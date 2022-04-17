I wanted to send my best wishes everyone celebrating the holiday today. The bunny came to the Turley house and left baskets overflowing with chocolates and candies, including a doggie basket for Luna. The gifts also included some new additions like a couple bottles of wine for an aging clientele.

We are “double dippers” who celebrate Passover and Easter. From our Jewish side, my wife made her legendary Matzo ball soup and brisket. As usual, I passed on the gefilte fish and chopped liver, but I devoured the Apple Kugel.

From the Catholic side, we will have my family’s traditional mustard-coating lamb, cream spinach, and other dishes. We have an Easter Egg cake and other desserts to go with the horn-o-plenty left by the bunny.

We have a gorgeous Spring day for the holiday today. It feels like a much needed rebirth after a long and difficult winter.

Best wishes to everyone today and Happy Easter!

