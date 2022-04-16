Many Happy Returns: Employee Awarded $450,000 In Dispute Over Unwanted Birthday Party

There is an interesting case out of Kentucky where an employee of Gravity Diagnostics has been awarded $450,000 after the company threw a birthday party for him in August 2019. The employee has an anxiety disorder and did not want a party.
Days before his birthday the employee asked his office manager to not arrange a celebration for his birthday because of his disorder and desire not to be “the center of attention.” When they decided to throw the lunchtime party anyway, the employee had a panic attack and went to have his lunch in his car. Four days later, office managers confronted him about his reaction to the party and was soon thereafter fired.
The founder and chief operating officer of Gravity Diagnostics Julie Brazil maintains that the employee presented a threat to the workplace. She told Link NKY that
“[m]y employees de-escalated the situation to get the plaintiff out of the building as quickly as possible while removing his access to the building, alerting me and sending out security reminders to ensure he could not access the building, which is exactly what they were supposed to do. As an employer who puts our employee safety first, we have a zero-tolerance policy and we stand by our decision to terminate the plaintiff for his violation of our workplace violence policy.”
The employee said that he was sent home after being confronted by supervisors and, despite apologizing for his panic attack, he later received an email stating “he was being terminated because of the events of the previous week.”
The $450,000 award includes $120,000 for lost wages and $300,000 for “past, present and future mental pain and suffering, mental anguish, embarrassment, humiliation, mortification and loss of self-esteem.
Gravity Diagnostics is appealing.
_______________________
Julie Brazil, as the owner, alone, “claims and exercises” dominion over this private property.
Employees agree to birthday party celebrations, and the full exercise of dominion by the owner, when they accept employment at a private property enterprise.
If the right to private property is not absolute, the right to private property does not exist.
The employee is free and has the right to accept or reject employment.
“[Private property is] that dominion which one man claims and exercises over the external things of the world, in exclusion of every other individual.”
– James Madison
Compulsory birthday parties are a wonderful idea, however, as they clearly and passionately improve the “quality of life” for those afflicted with “anxiety disorder.”
Julie Brazil should seek analysis.
GRAVITY DIAGNOSTICS
Julie Brazil, RN Chief Operating Officer & Co-Founder
“Julie’s career began as an RN specially trained to treat patients with life threatening illness related to renal and cardiac comorbidities. She developed a passion for ensuring all patients received, not just treatment, but also education and awareness for improved quality of life. This led her to start her own consulting firm, initially working on delivering unique health care information to the public via the web. She then shifted to lab services where she felt she could make a stronger impact on patient lives, prevention and outcomes. Julie’s focus is on compliance, operations, clinical treatment algorithms and patient advocacy. She holds both a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Nursing Degree and is a University of North Florida alum.”
“I ask not to have a party for me on my birthday.”
“Your input on this matter is irrelevant.”
“But I have a condition, and that would make me very uncomfortable.”
“Your input on this matter is irrelevant. You are getting a party, like it or not. You will shut up, eat your cake, appear to be happy and be grateful . . . or you are fired.”
“Gravity Diagnostics is appealing”
Hmm. Working for them might not be.
John, Can we please get back to the real News? The Sussmann Case
It’s all in the proof reading…. employee didn’t want a birthday party.
He should have gotten more damages.
Wow. Please don’t throw me a party I am uncomfortable in these situations. It’s not about you. Gonna do it anyway.
They don’t like his response of leaving. Fire him.
Pay him you insensitive aholes.
Mistake 1 party, mistake 2 firing him.
Maybe if he had been given a birthday cake without candles he might have been ok with the party.
Pretty stupid employer that went ahead with a party that the ‘guest of honor’ said he did not want. I guess the 300k was the ‘Stupid’ award.
Wow – just wow. Very sympathetic jury there
The employer has an anxiety disorder and did not want a party.
