Dartmouth Under Fire Over Cancellation of In-Person Event with Journalist Andy Ngo

We have previously discussed how universities have used security fees and concerns to effectively block conservative speakers. Dartmouth College, however, is embroiled in a bizarre such controversy after it not only pushed a speech from an in-person event to an online event, but then demanded the school’s chapter of College Republicans pay a $3,600 “security fee” for an online event. The claims made by the College are now being challenged not only by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), but also by the Hanover Police Department.
The speaker was journalist Andy Ngo, who has been assaulted by Antifa activists and others for covering violence by the left in cities like Seattle and Portland.
Dartmouth stopped the in-person event by claiming that it did so due to “concerning information” from the Hanover Police. However, FIRE reported that the police told the organization that it “did not make a recommendation to Dartmouth College regarding the January 20th event.” That is a very serious contradiction when the school scuttled a free speech event. FIRE’s Sabrina Conz said “the actual records from the police … show no recommendation for Dartmouth to cancel events — over Dartmouth’s vague statements of ‘concerning information.’”
To add salt to the wound, Dartmouth later sent the College Republicans a $3,600 bill for the online event. It is not clear how a virtual event cost actual security expenditures, but the charge (combined with the earlier cancellation of the in-person event) raise serious free speech issues.
Ngo’s appearance at Dartmouth held particular meaning given the attacks upon him by Antifa and the connection of the school to the movement. As discussed earlier, former Dartmouth Professor Mark Bray is the author of a book entitled “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook” and one of the chief enablers of these protesters. Bray defines antifa as “politics or an activity of social revolutionary self defense. It’s a pan-left radical politics uniting communists, socialists, anarchists and various different radical leftists together for the shared purpose of combating the far right.”
Bray speaks positively of the effort to supplant traditional views of free speech: “At the heart of the anti-fascist outlook is a rejection of the classical liberal phrase… that says I disapprove of what you say but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” He defines anti-fascists as “illiberal” who reject the notion that far right views deserve to “coexist” with opposing views.
Bray says that the protesters do not “see fascism or white supremacy as a view with which they disagree as a difference of opinion.” Their goal is not co-existence but “to end their politics.” Bray and other academics are liberating students from the confines of what they deem the false “allegiance to liberal democracy.” Once freed of the values of free speech and democratic values, violence becomes merely politics by other means.
When pushed, Bray stressed that antifa is only a threat to one side and one party:
“There is a certain political lens that — agree or disagree with the lens — there is an element of continuity in terms of the types of groups targeted. I don’t know of any Democratic Party events that have been ‘no platformed,’ or shut down by anti-fascists. So there is a political lens, people will quibble about what the lens is, who designs the lens, but I don’t think the slippery slope is actually, in practice, nearly as much of a concern as people imagine it would be.”
What occurred at Dartmouth with Ngo is an example of a school assisting in effectively deplatforming a conservative in terms of an in-person event. It then hit the group with a cost for a virtual event that must be paid in order to qualify for further funding.
The alleged contradiction with the police department should compel the university to conduct an inquiry and offer a public account of its actions in this controversy. One obvious solution. Have Ngo back. . . in person.
13 thoughts on “Dartmouth Under Fire Over Cancellation of In-Person Event with Journalist Andy Ngo”
Dartmouth’s School of Medicine was in the news last year for surveillance, no less, and making public false accusations against medical students. This was a big deal in medical education circles. It tarnished them.
Dartmouth’s Geisel School of Medicine says it is dropping an online cheating investigation that led the school to erroneously accuse some students, allegations that prompted an outcry among faculty, alumni and technology experts.
“The cheating investigation turned the pastoral Ivy League campus into a national battleground over escalating school surveillance during the pandemic.
While many universities, including Dartmouth, require students to use special software that locks down their devices during remote exams, Geisel went further by using a second system, Canvas, to retroactively track student activity during remote exams without their knowledge. That was unusual because Canvas was not designed as a forensic tool.
Technology experts said Dartmouth’s use of Canvas raised questions. While some students may have cheated, these experts said, it would be difficult for school administrators to distinguish cheating from noncheating based on the kind of Canvas data snapshots that Dartmouth used.”
Nobody tries to shut up a guy who doesn’t expose their most guarded vulnerabilities. I love small people and institutions. So much easier to crush or, more precisely, watch them crush themselves. See Netflix, Disney, Twitter et stupids
Bray’s philosophy is a blueprint for chaos and anarchy. Any short term acquisition of power from this one-sided approach will be lost once those opposed realize that survival depends upon a different approach at the water hole. These radicals will either reform or be hoisted by their own petard.
FriscoDB:
“These radicals will either reform or be hoisted by their own petard.”
*****************************************
Here’s hoping for a really powerful, high-flying petard with a loud banging report.
Until the American Taxpayers who support these educational facilities with their money say enough is enough nothing is going to change.
A prime example what just happen in Florida with Disney. The message from he taxpayers by the way of the Governor, Enough is Enough.
Ivy Leagues like Dartmouth are bulletproof financially. Their endowments are in the billions of dollars and growing.
Elite University Endowments Soar As Higher Ed Divide Grows
Some elements of modern non- governmental fascism are, intolerance for diverse opinions, intimidation ,physical violence against those with whom you disagree, destroying historical symbols that you believe represent values that you disagree with. Basically the playbook for Antifa.
So before anyone defends Antifa because their name SUPPOSEDLY means anti- fascist ,Antifa basically is the definition of fascism.
Yale, Harvard, Columbia, Brown…WOULD Never have accepted people with the level of freedom of thought to invite anyone right of AOC
don’t worry Democrats will just stop admitting any NON-FLAMING-LIBERAL-DEMOCRAT Child!
My kid went to an Ivy….we visited many top schools…. IT IS PURE BRAINWASHING liberal CRAP! There is no Debate….there is Fascism!
While I agree with the general concerns Turley has expressed here, I don’t see the explicit contradiction. The college said they received “concerning information” from the police. The police said they made no “recommendation” to cancel the event. There is no inconsistency in those two statements. The police could have conveyed information to the college that it viewed as concerning without making a recommendation to cancel the event.
It’s a small college, but what would Daniel Webster say now?
The support Musk is receiving reflects how so many demand free speech. This article is just another example of why it can’t come too soon. I follow you and appreciate your honest assessments.
The students of today are like robots programmed to accept the mantras of the Left. The adults who are manipulating them (the professors at many universities and all the way down to the teachers starting in Kindergarten) are afraid for them to hear anything that would allow them to think critically and disrupt their robotic, meaningless but often harmful mantras.
We need to start taxing the BILLIONAIRE university endowments that are presently tax exempt and stop funding this perverse and subversive “re-education” machine. College campuses are not higher ed but lowest common denominator ed and re-education camps similar to China and N Korea.