity.
So it begs the Question, Whom at the Federal Election Commission (FEC) knew about this?
Not ‘1’ FEC Personnel had voiced and opinion? These are the People-in-Charge of watching the Election(s) America.
Is it ‘Collusion’ or the ‘Corruption’ of the American Constitutional System.
Res ipsa loquitur – The Thing speaks for itself
IN YOUR FACE AMERICA! 🇺🇸
SHE WAS COMPLETELY COMPLICIT THE MATTER OF COLLUSION [.]
The Cover-Up (And so was James Clapper – Complicit)
Our Private World [The Cover-Up Continues – They Lie about Lying]
Why Does James Clapper Have A Leadership Role At An Ethics Center?
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper may sit on the executive board of the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Ethics and the Rule of Law, but his track record shows he’s no truth-telling, law-abiding saint.
https://thefederalist.com/2022/04/08/why-does-russia-hoaxer-hunter-biden-laptop-throttler-james-clapper-still-sit-on-the-board-of-an-ethics-center/
University of Pennsylvania? Is that where Professor Biden teaches young students and the Chinese donated Millions of Dollars? Perhaps, they need to investigate that University!
“Just last week, Durham defeated an effort by Sussmann to dismiss the charges.”
Yes, as Judge Cooper stated “while Sussmann is correct that certain statements might be so peripheral or unimportant to a relevant agency decision or function to be immaterial under § 1001 as matter of law, the Court is unable to make that determination as to this alleged statement before hearing the government’s evidence. Any such decision must therefore wait until trial.” That is, Judge Cooper might or might not ultimately grant the motion to dismiss for lack of materiality, but he cannot make that decision until he’s heard the government’s evidence of materiality at trial.
Turley claims “Special Counsel John Durham continues to drop bombshells in filings in the prosecution of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann.”
It’s interesting that he doesn’t also think “Sussmann’s lawyers continue to drop bombshells in their filings in US v Sussmann.”
Has Turley even read the filings by Sussmann’s lawyers?
For example, Sussmann’s lawyers claim that Durham lied about Sussmann having failed to preserve text messages that Perkins Coie required be preserved and that Durham failed to even obtain the policies before making the accusation:
the Special Counsel seeks to introduce evidence that Mr. Sussmann purportedly failed to preserve certain text messages that he exchanged with Mr. Baker using his personal device, as was purportedly required by Perkins Coie record retention policies. As the Special Counsel is aware, Mr. Sussmann had not retained the text messages in question—which contain exculpatory information—because he replaced the personal cellphone he used to send them and does not store his personal text messages on the cloud. Nevertheless, the Special Counsel argues that this was a violation of Perkins Coie policy. However, when asked to identify or produce which specific Perkins Coie policies addressed Mr. Sussmann’s retention of these text messages, the Special Counsel was unable to do so. Instead, the Special Counsel disclosed that he did not have copies of the relevant firm policies when he made the allegation.
Subsequently, the defense issued a subpoena to Perkins Coie; obtained the relevant policies; and confirmed that none of those policies addressed text messages, let alone required their preservation. Instead, those policies—which govern the “retention and destruction” of client records—make clear that only significant client communications must be retained, and that electronic communications concerning scheduling do not satisfy the relevant definition of “significant communication.” … The policy explicitly provides that emails regarding scheduling, for example, do not rise to the level of a “significant communication” and would not, therefore, trigger the policy’s retention requirements. Id. Thus even if the policy applied to text messages—and it did not—the policy would not have required Mr. Sussmann to preserve copies of his text messages with Mr. Baker. … the Special Counsel’s willingness to level this explosive allegation without even bothering to first obtain copies of the relevant Perkins Coie policies they accuse Mr. Sussmann of violating— policies that, on their face, do not require the preservation of the texts at issue—is nothing short of shocking. …
There’s clearly more in the motions from both sides. But you’re not going to hear about both sides here, or even get a link to the arguments made by the defense.
It will be interesting to see how Judge Cooper rules on the various motions in limine by both sides.
Here’s a link to the entire docket, in case anyone is interested in what both sides are arguing:
https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/60390583/united-states-v-sussmann/
In my 10:22am comment, I was quoting (italicized text) from Attachment 3 to Document 68.
Anonymous, were also using such a fine tooth comb when discussing the charges against Michael Flynn? How about any of the charges leveled against Trump? How about any of the attacks by the media in conjunction with the Mueller Report?
