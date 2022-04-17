I wanted to send my best wishes everyone celebrating the holiday today. The bunny came to the Turley house and left baskets overflowing with chocolates and candies, including a doggie basket for Luna. The gifts also included some new additions like a couple bottles of wine for an aging clientele.
We are “double dippers” who celebrate Passover and Easter. From our Jewish side, my wife made her legendary Matzo ball soup and brisket. As usual, I passed on the gefilte fish and chopped liver, but I devoured the Apple Kugel.
From the Catholic side, we will have my family’s traditional mustard-coating lamb, cream spinach, and other dishes. We have an Easter Egg cake and other desserts to go with the horn-o-plenty left by the bunny.
We have a gorgeous Spring day for the holiday today. It feels like a much needed rebirth after a long and difficult winter.
Best wishes to everyone today and Happy Easter!
12 thoughts on “Happy Easter!!!”
“I wanted to send my best wishes everyone celebrating the holiday today.”
And to you and Darren.
Beautiful table of “gifts.”
Don’t go East on Tuesday.
The story of the Exodus of the Hebrew slaves from Egypt, thousands of years ago, resonates loudly even today. Freedom is what it’s about, religious, but even moreso, the freedom of the human spirit. And by the way, gefilte fish with a generous amount of horseradish (red or white) can be very tasty – and don’t forget to try some Matzoh —
Happy Easter, Professor and all!
Happy Easter and Blessed New Beginnings 🕊
🐰 🐤 🐇 🦆 🐥 🐇 🦆 🐤 🐇 🦆 🐥 🐇 🐰
Happy Easter, JT, to you and yours.
I am not of the religious type, but to those who are, I wish you a happy Easter and or Passover! These are joyous occasions for family, friends and traditions.
Happy Easter! Thank you for your ongoing critical commentary – please keep it up.
I’m with you on the gefilte fish, but what is so wrong with the chopped liver? Try it, you’ll love it. Eat it already!
I like the gefilte fish, first shared with me by my friend at his bar mitzvah.
Happy Easter to all….and remember what it is all about….and teach your Children.
Add to your “To Do List” a Moravian Easter Sunrise Service such as is done by Moravian Churches in North Carolina…..followed by a big family Breakfast.
They are done at Dawn in the Cemetery….with Band, Choir, Minister, and Congregation walking from in front of the church in a Procession to the Cemetery where an open air Service is held as the Sun rises.
Happy Easter! Deep gratitude for all you and your team do to protect liberty, free speech and the integrity of our legal and political systems!