New York Appellate Court Declares Democrats Engaged in Unlawful Gerrymandering

We previously discussed how a New York judge struck down the new voting districts pushed through by Democrats as unconstitutional gerrymandering. That was followed by another blistering decision striking down the Democratic plan for Maryland as “extreme partisan gerrymandering.” Now an appellate court has also found that Democrats were trying to rig the next election and the five-judge panel ruled against the plan. The Democrats also recently lost a redistricting fight in Wisconsin after their map was found to be “racially motivated” and unconstitutional.
“Voters should choose their representatives — not the other way around.” Those words by President Biden followed a decision by North Carolina’s supreme court rejecting new state legislative districts that favored Republicans.
Biden was not alone. Former President Obama condemned Republican gerrymandering efforts as threatening democracy. The liberal Brennan Center has declared that “gerrymandering is deeply undemocratic.”
While denouncing Republicans for gerrymandering as attack on democracy, Democratic figures like lawyer Marc Elias are under attack for raising millions to support Democratic gerrymandering.
Elias declared “Republicans gerrymander like this because they do not want free and fair elections.”
Nevertheless, Democratic figures are pledging to fight for these gerrymandered maps, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and top legislative leaders.
The New York plan was a raw and obvious effort to rig the election. Indeed, the district designed to reelect House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler would make Elbridge Gerry blush. In 1812, Gerry — a Founding Father, vice president and governor of Massachusetts — signed off on a district designed to guarantee a seat for the precursor of today’s Democratic Party. The district resembled a salamander, so the Boston Gazette deemed it the “Gerry-mander.”
Notably, the original gerrymandered district looks a lot like what is now being dubbed the “Jerrymander.”
Republicans currently hold eight of New York’s 27 seats in Congress. (The state will lose one district due to population declines). Despite being a state in which roughly 38 percent of voters went for Trump in 2020, Republicans would have an advantage only in four districts under the redrawn map, allowing Democrats to pick up the other four. For example, Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis previously beat an incumbent, Democrat Max Rose, in the 11th District. To guarantee that Rose will win, Democrats stretched the district to include the liberal area of Park Slope in Brooklyn.
Notably, Democrats are celebrating one aspect of the ruling. The appellate court ruling would allow the Democrats to control the next map after ignoring the express wishes of the voters of New York.
In 2014, New Yorkers took the extraordinary step of amending Sections 4 and 5 of Article III of their state’s constitution. They created the New York Independent Redistricting Commission to prohibit drawing maps “for the purpose of favoring or disfavoring incumbents or other particular candidates or political parties.” (N.Y. Const. art. III, § 4(c)(5)).
However, the fix was in. After proclaiming a new day of fair and honest elections, the commission was set at ten members divided evenly. Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris, a Queens Democrat, admitted that the commission was designed to fail: “Of course it was. When you have an equal amount of people from either side, you are inevitably going to get a deadlock or a tie. And that’s exactly what happened here.”
In other words, all the democracy stuff was a lie. When the commission inevitably deadlocked, the Democratic-controlled legislature went on a gerrymandering frenzy.
Now, the appellate ruling would allow the reinstatement of the state Senate rather than require the use of the commission or a bipartisan process. Democrats are celebrating that the Commission effort is now effectively dead. Mike Murphy, a spokesman for Senate Democrats, said they were “pleased” that the appeals court had effectively validated the prior Assembly and Senate maps.
In other words, the New York voters were chumps. They demanded an end to gerrymandering but the Democratic members created a commission designed to fail so that the prior system remains in effect.
Gerrymandering continues to be a practice by both parties. However, the New York map is a glaring example where a pro-democracy effort from voters was knowingly scuttled by politicians. Likewise, as figures like Elias raise millions to “fight for democracy,” courts like the one in Maryland ruled that the Democratic map not only violate a host of constitutional protections but “subverts the will of those governed.”
What is striking is the silence of many in the media and the party itself, including figures like Biden and Obama. The outcry over protecting democracy ring hallow when Democrats are actively seeking to rig elections and negate the pro-democratic measures passed by voters.
17 thoughts on “New York Appellate Court Declares Democrats Engaged in Unlawful Gerrymandering”
Gerrymandering: the entire process seems corrupt and unethical, the kind of
thing that the justice department would investigate, but it’s an accepted practice.
It seems to defeat the purpose of everything the Founding Fathers tried to do, such as preventing arbitrary rule.
The heart of the matter is power. Raw power. The genius of our form of government has granted power to the individual citizen and is extraordinarily rare in the scope of history. It is also fragile and precious. We are witnessing a premeditated, direct assault on our citizens, our form of government, our way of life. Non-elected government officials and regulators, corporations, foreign actors, and the dismal state of our once respected media and newspapers work to bypass the regular legislative process.
This case or redistricting is but a single example. Yes, there is historical precedent for this. However, there is also precedent for destroying a government and a nation in the name of Marxism.
