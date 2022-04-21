Indict Trump or I’m Gone: Michael Cohen Lays Down Bizarre Ultimatum For Prosecutors

There is a bizarre report in The Daily Beast that former Trump Counsel Michael Cohen is laying down an Ultimatum for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr.: indict Trump or I’m leaving you. Cohen warned that, if Bragg does not use the current grand jury to indict Trump, he will no longer cooperate. It is a curious threat since he could be called before a grand jury and would have to invoke the Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination to refuse further testimony.
The grand jury is reportedly due to disband in roughly a week.
Bragg is under a huge amount of pressure after he reportedly balked at the basis for charging Trump. The two lead prosecutors then resigned and Bragg found himself hammered by the left for failing to prosecute. He then seemed to suggest that he is still evaluating the case.
Now Cohen is adding to that pressure in a curious way by suggesting that he might not cooperate if another grand jury is called.
This is only the latest transformation of Cohen. He achieved infamy as a legal thug who threatened critics of Donald Trump. He was ultimately disbarred and was convicted for his criminal conduct. He expressed bitterness at not being given a pardon and then asked why he is “the only one” going to prison. After pleading guilty, he later appeared to rescind his guilty plea.
He then reinvented himself as an anti-Trump figure and showed the same blind rage in railing against Trump.
The use of the Daily Beast for his latest threat was ironic since Cohen previously threatened one of its writers on behalf of Trump.
Cohen said that, if Bragg does not pull the trigger, he will walk:
“I spent countless hours, over 15 sessions—including three while incarcerated. I provided thousands of documents, which coupled with my testimony, would have been a valid basis for an indictment and charge,. The fact that they have not done so despite all of this… I’m not interested in any further investment of my time.”
Of course, the “interest” of Michael Cohen in a future grand jury is less important than his appearance. He can be subpoenaed to appear. He can certainly invoke the Fifth Amendment but his disinterest is not likely to weigh heavily on the minds of prosecutors.
If Cohen is suggesting that he might change his testimony or become a hostile witness, that would also be a tad difficult. He is already on the record and under oath. Unless he wants a return to prison, he will have to testify in a truthful fashion, even if he is given immunity to testify.
Cohen may also be called to appear at the trial of the Trump Organization’s former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, who was indicted last summer for criminal tax fraud.
In other words, Michael Cohen’s latest reinvention is unlikely to succeed.
16 thoughts on “Indict Trump or I’m Gone: Michael Cohen Lays Down Bizarre Ultimatum For Prosecutors”
Michael Cohen, Michael Avenatti, Keith Davidson were all about Stormy D.
That’s what happens when your Wallet $$$ thinks with your Dick.
YOU LOOSE BABY!
I’d be frustrated if I were Cohen too. There is no reason for trump not to be indicted for tax and insurance fraud.
Eb
One main reason why President Trump can not be indicted for tax or insurance fraud is a lack of empirical evidence.
Why does anyone even care what this loser fool thinks? This should be a non-story.
Because he was trump’s lawyer and partner in crime for many years.
Eb
I thought indictment’s were sent down because of evidence not because of threats from disbarred lawyers??
I always look for what a person does not say.
Cohen is a lawyer. Self professed expert on the evidence. Yet he never cites a crime.
Lol. Maybe begin with the crime that put him in jail and then explore the various avenues of fraud he regularly speaks of???
Eb
Cohen knows the evidence and knows the law. Yet he avoids citing the appropriate statute. Nobody has cited a criminal statute.
It would certainly generate some legal fees and bring forth personalities galore but Donald Trump is among the most investigated human beings on the planet. Amazing how stupid some people think the public is. It would be a more interesting trial to watch than the Depp thing but not on the OJ level. Now if it’s true grand juries will indict a ham sandwich this must be one of those dinners Newsom has at French Laundry. How can they resist?
As we used to say back in middle school, “Is that a threat or a promise?”
I am not sure this is even a threat. The loss of Cohen means nothing.
I can comprehend Cohen’s anger at the criminal justice system because his real crime is simply knowing Trump (political persecution)* Had Cohen not known Trump he would still be an attorney plying his trade = there’s lots of sleazy successful attorneys out there, trade doesn’t have a negative reputation for no, no reason.
*To those that cry “campaign finance crime” let’s look forensically into every sitting Congressperson’s campaign finances, Current POTUS and former candidates too and see how many, it would be few, are “without sin.” Laws are equal, their application is unequal, especially if you are a repub.
These sociopaths cannot accept that their time in front of the camera is over.
They will say or do anything for a little attention.
That sociopath went to prison in part because of a campaign finance crime that he committed with another sociopath: Trump — paying off Stormy Daniels, an illegal campaign contribution for which Trump reimbursed him plus a huge bonus.
Except that part about a campaign finance crime.