Let me ask you this Anonymous: Do you or do you not think that Clinton and her team were guilty of committing crimes? did they or did they not lie to the FBI as was charged against Flynn and others? Do you think that Comey and Clapper lied to Congress? Do you think that having one side in a two sided election spy on the other side, using the police agencies of the federal government and the media, is a scandal? If not, did you think that bugging the DNC by Nixon was a crime? How about LYING after the fact?
The difference between Republicans and Democrats is that when the “you know what” hit the fan the Republicans went to Nixon and told him to resign or be impeached, but when it hits the fan against a Clinton little partisan hacks like Anonymous obfuscate, lie and whataboutism to death the claims. It is sickening to think that little minds like Anonymous will defend Clinton in this case and Biden in the “Laptop” case despite KNOWING that both are guilty as sin.
Agnew resigned over cash in an envelope (rightly) but Anonymous thinks it is fine that the PRESIDENT took millions from our most dangerous enemies, the CCP and Russia. SICKENING how a leftist sellout will abandon the nation in order to keep a Democrat in office.
PS. Joe Biden should be impeached for what he is doing vis a vis our border. The President is not “defending the Constitution….”
hullbobby:
Do you have any desire to discuss US v Sussmann and the documents filed in that case?
“Do you have any desire to discuss US v Sussmann and the documents filed in that case?”
Warning: Rabbit hole ahead.
You obviously haven’t read both sides arguments.
Five witnesses pleaded the fifth amendment, and I can’t remember how many of Mueller’s team erased their phones at around the same time. Can anyone remind me? Is this drawing a picture?
Conspiracy cases are fun….as they are like herding up cattle….you get one…then another….and another till you get the entire herd.
Best of all…it only takes a single overt act by any one member of the conspiracy to get every member of the group.
We are seeing enough already (if you have an open mind and a basic ability to comprehend the written word) to grasp Durham is getting to the final stages of issuing a slew of Indictments and begin prosecutions for those who do not trade their liability for full and complete testimony under Oath in Court in trade for Immunity or lighter sentences.
Right now they all talk big and declare they are going to take the Fifth and stand hard…but when THEY get indicted and are confronted with Decades in Prison or cooperate with the Prosecution……just watch them roll over to save their own sorry hides.
Bill Barr has been attacked by the Left….politicians and media….but in appointing Durham he may have done one of the finest deeds to begin to restore our System of Justice in this country that has ever been done.
Durham hasn’t charged anyone with conspiracy.
Barr was successful in so far that he found a prosecutor who appears to be unencumbered by the taint of swamp corruption and can proceed without fear.
I understand your thought process and conclusions under normal circumstances. But aren’t the perps just counting on a DC jury to save them?
I trust Mr. Durham is aware of the target he has become and not only has a security force protecting him physically, but wears Kevlar basically all the time.
Anyone remember who Vince Foster was?
Are we getting close to a full on conspiracy? Will Hillary and Jake Sullivan ever see a courthouse?
Don’t change Ducks in the middle of a screw. Vote for Hillary in 2022.
Are they getting close to Jake Sullivan? Wake me when they do I want to see if that worm will turn. Stay away from Fort Marcy Park, Jake.
The Dim lieacrats at work. Absolute enemies of the Republic. Any sentient beings still believe these folks- about anything? Hanging is too good for ‘em. How about tar and feathers or drawn and quartered?
Mesopotamia, hang ‘‘em by their short hairs.
Should have been, Mespo.
Very amusing….now that the Russians have publicly acknowledged Trump is their partner……it’s time to go after Hilary again.
One thing about TRUMPSTERS they take the prize on willful blindness.
I know, Hilary is just an innocent woman who is not wise to the ways of the world.
Justice Holmes, when Putin was asked if he wanted Trump to win a second term he answered “Da.” Do you think that Putin’s endorsement would help or hurt Trump? Would the American people be more inclined or less inclined to vote for Trump due to Putin’s endorsement? Putin was just trolling for useful idiots and the people like you with the white canes jumped right in with the Trump Russia connection. Putin is laughing at you. Even though your eyes are perfectly capable of vision you are the one who is willfully employing the white cane.
Somewhere, the ghost of Richard Nixon is shaking his head and muttering “told ya so”
He did indeed.
Another interesting point Durham made in the filing: the defense claimed that the five-year statute of limitations for charges against Joffe had run, but Durham responded that the defense does not know everything he does or the nature of the charges he is considering, so that claim is without a sound basis. This may indicate that he is putting together a conspiracy case with acts extending well into at least 2017. As I understand it, in a conspiracy charge the statute runs from the most recent act in the conspiracy and can reach back to include conduct occurring more than five years before the charge is brought, so long as that conduct is part of the conspiracy.