What is the goal of the “Limousine Liberals.” (borrowed this term from Al Sharpton) These are the über rich, the glitter rich bicoastal elites who burn a lot of dirty fossil fuel in their personal jets to attend climate conferences and travel between their coastal mansions and mountain lodges. These are the ones who presume to lecture the common citizen. Don’t they know the oceans are rising quickly and will swallow up their spreads? What is their goal? It appears to be to wreck the economy and to impose a new world order and destroy the middle class and the citizens who can think for themselves. Like the cult leaders Jim Jones and despots like Kim Jon-Un, Xi Jinping and Ali Khameni they despise decent. They despise being questioned. If they can’t shut someone up they employ tactics to attack and destroy the dissenter. To accuse the dissenter and bury them under so many lawsuits they are rendered ineffective. They have the power of media and legions of lawyers to do it.
If the election were held fairly, the liberal wing of the Democratic Party is going to take a whipping in November. It will be interesting to see what event or crisis will occur between now and then. They and the WH administration (those who are directing the president) act as though they are deaf to the extraordinary economic challenges of everyday citizens. They are hell bent to ignore the law and the constitution regarding the open border, the free-flow of narcotics, human trafficking. Why? There is no rational answer. Therefore there must be some warped and irrational purpose? How can you “build back better” if you do not first destroy what exists now?
“The heart of the matter is power. Raw power.”
Always is. Very Nietzche. As in foundational human nature, as in prescient, as in dead solid right!
Why not make fixed voting districts compete for citizens, just as cities and states do now?
Why not just accept the shifting, everchanging demographics and let
the chips fall where they may, and make the politicians deal with it by saying “that’s the way it is now.”
Why not ban gerrymandering and make district lines permanent, kind of like how
state and county borders are permanent?
Shifting, everchanging demographics.
It’d be a even bigger story if the court found the Dims weren’t engaged in illegal gerrymandering!
Democrats decry gerrymandering…and use it egregiously. Democrats label the filibuster Jim Crow…yet used it last time they were in the minority and in fact used it even this term. Democrats want to overturn Citizens United because they disdain money in politics…yet raise more money IN EVERY SINGLE ELECTION CYCLE, including from PUBLIC unions. Democrats want to end “disinformation” by using censorship…yet used disinformation with the Russian Collusion story and the Hunter laptop story, the two stories that arguably were the most effective in changing election results or in fact a presidency. remember also the famous “video” that cause the Benghazi attack. Obama, the great liberator fighting disinformation, sent Susan Rice on LL FIVE Sunday shows to state that the video cause the attack. Was that disinformation?
Democrats, the greatest projectors/hypocrites we have ever seen.
Turley says:
“The outcry over protecting democracy ring hallow when Democrats are actively seeking to rig elections and negate the pro-democratic measures passed by voters.”
The Democrat’s outcry over protecting democracy to which Turley is referring undoubtedly is the 1/6 committee’s investigation into the Republican’s attempt to delegitimize Biden’s victory over Trump. While the Democrats are hypocritical, Turley is not- he criticizes Democratic gerrymandering, as well as NOT criticizing the committee’s investigation into Trump and his cronies for trying to overturn the results of the election.
It’s highly commendable that Turley is not hostile to the committee’s work unlike Trumpists and Fox News which vilify it.
While Turley meekly mentions that both parties do it. The democrats are embracing what republicans have been doing for decades. What is funny is that I haven’t seen Turley lob this kind of criticism in republicans when they do it. If Turley states democrats are “rigging” the election that is a tacit acknowledgment that republicans have been “rigging” theirs for years.
I have lived in MA for 20 years, in that time MA has had all but 1 Republican governors. I don’t think MA has had a Republican representative in 15 years. We did have Republican senator for a bit. Republicans have a chance in statewide elections, no chance with democrat drawn districts. Funny how that works and it has been that way for decades
Anonymous, as a FORMER resident of MA I say that your comment is spot on. How can a state elect Republican governors year afetr year and NEVER have even one Republican member of congress?
Svelaz claims to be a Republican and yet only sees Republican perfidy in redistricting even though it occurs from Democrats just as often, as shown by Anonymous’ comment regarding MA and as the story above shows about NY.
Jeff, even though he agrees with Turley he is unable to comment even once without the Fox/Trump rant. Pure insanity.
“Democratic figures are pledging to fight for these gerrymandered maps . . .”
Gerrymandering for me, but not for thee.
I think we’ve seen this movie before.
As much as I personally detest Gerrymandering, it is as old as the republic. Both sides engage in it and defend their version while excoriating the other side for being undemocratic. I think the best we can do is to strike down the really bad cases when they cross that invisible line and live with the rest of the mess. I would love to see a non-partisan group come up with a set of maps that work for all, but let us face it, that is a pipe dream when there is so much power involved.
clustering with machine learning, it would be very simple to implement. You could include demographic data and distance parameters – if you thought race and such were important to voting.
https://developers.google.com/machine-learning/clustering/overview
Progressives are disgusting