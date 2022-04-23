University of Waterloo Limits Science Position to “Women, Transgender, Non-Binary, or Two-Spirit” Persons

According to LGBTQ Health.ca, a two-spirit person is one who “identifies as having both a masculine and a feminine spirit.” The term was coined in 1990 by Myra Laramee at the Third Annual Inter-tribal Native American, First Nations, Gay and Lesbian American Conference.
“Two-spirit” also may include “same-sex attraction and a wide variety of gender variance, including people who might be described in Western culture as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transsexual, transgender, gender queer, cross-dressers or who have multiple gender identities,” the site states.
The HRC further explains the history behind the term:
Research shows that more than 150 different pre-colonial Native American tribes acknowledged third genders in their communities. And that may have been a unifying feature of different pre-colonial cultures. …
By no means did all pre-colonial Native American communities accept or celebrate gender and sexual orientation diversity. Often when tribes were conquered, they were taken as slaves or forced to submit sexually to their conquerors. However, we also know from writings of the European colonizers that not everyone they wrote about self-identified as third gender — some of them were conquered warriors who were forced to dress femininely. Interpretations of the role and standing of Two-Spirit and third gender people varied by tribe.
Such exclusionary criteria are permitted under Section 14 of the Ontario Human Rights Code to “relieve hardship or economic disadvantage, help disadvantaged people or groups to achieve, or try to achieve, equal opportunity or help eliminate discrimination.”
Since individuals can “self-identify,” it is not clear if there is any level of proof that would be required for applicants. There have been past studies showing an increase in such self-identifications on applications. Students and prospective faculty are aware that diversity is weighed in such selections.
As a result, one student showed that more than a third of white students falsely claimed minority status while roughly half of applicants claimed Native American status. Most notably, 77 percent of students who lied about their race were accepted by those schools.
As discussed in an earlier column, Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the most famous example of an academic being challenged on such self-identification. Notably, when Warren claimed a small percentage of DNA possibly linking her to Native Americans, she was denounced by various groups.
The response from Native American groups who denounced Warren for using DNA to show ancestry was interesting. Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin insisted that “using a DNA test to lay claim to any connection to the Cherokee Nation or any tribal nation, even vaguely, is inappropriate and wrong. Senator Warren is undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage.” Warren privately apologized to the tribe for using a DNA test to establish status as a Native American.
Canada has recently had its own such controversies over indigenous identifications by faculty members.
When it comes to sexual identity, there is generally no authentication or confirmation required for applicants.
34 thoughts on “University of Waterloo Limits Science Position to “Women, Transgender, Non-Binary, or Two-Spirit” Persons”
If I walk into a doctor’s office and there is a diploma from the University of Waterloo hanging on the wall, I’m gone in a flash.
Jonathan: My DNA test shows that .00000000000000004 percent of my ancestry can be traced to a remote native community in Georgia. But, hey, I’m, not bragging. Doubt if I could get a “minority” business loan. But growing up I often recall playing “cowboys and injuns” with the local kids. I always chose play the “Indian” part spending endless hours making a headdress and a bow and arrow. I always tried to be authentic. My hero was Iron Eyes Cody who portrayed an “Indian” in movies and on TV along side John Wayne and Roy Rogers. I became disillusioned when I found out Cody was not Native American but of Italian ancestry. It was also about this time I learned there was no Santa Claus and the characters in Amos n’ Andy were really white. Life is full of disappointments.
Now, as it turns out, I do know something about the “two spirits” identification used by Waterloo. I spent years, off and on, going to Mexico and studying the art and cultural anthropology in the state of Oaxaca–in Mitla and the Istmo of Tehuantepec. There the traditional indigenous division of three genders is seen as a natural way of being…female, male and “muxes” in the Zapotec language. A “muxe”, to use a Western term, is male-to-female, female-to male, trans, etc. There is no social stigma attached. Even the local Catholic church recognizes the “muxe” designation because it is deeply ingrained in local culture.
Here and in Canada “two spirits” is accepted and is included in under the LGBTQ umbrella. The “two spirits” tradition among North American communities was disrupted by conquest and disease along with efforts by Catholic and other missionaries, government agents, boarding schools and white settlers who tried to stamp it out–trying to perpetuate the myth of only male and female from religious teachings. Now there are annual gatherings in both the US and Canada of LGBTQ members of the native American community. It’s a story largely ignored by the white community.
So where comes your fixation with Waterloo’s recognition of gender identity? Could it be your Catholic upbringing that teaches that homosexuality is a sin? And how is Elizabeth Warren’s DNA test relevant to the issue of gender identity? Perhaps, a distraction from the fact there is no DNA (at least not so far) for gender identification? That fact doesn’t make it less important in establishing academic credentials. Waterloo is entitled to choose its own criteria for identifying qualified candidates. “Two spirits” has been around since the 1990s so your apparent ignorance shows you have a lot of catching up to do.
“Oh, my, those in charge left out an open door for those sometimes called “people of color.”
Pseudo-equality through discrimination. This is the nature of evil.
In 2010 Jordan Peterson began warning about where Canada was going. He also warned us that such actions would be coming to the U.S. soon. It simply must be understood and accepted that some pigs are more equal than other pigs.